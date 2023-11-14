Pharmazie
Therapie sollte symptomorientiert erfolgen

Reizdarmsyndrom – ein Leiden mit vielen Gesichtern

Stuttgart - 14.11.2023, 09:15 Uhr

Das Reizdarmsyndrom zeigt sich in verschiedenen Facetten, zum Beispiel in Form von Durchfall, Verstopfung, Blähungen oder Schmerzen. (Foto: master1305, Krakenimages.com / AdobeStock)

Das Reizdarmsyndrom zeigt sich in verschiedenen Facetten, zum Beispiel in Form von Durchfall, Verstopfung, Blähungen oder Schmerzen. (Foto: master1305, Krakenimages.com / AdobeStock)

Aufgetriebener Bauch, quälende Blähungen, Schmerzen, Durchfall und Obstipation: Das Krankheitsbild des Reizdarmsyndroms hat viele Gesichter. „Ohne Befund“ verkennt immer noch zu oft die körperliche Erkrankung. Heute weiß man, dass eine Vielzahl an pathologischen Veränderungen hinter den viel­fältigen Ausprägungen des Reizdarmsyndroms stecken können. Eine Behandlung muss daher individuell und in enger Arzt-Patienten-Interaktion geschehen.

Das Reizdarmsyndrom (RDS) ist eine Erkrankung, bei der es zu chronischen oder rezidivierenden Darmbeschwerden kommt, die mit einer erheblichen Beeinträchtigung der Lebensqualität einhergehen. Auf Grundlage der Rom-IV-Kriterien (siehe Kasten) wird das Reizdarmsyndrom definiert als wiederkehrende Bauchschmerzen, die im Rahmen der Stuhlentleerung auftreten und mit Durchfall und/oder Verstopfung einhergehen [1].

Anhand des Stuhlverhaltens lässt sich die Erkrankung in vier Untergruppen einteilen: Diarrhö-prädominant (RDS-D), Obstipation-prädominant (RDS-O), gemischtes Stuhlverhalten (RDS-M) und nicht klassifizierbares Stuhlverhalten [2].

In der klinischen Praxis ist die Diagnosestellung nach Rom-IV bereits nach acht Wochen anhaltender Symptomatik möglich – vorausgesetzt, dass relevante Differenzialdiagnosen ausgeschlossen sind (z. B. Karzinome, chronisch obstruktive Darmerkrankungen, Zöliakie) [1, 3].

Die klinische Realität

Die Autoren der aktualisierten S3-Leitlinie „Reizdarm­syndrom“ kritisieren die eng gefassten Rom-IV-Diagnose­kriterien: Die Beschwerden eines Reizdarmsyndroms seien oft unspezifischer als in den Kriterien genannt, viele Patienten litten vor allem an Blähungen und aufgetriebenem Bauch [1]. Auch in der britischen Leitlinie des National Institute for Health and Care (NICE) wird eine breitere, pragmatischere Definition empfohlen, die neben Schmerzen und Stuhlveränderungen zusätzlich Blähungen, Lethargie, Übelkeit, Rückenschmerzen und/oder Blasenbeschwerden einschließt [2].

Um der klinischen Realität stärker gerecht zu werden, hält es die deutsche Leitliniengruppe für erforderlich, auf die festgelegte Symptomkombination zu verzichten. Auch die Erkrankungsschwere, die sich in der Beeinträchtigung der Patienten im alltäglichen Leben manifestiert, muss berücksichtigt werden. Nur auf diese Weise lasse sich das Reizdarmsyndrom effektiv von banalen Verdauungsbeschwerden abgrenzen [1].

Was sind die Rom-Kriterien?

Gastroenterologische Experten der Rome Foundation legen seit mehr als drei Jahrzehnten regelmäßig auf einer Konsensuskonferenz die Kriterien fest, nach denen ein Reizdarmsyndrom diagnostiziert wird. Das symptombasierte Konzept wird in Forschung und klinischer Praxis als Standardmethode anerkannt. Es wurde entwickelt, um Patienten mit gastrointestinalen Symptomen identifizieren zu können, für die es keine mechanistische Erklärung bzw. Biomarker gibt. Aktuell gelten die Rom-IV-Kriterien von 2016 [3]. Diese umfassen:

  • Symptombeginn vor mehr als sechs Monaten
  • Beschwerden durchschnittlich an mindestens einem Tag pro Wo­che in den letz­ten drei Mona­ten
  • wiederkehrende Bauchschmerzen, assoziiert mit mindestens zwei der folgenden Kriterien: 
    – Zusammenhang mit der Stuhlentleerung 
    – veränderte Stuhlfrequenz 
    – veränderte Stuhlkonsistenz

