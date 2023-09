Literatur

[1] Nordenskjöld A et al. Breast cancer survival and incidence of second primary cancers after 30 years in a randomized study of two versus five years of adjuvant tamoxifen therapy. Breast 2023;71:63-68, doi: 10.1016/j.breast.2023.07.010

[2] Marshall L. Why breast cancer survivors don’t take their meds, and what can be done about it. Pressemeldung der University of Colorado Boulder, 28. August 2023