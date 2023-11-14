Pharmazie
Teils hochpotent und gefährlich

Opioide – was Apotheker über Nitazene wissen sollten

14.11.2023, 17:50 Uhr

Enthält das Päckchen weißes Pulver beim nächsten Mal vielleicht eine tödliche Opioid­-Mischung? (Symbolfoto: onephoto / AdobeStock)

„Untergrundchemiker“ liefern sich seit Jahren ein Katz-und-Maus-Spiel mit Strafverfolgern. Sie synthetisieren neue psychoaktive Substanzen (NPS), indem sie die Moleküle bekannter Drogen abwandeln oder Wirkstoffkandidaten aus der Forschung umfunktionieren, und umgehen damit eine Zeit lang Kon­trollen. So treibt auch die Opioid-Krise immer neue Blüten. Seit einigen Jahren taucht in Opioiden auf dem Schwarzmarkt, aber auch in biologischen Proben von Drogen­toten eine Substanzklasse auf, die bereits in den 1950er-Jahren als Schmerzmittel entwickelt wurde: die Nitazene.

Zugelassen wurden Nitazene nie. Die Substanzen, die zu den 2-Benzylbenzimidazolen gehören, tauchten ab etwa 2019 auf dem europäischen und amerikanischen Drogenmarkt auf. Seitdem sind Vertreter dieser Substanzklasse in über 200 Drogentoten identifiziert worden. Die Dunkelziffer dürfte aber höher liegen, da viele forensische Labore noch nicht über die analytischen Methoden zu ihrer Analyse verfügen [1].

Ähnlich wie Morphin und das deutlich potentere Fentanyl und seine Derivate wirken Nitazene als selektive Agonisten an µ-Opioid-Rezeptoren, mit schwacher Affinität zu κ- und δ-Opioid-Rezeptoren. In der Wirkung ähneln Nitazene stark den bekannten Opioiden, die in erster Linie als An­algetika eingesetzt werden. Zu den Nebenwirkungen zählen Atemdepression, Sedierung, Miosis, Bradykardie, Verstopfung, Übelkeit und Erbrechen. Die euphorisierende und betäubende Wirkung ist der Grund, warum Menschen Opioide als Drogen missbrauchen und oft in eine schwere Abhängigkeit gleiten [2]. 

Isotonitazen ist etwa 100-fach potenter als Fentanyl

Forensische Toxikologen haben bisher mindestens 14 verschiedene Nitazene charakterisiert [3]. Die Benzylbenzimidazole können an drei Positionen strukturell modifiziert werden, um ihre Eigenschaften und Wirkstärke zu beeinflussen (s. Abb.). Die Potenz der einzelnen Derivate fällt sehr variabel aus. Während einige relativ zu Morphin schwächer wirken, sind andere extrem potent und stellen sogar Fentanyl in den Schatten. Häufig in Überdosen zu finden, sind beispielsweise Isotonitazen und Metonitazen. Isotonitazen ist etwa 100-fach potenter als Fentanyl und wird daher auch als Superagonist des µ-Opioid-Rezeptors bezeichnet [4, 5]. Blutwerte von Drogentoten liegen bei beiden Stoffen meist im niedrigen einstelligen ng/ml-Bereich, ähnlich wie nach Vergiftungen mit manchen Fentanyl-Derivaten [6 – 10]. Zum Vergleich: Morphin-Blutwerte ab 100 ng/ml gelten als tödlich, können im Einzelfall aber auch überlebt werden [11]. Hier spielt die Toleranz eine große Rolle, die ein Süchtiger nach Jahren des Konsums aufgebaut haben kann. Oft ist bei tödlichen Opioid-Vergiftungen eine Kombination mehrerer Betäubungsmittel im Spiel.

 Nitazene sind strukturell nicht mit anderen Opioiden verwandt. Durch Modifikation an den Resten R1 bis R3 kann die Potenz der Substanzen beeinflusst werden.

