Bipolare Störungen

Stimmungsschwankungen medikamentös ausgleichen

12.01.2024, 07:00 Uhr

0

In der Therapie der bipolaren Störung versucht man die Balance zwischen Manie und Depression zu finden. (Foto: Happyphotons/AdobeStock)

Stimmungsschwankungen sind ein Teil des Lebens. Schätzungsweise bis zu 5% der Bevölkerung leben allerdings mit schweren affektiven Störungen, die nicht als Stimmungsschwankungen abgetan werden können – sie leiden unter der bipolaren Störung. Manische Phasen voller Tatendrang wechseln sich mit depressiven Episoden ab, die im schlimmsten Fall zum Suizid führen. Therapeutisch zahlt sich ein früher Therapie­beginn mit Antipsychotika und Stimmungsstabili­sierern aus, um den Krankheitsverlauf zu kontrollieren.

Das Auf und Ab einer bipolaren Störung beginnt meist im Tal einer Depression: Die Patienten fühlen sich antriebslos und deprimiert. Oftmals verläuft der Diagnoseweg dann nicht geradlinig. Fälschlicherweise kann eine gewöhnliche unipolare Depression festgestellt werden. Aber im Gegensatz zur unipolaren Depression, bei der die Stimmung ins Negative gedrückt ist, sind bei bipolaren Störungen wiederkehrende Phasen des Gemütszustandes sowohl im Positiven als auch im Negativen charakteristisch. Diese Fehldiagnose kann sich als folgenschwer erweisen: Wird die vermeintliche Depression mit Antidepressiva behandelt, kann das eine Manie auslösen und die bipolare Störung zum Ausbruch bringen.

Im Schnitt manifestiert sich die Krankheit das erste Mal mit Anfang 20. Frühere Diagnosen bedeuten häufig einen ungünstigeren Verlauf, Komorbiditäten treten hier häufiger auf [1]. Diagnostiziert wird eine bipolare Störung durch Gespräche mit dem Betroffenen, mit Angehörigen und durch Beobachtungen des Behandlers: Nach den Kriterien der International Classification of Diseases Version 10 (ICD-10) leidet ein Patient unter einer Bipolar-I-Störung, wenn mindestens zwei affektive Episoden mit starken Stimmungsschwankungen aufgetreten sind, mindestens eine davon muss manisch, hypomanisch oder gemischt gewesen sein (s. Abb.) [2]. Eine Manie zeigt sich durch eine mindestens eine Woche anhaltende gehobene Stimmung, gesteigerten Antrieb, Rededrang, Ideenflucht, Selbstüberschätzung, riskantes Verhalten und verminderten Schlafbedarf. Hypomanische Episoden sind ähnlich, aber kürzer (mindestens vier Tage) und weniger enthemmt. Depressionen dauern mindestens zwei Wochen und zeigen sich durch depressive Verstimmung, Interesselosigkeit, Antriebsmangel und weitere typische Symptome [2]. Bei gemischten Episoden wechseln sich die Pole innerhalb von Stunden ab. In schweren Episoden treten Wahnvorstellungen und Halluzinationen auf. Die Dauer der Krankheitsphasen variiert von Tagen bis Monaten, unterbrochen von stabilen Abschnitten, die monate- bis jahrelang andauern können. Beim Rapid-Cycling treten mindestens vier Episoden in zwölf Monaten auf. Das schwächere Verlaufsbild, die Bipolar-II-Störung wird bei mindestens einer hypomanischen und einer depressiven Phase diagnostiziert (s. Abb.). Bei mindestens über zwei Jahre lang anhaltenden Stimmungsinstabilitäten, die aber nicht so stark ausgeprägt sind, dass sie die Kriterien einer Manie oder Depression erfüllen, stellt der Psychiater die Diagnose Zyklothymie (s. Abb.).

