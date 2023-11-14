Reizdarmsyndrom – ein Leiden mit vielen Gesichtern

Literatur

[1] Layer P et al. Reizdarmsyndrom: Definition, Pathophysiologie, Diagnostik und Therapie. S3-Leitlinie der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Gastroenterologie, Verdauungs- und Stoffwechselkrankheiten (DGVS) und der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Neurogastroenterologie und Motilität (DGNM). AWMF-Registernr.: 021/016. Z Gastroenterol. 2021;59:1323-1415

[2] Vasant DH et al. British Society of Gastroenterology guidelines on the management of irritable bowel syndrome. Gut 2021;70:1214-1240

[3] Drossman DA, Tack J. Rome Foundation clinical diagnostic criteria for disorders of gut-brain interaction. Gastroenterology. 2022;162(3):675-679

[4] Ströhle A, Wolters M, Hahn A. Präventives Potenzial von Ballast­stoffen – Ernährungsphysiologie und Epidemiologie. Aktuelle Ernährungsmedizin. 2018; 43(03):179-200

[5] McRorie JW Jr, McKeown NM. Understanding the physics of functional fibers in the gastrointestinal tract: An evidence-based approach to resolving enduring misconceptions about insoluble and soluble fiber. J Acad Nutr Diet. 2017;117(2):251-264

[6] Gill SK et al. Dietary fibre in gastrointestinal health and disease. Nat Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2021;18(2):101-116

[7] El-Salhy M et al. Dietary fiber in irritable bowel syndrome (Review). Int J Mol Med. 2017;40(3):607-613

[8] So D et al. Screening dietary fibres for fermentation characteristics and metabolic profiles using a rapid in vitro approach: implications for irritable bowel syndrome. Br J Nutr. 2021;126(2):208-218

[9] Al-Jubori Y et al. The efficacy of gum arabic in managing diseases: A systematic review of evidence-based clinical trials. Biomolecules. 2023;13(1):138

[10] Dale HF et al. Probiotics in irritable bowel syndrome: An up-to-date systematic review. Nutrients. 2019;11(9):2048

[11] Fachinformation Buscomint® bei Reizdarm, Stand: November 2018.

[12] Cash BD, Epstein MS, Shah SM. A novel delivery system of peppermint oil is an effective therapy for irritable bowel syndrome symptoms. Dig Dis Sci. 2016;61(2):560-571

[13] Merat S et al. The effect of enteric-coated, delayed-release peppermint oil on irritable bowel syndrome. Dig Dis Sci. 2010;55(5):1385-1390

[14] Madisch A et al. Treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with herbal preparations: results of a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-centre trial. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2004;19(3):271-279

[15] Fachinformation Iberogast®, Stand: November 2021

[16] Malfertheiner P. STW 5 (Iberogast) therapy in gastrointestinal functional disorders. Dig Dis. 2017;35 Suppl 1:25-29

[17] Chen C et al. A randomized clinical trial of berberine hydrochloride in patients with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Phytother Res. 2015;29(11):1822-1827

[18] Anses. AVIS de l‘Agence nationale de sécurité sanitaire de l‘alimentation, de l‘environnement et du traivail relatif à „la sécurité d‘utilisation de plantes contenant de la berbérine dans la composition des compléments alimentaires“. Stand: August 2019https://www.anses.fr/fr/system/files/NUT2018SA0095.pdf

[19] Fachinformation Imodium®, Stand: Februar 2023

[20] Fachinformation Quantalan®, Stand: April 2022.

[21] Ford AC et al. Amitriptyline at low-dose and titrated for irritable bowel syndrome as second-line treatment (ATLANTIS): a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial. Lancet 2023