Funktionell weicht strukturell

In der Vergangenheit schloss ein struktureller Befund die Diagnose Reizdarmsyndrom generell aus, da die Erkrankung als „funktionell“ angesehen wurde. Diese Sichtweise ist mittlerweile überholt. Auch beim Reizdarmsyndrom können pathophysiologische Veränderungen festgestellt werden. Diese sind jedoch komplex und noch wenig verstanden, korrelieren in wenigen Fällen mit der festgelegten Symptomatik und sind nicht spezifisch für die Erkrankung. Es gibt keinen eindeutigen Biomarker oder Pathomechanismus, der ein Reizdarmsyndrom nachweist [1, 2]. In den Rom-IV-Kriterien wird die Einstufung als funktionelle Erkrankung daher erstmals durch die Bezeichnung „Störung der Darm-Hirn-Achse“ ersetzt. Demnach liegt die Krankheitsursache im Zentral­nervensystem, im Darm, in der Kommunikation der beiden Bereiche oder in einer Kombination der drei Komponenten.

Die gestörte Darm-Hirn-Interaktion kann verschiedene Ausprägungen auf organischer, zellulärer, molekularer und/oder genetischer Ebene annehmen. Dazu gehören unter anderem:

  • ein gestörter Gallensäuremetabolismus, der zu einer beschleunigten Kolontransitzeit führt
  • eine qualitativ und quantitativ veränderte Zusammen­setzung des Darm-Mikrobioms, z. B. ausgelöst durch eine vorausgegangene Antibiotikatherapie
  • eine veränderte Sensitivität viszeraler sensorischer Nerven
  • ein Ungleichgewicht enteroendokriner Botenstoffe
  • strukturelle Veränderungen des Darmepithels, die zu ei­ner gestörten intestinalen Barriere und Sekretion führen
  • eine chronische Aktivierung des mukosalen Immun­systems, die durch einen enteralen Infekt ausgelöst werden kann
  • eine veränderte Signalverarbeitung in verschiedenen Hirn­­arealen
  • genetische und epigenetische Faktoren

Überlappende Symptomkomplexe

Die Erkrankung kann sich spontan zurückbilden, in der Regel ist sie jedoch chronisch verlaufend. Je länger die Erkrankungsdauer, desto geringer die Wahrscheinlichkeit einer Besserung. Häufig treten andere „funktionelle“ gastrointestinale Krankheitsbilder gleichzeitig auf (z. B. zusätzlich dyspeptische Beschwerden).

Akuter und chronischer Stress sowie Depressionen können zur Krankheitsentstehung beitragen und den Verlauf beeinflussen. Sie können jedoch auch Folge der belastenden Beschwerden sein.

Die Angabe einer Prävalenz ist problematisch, da sie von mehreren Variablen beeinflusst wird (Anzahl der Erkrankten, die beim Arzt vorstellig werden, Anzahl der nicht iden­tifizierten Fälle, Wechsel der Diagnosekriterien). Klar ist jedoch, dass Frauen im zweiten und dritten Lebensjahrzehnt doppelt so häufig betroffen sind wie Männer.

Prinzipien der Therapie

Da sich das Reizdarmsyndrom in ganz unterschiedlicher Pathogenese und Symptomatik ausprägt und die Patienten daraus resultierende Beeinträchtigungen im alltäglichen Leben individuell gewichten, gibt es keine Standardtherapie. Die für den Einzelnen effektive Therapie muss aus einem Port­folio von potenziell wirksamen Behandlungsmöglichkeiten sukzessive ermittelt werden. Dabei kommen pharmakologische und nicht medikamentöse Strategien zum Einsatz [1].

Ziele sind eine wesentliche Besserung der Symptome, eine funktionierende Teilhabe am Sozialleben und eine Steigerung der Lebensqualität [2]. Die Tabelle gibt eine Übersicht über Präparate, die von der Leitlinie empfohlen werden und einen evidenzbasierten Einsatz gewährleisten.

