Wärme oder Kälte können Beschwerden lindern

(H)Eiszeit gegen Schmerzen

Stuttgart - 19.04.2024, 07:00 Uhr

0

Wärme oder Kälte - beides kann zur Schmerzreduktion beitragen. (Foto: Wead/AdobeStock)

Wärme und Kälte lösen im Organismus Regulationsmechanismen aus, die sowohl therapeutisch als auch prophylaktisch nutzbar sind. Als physikalische Therapieformen kommen sie unter anderem bei muskulär bedingten Schmerzen, stumpfen Verletzungen oder Gelenkentzündungen zum Einsatz. Positive Auswirkungen sind auch für die Ganzkörperexposition in Form von Saunagängen oder Eisbaden beschrieben. Was passiert im Körper bei stärkeren Temperaturveränderungen und in welchen Fällen ist Vorsicht geboten?

Wärme- und Kälteempfindungen sind emotional konnotierte Sinneseindrücke, die in einem relativ begrenzten Temperaturbereich als angenehm wahrgenommen werden. Hauttemperaturen oberhalb von 45 °C und unterhalb von 17 °C gehen in Schmerzreize über. Umgebungstemperaturen, die merklich von einem als komfortabel empfundenen Temperaturbereich abweichen, bringen zentrale Regelkreise in Gang, die zum Schwitzen oder Frieren führen [1, 2].

Capsaicin wärmt, Menthol kühlt

Die Oberflächensensibilität für Wärme und Kälte wird über temperaturempfindliche TRP(transient receptor potential)-Rezeptorkanäle vermittelt, deren Öffnung zu einer Depola­risation von Aδ- und C-Fasern führt. Neben definierten Temperaturveränderungen adressieren auch verschiedene agonistisch wirkende Pflanzeninhaltsstoffe die TRP-Rezeptorkanäle (s. Abbildung).

Abb.: TRP-Rezeptorkanäle werden durch Wärme- und Kältereize aktiviert, aber auch verschiedene Pflanzeninhaltsstoffe führen zur Öffnung der Kanäle. Über thermorezeptive Afferenzen werden die Signale zentral weitergeleitet und als Wärme- und Kälteempfindungen sowie Nozizeption wahrgenommen [2, 3].

So wird der TRPV1(transient receptor potential cation channel subfamily V member 1)-Rezeptorkanal sowohl von Wärme als auch von Capsaicin aktiviert. TRPM8 (transient receptor potential cation channel subfamily melastatin member 8) wird dagegen nicht nur durch Temperaturen unter 25 °C stimuliert, auch Menthol löst über diesen Rezeptorkanal Kälteempfindung aus [1, 2, 3].

Anregende Wärme

Bei der topischen Wärmetherapie führt die lokale Anwendung von Wärmflaschen, Körnerkissen, Wärmepflastern und -cremes (s. Tab. 1) über TRPV1-Rezeptorkanalsensitivität zu einer Aktivierung neuronaler Zentren, die antinozizeptive absteigende Bahnen modulieren. Schmerzempfindungen können dadurch abgeschwächt werden [4, 5]. Im wärmeexponierten Bereich führt die erhöhte Gewebetemperatur zu einer vermehrten Durchblutung und einer Steigerung des lokalen Gewebestoffwechsels um 10 bis 15% pro 1 °C Temperatur­anstieg. Anabole und katabole Mechanismen werden beschleunigt und so Heilungsprozesse gefördert [6]. Weiterhin kommt es zu einer Modulation viskoelastischer Eigenschaften des Bindegewebes, was die verbesserte Beweglichkeit durch Wärme bei Muskel- und Gelenksteifigkeit erklärt [4, 7].

Tab. 1: Produkte zur Wärmeanwendung (Auswahl, nach Informationen der Hersteller)