Abb.: Verlaufsformen Bipolare Störungen sind gekennzeichnet von Auslenkungen des Gemützustandes ins Positive (rot) und Negative (blau). Bei der Bipolar-I-Störung wechseln sich manische Phasen, Depressionen und symptomfreie Phasen ab. Die schwächer ausgeprägte Bipolar-II-Störung ist durch Hypomanien und Depressionen gekennzeichnet. Bei längeranhaltenden Stimmungsinstabilitäten, die nicht die Schwelle einer Depression oder Hypomanie überschreiten, spricht man von einer Zyklothymie.


Erschwert werden kann der Weg zum korrekten Befund zusätzlich dadurch, dass in vielen Fällen neben der bipolaren Störung zahlreiche psychiatrische Komorbiditäten präsent sind. Die Patienten leiden z. B. häufig unter Angststörungen, Zwangsstörungen, Suchterkrankungen oder einem Aufmerksamkeits-Hyperaktivitätssyndrom (ADHS) [3]. Auch nicht-psychiatrische Begleiterkrankungen finden sich häufig in der Patientenakte, so zum Beispiel das metabo­lische Syndrom, Diabetes, Osteoporose, Fibromyalgie oder kardiovaskuläre Erkrankungen [3].

Gene beeinflussen die Psyche

Die Krankheit ist bereits in den Genen angelegt. Kaum eine psychiatrische Erkrankung wird in einem so hohen Maß vererbt wie die bipolare Störung: Auf bis zu 90% beziffern Zwillingsstudien die erbliche Komponente [4]. Dabei scheint eine Vielzahl von Genloci beteiligt zu sein. Zusätzlich spielen Umwelteinflüsse in der Patientengeschichte eine wichtige Rolle in der Krankheitsentstehung: Eine Kaiserschnittgeburt, traumatische Kindheitserlebnisse oder Drogenmissbrauch sind bekannte Risikofaktoren [3]. Unmittelbar auftretende Umwelteinflüsse werden auch als Trigger für Krankheits­episoden verantwortlich gemacht: Stressreiche Ereignisse im Leben der Betroffenen, Substanzmissbrauch, saisonale oder hormonelle Einflüsse können (hypo)manische Episoden auslösen [5]. Depressionen können ebenso auf stressige Lebensereignisse folgen, aber auch auf Schlafmangel oder Fasten. Medikamente sollten als mögliche Auslöser im Blick behalten werden, beispielsweise wirken Antidepressiva, Johanniskraut-Extrakte, L-Dopa, Vareniclin oder Donepezil als mögliche Manie-Induktoren. Fallberichte schildern zudem depressive Episoden, die als Folge einer Therapie mit Naproxen oder dem Anorektikum Fenfluramin aufgetreten sind [5]. Was sich bei der Erkrankung pathophysiologisch genau im Gehirn abspielt, ist noch nicht wirklich verstanden. Viele Indizien sprechen für ein multifaktorielles Krankheitsgeschehen. Zu den Erklärungsansätzen gehören unter anderem Ent­zündungsvorgänge, Mitochondriendefekte und strukturelle Veränderungen im Gehirn [6]. Daneben spielen circadiane Rhythmusstörungen, eine überaktive Hypothalamus-Hypophysen-Nebennieren-Achse und nicht zuletzt Neuro­transmitterungleichgewichte eine wesentliche Rolle. Beispielsweise scheint eine erhöhte dopaminerge Aktivität mit manischen Phasen [6, 7] zusammenzuhängen, während depressive Episoden tendenziell durch einen Serotonin- und Noradrenalin-Mangel charakterisiert sind [7].

Frühzeitig therapieren

Die bipolare Störung verläuft chronisch und sollte so zeitig wie möglich behandelt werden. Studien haben gezeigt, dass die Patienten dann am besten auf die Therapie ansprechen [8]. Wissenschaftler vermuten, dass sich das Krankheitsgeschehen im Verlauf selbst verstärkt und dadurch schwieriger zu kontrollieren wird [8]. Eine erfolgreiche Therapie gründet sich hauptsächlich auf die beiden Säulen Pharmakotherapie und Psychotherapie bzw. Psychoedukation. Laut der S3-Leitlinie zur Diagnostik und Therapie bipolarer Störungen wird bei der medikamentösen Behandlung auf drei Wirkstoffgruppen gesetzt – typische Antipsychotika und Stimmungsstabilisierer und gegebenenfalls Antidepressiva – mit denen akute Krankheitsepisoden behandelt werden und die langfristige Prophylaxe gesichert wird. Die psychischen und sozialen Auswirkungen der Krankheit sollen so auf ein Minimum reduziert und Suizide möglichst verhindert werden: 15 bis 20% der Patienten mit bipolarer Störung nehmen sich das Leben, am häufigsten während einer depressiven Episode (siehe Kasten „Hinweise für die Suizidprävention in der Apotheke“) [9].