Für eine adäquate Behandlung ist die Zuordnung des Patienten in eine der vier Untergruppen des Reizdarmsyndroms sinnvoll. Auf Basis des dominierenden Stuhlverhaltens wird die medikamentöse Therapie je nach subjektiver Ausprägung und Stärke der Symptome ausgerichtet. Essenziell ist die Identifikation individueller Trigger, die zu einer Verschlimmerung der Erkrankung führen (z. B. Nahrungs­mittel, Arzneimittel, emotionale Stressoren, Schlafverhalten). Auf dieser Basis sollten Arzt und Patient gemeinsam individuell ermitteln, welche Maßnahmen die Erkrankung günstig beeinflussen. Sportliche Aktivität, Strategien zur Stressvermeidung und Krankheitsbewältigung, psy­cho­the­ra­­peutische Begleitung, Austausch in Selbsthilfegruppen sowie individuelle Ernährungsumstellung und Lebensstiländerungen können dabei hilfreich sein [1].

Da sämtliche Behandlungsoptionen, die sich auf synthetisch hergestellte Wirkstoffe stützen, mit Einschränkungen verbunden sind (Erstattungs­fähigkeit, mangelnde Studienlage, Nebenwirkungen, Off-Label-Einsatz, siehe Tab.), lohnt sich die nähere Betrachtung von Ballaststoffen, Probiotika und pflanzlichen Wirkstoffen.

ab.: Auswahl an Therapeutika mit in Studien nachgewiesener Wirksamkeit bei Reizdarmsyndrom [1, 4, 7, 11, 14, 15, 19 – 22]
Inhaltsstoff/BeispielpräparatDurchfallObstipationBlähungenSchmerzenWirkmechanismusAnmerkung
Flohsamen­schalen/Mucofalk®(+)++ +löslicher Ballaststoff, erhöht Stuhlvolumen durch hohes Wasser­bindungsvermögenals ergänzende Maßnahme
Probiotika z. B. Kijimea® Reizdarm++++Ausgleich der Dysbalance des DarmmikrobiomsKombination mit Ballaststoffen wegen möglichem synergistischen Effekt
Macrogole/Laxbene® ++  osmotisch wirksames LaxansEinsatz falls unter Ballaststoffen Blähungen auftreten
Pfefferminzöl/Buscomint®  ++++Spasmolytikum, Karminativumstarke Leitlinien­empfehlung
Verschiedene Pflanzenauszüge/Iberogast®+++++spasmolytische, ent­zündungshemmende, karminative, antibakterielle und schleimhautprotektive WirkungenKontraindikation: bestehende Leber­erkrankungen
Loperamid/Imodium®++   Hemmung der pro­pulsiven Peristaltik, gesteigerter Tonus des Analsphinkters 
Colestyramin/Quantalan®++   bindet als Anionen­austauscherharz Gallen­säurenbei Durchfall durch gestörten Gallensäuremetabolismus
Ondansetron/Zofran®++(2)  ++(2)5-HT3-AntagonistOff-Label-Einsatz
Bisacodyl/Dulcolax®, Natrium­picosulfat/Laxoberal® ++  Anregung der Peristaltik und Förderung der Ansammlung von Wasser und Elektrolyten im KolonCave: Können Bauchkrämpfe und Blähungen verschlechtern → Anwendung nur nach individueller Verträglichkeit
Prucaloprid/Resolor® ++(2)+(2)+(2)5-HT4-Agonist, pro­kinetische WirkungStudien bei RDS-Patienten fehlen
Linaclotid/Constella® ++(2)+(2)+(2)Guanylatcyclase-C-Agonist, Stimulation der Flüssigkeitssekretion in den Darmnicht erstattungsfähig da Jumbopackung
Amitriptylin/Amineurin®+ +++Schmerzmodulation, Verlängerung der gastrointestinalen Transitzeitviele Neben­wirkungen
Butylscopolamin/Buscopan®   ++spasmolytische Wirkungstarke Leitlinien­empfehlung
Rifaximin/Xifaxan®+(2) +(2)+(2)Antibiotikum, Hemmung der bakteriellen RNA-Synthese, breites Wirkspektrum, wirkt nur im DarmlumenOff-Label-Einsatz
++ gute Wirksamkeit, + moderate Wirksamkeit, (+) kann positiven Effekt haben, (2) Zweitlinien-Therapie

Effektive Ballaststoffe

Ballaststoffe werden als Ergänzung zu weiteren Therapiemaßnahmen vor allem für erwachsene Reizdarmpatienten empfohlen, die unter Obstipation leiden. Aber auch bei überwiegendem Durchfall können Erkrankte profitieren [1]. Ballaststoffe sind Nahrungsbestandteile, die im Dünndarm nicht enzymatisch aufgeschlossen werden können und daher unverdaut in den Dickdarm gelangen. Dabei handelt es sich primär um Nicht-Stärke-Polysaccharide wie Cellulose, Pektin und Flohsamenschalen. Eigenschaften, mit denen sich Ballaststoffe unterscheiden lassen, sind ihre Löslichkeit in Wasser sowie ihre Fermentierbarkeit.

