Immunologie

Der Thymus: Schule für T-Zellen

Stuttgart - 18.10.2023, 07:00 Uhr

0

Der Thymus ist wichtig für die T-Zellbildung, vor allem bei Kindern. (Foto: hanapon1002/AdobeStock)

Bries ist nicht nur eine Delikatesse, sondern auch ein primäres lymphatisches Organ im menschlichen Körper. Der Thymus, wie das Organ eigentlich heißt, hat wichtige Funktionen und spielt auch bei einigen Erkrankungen eine Rolle. Thymusextrakte und -peptide werden zuweilen in der Komplementärmedizin angeboten. Ein Rundumschlag über ein faszinierendes Organ. 

Der Thymus (auch Thymusdrüse oder Bries) ist – ähnlich wie das Knochenmark − ein primäres lymphatisches Organ, das sich im vorderen Mittelfell (Mediastinum) hinter dem Brustbein (Sternum) befindet [1, 2, 3]. Er besteht aus zwei asymmetrisch geformten, miteinander verbundenen Lappen (Lobi), die wiederum durch gefäßführende interlobuläre Septen in kleinere Läppchen (Lobuli thymici) unterteilt sind. Das organspezifische Gewebe des Thymus (Parenchym) wird in einen äußeren Bereich (Rinde bzw. Cortex) sowie einen inneren Bereich (Mark bzw. Medulla) unterteilt. Im Mark finden sich kugelige Zellhaufen, die sogenannten Hassall-Körperchen, deren Funktion bislang unklar ist. Umgeben wird der Thymus von einer gefäßführenden Kapsel aus Bindegewebe (s. Abb). Gewicht und Größe des Thymus hängen vom jeweiligen Lebensalter ab. Insbesondere im Kindesalter wächst das Organ bis zum Eintreten der Geschlechtsreife zu einem Gewicht von etwa 35 bis 50 g heran. Im Laufe des weiteren Lebens schrumpft die Thymusdrüse dann, die Thymuszellen bilden sich allmählich zurück und werden größtenteils durch funktionsloses Fettgewebe ersetzt (Thymusinvolution).

Welche Funktionen hat der Thymus?

Der Thymus ist ein wichtiger Bestandteil des menschlichen Immunsystems. Dabei ist er für die Reifung und Differenzierung der T-Lymphozyten verantwortlich, die wiederum bei der erworbenen, zellvermittelten Immunität eine Rolle spielen [1 – 4]. Bereits während der Fetalzeit wandern Vorläuferzellen der T-Lymphozyten (pluripotente Stammzellen) aus dem Knochenmark in den Thymus ein. Dort werden diese Thymozyten dann während eines Reifungsprozesses (Thymopoese) in zwei Selektionsschritten immunologisch geprägt, wobei eine Blut-Thymusschranke den Kontakt der Zellen zu körperfremden Antigenen verhindert [1, 2, 4 – 7]:

