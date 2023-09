Literatur

Omega-3 fatty acids appear promising for maintaining lung health: NIH-funded study supports new role for nutrient found in fish, dietary supplements. Pressemitteilung der National Institutes of Health, 20. Juli 2023

Patchen BK et al. Investigating Associations of Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Lung Function Decline, and Airway Obstruction. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 2023, doi: 10.1164/rccm.202301-0074OC