Hinweise für die Suizidprävention in der Apotheke

Grundsätzlich gilt, Reden hilft gefährdeten Menschen, sie zu entlasten und am Leben zu bleiben. Eine nicht wertende, offene und vertrauensvolle Grundhaltung ist dabei förderlich. Der Mensch soll sich in seiner Not angenommen fühlen. Ein Todeswunsch, suizidale Gedanken und Absichten können offen angesprochen werden. Entsprechende Gedanken sind ernst zu nehmen und nicht zu verharmlosen, aber auch nicht zu dramatisieren. Man kann Gründe, Begleitumstände oder akute Auslöser hinterfragen. Im sozialen Umfeld des Gefährdeten kann nach Unterstützungsmöglich­keiten durch Bezugspersonen, soziale Dienste oder medizinische Hilfen gesucht werden. Das Angebot für weiteren Gesprächskontakt oder andere Beratungs- und Hilfsmöglichkeiten, sowie das Ansprechen von Ängsten sind weitere Möglichkeiten, für den Gefährdeten Zeit zu gewinnen [24]. Weitere Hilfestellungen können dem ABDA-Leitfaden „Suizidale Menschen in der Apotheke – Warnzeichen erkennen und reagieren“, verfügbar unter www.abda.de/aktuelles-und-presse/newsroom/detail/suizidale-menschen-in-der-apotheke/ entnommen werden.

(nach ABDA-Leitfaden „Suizidale Menschen in der Apotheke – Warnzeichen erkennen und reagieren“ [24])

Herausforderung Maniebehandlung

Obwohl Manien seltener und kürzer auftreten als depressive Episoden, sind viel mehr Wirkstoffe zu deren Therapie untersucht und zugelassen – ein bemerkenswerter Befund, wie die Autoren der S3-Leitlinie urteilen (s. Tab.) [2]. Anhand der Studienergebnisse empfehlen sie vor allem:

  • Antipsychotika, die über ihren Antagonismus am D2-Rezeptor antimanisch wirken (Aripiprazol [Abilify®], Asenapin [Sycrest®], Olanzapin [Zyprexa®], Quetiapin [Seroquel®], Risperidon [Risperdal®], Ziprasidon [Zeldox®] und Haloperidol [Haldol®, Kurzzeittherapie])
  • und Stimmungsstabilisierer (Carbamazepin [Tegretal, off-label], Lithium [Quilonum®], Valproinsäure (Ergenyl®]) zur Manietherapie (s. Tab.).

Carbamazepin und Aripiprazol können auch bei gemischten Episoden zum Einsatz kommen. Für die Behandlung von Hypomanien bestehen hingegen kaum gesonderte Studien, sodass diese entsprechend den gleichen Empfehlungen wie Manien behandelt werden [3]. Die Wahl des Wirkstoffs hängt von der Patientenerfahrung, dem Nebenwirkungsprofil, der Sedierungsfähigkeit und der Eignung zur Phasenprophylaxe ab (s. Tab.). Gerade die Nebenwirkungen können therapieentscheidend sein, beispielsweise eine Gewichtszunahme und extrapyramidale Nebenwirkungen unter Antipsychotika, gastrointestinale Beschwerden bei Valproinsäure oder andere limitierende Faktoren wie der enge Dosisbereich des Lithiums (s. Tab.). Einer Meta-Analyse zufolge wurden beispielsweise Aripiprazol, Olanzapin, Quetiapin und Risperidon gemessen an dem Risiko für einen Therapieabbruch gegenüber Placebo besonders gut vertragen (Risk Ratios: Aripiprazol 0,840; 95%-KI: 0,719 bis 0,980; Risperidon 0,782; 95%-KI: 0,612 bis 0,999; Quetiapin: 0,759; 95%-KI: 0,592 bis 0,972; Olanzapin 0,647; 95%-KI: 0,552 bis 0,758) [10].