  • Positive Selektion. In der Thymusrinde wird geprüft, ob die Thymozyten funktionierende T-Zell-Rezeptoren ausgebildet haben, welche die Moleküle des körpereigenen Haupthistokompatibilitäts-Komplexes (MHC) mit ausreichend hoher Affinität erkennen. Nur wenn das der Fall ist, überleben sie. Je nachdem, welche MHC-Moleküle sie erkennen und daran binden, entstehen dabei CD8+- bzw. zytotoxische T-Zellen (MHC-Klasse-I) oder CD4+- bzw. T-Helfer-Zellen (MHC-Klasse-II). Anschließend wandern die Thymozyten ins Thymusmark.
  • Negative Selektion. Im Thymusmark werden den im ersten Schritt positiv selektionierten Thymozyten von dendritischen Zellen und medullären Thymusepithelzellen körpereigene Antigene präsentiert. Wenn sie diesen gegenüber eine zu hohe Affinität aufweisen, werden sie eliminiert, um so später auftretende autoimmune Reaktionen zu vermeiden. Eine wichtige Rolle bei der Thymopoese spielen Interleukine und Chemokine, die einen engen Zellkontakt und Interaktionen zwischen Epithelzellen des Thymus und T-Zellen ermöglichen, sowie vom Thymusepithel gebildete Peptidhormone, die auch als Thymuspeptide, Thymushormone oder Thymusfaktoren bezeichnet werden [1]. Hierzu gehören unter anderem verschiedene Thymosine, z. B. Thymosin α1 oder Thymosin β4, sowie Thymopoietin, Thymulin, Thymomodulin, Thymostimulin, Thymopentin und der Thymus-Serum-Faktor. Insgesamt überleben nur etwa 3 bis 5 % der Thymozyten den Reifungs- bzw. Selektionsprozess [4]. Diese wandern dann als naive T-Lymphozyten, die bis dato noch keinen Kontakt mit Antigenen hatten, über den Blutweg in die sekundär lymphatischen Organe Milz, Lymphknoten, Mandeln (Tonsillen) oder Mukosa-assoziiertes lymphatisches Gewebe ein [1]. Dort stehen sie als reife T-Zellen mit funktionsfähigen T-Zell-Rezeptoren, die Antigene spezifisch binden können, für die Immunabwehr zur Verfügung.
Abb 1.: Lage und Aufbau des Thymus Gewicht und Größe des lymphatischen Organs reduzieren sich mit dem Alter.

Thymus und Erkrankungen

Der Thymus kann von unterschiedlichen pathologischen Veränderungen betroffen sein, die mit mehreren Erkrankungen in Verbindung gebracht werden können.

Myasthenia gravis. Hierbei handelt es sich um eine erworbene Autoimmunerkrankung, bei der die Acetylcholin-Rezeptoren durch Antikörper blockiert werden, sodass die Signalübertragung zwischen Nerven und Muskeln gestört ist. Bei der multifaktoriellen Genese der Myasthenia gravis scheinen Thymusveränderungen eine wichtige Rolle zu spielen. So weisen rund 85 % aller Patientinnen und Patienten mit Myasthenia gravis Vergrößerungen (Hyperplasien) des Thymus auf und etwa 10 bis 15 % gut- oder bösartige Tumoren (Thymome) [11]. Umgekehrt ist bei etwa 45 % der Patienten mit einem Thymom eine Myasthenia gravis nachweisbar [9].

Thymome. Der Thymus kann von Tumoren befallen werden. Etwa drei Viertel dieser Thymome sind gutartig, ein Viertel bösartig. Diese wiederum werden − je nach Aussehen und Differenzierungsgrad der Tumorzellen und ihrer Neigung zur Ausbreitung − in maligne Thymome und Thymuskarzinome unterteilt [12]. Thymome werden in der Regel durch Entnahme des Thymus (Thymektomie) chirurgisch entfernt, insbesondere da auch die zunächst als gutartig beurteilten Tumoren entarten können [9]. Bei bösartigen Thymomen bzw. Thymuskarzinomen kann, je nach Krankheitsstadium, anschließend eine Strahlentherapie und/oder eine Chemotherapie erforderlich sein [12].

DiGeorge-Syndrom. Im Rahmen des DiGeorge-Syndroms, einer genetischen Erkrankung, die zu einer Anomalie des Chromosoms 22 mit angeborenen Fehlbildungen führt, kann es zu einer Unterentwicklung (Hypoplasie) oder vollständig fehlenden Ausbildung (Aplasie) des Thymus kommen [8]. Dadurch ist die T-Zell-Reifung gestört, sodass die Betroffenen je nach Ausprägung unter einer mehr oder weniger schweren Immun­defizienz leiden. Liegt eine schwere Form des DiGeorge-Syndroms mit kaum beherrschbaren Infektionen vor, kann eine Knochenmarkstransplantation oder eine Thymustransplantation in Betracht kommen.

