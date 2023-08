Literatur

ABDA 11.08.2023, 33/23 Rückruf: Kneipp 2 in 1 Dusche Kühle Frische, 200 ml

SVHC Support document for identification of 5-sec-butyl-2-(2,4-dimethylcyclohex-3-en1-yl)-5-methyl-1,3-dioxane [1], 5-sec-butyl2-(4,6-dimethylcyclohex-3-en-1-yl)-5-methyl-1,3-dioxane [2] as a substance of very high concern because of its vPvB properties. ECHA 2015