ApplikationsformInhaltsstoffeProdukt­beispieleWirkweiseIndikationAnwendung
wirkstofffreie Wärmepflaster
  • ThermaCare®Wärme­umschläge
  • Voltaren® Wärmepflaster
  • SOS® Wärmepflaster
physikalisch
  • muskulär bedingte Schmerzen
  • Regelschmerzen
  • nach dem Öffnen auf betrof­fene Hautstelle kleben
  • innerhalb von 30 Minuten werden 40 °C erreicht, die über 8 Stunden konstant bleiben
Wärme­kompressen
  • Wepa Kalt & Warm Kompresse
physikalisch
  • bei Verspannungen
  • bei Muskelkater
  • bei Rückenschmerzen
  • bei Menstruationsbeschwerden
  • für circa 6 Minuten in maximal 80 °C warmem (nicht mehr kochendem) Wasser erwärmen
  • alternativ 4 Minuten in der Mikrowelle bei maximal 280 Watt erwärmen
wirkstoffhaltige WärmepflasterCapsaicin
  • ABC® Wärme-Pflaster Capsicum Hansaplast
pharmakologisch
  • muskulär bedingte Schmerzen z. B. im unteren Rücken­bereich
  • Pflaster für 4 bis 12 Stunden auf die Hautstelle des schmerzenden Bereichs applizieren
  • anschließend Hautstelle 12 Stunden nicht bekleben
  • keine Anwendung unter 12 Jahren
Nonivamid
  • ABC® Wärme-Pflaster sensitive Hansaplast
pharmakologisch (Capsaicin-Analogon)
  • muskulär bedingte Schmerzen im Bereich von Lendenwirbelsäule und Nacken
  • maximal 1 Pflaster pro Tag für 4 bis 8 Stunden auf die Haut über dem betroffenen Schmerzgebiet kleben
  • keine Anwendung unter 18 Jahren
  • nicht in Schwangerschaft und Stillzeit
wirkstoffhaltige TopikaCapsaicin
  • ABC® Wärme-Creme Capsicum Hansaplast
  • Finalgon® CPD Wärmecreme
pharmakologisch
  • Muskelschmerzen im Bereich der Schulter, Hals- und Lendenwirbelsäule
  • bei Weichteil­rheumatismus und Verspannungen
  • 3-mal täglich schmerzende Stelle einmassieren
  • ab 12 Jahren
  • nicht auf geschädigte Haut
  • danach Hände waschen
Nonivamid, Nicoboxil
  • Finalgon® Wärmecreme Duo
  • Finalgon® Wärmesalbe Duo

pharmakologisch

Nicoboxil wirkt zusätzlich vasodilatatorisch [20]

  • Muskel- und Gelenkbeschwerden
  • 3- bis 4-mal täglich
  • ab 18 Jahren

Das Alkaloid Capsaicin, das in der Paprikafrucht gebildet wird, führt direkt nach Hautkontakt über die Aktivierung des TRPV1-Rezeptorkanals und nachfolgender Neuropeptidfreisetzung zu Vasodilatation, Rötung und gesteigertem Wärmeempfinden. Die analgetische Wirkung wird durch Neurotransmitterdepletion und anschließende neuronale Desensibilisierung sowie zentralnervöse Signalmodulation ausgelöst [4, 5, 19].

Chemotherapie-induzierte Polyneuropathien vorbeugen und lindern

Kühlung zur Prophylaxe, Capsaicin zur Therapie

Nobelpreis für die Entdeckung von Temperatur- und Tastsensoren verliehen

Some like it hot

Eine lokale Wärmetherapie ist wirksam bei Rückenschmerzen und Muskelkater, aber auch zur Vorbeugung nächtlicher Wadenkrämpfe [4, 8]. Studien zeigen, dass die topische Wärmeeinwirkung auch Schmerzen und Krämpfe im Rahmen der Menstruation verringern kann, wahrscheinlich sogar ähnlich wirksam wie Analgetika [7, 9]. Neben der Beseitigung von Muskelverspannungen erhöht die Wärme die Durchblutung des Beckens, wodurch angestaute Blut- und Körperflüssigkeit abtransportiert und eine mögliche Kompressionswirkung auf Nervenbahnen verringert wird [7].

Besondere Vorsicht ist dagegen bei verminderter Durchblutung oder Nervenstörungen im Kontext eines Diabetes mellitus geboten. Hier kann eine zu heiß befüllte Wärmflasche durch ein gestörtes Temperatur- beziehungsweise Schmerzempfinden schnell zu Verbrennungen führen [4].

