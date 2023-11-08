Pharmazie
» Alle Artikel

Kritik an europäischer Hypertonie-Leitlinie

Betablocker bei Bluthochdruck keine erste Wahl – oder?

Stuttgart - 08.11.2023, 10:45 Uhr

0

Welcher Stellenwert kommt Betablockern in der Behandlung der Hypertonie zu? (Foto: Miljan Živković / AdobeStock)

Welcher Stellenwert kommt Betablockern in der Behandlung der Hypertonie zu? (Foto: Miljan Živković / AdobeStock)

Manche erinnern sich vielleicht noch: Bereits im Jahr 2006 wurde intensiv diskutiert, ob Betablocker in der Therapie des Bluthochdrucks als Arzneimittel der ersten Wahl zum Einsatz kommen sollten. Seitdem sind einige Jahre vergangen – doch völlige Klarheit herrscht bei der Fragestellung offenbar noch immer nicht.

In einem kürzlich im „Lancet“ erschienen Artikel weisen drei Wissenschaftler darauf hin, dass die neuste Leitlinie der Europäischen Gesellschaft für Hypertonie (European Society of Hypertension, ESH) Betablocker in der Rangordnung der bei Bluthochdruck eingesetzten Arzneimittel aufgewertet habe. Dazu erklären sie jedoch, dass es keine neuen Erkenntnisse gebe, welche die Einstufung von Betablockern als Erstlinientherapie bei Bluthochdruck rechtfertigen würden und schreiben: „Wir sind besorgt, dass dieser Schritt zu weitreichendem Schaden führen könnte, aufgrund des geringerem Schutz vor Schlaganfällen“. Man könnte den Schritt auch als Rückschritt interpretieren, denn wie die Autoren des Artikels erklären, habe es zuvor Jahrzehnte gedauert, bis die Leitlinienausschüsse den Status der Betablocker gegen den Willen der Pharmaindustrie herabgestuft hatten [1].

Mehr zum Thema

Neue nationale Versorgungsleitlinie Hypertonie veröffentlicht

Individuelle Blutdruckziele vereinbaren und erreichen

Primäre Hypertonie: Keine Betablocker mehr zur Erstbehandlung?

In den ESH-Leitlinien zum Management der arteriellen Hypertonie 2023 heißt es aus dem Englischen übersetzt: „Fünf Arzneimittelklassen, darunter ACE-Hemmer, Angiotensin-Rezeptor-Blocker, Betablocker, Calcium-Kanal-Blocker und Thiazide/Thiazid-ähnliche Diuretika haben in randomisiert-kontrollierten Studien effektiv den Blutdruck und kardiovaskuläre Ereignisse reduziert.“ Diese Wirkstoffe werden demnach allein oder in Kombination gleichwertig als Basis der Hypertonie-Therapie empfohlen. Gegenüber der ESH-Leitlinie von 2018 hat sich damit nur die Formulierung, nicht aber die inhaltliche Aussage verändert [2,3].

Was US-amerikanische und deutsche Leitlinien sagen

Die Lancet-Autoren führen jedoch an, dass Betablocker in den meisten nationalen und internationalen Bluthochdruck-Leitlinien nur dann als Alternative angesehen werden, wenn es dafür eine spezifische Indikation gibt [1]. Bereits im September 2021 machte ein deutschsprachiger Artikel unter Berufung auf eine Metaanalyse darauf aufmerksam, dass Betablocker bei der Therapie der Hypertonie an Bedeutung verloren haben [4,5]. Demnach führen US-amerikanische Hypertonie-Leitlinien Betablocker nicht mehr als erste Wahl auf. In den allgemeinen Grundsätzen zur Arzneimitteltherapie stehen dort (Stand 2018) als bevorzugte Wirkstoffe Thiaziddiuretika, ACE-Hemmer, Angiotensin-Rezeptor-Blocker und Calciumkanal-Blocker. Zu Betablockern wird hingegen betont, dass es nur unzureichende Belege gebe, diese initial bei Bluthochdruck einzusetzen – wenn keine spezifischen kardiovaskulären Komorbiditäten vorliegen (siehe Kasten am Ende des Textes) [6]. 

