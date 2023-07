Literatur

[1] Greene SA, Thurmon JC. Xylazine – a review of its pharmacology and use in veterinary medicine. J Vet Pharmacol Ther 1988;11(4):295-313, doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2885.1988.tb00189.x

[2] Malayala SV et al. Xylazine-Induced Skin Ulcers in a Person Who Injects Drugs in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Cureus 2022;14(8):e28160, doi: 10.7759/cureus.28160.

[3] Ayub S et al. Xylazine in the Opioid Epidemic: A Systematic Review of Case Reports and Clinical Implications. Cureus 2023;15(3):e36864, doi: 10.7759/cureus.36864.

[4] Ruiz-Colón K et al. Xylazine intoxication in humans and its importance as an emerging adulterant in abused drugs: A comprehensive review of the literature. Forensic Sci Int 2014;240:1-8, doi: 10.1016/j.forsciint.2014.03.015

[5] Friedman J et al. Xylazine spreads across the US: A growing component of the increasingly synthetic and polysubstance overdose crisis. Drug Alcohol Depend 2022;233:109380, doi: 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2022.109380

[6] Johnson J et al. Increasing presence of xylazine in heroin and/or fentanyl deaths, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 2010-2019. Inj Prev 2021;27:395–398, doi:10.1136/injuryprev-2020-043968

[7] FDA Alerts Health Care Professionals of Risks to Patients Exposed to Xylazine in Illicit Drugs. Mitteilung der Food and Drug Administration, 8. November 2022, www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-alerts-health-care-professionals-risks-patients-exposed-xylazine-illicit-drugs

[8] Rubin R. Here‘s What to Know About Xylazine, aka Tranq, the Animal Tranquilizer Increasingly Found in Illicit Fentanyl Samples. JAMA 2023;329(22):1904-1906, doi: 10.1001/jama.2023.8625