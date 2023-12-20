Pharmazie
Gerichtsmediziner warnt NHS England

Vorsicht Wechselwirkung – Tramadol und orale Antikoagulanzien

Stuttgart - 20.12.2023, 17:50 Uhr

0

Die Kombination aus Tramadol und Vitamin-K-Antagonisten wie Warfarin oder Phenprocoumon kann die Blutungsneigung gefährlich erhöhen.&nbsp;(Foto: thinglass / AdobeStock)&nbsp;

Tramadol wird über die Isoenzyme CYP3A4 und CYP2D6 verstoffwechselt. Dass dies ein gewisses Potenzial für Wechselwirkungen mit sich bringt, dürfte den meisten Apotheker:innen bekannt sein. Doch hätten Sie bei Tramadol auch direkt an das Risiko für eine erhöhte Blutungsneigung in Kombination mit Warfarin oder Phenprocoumon gedacht? In Großbritannien berichtet ein Gerichtsmediziner über einen tödlichen Fall. 

In den deutschen Fachinformationen zu Tramadol wird unter anderem vor einer Wechselwirkung mit Warfarin gewarnt:

„Bei gleichzeitiger Anwendung von Tramadol und Cumarin-Derivaten (z. B. Warfarin) ist Vorsicht geboten, da bei einigen Patienten erhöhte INR-Werte mit größeren Blutungen und Ekchymosen beobachtet wurden.“ 

Fachinformation zu Tramal® long von Grünenthal, Stand Januar 2022

Die Kombination aus Tramadol und Vitamin-K-Antagonisten wie Warfarin oder Phenprocoumon kann also die Blutungsneigung erhöhen und zu großflächigen Blutungen der Haut (Ekchymosen) führen [1,2,3,4]. Als Maß für die Blutungsneigung dient die „International Normalized Ratio“ (INR), sie wird über die Thromboplastinzeit bestimmt und liegt bei Gesunden nahe 1. Je höher der INR-Wert, desto mehr neigt ein:e Patient:in zu Blutungen [5]. 

Als ein Problem der Warfarin-/Phenprocoumon-Therapie gilt unter anderem das schmale therapeutische Fenster im INR-Bereich 2 bis 3. Ein weiteres ist die Verstoffwechselung über CYP3A4 und CYP2C9, was zu einem hohen Wechselwirkungspotenzial führt [4].

Auch in den deutschen Fachinformationen von Phenprocoumon wird Tramadol als eine von vielen Substanzen aufgeführt, welche die Wirkung von oralen Antikoagulanzien verstärken können [6]. In der Lauer-Taxe wird beim Warfarin-Präparat Coumadin® Tramadol als einer von vielen möglichen Interaktionspartnern aufgeführt, welche die blutgerinnungshemmende Wirkung von Vitamin-K-Antagonisten verstärken [7]. 

Wenn es aber so viele mögliche Wechselwirkungen gibt, warum sollte man sich ausgerechnet mit der zu Tramadol beschäftigen?

Tramadol gegen Rückenschmerzen – Hirnblutungen mit Todesfolge

In Großbritannien hat ein Gerichtsmediziner das dortige staatliche Gesundheitssystem, den „National Health Service“ (NHS), kürzlich öffentlich vor der – offenbar unzureichend bekannten – Wechselwirkung zwischen Tramadol und Warfarin gewarnt [8, 9]. In einem entsprechenden Bericht zur Prävention künftiger Todesfälle heißt es, dass eine Frau infolge einer „allgemein unbekannten“ Wechselwirkung zwischen Warfarin und Tramadol starb.

Fall-Kontroll-Studie aus England

Infekt unter oralen Antikoagulanzien erhöht Blutungsrisiko massiv

Die Frau sei am 6. Januar 2021 ins Krankenhaus eingeliefert worden und am 8. Januar 2021 verstorben. Sie soll sich in den Tagen vor der Krankenhauseinlieferung zunehmend unwohl gefühlt haben. Bei Einlieferung sei dann eine Pyelonephritis festgestellt worden, sodass sie intravenös Antibiotika erhielt. Allerdings nahm die Frau auch Warfarin ein und hatte kürzlich Tramadol gegen Rückenschmerzen verordnet bekommen. Ihr INR lag bei 11,6 und war damit extrem erhöht. Sie erhielt Arzneimittel, um den INR-Wert zu senken, heißt es. Doch ihr Zustand verschlechterte sich weiter, bis sie starb. Als Todesursache wurden Blutungen im Gehirn festgestellt. Bereits am 21. Dezember 2020 war bei der Verstorbenen ein INR-Wert von 3,3 festgestellt worden, ihr erstes Tramadol-Rezept hatte sie am 20. Dezember 2020 erhalten – ein weiteres am 4. Januar 2021. 

