(H)Eiszeit gegen Schmerzen

Literatur

[1] Behrends JC. Sinnesphysiologie: Funktionsprinzipien und somatoviszerale Sensibilität. In: Behrends J, Bischofberger J, Deutzmann R et al, Hrsg. Duale Reihe Physiologie. 4. Aufl. Stuttgart: Thieme; 2021:583-620

[2] Meßlinger K, Kress M. Somatoviszerale Sensibilität. In: Pape HC, Kurtz A, Silbernagl S, Hrsg. Physiologie. 10. Auflage, Stuttgart: Thieme; 2023:746-782

[3] Dhaka A et al. Trp ion channels and temperature sensation. Annu Rev Neurosci 2006;29:135-61, doi: 10.1146/annurev.neuro.29.051605.112958

[4] Malanga GA et al. Mechanisms and efficacy of heat and cold therapies for musculoskeletal injury. Postgrad Med 2015;127(1):57-65, doi: 10.1080/00325481.2015.992719

[5] Palazzo E et al. Role of TRPV1 receptors in descending modulation of pain. Mol Cell Endocrinol 2008;286(1-2 Suppl 1):S79-83, doi: 10.1016/j.mce.2008.01.013

[6] Nadler SF et al. The physiologic basis and clinical applications of cryotherapy and thermotherapy for the pain practitioner. Pain Physician 2004;7(3):395-9, PMID: 16858479

[7] Jo J, Lee SH. Heat therapy for primary dysmenorrhea: A systematic review and meta-analysis of its effects on pain relief and quality of life. Sci Rep 2018;8(1):16252, doi: 10.1038/s41598-018-34303-z

[8] Swash M et al. Muscular cramp: causes and management. Eur J Neurol 2019;26(2):214-221, doi: 10.1111/ene.13799

[9] Akin MD et al. Continuous low-level topical heat in the treatment of dysmenorrhea. Obstet Gynecol 2001;97(3):343-9, doi: 10.1016/s0029-7844(00)01163-7

[10] Hayes KW. Heat and cold in the management of rheumatoid arthritis. Arthritis Care Res 1993;6(3):156-66, doi: 10.1002/art.1790060308

[11] Patrick RP, Johnson TL. Sauna use as a lifestyle practice to extend healthspan. Exp Gerontol 2021;154:111509, doi: 10.1016/j.exger.2021.111509

[12] Tabisz H et al. Whole-body cryotherapy as a treatment for chronic medical conditions? Br Med Bull 2023;146(1):43-72, doi: 10.1093/bmb/ldad007

[13] Bouzigon R et al. Whole- and partial-body cryostimulation/cryotherapy: Current technologies and practical applications. J Therm Biol 2016;61:67-81, doi: 10.1016/j.jtherbio.2016.08.009

[14] Esperland D et al. Health effects of voluntary exposure to cold water - a continuing subject of debate. Int J Circumpolar Health 2022;81(1):2111789, doi: 10.1080/22423982.2022.2111789

[15] Nangia J et al. Effect of a Scalp Cooling Device on Alopecia in Women Undergoing Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer: The SCALP Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA 2017;317(6):596-605, doi: 10.1001/jama.2016.20939

[16] Bajpai J et al. Randomised controlled trial of scalp cooling for the prevention of chemotherapy induced alopecia. Breast 2020;49:187-193, doi: 10.1016/j.breast.2019.12.004

[17] Paxman® Haarausfall-Präventions-Systeme Behandlungsorte. Abgerufen am 18. März 2024. www.paxman.de/behandlungsorte/

[18] DigniCap® Scalp Cooling Standorte. Abgerufen am 18. März 2024. dignicap.com/locations-europe/

[19] Reimann S et al. Topische Anwendung von Capsaicin in der Dermatologie zur Therapie von Juckreiz und Schmerz. Hautarzt 2000;51(3):164-72, doi: 10.1007/s001050051014

[20] Gaubitz M et al. Weiser T. Efficacy and safety of nicoboxil/nonivamide ointment for the treatment of acute pain in the low back - A randomized, controlled trial. Eur J Pain 2016;20(2):263-73, doi: 10.1002/ejp.719