Neue synthetische Opioide aus illegalen Laboren

Hoch potente Opioide erfreuen sich bei Drogenhändlern besonderer Beliebtheit, da sich große Margen erzielen lassen. Geringere Substanzmengen lassen sich zudem leichter schmuggeln. Daher enthält auf der Straße verkauftes Heroin oft synthetische Opio­ide. Fentanyl-Derivate, die günstig in China produziert werden, waren in den vergangenen Jahren besonders verbreitet. Die Strafverfolgungsbehörden haben diese Stoffe, ihre Syntheserouten und die Ausgangsstoffe aber zunehmend auf dem Radar. Illegale Labore, die Schwierigkeiten bekommen, ihre Edukte zu beschaffen, sehen sich also nach Alternativen um und sind dabei vermutlich auf die Nitazene gestoßen. 

Laut europäischem Drogenbericht wurden in den letzten Jahren in Europa 15 neue synthetische Opio­ide registriert, die nicht von den Regelungen zur Kontrolle von Fentanyl-­Abkömmlingen erfasst wurden [12]. Für Süchtige, die ihre Drogen von Dealern beziehen, die vielleicht selbst nicht genau wissen, was ihr Produkt enthält, wird ihre Sucht zum russischen Roulette. Ein Päckchen weißes Pulver, das ausreicht, um für ein paar Stunden Entzugssymptome zu unterdrücken, enthält beim nächsten Mal vielleicht eine tödliche Opioid­-Mischung.

Behandlung bei Überdosierung erschwert

Auch die Aufgabe von Rettungsmedizinern wird erschwert. Durch den rechtzeitigen Einsatz des Opioidrezeptor-Antagonisten Naloxon können Überdosierungen rasch und effektiv bekämpft werden. Manche Nitazene und ihre Metaboliten scheinen jedoch stärker atemdepressiv zu wirken als etwa Fentanyl und haben zudem eine längere Halbwertszeit [2]. Somit könnte der Einsatz mehrerer und höherer Naloxon-Dosierungen erforderlich sein, um einen Patienten zurück ins Leben zu holen. 

In Anbetracht der Potenz und Unberechenbarkeit von Fentanyl, Xylazin (s. DAZ 2023, Nr. 29, S. 31, „‚Gefährliche Zombie-Droge‘ Xylazin“ von U. Schreiber) und der Nitazene erscheint Heroin geradezu harmlos. Ein Ende des Katz-und-Maus-Spiels zwischen Drogenhändlern und Strafverfolgern ist nicht in Sicht. Wo ein Käufer ist, da ist ein Markt. Wenn die Behörden mit einiger Verzögerung den Nitazen-Markt austrocknen, werden innovative Köpfe, die sich das große Geschäft mit der Sucht nicht entgehen lassen wollen, die nächste Substanzklasse anzapfen und Drogen mit neuen unvorherseh­baren Eigenschaften etablieren.

Literaturtipp

Hintergrundwissen zu psychoaktiven Substanzen

Rauschdrogen sind so alt wie die Menschheit selbst. Ob pflanzlich oder synthetisch aus dem Labor, der Vielfalt sind kaum Grenzen gesetzt. Und jedes Jahr kommen weitere Substanzen dazu.

Niels Eckstein, Professor für Arzneimittelzulassung und Pharmakologie und ein langjähriger Kenner der Szene, begibt sich in die Abgründe von Darknet und Dealerhölle, liefert Insider-Informationen, führt Interviews mit Händlern und Produzenten und bietet erkenntnisreiche Einblicke in die bizarre Parallelwelt der berauschenden Stoffe.

Hierbei kommen auch die Chemie der unterschiedlichen Substanzklassen und die neurobiologischen Grund­lagen der Abhängigkeit nicht zu kurz, ebenso wie die Herstellung und die Bewertung des Gefährdungs- und Suchtpotenzials von Designerdrogen, Betäubungsmitteln, Neuen psychoaktiven Substanzen, Arznei- und Dopingmitteln.