Weitere Erkrankungen. Thymushypoplasien oder -aplasien mit den entsprechenden Immundefekten können auch bei der Retinoid-Embryopa­thie, der Ataxia teleangiectatica (Louis-Bar-Syndrom) und dem Wiskott-Aldrich-Syndrom vermehrt auftreten [2].
Gutartige Thymome sind nicht nur bei Myasthenia gravis, sondern auch bei anderen Erkrankungen vermehrt zu finden. Hierzu gehören das Sjögren-Syndrom, Anämie, Thyreoiditis, rheumatoide Arthritis, Lupus erythematodes, Hypogammaglobulinämie und Polymyositis [2 – 4, 8 – 11].

Thymustherapie in der Komplementärmedizin

Die Behandlung mit Thymus-Extrakten zur Stärkung des Immunsystems wird bereits seit Jahrzehnten in der Komplementärmedizin praktiziert [13]. Diese Verfahren sind jedoch wegen bislang mangelnder evidenzbasierter Wirksamkeitsnachweise umstritten [14, 15]. Die Thymustherapie ist eine sogenannte Organotherapie, d. h. eine Behandlung mit Präparaten, die aus Zellen bzw. Geweben von Tieren gewonnen werden. Für viele injizierbare Thymus-Präparate sind jedoch keine Nachzulassungen mehr erteilt worden, sodass in Deutschland nur noch sogenannte Thymus-Gesamtextrakte (THX) erhältlich sind [16]. Dies sind Präparate mit einem wässrigen Auszug aller Thymusbestandteile, den sich Ärzte und Therapeuten in speziellen Labors herstellen lassen können. In Deutschland werden Thymuspräparate jedoch als oral einzunehmende Nahrungsergänzungsmittel sowie als homöopathische Arzneimittel angeboten (s. Tab.) [17]. Die Thymustherapie soll die verminderte Thymusaktivität im Erwachsenenalter kompensieren und so die körpereigenen Abwehrkräfte anregen. Dadurch sollen die Resistenz gegenüber Krankheiten und die allgemeine Leistungsfähigkeit gesteigert werden. Mögliche Indikationen sind demnach [13]:

  • allergisch-atopische Erkrankungen, z. B. atopisches Ekzem (Neurodermitis), Asthma bronchiale
  • Autoimmunerkrankungen, z. B. rheumatoide Arthritis, chronisch-entzündliche Darmerkrankungen wie Colitis ulcerosa und Morbus Crohn
  • dermatologische Erkrankungen, z. B. Mundschleimhautdefekte (orale Aphthensymptome), Staphylokokken-Infektionen der Haut, Pilzinfek­tionen (Candida-Infektionen)
  • degenerative Erkrankungen des Bewegungs­apparates, z. B. Arthrose, Veränderung des Bandscheibenknorpels (Osteochondrose)
  • Präventivmaßnahmen gegen Altersleiden
  • stressbedingte Immundefizienz (Infektanfälligkeit, Immunschwäche)
  • Unterstützung der Immunfunktion
  • Viruserkrankungen

Auch bei Krebserkrankungen kann die Thymustherapie als adjuvante Therapie zur Stärkung des Immunsystems eingesetzt werden [13]. Dies soll unter anderem dazu dienen, die Therapieresistenz bei einer konventionellen Krebstherapie zu durchbrechen und die Regeneration nach der Behandlung zu verbessern. Aus dem Bereich der naturheilkund­lichen Medizin stammt auch der Rat, sich bei Erschöpfung mehrmals leicht für etwa eine halbe Minute auf das Brustbein zu klopfen, um so die darunterliegende Thymusdrüse zu aktivieren, dadurch das Immunsystem zu unterstützen und Lebensenergie zurückzugewinnen. Die Wirksamkeit dieser Methode ist in klinischen Studien bisher nicht belegt [18].