Auch die aktuelle deutsche Hypertonie-Leitlinie von diesem Jahr führt Betablocker nicht unter den Wirkstoffklassen der ersten Wahl auf. Zur Erklärung heißt es dort [7]:

„Direkte Vergleiche von Betablockern mit Inhibitoren des Renin-Angiotensin-Systems (RAS-Inhibitoren) geben Anhaltspunkte für einen geringeren Therapieeffekt bei der Prophylaxe des Schlaganfalls, wobei diese nicht sehr sicher sind [93]. Da andere gut geprüfte Wirkstoffe zur Verfügung stehen [88,95], sieht die Leitliniengruppe keine primäre Indikation für Betablocker bei Hypertonie, wenn keine manifesten kardialen Erkrankungen vorliegen.“

S3-Leitlinie Nationale VersorgungsLeitlinie Hypertonie, Stand 29.06.2023

Lancet-Autoren fordern Evidenz statt Komfort

Dass die europäischen Leitlinien die Betablocker nun in einem positiveren Licht erscheinen lassen, scheint vor allem daran zu liegen, dass diese sich bei etwa 50 klinischen Konstellationen günstig auswirken sollen – darunter auch Herzkrankheiten, die nicht unbedingt mit Bluthochdruck in Verbindung stehen [2]. Laut den Lancet-Autoren würde das die Behandlung zweier verschiedener Erkrankungen mit einem einzigen Arzneimittel erlauben. Doch mahnen sie, diesen Ansatz zu hinterfragen. Es handele sich dabei eher um einen Komfort- als Evidenz-basierten Ansatz [1].

Neue europäische Hypertonie-Leitlinie empfiehlt initiale Zweifachtherapie

Doppelt senkt besser

Initiale Hypertonie-Therapie auf dem Prüfstand

Bluthochdruck sofort mit Fixkombi senken?

Vielleicht erscheint die Empfehlung der aktuellen europäischen Leitlinie aber auch weniger im Widerspruch zur deutschen und US-amerikanischen Leitlinie, wenn man eine weitere Empfehlung daraus bedenkt: Für die meisten Bluthochdruck-Patient:innen wird dort direkt zu Beginn der Behandlung eine Kombination aus zwei Wirkstoffen angeraten. Zu den bevorzugten Kombinationen zählen dann ACE-Hemmer oder Angiotensin-Rezeptor-Blocker gemeinsam mit einem Calciumkanal-Blocker oder Thiazid-Diuretikum. Betablocker werden hier also nicht gesondert erwähnt, es heißt lediglich: „Andere Kombinationen aus den fünf wichtigsten Arzneimittelklassen können verwendet werden.“

Folgende kardiale Indikationen für Betablocker listet die deutsche Hypertonie-Leitlinie:

  • chronische Herzinsuffizienz bei eingeschränkter systolischer Ejektionsfraktion ≤ 40 %
  • koronare Herzkrankheit (KHK) inklusive Zustand nach Myokardinfarkt
  • tachykarde Herzrhythmusstörungen
  • Vorhofflimmern

Als häufige unerwünschte Wirkungen werden die Erhöhung der Blutglucose, Triglyceride und des Diabetesrisikos, Schlafstörungen und eine Beeinträchtigung der Libido/Erektionsstörungen angegeben.

Literatur

[1] Messerli F, Bangalore S, Mandrola J. β blockers switched to first-line therapy in hypertension. The Lancet, online 13.Oktober 2023, DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(23)01733-6 

[2] The Task Force for the management of arterial hypertension of the European Society of Hypertension.2023 ESH Guidelines for the management of arterial hypertension. Journal of Hypertension 2023;41:1874–2071, journals.lww.com/jhypertension/fulltext/2023/12000/2023_esh_guidelines_for_the_management_of_arterial.2.aspx

[3] The Task Force for the management of arterial hypertension of the European Society of Cardiology and the European Society of Hypertension. 2018 ESC/ESH Guidelines for the management of arterial hypertension. Journal of Hypertension 2018;36:1953-2041, DOI: 10.1097/HJH.0000000000001940

[4] Zidek W. Hypertonie: Betablocker nicht mehr erste Wahl. CV 2021;63, doi.org/10.1007/s15027-021-3557-6

[5] You SC et al. Comprehensive Comparative Effectiveness and Safety of First-Line β-Blocker Monotherapy in Hypertensive Patients - A Large-Scale Multicenter Observational Study. Hypertension. 2021;77(5):1528-38.

[6] A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines. 2017 ACC/AHA/AAPA/ABC/ACPM/AGS/APhA/ASH/ASPC/NMA/PCNA Guideline for the Prevention, Detection, Evaluation, and Management of High Blood Pressure in Adults. J Am Coll Cardiol 2018;71:e127–e248, www.jacc.org/doi/abs/10.1016/j.jacc.2017.11.006

[7] NVL-Programm von BÄK, KBV, AWMF. S3-Leitlinie Nationale VersorgungsLeitlinie Hypertonie. Stand 29.06.2023, register.awmf.org/de/leitlinien/detail/nvl-009

Diana Moll, Apothekerin und Redakteurin, Deutsche Apotheker Zeitung (dm)
redaktion@daz.online

Diesen Artikel teilen:

Seite drucken
Startseite

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Bluthochdruck sofort mit Fixkombi senken?