Kombinationstherapien sind hingegen nur wenig erforscht, aber eine Phasenprophylaxe mit Valproat oder Lithium kann beispielsweise mit Olanzapin, Risperidon oder Quetiapin kombiniert werden [2]. Als unerwarteter Kombinationspartner kann der Xanthinoxidasehemmer Allopurinol helfen, den in manischen Phasen aus dem Gleichgewicht geratenen Purin-Haushalt zu normalisieren [2, 11]. Durch den so reduzierten Abbau von Adenosin wird die Aktivität von Dop­aminrezeptoren vermindert [11]. Auch Lithium wurde vor seinem Durchbruch in der Psychiatrie als Gichtthera­peutikum verwendet (s. Kasten: „Kleine Geschichte des Lithiums“). Zusätzlich können Benzodiazepine kurzzeitig zur Reduzierung der Agitiertheit eingesetzt werden [2].

Ein neuartiges Antipsychotikum, Cariprazin (Reagila®), wurde 2017 zur Behandlung der Schizophrenie in Europa zugelassen und zeigt einer Meta-Analyse zufolge auch Wirkung auf Manien und in geringerem Maße auch auf Depressionen bei bipolarer Störung [12]. Da die Zulassung aber erst nach der Konsensfindung der S3-Leitlinie erfolgte und die Behandlung ohnehin off-label erfolgen würde, gaben die Leitlinienautoren dieser Substanz keine Empfehlung. Möglicherweise positionieren sie sich zukünftig anders.

In akuten Manien spielt die Pharmakotherapie eine entscheidende Rolle, da andere Therapien oft nicht wirksam sind [2]. Eine Psychotherapie erfordert Krankheitseinsicht, die in manischen Phasen fehlt. In bestimmten Fällen kann eine Psychotherapie dennoch wirksam sein, z. B. wenn die Therapie schon vor der manischen Phase begonnen wurde, kann der Therapeut verhaltenstherapeutische Impulse setzen [2]. Die fehlende Krankheitseinsicht stellt aber auch ein Problem für die Pharmakotherapie dar: Wer sich gut fühlt, vernachlässigt oftmals die Medikamenteneinnahme [13]. Bei besonders schweren oder therapieresistenten manischen Zuständen kann in letzter Instanz auch eine Elektro­konvulsionstherapie erwogen werden [2].

Kleine Geschichte des Lithiums

Schon 1859 empfahl der Londoner Internist Alfred Baring Garrod Lithium zur Therapie der Gicht, einschließlich der „gichtigen Manie“, die er mit Harnsäure in Verbindung brachte. Er vermutete, dass Lithium als Lösungsmittel für die Harnsäure diente. Ende des 19. Jahrhunderts therapierte der dänische Neurologe Frederik Lange periodische Depressionen mit Lithiumsalzen, ebenfalls in der Annahme, dass diese durch einen Überschuss an Harnsäure bedingt waren. Doch die dänischen Daten gerieten in Vergessenheit. Im frühen 20. Jahrhundert kamen zwar viele Lithiumprodukte auf den Markt, aber nicht für psychiatrische Zwecke. So listete z. B. die Rote Liste 1939 „Lithosanol Bauer“ zur Therapie von Nieren-, Gallen-, und Blasensteinen. Erst im Jahr 1949 behandelte der australische Psychiater John Cade manische Episoden seiner Patienten erfolgreich mit Lithium und ver­öffentlichte seine Beobachtungen. 1954 bewiesen der dänische Neurologe Mogens Schou und Kollegen in der wahrscheinlich ersten Doppelblindstudie in der Psychiatrie endgültig die antimanische Wirkung Lithiums. Später, im Jahr 1967, zeigten sie, dass Lithium auch Depressionen vorbeugen kann und veröffent­lichten 1970 Daten zur Wirkung des Alkalimetalls als Phasenprophylaktikum.