Hemmende Kälte

Um Körperbereiche lokal zu kühlen, kommen der klassische Eiswürfelbeutel, Kompressen, Gel oder auch Sprays zum Einsatz (s. Tab. 2). Die Kältewahrnehmung wird über TRPM8-Rezeptorkanäle vermittelt. Im kälteexponierten Bereich führt die erniedrigte Gewebetemperatur zu einer Verringerung der Durchblutung und des Zellstoffwechsels. Die Aktivität von Entzündungsmediatoren wird reduziert und der Ödembildung entgegengewirkt. Durch eine Unterbrechung nozizeptiver Signale schwächt Kälte Schmerzempfindungen ab.

Eine lokale Kälteanwendung ist bei akuten Verletzungen des Bewegungsapparates wie Verstauchungen und Zerrungen wirksam [4]. Bei der rheumatoiden Arthritis ist ausschließliches Kühlen nicht pauschal ratsam. Sowohl Kälte als auch Wärme haben sich in der symptomatischen Behandlung als wirksam erwiesen. Während Kälte Entzündungsreaktionen und Schwellungen reduziert, sorgt Wärme für eine Abnahme der Gelenksteifigkeit. Bei einer Wärmeanwendung besteht jedoch das Risiko, entzündliche Prozesse zu verschlimmern. Diese ist daher nur empfohlen, wenn keine aktive Entzündung vorliegt [10].

Homöostase aufrechterhalten

Wärme und Kälte kommen nicht nur lokal zum Einsatz. Bei der Ganzkörperapplikation macht man sich die systemischen Adaptionsprozesse des Organismus zunutze. Während eines Saunagangs wird der Körper kurzzeitig hohen Temperaturen bis etwa 100 °C ausgesetzt, die eine leichte Hyperthermie von 38 bis 39 °C auslösen. Der Anstieg der Körpertemperatur induziert verschiedene thermoregulatorische Mechanismen, die vor allem die Haut und das Herz-Kreislauf-System betreffen und darauf abzielen, die Homöostase rasch wiederherzustellen. Das Herzzeitvolumen und die Herzfrequenz nehmen zu, wohingegen das Schlagvolumen stabil bleibt. Eine Blutumverteilung in Richtung Körperoberfläche erleichtert das Schwitzen. Je nach Temperatur führt dies zu Flüssigkeitsverlusten von etwa 0,6 bis 1 kg pro Stunde, sorgt jedoch auch für eine effektive Kühlung des Körpers. Um die Abnahme des Blutvolumens im Körperkern auszugleichen, steigt das Plasmavolumen vorübergehend an. Aufgrund des hohen Flüssigkeitsverlusts sollte bei jedem Saunagang auf eine ausreichende Flüssigkeits- und Elektrolytzufuhr geachtet werden [11].

Gesundes Schwitzen

Wird der Organismus regelmäßig mit dem „leichten Stressor“ Sauna konfrontiert, führt eine Vielzahl an kompensatorischen Schutzmechanismen nicht nur dazu, dass sich der Körper an zukünftige Hitzeexpositionen anpasst, sondern sich auch gegen schwerwiegendere Reizereignisse wappnet. So werden vermehrt intrazellulär Hitzeschockproteine exprimiert, die für eine zügige Reparatur schadhafter Proteine sorgen und vor Denaturierung und Aggregation schützen. Eine kurzfristige Induktion von Interleukin 6 erhöht den Interleukin-10-Plasmaspiegel, ein stark entzündungshemmendes Zytokin, das auch bei Ausdauersport vermehrt produziert wird. Des Weiteren wird der Transkrip­tionsfaktor Nrf2 (Nuclear factor erythroid-2-related factor 2) aktiviert, der eine wichtige Rolle bei antioxidativen, entzündungshemmenden und zytoprotektiven Prozessen spielt. So wird zum Beispiel die Expression mehrerer Zelladhäsionsmoleküle wie Endothel-Selektin gehemmt, die an der Pathophysiologie von Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen beteiligt sind. Regelmäßige Saunagänge fördern daher genau wie häufige Bewegung die kardiovaskuläre Gesundheit durch Senkung des Blutdrucks und Verbesserung der Endothelfunktion. Auch das Risiko für Atemwegsinfekte wird reduziert.

Allerdings ist Saunabaden nicht für jeden geeignet. Kontraindikationen stellen unter anderem ein kürzlich erfolgter Herzinfarkt, instabile Angina pectoris, fiebrige Erkrankungen oder reduzierte Schweißbildung dar [11].