Präparatausgewählte InhaltsstoffeEigenschaften nach Herstellerangaben
Thymvital®
  • Thymus-Extrakt
  • Zink
  • Selen
  • Nahrungsergänzungsmittel
  • nicht apothekenpflichtig
  • orale Einnahme (Kapseln)
Thym-Uvocal® plus
  • Thymus-Extrakt
  • Zink
  • Selen
  • Nahrungsergänzungsmittel
  • nicht apothekenpflichtig
  • orale Einnahme (Hartkapseln)
Thymus-Köhler®
  • Thymus-Extrakt
  • Zink
  • Selen
  • Vitamin C
  • Vitamin D3
  • Nahrungsergänzungsmittel
  • nicht apothekenpflichtig
  • orale Einnahme (Kapseln)
Thymowied® N
  • Thymus-Extrakt
  • Zink
  • Selen
  • Vitamine B6, B12, C, D3
  • Folsäure
  • Nahrungsergänzungsmittel
  • nicht apothekenpflichtig
  • orale Einnahme (Dragees)
Thymo-Glanduretten
  • Thymus-Extrakt
  • Calciumhydrogenphosphat
  • Nahrungsergänzungsmittel
  • nicht apothekenpflichtig
  • orale Einnahme (Tabletten)
NeyVit® Nr. 29 Thymus
  • Thymus-Extrakt
  • Selen
  • Vitamin D3
  • Nahrungsergänzungsmittel
  • nicht apothekenpflichtig
  • orale Einnahme (Tabletten)
ThymusCaps
  • Thymus-Proteine
  • Zink
  • Kupfer
  • Selen
  • Vitamine A, B1, B2, B6, B9, B12, C, D3, E, Niacin
  • Carotin
  • Lutein
  • Nahrungsergänzungsmittel
  • nicht apothekenpflichtig
  • orale Einnahme (Tabletten)
Neythymun®
  • Glandula thymi lysat. suis juvenil extractum lyophilisatum aquosum
  • Glandula thymi lysat. bovis fetal extractum lyophilisatum aquosum
  • homöopathisches Arzneimittel
  • apothekenpflichtig
  • Injektion (Ampullen)
Thymus GlandulaGlandula-thymi-bovis-Glycerolauszug
  • homöopathisches Arzneimittel
  • apothekenpflichtig
  • Injektion (Ampullen)
Thymus/Mercurius
  • Glandula-thymi-bovis-Glycerolauszug
  • Mercurius vivus aquosum
  • homöopathisches Arzneimittel
  • apothekenpflichtig
  • orale Einnahme (Globuli)

Tab. Einige in Deutschöand angebotene Thymuspräparate [17]

 

Thymuspeptide in klinischen Studien

In den letzten Jahren wird zunehmend der therapeutische Einsatz von synthetisch hergestellten Thymusfaktoren zur Behandlung von Krebserkrankungen, aber auch von Infektionen in klinischen Studien untersucht. So wurden in einer Metaanalyse die Daten von 27 randomisierten kontrollierten Studien mit 1925 Patientinnen und Patienten ausgewertet, die an fortgeschrittenem nicht-kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs (NSCLC) litten. Diese waren mit einer Chemotherapie plus einem synthetischen Thymusfaktor (Thymosin α1 oder Thymopentin) oder nur mit einer Chemotherapie behandelt worden [19]. Dabei erhöhte die zusätzliche Gabe eines Thymuspeptids signifikant die objektive Ansprechrate (relatives Risiko [RR]: 1,28; p = 0,0001), die Krankheitskontrollrate (RR: 1,10; p = 0,02), die Lebensqualität (RR: 2,05; p < 0,00001) und die 1-Jahres-Gesamtüberlebensrate (RR: 1,43; p = 0,001), wobei Thymosin α1 die besten Ergebnisse erzielte. 