Während Cellulose unlöslich in Wasser ist, gehören Methylcellulose und Flohsamenschalen zu den löslichen Vertretern. Lösliche, nicht fermentierbare Ballaststoffe wie Flohsamenschalen können große Mengen Wasser aufnehmen und aufquellen. Dadurch erhöhen sie das Stuhlvolumen und erweichen die Konsistenz. Das größere Volumen ermöglicht eine effektivere Erfassung des Darminhalts durch die Peristaltik und erleichtert das Absetzen des Stuhls [4, 5].

Zum Teil oder vollständig fermentierbare Ballaststoffe werden von Mikroorganismen der Darm­mikrobiota zu kurzkettigen Fettsäuren und Gasen abgebaut und verlieren dabei ihre wasserbindende Fähigkeit (z. B. Oligofructane) [5, 6]. Die entstehenden Gase können Blähungen und Bauchschmerzen verursachen [7]. Einige fermentierbare Ballast­stoffe wie Inulin werden aufgrund ihrer Eigenschaft, das Wachstum der residenten Darmmikrobiota zu fördern, auch als Präbiotika eingesetzt [6].

Auch unlösliche Ballaststoffe erhöhen das Stuhlvolumen, jedoch auf andere Weise. Sie führen über eine mechanische Reizung der Darmschleimhaut zu einer Sekretion von Wasser und Schleim, wodurch sich die Masse erhöht. Es entsteht ein eher fester, wasserarmer Stuhl [4, 5]. Aufgrund der schleimhautreizenden Wirkung und der fehlenden Wasserbindungskapazität sind sie beim Reizdarmsyndrom weniger gut geeignet [5].

In der Therapie sollten deshalb lösliche, nur mäßig fermentierbare Ballaststoffe genutzt werden, da sie einen weichen, gut absetzbaren Stuhl erzeugen, ohne übermäßige Blähungen auszulösen [1, 4, 7]. Studien belegen eine gute Wirksamkeit von Flohsamenschalen (z. B. Mucofalk®, Fluxlon®) bei Reizdarmsyndrom sowohl bei überwiegender Obstipation als auch bei dominierendem Durchfall [5, 7]. Die wirksame Anwendung bei Letzterem erklärt sich durch die Wasser­bindungsfähigkeit, die zu einer Normalisierung wässriger Stühle führt [5]. Zur besseren Verträglichkeit wird die Einnahme in niedriger Dosierung begonnen und dann langsam gesteigert. Eine ausreichende Trinkmenge gewährleistet eine gute Quellung [1].

Auch Methylcellulose und Gummi arabicum gehören zu den wasserlöslichen Ballaststoffen, die keine vermehrte Gasproduktion bewirken. In-vitro-Studien belegen, dass Gummi arabicum im Gegensatz zur Methylcellulose – wenn auch langsam – fermentiert wird [8]. Daher hat es eher präbiotischen Charakter [9]. Die fehlende Gasproduktion könnte mit der sehr langsamen Fermentationsgeschwindigkeit erklärt werden [8]. Für Präbiotika kann in der Leitlinie keine Empfehlung gegeben werden [1].

Nützliche Bakterien

Probiotika sind definiert als lebende Mikroorganismen, die gesundheitlichen Nutzen für den Wirt haben. Die dahintersteckenden Mechanismen sind nur teilweise bekannt. Studien zeigen, dass verschiedene Stämme unter anderem in der Lage sind, die Expression von Neurotransmittern und Rezeptoren zu modulieren [10].

Der Nutzen von Probiotika bei Patienten mit Reizdarm­syndrom ist aufgrund der methodisch und qualitativ hetero­genen Studienlage nicht abschließend geklärt. Grundsätzlich lohnt sich jedoch ein Behandlungsversuch mit ausgewählten Probiotika, da Studien durchaus signifikant positive Effekte auf das klinische Outcome zeigen.

Generelle Aussagen, welche probiotischen Stämme bei welcher Patientengruppe zu bevorzugen sind sowie Dosierungen und Einnahmedauer, können nicht getroffen werden. Diese Variablen wurden meist nur einmal untersucht, sodass die Reproduzierbarkeit unklar bleibt [1].