Initiale Hypertonie-Therapie auf dem Prüfstand

Bluthochdruck sofort mit Fixkombi senken?

Bluthochdrucktherapie überdenken

Diuretika scheinen ACE-Hemmern in der initialen Monotherapie überlegen

Bluthochdrucktherapie überdenken

Von Leitlinien empfohlen – ... oder doch nicht? Kontra

Diskussion um Stellenwert der Omega-3-Fettsäuren

Von Leitlinien empfohlen – ... oder doch nicht? Kontra

Bluthochdruck sofort mit Fixkombi senken?

Initiale Hypertonie-Therapie auf dem Prüfstand

Bluthochdruck sofort mit Fixkombi senken?

Wann starten und wie tief senken?

Bei Typ-2-Diabetikern mit Risikofaktoren rechtzeitig den Blutdruck regulieren

Wann starten und wie tief senken?

Eine geriatrische Patientin mit Hypertonie

Eine geriatrische Patientin mit Hypertonie

Behandlung bei therapieresistentem Bluthochdruck

Behandlung bei therapieresistentem Bluthochdruck

Sartane

Wirkstoff-Lexikon

Sartane

120 statt 140 mmHg?

SPRINT-Studie zu Blutdruckzielen erschüttert Leitlinien und bisherige Praxis

120 statt 140 mmHg?

Eine multimorbide Patientin mit Herzinsuffizienz

Eine multimorbide Patientin mit Herzinsuffizienz

0 Kommentare

Kommentar abgeben

 

Ich akzeptiere die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln (Netiquette).

Ich möchte über Antworten auf diesen Kommentar per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.

Sie müssen alle Felder ausfüllen und die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln akzeptieren, um fortfahren zu können.

Beginn der neutralisierenden Wirkung von Calcium- und Magnesium­carbonat-basierten Antazida im künstlichen Magenmodell
Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 45
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 45
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Meist gelesen
Meist kommentiert

Meist gelesen

Schließt eine Apotheke, hat das Personal aufgrund des Fachkräftemangels keine Probleme, einen neue Anstellung zu finden. (contrastwerkstatt/AdobeStock)

Wo ist das Personal aus den geschlossenen Apotheken?
Die Apotheken sind bereit fürs E-Rezept, allerdings sind noch viele Detailfragen zu klären. (Foto: IMAGO / Michael Gstettenbauer)

E-Rezepte fürs Heim: Nicht mehr direkt vom Arzt zur Apotheke?

(Foto: Adobe Stock/sharafmaksumov)

Wie viele Apotheken braucht Deutschland?
Nach den Lauterbach-Plänen soll die Bündelung des Notdienstes in Hauptapotheken weitere Vorteile bringen, was allerdings nicht einleuchtet, weil die Belastung nur verschoben würde. Foto: Adobe Stock/Dan Race

Große Gefahren und einige Ideen für künftige Debatten
Das ARZ Haan ist in den Schlagzeilen. Aber Grund zur Sorge müssen Apotheken in diesem Fall nicht haben. (Foto: ARZ Haan)

Behaupteter Schaden durch Gewinne reichlich gedeckt

Meist kommentiert

Lauterbachs "Wertschätzung der Apotheken": Mehr Honorar für mehr Präventionsarbeit". (Foto: Alex Schelbert)

Mein liebes Tagebuch
Was die Apothekerschaft tue, „ist etwas Gutes für die Gesellschaft“: ABDA-Präsidentin Gabriele Regina Overwiening. (Foto: ABDA)

ABDA-Facebooktalk: „Wirkmächtigkeit entsteht auch durch Beharrlichkeit“
Das ARZ Haan ist in den Schlagzeilen. Aber Grund zur Sorge müssen Apotheken in diesem Fall nicht haben. (Foto: ARZ Haan)

Behaupteter Schaden durch Gewinne reichlich gedeckt
(Foto: Adobe Stock/sharafmaksumov)

Wie viele Apotheken braucht Deutschland?
Bundesgesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbachs Pläne sind in einem Eckpunktepapier skizziert. &nbsp;(Foto: IMAGO / teutopress)

Lauterbachs Light-Apotheken sollen 9 Millionen Euro sparen
Article teaser image

Bronchitis

» Zu den Artikeln
Handverkauf

Pharmazeutische Dienstleistungen

Apotheken-Protesttag

via-Studie

Bürokratiekosten bei 
GKV-Rezepten

Impfen in Apotheken
Article image

Beratung

Leiden mit vielen Gesichtern

Therapie des Reizdarmsyndroms sollte symptomorientiert erfolgen

» mehr
DAZ Abo

Lernen und Punkten »

Beratung

Füllstandsmelder Hämoglobin

Füllstandsmelder Hämoglobin