Kältekappe bremst Haarausfall

Ein etwas anderes Einsatzgebiet für Kälteanwendungen stellt die Chemotherapie-induzierte Alopezie dar, die zu den am stärksten belastenden Nebenwirkungen der Krebstherapie gehört. Obgleich der Haarverlust nicht als „lebensbedrohlich“ eingestuft wird, kann er sich doch nachteilig auf die psychische Verfassung und damit auch auf das klinische Outcome auswirken.

Haarfollikelzellen, die sich in der Wachstumsphase befinden, gehören wie Krebszellen zu den sich schnell teilenden Zellen, die besonders empfindlich auf Zytostatika reagieren. Abhängig von Art und Dosierung der Chemotherapie kommt es daher häufig zu einem vollständigen Haarausfall.

Paxman® Kühlkappe Eine weiche Silikonkappe (links) wird enganliegend auf den Kopf des Patienten gesetzt. Während der Infusion und bis zu 90 Minuten danach wird sie von der durchlaufenden Kühlflüssigkeit auf einer konstanten Temperatur gehalten. Ein Kappenbezug (rechts) dient der zusätzlichen Fixierung. (Fotos: Paxman GmbH)

Das sogenannte „Scalp Cooling“ während der Infusion kann die gefürchtete Nebenwirkung verhindern oder zumindest stark reduzieren: Während der Zytostatika-Infusion kühlt eine kontinuierlich zirkulierende Flüssigkeit von -4 °C in einer auf dem Kopf anliegenden Silikonkappe die Kopfhaut herunter.

Die Kühlung der Kopfhaut bewirkt eine Vasokonstriktion, die den Blutfluss zu den Haarfollikeln und damit die Wirkstoffaufnahme in die Zellen reduziert. Kältebedingt wird zudem die Stoffwechselaktivität der Zellen gesenkt, wodurch sie weniger anfällig für Schäden sind.

Die Inzidenz von Kopfhautmetastasen wird als gering eingeschätzt, unklar ist allerdings, ob zirkulierende Tumorzellen in der Kopfhaut „geschützt“ werden und zu einer systemischen Metastasierung führen. Randomisierte, kontrollierte Studien zeigen, dass das Scalp-­Cooling während der Chemotherapie bei Brustkrebspatientinnen in der Hälfte der Fälle den Haarverlust auf weniger als 50% verringern konnte. Laut Studienautoren sind eine nicht einwandfreie Passform der Kappe sowie die Art der Chemotherapie Gründe, warum nicht alle Frauen von der Anwendung profitieren [16, 17].

An einigen Kliniken und Brustzentren in Deutschland wird das Verfahren (Paxman® Kopfhautkühlung, DigniCap® Scalp Cooling) bereits eingesetzt [17, 18].

Frieren gegen Entzündungen

Die Ganzkörper-Kältetherapie hat sich als wirksam bei chronisch-entzündlichen Erkrankungen erwiesen. In sogenannten Kältekammern wird der gesamte Organismus für zwei bis drei Minuten sehr kalter, trockener Luft ausgesetzt (< -100 °C). Die Kälteapplikation kann auch mit kaltem Wasser von etwa 4 °C erfolgen, in das der Körper bis zum Brustbein eintaucht [12]. Entzündungsreaktionen und Schmerzen sollen so gelindert und die Regeneration nach körperlicher Belastung verbessert werden. Positive Effekte sind für rheumatoide Arthritis und Fibromyalgie beschrieben, die starke Kälteeinwirkung soll jedoch auch Auswirkungen auf psychisches Wohlbefinden, Müdigkeit, Immunsystem und Körperfettgewebe zeigen. Auch zur Prophylaxe Chemotherapie-induzierter Alopezie wird Kälte eingesetzt (s. Kasten „Kältekappe bremst Haarausfall“).

Der Mechanismus der Kältereize ist nicht vollständig geklärt. Diskutiert werden unter anderem eine periphere und zentrale Freisetzung von Noradrenalin, eine Abnahme der proinflammatorischen Zytokinkonzentration im Blut sowie die Reduktion von Enzym- und Stoffwechsel­aktivitäten [13, 14]. Eine starke Kälteeinwirkung ist jedoch nicht völlig risikofrei. Sie führt zu einem Anstieg des Blutdrucks sowie der Herz- und Atemfrequenz. Patienten mit Hypertonie oder kardiovaskulären Erkrankungen sollten zuvor ihren Arzt konsultieren. Schwimmen in kaltem Wasser kann weiterhin zu Atemwegssymptomen und Unterkühlung führen [12, 14]. |

