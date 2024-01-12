Stimmungsschwankungen medikamentös ausgleichen

Interessenkonflikte
Der Autor versichert, dass keine Interessenkonflikte bestehen.
Literatur
[1] Joslyn C, Hawes DJ, Hunt C et al. Is age of onset associated with severity, prognosis, and clinical features in bipolar disorder? A meta-analytic review. Bipolar Disord 2016;18:389-403
[2] Diagnostik und Therapie Bipolarer Störungen. S3-Leitlinie, Hrsg. Deutschen Gesellschaft für Bipolare Störungen e. V. und Deutschen Gesellschaft für Psychiatrie, und Psychotherapie, Psychosomatik und Nervenheilkunde. AWMF-Registernummer: 038-019, Stand: März 2019, awmf.org/leitlinien
[3] Vieta E, Berk M, Schulze TG et al. Bipolar disorders. Nat Rev Dis Primers 2018;4:18008
[4] Barnett JH und Smoller JW. The genetics of bipolar disorder. Neurosciene 2009;164:331-343
[5] Rodrigues Cordeiro C, Romão Côrte-Real B, Saraiva R et al. Triggers for acute mood episodes in bipolar disorder: A systematic review. J Psychiatr Res 2023;161:237-260
[6] Wartchow KM, Cordeiro RC, Scaini G. Advances in the pathophysiology of bipolar disorder. Curr Opin Psychiatry 2023,36:20-27
[7] Sigitova E, Fišar Z, Hroudová J et al. Biological hypotheses and biomarkers of bipolar disorder. Psychiatry Clin Neurosci 2017;71:77-103
[8] Joyce K, Thompson A, Marwaha S. Is treatment for bipolar disorder more effective earlier in illness course? A comprehensive literature review. Int J Bipolar Disord 2016;4:19
[9] Miller JN, Black DW. Bipolar Disorder and Suicide: a Review. Curr Psychiatry Rep 2020;22:6
[10] Kishi T, Ikuta T, Matsuda Y et al. Pharmacological treatment for bipolar mania: a systematic review and network meta-analysis of double-blind randomized controlled trials. Mol Psychiatry 2022;27:1136-1144
[11] Chen AT et al. Allopurinol augmentation in acute mania: A meta-analysis of placebo-controlled trials. J Affect Disord 2018;226:245-250
[12] Pinto JV et al. Cariprazine in the treatment of Bipolar Disorder: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Bipolar Disord 2020;22:360-371
[13] Chakrabarti S. Treatment-adherence in bipolar disorder: A patient-centred approach. World J Psychiatry 2016;6:399-409
[14] Cohn JB et al. A comparison of fluoxetine imipramine and placebo in patients with bipolar depressive disorder. Int Clin Psychopharmacol 1989;4:313-322
[15] Sachs GS et al. Effectiveness of adjunctive antidepressant treatment for bipolar depression. N Engl J Med 2007;356:1711-1722
[16] Reynolds GP et al. Receptor mechanisms of antipsychotic drug action in bipolar disorder – focus on asenapine. Ther Adv Psychopharmacol. 2011;1:197-204
[17] Wu JC und Bunney WE. The biological basis of an antidepressant response to sleep deprivation and relapse: review and hypothesis. Am J Psychiatry 1990;147:14-21
[18] Severus E et al. Lithium for prevention of mood episodes in bipolar disorders: systematic review and meta-analysis. Int J Bipolar Disord 2014;2:15
[19] Kishi T et al. Mood stabilizers and/or antipsychotics for bipolar disorder in the maintenance phase: a systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Mol Psychiatry 2021;26:4146-4157
[20] Licht RW et al. Lamotrigine versus lithium as maintenance treatment in bipolar I disorder: an open, randomized effectiveness study mimicking clinical practice. The 6th trial of the Danish University Antidepressant Group (DUAG-6). Bipolar disorders 2010,12:483-493
[21] Weisler RH et al. Continuation of Quetiapine Versus Switching to Placebo or Lithium for Maintenance Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder (Trial 144: A Randomized Controlled Study). J Clin Psychiatry 2011;72:1452-1464
[22] Berghöfer A und Kampf D. Lithiumtherapie und Nierenfunktion. NeuroTransmitter 2007;18:70-76
[23] Patientenbroschüre der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Bipolare Störungen e. V. 4. Auflage 2022, https://dgbs.de/service/dgbs-materialien
[24] Suizidale Menschen in der Apotheke Warnzeichen erkennen und reagieren. Gesprächsleitfaden der ABDA, Stand: September 2020, www.abda.de/aktuelles-und-presse/newsroom/detail/suizidale-menschen-in-der-apotheke/
[25] Shorter E. The history of lithium therapy. Bipolar Disord 2009;11:4-9
[26] Médic B et al. Lithium - Pharmacological and Toxicological Aspects: The Current State of the Art. Curr Med Chem 2020;27:337-351
0 Kommentare
Kommentar abgeben