Der genaue Mechanismus der Stimmungsstablisierung durch Lithium ist unbekannt, es gibt aber Hypothesen wonach Lithium verschiedene Neurotransmittersysteme beeinflusst und in den Phosphatidylinositol-Stoffwechselweg eingreift [26]. Dort vermindert es die Bildung des Membranphospholipids Phophatidylino­sitol-4,5-bisphosphat (PIP2), was zur Signaltransduktion von verschiedenen G-protein-gekoppelten Neurotransmitterrezeptoren benötigt wird.

(nach [25])

Wenig Evidenz bei bipolarer Depression

Genau umgekehrt stellt sich die Situation bei der Behandlung einer akuten bipolaren Depression dar: häufigere Episoden im Krankheitsverlauf, aber spärliche Evidenz zur Therapie, gerade in Bezug auf Antidepressiva, die Mittel der Wahl bei unipolarer Depression sind. Bipolare Depres­sionen unterscheiden sich maßgeblich von ihrem unipolaren Gegenstück: Sie betreffen Männer und Frauen gleichermaßen (unipolare Depressionen betreffen Frauen doppelt so häufig wie Männer), treten früher auf und haben ein höheres Rezidivrisiko, sind häufiger mit Sucht- und Angsterkrankungen assoziiert und gehen mit einem erhöhten Suizidrisiko einher [2]. Zum anderen besteht das Risiko, dass Antidepressiva auf bisher noch wenig verstandenen Wegen den Switch hin zu einer manischen Episode oder zum Rapid Cycling stimulieren, besonders bei einer Bipolar-I-Störung [2].

Ob eine depressive Episode überhaupt behandelt werden sollte, hängt vom Schweregrad der Depression ab. Leichtgradige Episoden lassen sich mit psychoedukativen und psychotherapeutischen Maßnahmen gut managen [2]. Mittelgradige und vor allem schwere Episoden erfordern aber eine pharmakotherapeutische Behandlung. Ob ein Antidepressivum Teil dieser Therapie sein sollte, können die Autoren anhand der vorhandenen Daten nicht beantworten. Falls die Entscheidung trotzdem auf ein Antidepressivum fällt, sind SSRI wie Fluoxetin und Paroxetin gegenüber Tricyclica und Venlafaxin zu bevorzugen, sowie Bupropion gegenüber Venlafaxin, da diese Anti­depressiva Studien zufolge nicht mit einem erhöhten Switching-Risiko verbunden sind [14, 15].

Etwas besser sieht die Datenlage für verschiedene Antipsychotika aus, die vermutlich in die serotonerge Neurotransmission eingreifen (s. Tab.) [2, 16]. Quetiapin wirkte Studien zufolge besser als Placebo und soll der S3-Leitlinie zufolge zur Therapie der bipolaren Depression eingesetzt werden [2]. Als wirksam erwiesen sich ebenso das neuartige Anti­psychotikum Lurasidon (Latuda®, in Deutschland nur als EU-Import) sowie Olanzapin und die Antikonvulsiva Carbamazepin und Lamotrigin (Lamictal®), die allesamt aber nur off-label eingesetzt werden können [2].

Unabhängig vom Schweregrad der Depression sollte außerdem eine Psychotherapie angeboten werden [2]. Mit einer Wachtherapie kann außerdem kurzfristig eine rasche Besserung der Beschwerden erreicht werden (nicht bei gemischten Episoden!). Dabei bleiben die Patienten an zwei bis drei Tagen pro Woche eine Nacht wach (komplette Wachtherapie) oder schlafen verkürzt (partielle Wachtherapie). Wichtig: Am Folgetag sind Nickerchen verboten. Auf diesem Weg lassen sich bei bis zu 60% der Betroffenen die depressiven Beschwerden schnell bessern [17]. Eine Licht­therapie kann trotz spärlicher Evidenz aufgrund der geringen Nebenwirkungen als Add-on bei saisonalen Verläufen angeboten werden. Ähnlich zur Manie bildet bei besonders schweren und resistenten Verläufen die Elektrokonvul­sionstherapie die Ultima Ratio [2].

