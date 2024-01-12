Stimmungsschwankungen medikamentös ausgleichen



Erschwert werden kann der Weg zum korrekten Befund zusätzlich dadurch, dass in vielen Fällen neben der bipolaren Störung zahlreiche psychiatrische Komorbiditäten präsent sind. Die Patienten leiden z. B. häufig unter Angststörungen, Zwangsstörungen, Suchterkrankungen oder einem Aufmerksamkeits-Hyperaktivitätssyndrom (ADHS) [3]. Auch nicht-psychiatrische Begleiterkrankungen finden sich häufig in der Patientenakte, so zum Beispiel das metabo­lische Syndrom, Diabetes, Osteoporose, Fibromyalgie oder kardiovaskuläre Erkrankungen [3].

Gene beeinflussen die Psyche

Die Krankheit ist bereits in den Genen angelegt. Kaum eine psychiatrische Erkrankung wird in einem so hohen Maß vererbt wie die bipolare Störung: Auf bis zu 90% beziffern Zwillingsstudien die erbliche Komponente [4]. Dabei scheint eine Vielzahl von Genloci beteiligt zu sein. Zusätzlich spielen Umwelteinflüsse in der Patientengeschichte eine wichtige Rolle in der Krankheitsentstehung: Eine Kaiserschnittgeburt, traumatische Kindheitserlebnisse oder Drogenmissbrauch sind bekannte Risikofaktoren [3]. Unmittelbar auftretende Umwelteinflüsse werden auch als Trigger für Krankheits­episoden verantwortlich gemacht: Stressreiche Ereignisse im Leben der Betroffenen, Substanzmissbrauch, saisonale oder hormonelle Einflüsse können (hypo)manische Episoden auslösen [5]. Depressionen können ebenso auf stressige Lebensereignisse folgen, aber auch auf Schlafmangel oder Fasten. Medikamente sollten als mögliche Auslöser im Blick behalten werden, beispielsweise wirken Antidepressiva, Johanniskraut-Extrakte, L-Dopa, Vareniclin oder Donepezil als mögliche Manie-Induktoren. Fallberichte schildern zudem depressive Episoden, die als Folge einer Therapie mit Naproxen oder dem Anorektikum Fenfluramin aufgetreten sind [5]. Was sich bei der Erkrankung pathophysiologisch genau im Gehirn abspielt, ist noch nicht wirklich verstanden. Viele Indizien sprechen für ein multifaktorielles Krankheitsgeschehen. Zu den Erklärungsansätzen gehören unter anderem Ent­zündungsvorgänge, Mitochondriendefekte und strukturelle Veränderungen im Gehirn [6]. Daneben spielen circadiane Rhythmusstörungen, eine überaktive Hypothalamus-Hypophysen-Nebennieren-Achse und nicht zuletzt Neuro­transmitterungleichgewichte eine wesentliche Rolle. Beispielsweise scheint eine erhöhte dopaminerge Aktivität mit manischen Phasen [6, 7] zusammenzuhängen, während depressive Episoden tendenziell durch einen Serotonin- und Noradrenalin-Mangel charakterisiert sind [7].

Frühzeitig therapieren

Die bipolare Störung verläuft chronisch und sollte so zeitig wie möglich behandelt werden. Studien haben gezeigt, dass die Patienten dann am besten auf die Therapie ansprechen [8]. Wissenschaftler vermuten, dass sich das Krankheitsgeschehen im Verlauf selbst verstärkt und dadurch schwieriger zu kontrollieren wird [8]. Eine erfolgreiche Therapie gründet sich hauptsächlich auf die beiden Säulen Pharmakotherapie und Psychotherapie bzw. Psychoedukation. Laut der S3-Leitlinie zur Diagnostik und Therapie bipolarer Störungen wird bei der medikamentösen Behandlung auf drei Wirkstoffgruppen gesetzt – typische Antipsychotika und Stimmungsstabilisierer und gegebenenfalls Antidepressiva – mit denen akute Krankheitsepisoden behandelt werden und die langfristige Prophylaxe gesichert wird. Die psychischen und sozialen Auswirkungen der Krankheit sollen so auf ein Minimum reduziert und Suizide möglichst verhindert werden: 15 bis 20% der Patienten mit bipolarer Störung nehmen sich das Leben, am häufigsten während einer depressiven Episode (siehe Kasten „Hinweise für die Suizidprävention in der Apotheke“) [9].