Gleichzeitig war das Risiko für Neutropenie, Thrombozytopenie und gastrointestinale Störungen gegenüber der Vergleichsgruppe verringert. Die Daten zeigen, dass NSCLC-Patientinnen und -Patienten von einer adjuvanten Therapie mit einem synthetischen Thymuspeptid, insbesondere Thymosin α1, profitieren können [19]. In einer einarmigen Phase-II-Studie wurde die Wirksamkeit von Thymosin α1 bei der Behandlung von Strahlenpneumonitis untersucht [20]. 

Hierbei handelt es sich um eine interstitielle Lungenerkrankung, die durch ionisierende Strahlung ausgelöst wird und zu einer Lungenfibrose führen kann. In die Studie wurden 69 Patientinnen und Patienten mit lokal fortgeschrittenem nicht-kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs eingeschlossen, die mit einer Chemoradiotherapie behandelt wurden. Diese erhielten von Beginn der Strahlentherapie an bis zwei Wochen danach wöchentlich Thymosin α1. Die Auswertung der Daten ergab, dass signifikant weniger Patientinnen und Patienten an Strahlenpneumonitis vom Schweregrad 2 oder höher erkrankten als in einer historischen Kontrollgruppe, die nicht mit Thymosin α1 behandelt worden war (36,2 % vs. 53,6 %; p = 0,040). Auch die Inzidenz der therapiebedingten Lymphozytopenien vom Grad 3/4 war signifikant niedriger als in der Vergleichsgruppe (19,1 % vs. 62,1 %, p < 0,001) [20].

In einer nicht-randomisierten, einarmigen Phase-II-Studie erhielten 22 hospitalisierte Patientinnen und Patienten, die symptomatisch an COVID-19 erkrankt waren, zusätzlich zu einer Standardtherapie über 20 Tage Unicahsina (250 mg, einmal täglich, oral), ein Arzneimittel mit dem Hauptbestandteil Thymomodulin [21, 22]. Im Ergebnis gab es unter der Thymuspeptid-Therapie keine Todesfälle im Vergleich zu 24 % Mortalität in einer historischen Kontrollgruppe aus 22 Patientinnen und Patienten, die nur die Standardbehandlung erhalten hatten (p = 0,02). Eine statistische Analyse ergab eine signifikant kürzere Zeit bis zur Genesung von im Median sechs Tagen gegenüber zwölf Tagen in der Vergleichsgruppe (p = 0,002). Bei den Patientinnen und Patienten führte die Therapie mit dem Thymuspeptid zu keinen Nebenwirkungen oder unerwünschten Ereignissen. Im Vergleich zu den historischen Registerdaten wurden durch die adjuvante Behandlung somit eine signifikant kürzere Genesungsdauer und eine geringere Sterblichkeit erreicht [21].

Der Thymus im Alter

Die Funktionalität des Thymus nimmt ab der Pubertät ab. Allerdings scheint das Organ auch im Erwachsenenalter für die Immunkompetenz und die allgemeine Gesundheit eine wichtige Rolle zu spielen.

So wurde kürzlich in einer Langzeitstudie gezeigt, dass die untersuchten 1146 Patientinnen und Patienten, denen der Thymus im Rahmen einer Herzoperation entfernt worden war, ein höheres Risiko für Krebs, eine Autoimmunkrankheit und Tod hatten als die 1146 Kontrollpersonen, die ähnliche Merkmale und Krankheitsbilder aufwiesen und sich ebenfalls einer Herzoperation unterziehen mussten, aber ihren Thymus behielten.

So erhöhte sich innerhalb von fünf Jahren das Mortalitätsrisiko nach der operativen Entfernung des Thymus um das etwa 2,9-Fache (8,1 % vs. 2,8 %; p < 0,001), und das Risiko, an Krebs zu erkranken, verdoppelte sich (7,4 % vs. 3,7 %). Das Risiko für eine Autoimmunerkrankung war um das 1,5-Fache erhöht im Vergleich zur Kontrollgruppe (12,3 % vs. 7,9 %), wenn Patientinnen und Patienten mit präoperativen Infektionen, Krebs oder Autoimmunerkrankungen von der Analyse ausgeschlossen wurden [23].