Niels Eckstein
Rauschdrogen
Bekannte und Neue psycho­aktive Substanzen
XX, 402 Seiten, 17,0 × 24,0 cm, 286 farb. Abb., 45 farb. Tab., 59,80 Euro
ISBN: 978-3-8047-4302-1
Wissenschaftliche Verlags­gesellschaft Stuttgart 2023 

Einfach und schnell bestellen

Deutscher Apotheker Verlag, Postfach 10 10 61, 70009 Stuttgart
Tel. 0711 2582-341, Fax: 0711 2582-290
E-Mail: service@deutscher-apotheker-verlag.de
oder unter www.deutscher-apotheker-verlag.de

Literatur

[1] Pergolizzi J Jr et al. Old Drugs and New Challenges: A Narrative Review of Nitazenes. Cureus 2023;15(6):e40736, doi: 10.7759/cureus.40736

[2] Ujváry I et al. DARK Classics in Chemical Neuroscience: Etonitazene and Related Benzimidazoles. ACS Chem Neurosci 2021;12(7):1072-1092, 10.1021/acschemneuro.1c00037

[3] Vandeputte MM et al. Synthesis, Chemical Characterization, and μ-Opioid Receptor Activity Assessment of the Emerging Group of „Nitazene“ 2-Benzylbenzimidazole Synthetic Opioids. ACS Chem Neurosci. 2021;12(7):1241-1251, doi: 10.1021/acschemneuro.1c00064

[4] Malcolm NJ et al. Mu-opioid receptor selective superagonists produce prolonged respiratory depression. iScience 2023;26(7):107121, doi: 10.1016/j.isci.2023.107121

[5] Glatfelter GC et al. Alkoxy chain length governs the potency of 2-benzylbenzimidazole ‚nitazene‘ opioids associated with human overdose. Psychopharmacology 2023, doi: 10.1007/s00213-023-06451-2

[6] Krotulski AJ et al. Isotonitazene Quantitation and Metabolite Discovery in Authentic Forensic Casework. J Anal Toxicol 2020;44(6):521-530, doi: 10.1093/jat/bkaa016

[7] Krotulski AJ et al. Metonitazene in the United States-Forensic toxicology assessment of a potent new synthetic opioid using liquid chromatography mass spectrometry. Drug Test Anal 2021;13(10):1697-1711, doi: 10.1002/dta.3115

[8] Montanari E et al. Acute Intoxications and Fatalities Associated With Benzimidazole Opioid (Nitazene Analog) Use: A Systematic Review. Ther Drug Monit 2022;44(4):494-510, doi: 10.1097/FTD.0000000000000970

[9] Vandeputte MM et al. Pharmacological evaluation and forensic case series of N-pyrrolidino etonitazene (etonitazepyne), a newly emerging 2-benzylbenzimidazole ‚nitazene‘ synthetic opioid. Arch Toxicol 2022;96(6):1845-1863, doi: 10.1007/s00204-022-03276-4

[10] Mueller F et al. Isotonitazene: Fatal intoxication in three cases involving this unreported novel psychoactive substance in Switzerland. Forensic Sci Int 2021;320:110686, doi: 10.1016/j.forsciint.2021.110686

[11] Meissner C et al. Fatal versus non-fatal heroin „overdose“: blood morphine concentrations with fatal outcome in comparison to those of intoxicated drivers. Forensic Sci Int 2002;130(1):49-54, doi: 10.1016/s0379-0738(02)00343-2

[12] Europäischer Drogenbericht 2022: Trends und Entwicklungen. Informationen der Europäischen Beobachtungsstelle für Drogen und Drogensucht 2022, Amt für Veröffentlichungen der Europäischen Union, Luxemburg

Ulrich Schreiber, MSc Toxikologie, DAZ-Autor
redaktion@daz.online