Zu den probiotischen Stämmen, die in randomisierten, kontrollierten Studien zu einer Besserung von Schmerzen, Blähungen, Stuhlfrequenz und -konsistenz führten, zählen

  • Bacillus coagulans MTCC 5856(z. B. Thorne®Bacillus coagulans)
  • Escherichia coli DSM 17252 (z. B. Mutaflor®, Symbioflor® 2)
  • Bifidobacterium animalis DN173010 und Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM (z. B. in Iberobiotics® Pro)
  • Bifidobacterium bifidum MIMBb75 (z. B. Kijimea®Reizdarm)
  • Bifidobacterium brevis KB290 und Bifidobacterium infantis 35 624 (z. B. in Pascoflorin® sensitiv)
  • Bifidobacterium longum NCC3001 (z. B. Alflorex® Inbiotys)
  • Lactobacillus casei Shirota (z. B. Innovall® MicrobioticSud)
  • Lactobacillus gasseri CP2305 (z. B. Lactobacillus Gasseri von der Firma Casida)
  • Lactobacillus plantarum 299v (z. B. Innovall® Microbiotics RDS)
  • Lactobacillus reuteri DSM 17938 (z. B. Bigaia®)
  • Saccharomyces cerevisiae (z. B. Perenterol®, Perocur®, Yomogi®)

Gibt es da auch was Pflanzliches?

Viele Reizdarmpatienten leiden vor allem an Blähungen und schmerzhaft aufgetriebenem Bauch. Als gut wirksame, pflanzliche Alternative grenzt sich Pfefferminzöl von synthetischen Wirkstoffen mit einer starken Empfehlung Grad A nach deutscher Leitlinie ab [1]. Das ätherische Öl wirkt entschäumend sowie spasmolytisch auf die glatte Muskulatur des Magen-Darm-Trakts. Im Handel sind zugelassene Kapselformulierungen erhältlich (z. B. Buscomint®, Digestopret®). Der magensaftresistente Kapselüberzug ermöglicht eine gezielte Freisetzung im distalen Dünndarm [11]. Studien zeigen, dass dadurch Wirksamkeit und Verträglichkeit gesteigert werden [12, 13]. Zu Beginn der Anwendung können dennoch vorübergehende dyspeptische Beschwerden auftreten [1, 11].

Das pflanzliche Arzneimittel Iberogast® hat ebenfalls eine Zulassung bei Reizdarmsyndrom und führt unabhängig von der dominierenden Erkrankungsform zu einer generellen Symptomverringerung sowie einer effektiven Schmerz­linderung. Die Wirkung des ethanolischen Pflanzenauszugs beruht auf einem synergistischen Zusammenspiel spasmolytischer, entzündungshemmender, karminativer, antibakterieller und schleimhautprotektiver Wirkungen [14, 15, 16].

Kontrovers ist dagegen die Anwendung des pflanzlichen Wirkstoffs Berberin. In einer Studie konnte ein signifikanter Effekt bezüglich Schmerzen, Durchfall und Lebensqualität gezeigt werden. Isoliert wurde das Alkaloid aus dem Chinesischen Goldfadenwurzelstock (Coptis chinensis) [17]. Hierzulande wird Berberin für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel aus der Indischen Berberitze (Berberis aristata) gewonnen.

Die französische Nationale Agentur für Lebensmittel-, Umwelt- und Arbeitsschutz (ANSENS) weist darauf hin, dass eine sichere Einnahme aufgrund mangelnder toxikologischer Studienlage nicht gegeben sei. Lediglich ein nicht verbindlicher Toxizitätsreferenzwert könne angegeben werden, der einer Dosis von 0,1 mg Berberin pro Tag für eine 60 kg schwere Person entspreche und nicht überschritten werden dürfe. Die im Handel erhältlichen Nahrungsergänzungs­mittel beinhalten in der Regel 500 mg Berberin. In klinischen Studien konnten pharmako­logische Wirkungen auf Blutdruck, ZNS und Stoffwechsel ab 400 mg nachgewiesen werden. Niedrigere Dosierungen schließen Effekte jedoch nicht aus. Zudem führt die Substanz mit einigen Arzneimitteln zu Wechselwirkungen [18].

Fazit

Das Reizdarmsyndrom ist eine komplexe Störung der Darm-Hirn-Achse, der multifaktorielle pathologische Veränderungen zugrunde liegen. Diese werden jedoch nicht immer erkannt. Die Behandlung erfordert daher ein individuelles, ineinandergreifendes Konzept, basierend auf symptomorientierter Pharmakotherapie und ganzheitlichen Strategien in enger Arzt-Patienten-Interaktion, welche die Lebensqualität des Erkrankten in den Fokus stellt. |

Apothekerin Judith Esch, DAZ-Autorin
redaktion@daz.online