Jünger durch Thymusregeneration?

In der Pilotstudie TRIIM wurde untersucht, ob sich durch eine Regenerierung des Thymus die Alterung des Immunsystems (Immunseneszenz) und damit möglicherweise auch das biologische Alter beeinflussen lässt [24]. Hierzu erhielten neun Probanden im Alter zwischen 51 und 65 Jahren über zwölf Monate das rekombinante menschliche Wachstumshormon Somatotropin, die sexualhormonähnliche Substanz Dehydroepiandrosteron (DHEA) und das Antidiabetikum Metformin. Während das Wachstumshormon den Thymus regenerieren und so das Immunsystem wiederherstellen sollte, wirken DHEA und Metformin dem diabetogenen Effekt des Somatotropins entgegen.

Die Wirkung des „Medikamenten-Cocktails“ auf das biologische Alter wurde anhand von verschiedenen epigenetischen Alters-Schätzmethoden bewertet. Zudem bestimmten die Autoren der Studie die Zusammensetzung des Thymus zu Beginn und am Ende der Studie mittels Magnetresonanz­tomografie. Die Auswertung der Daten ergab, dass die Probanden am Studienende ein um durchschnittlich 2,5 Jahre jüngeres epigenetisches Alter aufwiesen als das entsprechende chronologische Alter. Dabei wuchs die Geschwindigkeit der epigenetischen Altersumkehr von -1,6 Jahren/Jahr in den Monaten 0 bis 9 auf -6,5 Jahre/Jahr in den Monaten 9 bis 12. Auch das Immunsystem zeigte Anzeichen einer Verjüngung. 

Zusammengefasst

Funktion des Thymus und Erkrankungen, bei denen das lymphatische Organ eine Rolle spielt:

  • Der Thymus ist als primäres lymphatisches Organ für die Reifung der T-Lymphozyten verantwortlich. Im Alter schrumpft der Thymus, und seine Funktionsfähigkeit lässt nach.
  • Im Rahmen der Thymopoese werden die Thymozyten in zwei Selektionsschritten immunologisch geprägt. Dabei spielen Peptidhormone, die vom Thymusepithel gebildet werden, eine wichtige Rolle.
  • Mit pathologischen Veränderungen des Thymus können mehrere Krankheiten verbunden sein. Hierzu gehört die Autoimmunerkrankung Myasthenia gravis. Rund 85% der Betroffenen weisen eine Vergrößerung des Thymus auf, zwischen 10 und 15% haben ein gut- oder bösartiges Thymom. Eine weitere Erkrankung ist das DiGeorge-Syndrom, das unter anderem durch Hypoplasie oder Fehlen des Thymus charakterisiert ist.
  • Therapien mit Thymusextrakten werden in der Komplementärmedizin zur Stärkung des körpereigenen Abwehrsystems eingesetzt. So sollen die Resistenz gegenüber verschiedenen Krankheiten erhöht und die Leistungsfähigkeit verbessert werden.
  • In den letzten Jahren wurde der therapeutische Einsatz von synthetischen Thymuspeptiden in mehreren klinischen Studien untersucht. Dabei gab es unter anderem Hinweise darauf, dass Patienten mit Lungenkrebs ebenso von einer adjuvanten Therapie mit Thymusfaktoren profitieren können wie Patienten mit COVID-19.
  • In einer aktuellen Studie konnte gezeigt werden, dass der Thymus auch im Erwachsenenalter trotz abnehmender Funktionalität eine wichtige Rolle für die Immunkompetenz und die allgemeine Gesundheit spielt.

Stefan Oetzel

Startseite

DAZ Abo

Lernen und Punkten »

Pharmako-endogen!

Aktives Leben mit dem Essen harmonisieren

Aktives Leben mit dem Essen harmonisieren