Gerichtsmediziner fordert Aufklärung

In dem Bericht wird ein Kommentar des britischen „Anticoagulation Service“ zitiert, in dem es zu Tramadol heißt: „Bekannter Wechselwirkungspartner, der zwar nicht im BNF [British National Formulary] aufgeführt ist, aber erfahrungsgemäß den INR-Wert erhöhen kann.“ Im BNF sind aktuelle Leitlinien für die Verordnung, Abgabe und Verabreichung von Arzneimitteln in Großbritannien enthalten. Der Gerichtsmediziner folgert daraus, dass der verordnende Arzt somit nicht vor der potenziellen Wechselwirkung gewarnt werden konnte. Deshalb solle der NHS in Großbritannien nun Maßnahmen ergreifen, um künftige Todesfälle zu vermeiden [9,10].

Ein Sprecher des BNF sagte gegenüber dem „Pharmaceutical Journal“ bereits, dass die Interaktion zwischen Warfarin und Tramadol ab Januar 2024 aufgenommen würde [8].

Besteht das Risiko auch bei direkten oralen Antikoagulanzien?

Im November 2022 wurde im „European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology“ eine Metaanalyse veröffentlicht, die allgemein das Blutungsrisiko unter dem Gebrauch von Tramadol bei Patient:innen mit oraler Antikoagulation untersuchte. Im Fazit der Studie heißt es [11]: „Diese systematische Überprüfung bestätigt einen Zusammenhang zwischen der Einnahme von Tramadol und dem Risiko von Blutungen bei Patienten, die Vitamin-K-Antagonisten einnehmen“, und: 

„Die Evidenz ist zu begrenzt, um beurteilen zu können, ob dieses Risiko auch für Patienten gilt, die direkte orale Antikoagulanzien einnehmen, und es sind weitere Studien erforderlich.“

Lévy C, Gosselin L, A Vilcu et al. European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology 2022 [11]

In einer wissenschaftlichen Arbeit von 2019 heißt es, dass der genaue Mechanismus der Wechselwirkung zwischen Tramadol und Warfarin noch nicht geklärt ist. Da Tramadol nur zu 20% an Plasmaproteine gebunden wird, gehe man nicht davon aus, dass es in klinisch relevantem Umfang Warfarin aus seiner Plasmaproteinbindung verdrängt [12]. 

Vermutete Mechanismen für die Wechselwirkung und Beratungshinweise

Tramadol könne aber die Wiederaufnahme von Serotonin in die Blutplättchen hemmen und somit ähnlich wie selektive Serotonin-Reuptake-Inhibitoren (SSRI) die Blutungsneigung erhöhen. Serotonin sei ein relativ schwacher Thrombozytenaktivator, der in Ruhe in den Thrombozyten gespeichert wird. Es könnte aber auch sein, dass die Warfarin-Spiegel über den CYP3A4-Stoffwechsel erhöht werden. Zudem seien bei Tramadol genetische CYP2D6-Polymorphismen zu bedenken, die das Risiko für die Warfarin-Interaktion erhöhen könnten [12].

Griese-Mammen beim Pharmacon Meran

Das sind die sechs wichtigsten Wechselwirkungen laut DGIM

Bei welchen Arzneistoffen tatsächlich Beratungsbedarf besteht

(Fehl-)Alarm Serotonin-Syndrom

Wie auch immer es genau zu der (lebensgefährlichen) Wechselwirkung kommt – bereits 2002 machte die schwedische Arzneimittelbehörde darauf aufmerksam, Gerinnungswerte engmaschig zu kontrollieren, wenn Tramadol gemeinsam mit Antikoagulanzien angewendet wird. In Fallberichten wurde damals darüber berichtet, dass die INR-Werte wieder sanken, wenn Tramadol abgesetzt wurde [13]. In der Arbeit von 2019 heißt es, dass neben der Überwachung des INR-Wertes die Warfarin-Dosis initial um 25% reduziert werden sollte, wenn Tramadol langfristig verordnet wird [12]. 

In der Apotheke könnte man in solchen Fällen also durchaus durch Aufklärung und Beratung Todesfälle verhindern.

Diana Moll, Apothekerin und Redakteurin, Deutsche Apotheker Zeitung (dm)
redaktion@daz.online

Startseite