Phasenprophylaxe schafft Ausgeglichenheit

Nach der erfolgreichen Behandlung der Krankheitsepisoden stellt sich die Frage nach der langfristigen Einstellung der Patienten, der Phasenprophylaxe (s. Tab.). Im besten Fall garantiert die Langzeittherapie ein Leben frei von Krankheitsepisoden oder sorgt zumindest für seltenere und schwächere Episoden. Unverzichtbarer Bestandteil dieser multimodalen Therapie ist die Pharmakotherapie. Lithium bildet schon seit Jahrzehnten den Hauptbaustein der Phasenprophylaxe, der genaue Wirkmechanismus wird aber noch diskutiert (s. Kasten „Kleine Geschichte des Lithiums“). Einer Metaanalyse Dresdner Forscher nach reduzierte das Alkalimetall das Risiko für erneute Krankheitsepisoden um 39% (Risk Ratio [RR]: 0,61; 95%-KI: 0,54 bis 0,68; Manien RR: 0,52, 95%-KI: 0,38 bis 0,71; Depressionen RR: 0,78, 95%-KI: 0,59 bis 1,03) [18]. Lithium ist der einzige Wirkstoff mit dem höchsten Empfehlungsgrad in der S3-Leitlinie und kann auch das Suizidrisiko reduzieren [2].

Nachteil der Behandlung mit Lithium ist das enge therapeutische Fenster, was regelmäßige Spiegelbestimmungen erforderlich macht (Ziel: 0,6 mmol/l; bei akuten Manien: 1,0 bis 1,2 mmol/l; toxisch ab 1,2 mmol/l). Auch bei einer guten Einstellung lassen sich Nebenwirkungen, oft gastrointestinaler Natur und ein feinschlägiger Tremor, und langfristig eine Schilddrüsenunterfunktion nicht immer verhindern.

Die Stimmungsstabilisierer Carbamazepin, Valproinsäure und Lamotrigin entfalten als Antikonvulsiva ihre prophylaktische Wirkung wahrscheinlich über eine reduzierte Entladungsfrequenz der Nervenzellen. Sie erfordern aber ebenfalls häufige Spiegelbestimmungen, da sie z. B. hämatotoxisch und hepatotoxisch wirken [19]. Carbamazepin ist nur zugelassen, wenn die Therapie mit Lithium versagt hat. Problematisch an dem Wirkstoff ist das hohe Interaktionspotenzial (CYP3A4-Induktor) und seine stark sedierenden Eigenschaften. Lamotrigin hingegen sollte zur Prävention von depressiven Episoden eingesetzt werden, vor allem wenn die Patienten das Präparat bereits in der Akutphase erhalten und gut vertragen haben. Studien gaben in diesen Fällen Hinweise auf eine bessere Wirkung als Lithium, bei etwas besserer Verträglichkeit [20]. Auch bei Rapid-Cycling ist der Wirkstoff eine Option [2].

Atypische Antipsychotika haben sich ebenfalls zur Phasenprophylaxe bewährt. Quetiapin wirkte in einer Vergleichsstudie sogar besser als Lithium, wenn die Patienten in einer vorangegangenen akuten Episode bereits darauf eingestellt wurden: Es dauerte dann deutlich länger bis ein Rezidiv auftrat [21]. Die Antipsychotika Aripiprazol, Olanzapin, Risperidon-Depot (off-label) und Paliperidon (off-label) erhalten von den Leitlinienautoren eine Kann-Empfehlung für die Manieprophylaxe unter der Voraussetzung, dass auch sie bereits in der Akutphase gut vertragen wurden [2].

Der Therapieerfolg sollte erst nach der Dauer von mindestens zwei typischen Krankheitszyklen bewertet werden. Erst dann sollten weitere Maßnahmen ergriffen werden, wie eine Dosiserhöhung oder ein Wirkstoffwechsel. Auch Kombinationstherapien werden häufig erwogen: zum Beispiel Valproinsäure und Quetiapin, Ziprasidon oder Lithium, bzw. Lithium und Quetiapin oder Ziprasidon [2].