Literatur

 [1] Behrends JC. Sinnesphysiologie: Funktionsprinzipien und somatoviszerale Sensibilität. In: Behrends J, Bischofberger J, Deutzmann R et al, Hrsg. Duale Reihe Physiologie. 4. Aufl. Stuttgart: Thieme; 2021:583-620

 [2] Meßlinger K, Kress M. Somatoviszerale Sensibilität. In: Pape HC, Kurtz A, Silbernagl S, Hrsg. Physiologie. 10. Auflage, Stuttgart: Thieme; 2023:746-782

 [3] Dhaka A et al. Trp ion channels and temperature sensation. Annu Rev Neurosci 2006;29:135-61, doi: 10.1146/annurev.neuro.29.051605.112958

 [4] Malanga GA et al. Mechanisms and efficacy of heat and cold therapies for musculoskeletal injury. Postgrad Med 2015;127(1):57-65, doi: 10.1080/00325481.2015.992719

 [5] Palazzo E et al. Role of TRPV1 receptors in descending modulation of pain. Mol Cell Endocrinol 2008;286(1-2 Suppl 1):S79-83, doi: 10.1016/j.mce.2008.01.013

 [6] Nadler SF et al. The physiologic basis and clinical applications of cryotherapy and thermotherapy for the pain practitioner. Pain Physician 2004;7(3):395-9, PMID: 16858479

 [7] Jo J, Lee SH. Heat therapy for primary dysmenorrhea: A systematic review and meta-analysis of its effects on pain relief and quality of life. Sci Rep 2018;8(1):16252, doi: 10.1038/s41598-018-34303-z

 [8] Swash M et al. Muscular cramp: causes and management. Eur J Neurol 2019;26(2):214-221, doi: 10.1111/ene.13799

 [9] Akin MD et al. Continuous low-level topical heat in the treatment of dysmenorrhea. Obstet Gynecol 2001;97(3):343-9, doi: 10.1016/s0029-7844(00)01163-7

[10] Hayes KW. Heat and cold in the management of rheumatoid arthritis. Arthritis Care Res 1993;6(3):156-66, doi: 10.1002/art.1790060308

[11] Patrick RP, Johnson TL. Sauna use as a lifestyle practice to extend healthspan. Exp Gerontol 2021;154:111509, doi: 10.1016/j.exger.2021.111509

[12] Tabisz H et al. Whole-body cryotherapy as a treatment for chronic medical conditions? Br Med Bull 2023;146(1):43-72, doi: 10.1093/bmb/ldad007

[13] Bouzigon R et al. Whole- and partial-body cryostimulation/cryotherapy: Current technologies and practical applications. J Therm Biol 2016;61:67-81, doi: 10.1016/j.jtherbio.2016.08.009

[14] Esperland D et al. Health effects of voluntary exposure to cold water - a continuing subject of debate. Int J Circumpolar Health 2022;81(1):2111789, doi: 10.1080/22423982.2022.2111789

[15] Nangia J et al. Effect of a Scalp Cooling Device on Alopecia in Women Undergoing Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer: The SCALP Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA 2017;317(6):596-605, doi: 10.1001/jama.2016.20939

[16] Bajpai J et al. Randomised controlled trial of scalp cooling for the prevention of chemotherapy induced alopecia. Breast 2020;49:187-193, doi: 10.1016/j.breast.2019.12.004

[17] Paxman® Haarausfall-Präventions-Systeme Behandlungsorte. Abgerufen am 18. März 2024. www.paxman.de/behandlungsorte/

[18] DigniCap® Scalp Cooling Standorte. Abgerufen am 18. März 2024. dignicap.com/locations-europe/

[19] Reimann S et al. Topische Anwendung von Capsaicin in der Dermatologie zur Therapie von Juckreiz und Schmerz. Hautarzt 2000;51(3):164-72, doi: 10.1007/s001050051014

[20] Gaubitz M et al. Weiser T. Efficacy and safety of nicoboxil/nonivamide ointment for the treatment of acute pain in the low back - A randomized, controlled trial. Eur J Pain 2016;20(2):263-73, doi: 10.1002/ejp.719

Apothekerin Judith Esch, DAZ-Autorin
redaktion@daz.online

