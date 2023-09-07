Literatur

[1] Auer H, Aspöck H. Helminths and helminthoses in Central Europe: general overview and diseases caused by trematodes (flukes). Wien Med Wochenschr 2014;164(19-20):405-413

[2] Auer H, Aspöck H. Helminths and helminthoses in Central Europe: diseases caused by nematodes (roundworms). Wien Med Wochenschr 2014;164(19-20):424-434

[3] Hof H, Schlüter D. Duale Reihe Medizinische Mikrobiologie. 8. Auflage, Thieme Verlag 2022

[4] Wendt S, Trawinski H, Schubert S et al. The Diagnosis and Treatment of Pinworm Infection. Dtsch Arztebl Int 2019;116(13):213-219

[5] Friesen J, Bergmann C, Neuber R et al. Detection of Enterobius vermicularis in greater Berlin, 2007-2017: seasonality and increased frequency of detection. Eur J Clin Microbiol Infect Dis 2019;38(4):719-723

[6] St Georgiev V. Chemotherapy of enterobiasis (oxyuriasis). Expert Opin Pharmacother 2001;2(2):267-275

[7] Schindler-Piontek M, Chaubal N, Dehmani S et al. Ascariasis, a review. Med Ultrason 2022;24(3):329-338

[8] Trichinellose. Informationen des Robert Koch-Instituts (RKI) ,Abgerufen am 12. Juli 2023, www.rki.de/DE/Content/Infekt/EpidBull/Merkblaetter/Ratgeber_Trichinellose.html

[9] Echinokokkose. Informationen des Robert Koch-Instituts (RKI), Abgerufen am 8. Juli 2023, www.rki.de/DE/Content/Infekt/EpidBull/Merkblaetter/Ratgeber_Echinokokkose.html

[10] Brehm K. Die Echinokokkose – Eine Übersicht und neue Erkenntnisse in der Diagnostik, Therapie und Parasitenbiologie. Epidemiologisches Bulletin des Robert Koch-Instituts (RKI) 2017;15:127-132

[11] Norman FF, Chamorro S, Comeche B et al. Update on the major imported helminth infections in travelers and migrants. Future Microbiol 2020;15:437-444

[12] Fachinformation Biltricide®. Stand: Januar 2022, www.fachinfo.de/pdf/000280

[13] Fachinformation Yomesan®. Stand: Juni 2020, www.fachinfo.de/pdf/002512

[14] Aktories K, Förstermann U, Hofmann FB, Starke K. Allgemeine und spezielle Pharmakologie und Toxikologie. 11. Auflage, Elsevier Urban & Fischer 2013

[15] Fachinformation Vermox®. Stand: Januar 2021, https://static.janssen-emea.com/sites/default/files/Germany/SMPC/DE-PL-0008.pdf

[16] Fachinformation Vermox forte®. Stand: Januar 2021, https://static.janssen-emea.com/sites/default/files/Germany/SMPC/DE-PL-0008.pdf

[17] Fachinformation Eskazole®. Stand: November 2020, https://imedikament.de/eskazole/fachinformation

[18] Fachinformation Helmex®. Stand: Dezember 2019, https://imedikament.de/helmex/fachinformation

[19] Fachinformation Molevac®. Stand: Mai 2020, www.apotheken.de/beipackzettel/AADLGW/MOLEVAC

[20] Fachinformation Dipronin®. Stand: Oktober 2022, https://mygrace.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Ivermecetin-Driponin-3-mg-Fachinfo.pdf

[21] Djakovic A, Tappe D, Dietl J. Diagnostik und Therapie von Enterobius vermicularis-Infektionen in der Schwangerschaft: Literaturübersicht und Kasuistik. Z Geburtshilfe Neonatol 2006;210(4):147-152