Psychoedukation als wichtiger Hebel

Damit der Therapieerfolg überhaupt bewertet werden kann ist es unerlässlich, dass der Patient ein Stimmungstagebuch führt. Das kann handschriftlich oder per App (z. B. Up! Stimmungstagebuch App) geschehen. Das hat den zusätzlichen Benefit, dass sich die Patienten täglich mit ihrer Verfassung auseinandersetzen und so Frühwarnzeichen erkennen. Generell sollen die Betroffenen lernen, ihr Denken und Fühlen zu beobachten, um auf Veränderungen angemessen reagieren zu können und Krankheitsepisoden auf diesem Weg entgegenzuwirken. Psychotherapeutische Maßnahmen sind in der Phasenprophylaxe besonders wichtig und am wirksamsten, vor allem psychoedukative Maßnahmen und eine kognitive Verhaltenstherapie [2].

Auf einen Blick

  • Die bipolare Störung ist eine affektive Störung, die von abwechselnden Krankheitsepisoden geprägt ist, bei der die Stimmung der Betroffenen ins Positive (Manie) oder Negative (Depression) verzerrt ist.
  • Häufig leiden die Patienten unter zahlreichen Komorbiditäten, welche Diagnose und Behandlung erschweren können.
  • Zur Behandlung und Prophylaxe kommen vor allem Antipsychotika und Stimmungsstabilisierer in Betracht, gegebenenfalls auch Antidepressiva.
  • Im Gegensatz zur unipolaren Depression sind Antidepressiva als Pharmaka zur Behandlung bipolarer Depressionen wenig erforscht und bergen das Risiko für eine Manie.
  • Die Phasenprophylaxe soll künftige Krankheitsepisoden vermeiden, verkürzen oder seltener machen.
  • Im Rahmen der Psychoedukation werden wichtige Coping-Strategien vermittelt.

Beratungsgespräch in der Apotheke

Die regelmäßige Medikamenteneinnahme ist entscheidend für den Therapieerfolg. Patienten neigen dazu, sie in symptomfreien oder manischen Phasen zu vernachlässigen. Auch das Beratungsgespräch in der Apotheke sollte an dieser Stelle informieren und motivieren. Bei einer Lithium-Verordnung können mit dem Patienten noch einmal Warnzeichen für eine drohende Lithiumvergiftung wie Trägheit, Gang­unsicherheit und starkes Händezittern besprochen werden. Starke Wasser- und Elektrolytverluste (z. B. Sauna, Sport, Erbrechen) sind Risiken. Eine ausreichende Trinkmenge ist besonders wichtig. Salzstangen können helfen, Elektrolytverluste auszugleichen [22]. Außerdem sollten die Patienten darauf aufmerksam gemacht werden, dass viele Psychopharmaka zu einer Gewichtszunahme führen, da sie den Stoffwechsel beeinflussen und sedieren. Eine ausgewogene Ernährung und Bewegung wirken dem aber entgegen. Sport wirkt sich zusätzlich positiv auf depressive Verstimmungen aus [23]. Vor dem Hintergrund häufiger Komorbiditäten (z. B. andere psychische, kardiale oder metabolische Erkrankungen) sind potenzielle Arzneimittelinteraktionen zu beachten. Bei Verdacht neu auftretender Komorbiditäten sollte eine (fach-)ärztliche Abklärung angeraten werden [2]. Zusammenfassend: Regelmäßigkeit ist entscheidend im Umgang mit dieser unvorhersehbaren Krankheit, sei es in der Medikamenteneinnahme, bei Kontrolluntersuchungen oder in der Kommunikation mit Behandlern und Apotheken als wichtige Anlaufstelle.

 

Interessenkonflikte

Der Autor versichert, dass keine Interessenkonflikte bestehen.

 

Dr. Tony Daubitz, Apotheker
redaktion@daz.online

Startseite

