Der Thymus: Schule für T-Zellen

In den letzten Jahren wird zunehmend der therapeutische Einsatz von synthetisch hergestellten Thymusfaktoren zur Behandlung von Krebserkrankungen, aber auch von Infektionen in klinischen Studien untersucht. So wurden in einer Metaanalyse die Daten von 27 randomisierten kontrollierten Studien mit 1925 Patientinnen und Patienten ausgewertet, die an fortgeschrittenem nicht-kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs (NSCLC) litten. Diese waren mit einer Chemotherapie plus einem synthetischen Thymusfaktor (Thymosin α1 oder Thymopentin) oder nur mit einer Chemotherapie behandelt worden [19]. Dabei erhöhte die zusätzliche Gabe eines Thymuspeptids signifikant die objektive Ansprechrate (relatives Risiko [RR]: 1,28; p = 0,0001), die Krankheitskontrollrate (RR: 1,10; p = 0,02), die Lebensqualität (RR: 2,05; p < 0,00001) und die 1-Jahres-Gesamtüberlebensrate (RR: 1,43; p = 0,001), wobei Thymosin α1 die besten Ergebnisse erzielte.

Gleichzeitig war das Risiko für Neutropenie, Thrombozytopenie und gastrointestinale Störungen gegenüber der Vergleichsgruppe verringert. Die Daten zeigen, dass NSCLC-Patientinnen und -Patienten von einer adjuvanten Therapie mit einem synthetischen Thymuspeptid, insbesondere Thymosin α1, profitieren können [19]. In einer einarmigen Phase-II-Studie wurde die Wirksamkeit von Thymosin α1 bei der Behandlung von Strahlenpneumonitis untersucht [20].

Hierbei handelt es sich um eine interstitielle Lungenerkrankung, die durch ionisierende Strahlung ausgelöst wird und zu einer Lungenfibrose führen kann. In die Studie wurden 69 Patientinnen und Patienten mit lokal fortgeschrittenem nicht-kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs eingeschlossen, die mit einer Chemoradiotherapie behandelt wurden. Diese erhielten von Beginn der Strahlentherapie an bis zwei Wochen danach wöchentlich Thymosin α1. Die Auswertung der Daten ergab, dass signifikant weniger Patientinnen und Patienten an Strahlenpneumonitis vom Schweregrad 2 oder höher erkrankten als in einer historischen Kontrollgruppe, die nicht mit Thymosin α1 behandelt worden war (36,2 % vs. 53,6 %; p = 0,040). Auch die Inzidenz der therapiebedingten Lymphozytopenien vom Grad 3/4 war signifikant niedriger als in der Vergleichsgruppe (19,1 % vs. 62,1 %, p < 0,001) [20].

In einer nicht-randomisierten, einarmigen Phase-II-Studie erhielten 22 hospitalisierte Patientinnen und Patienten, die symptomatisch an COVID-19 erkrankt waren, zusätzlich zu einer Standardtherapie über 20 Tage Unicahsina (250 mg, einmal täglich, oral), ein Arzneimittel mit dem Hauptbestandteil Thymomodulin [21, 22]. Im Ergebnis gab es unter der Thymuspeptid-Therapie keine Todesfälle im Vergleich zu 24 % Mortalität in einer historischen Kontrollgruppe aus 22 Patientinnen und Patienten, die nur die Standardbehandlung erhalten hatten (p = 0,02). Eine statistische Analyse ergab eine signifikant kürzere Zeit bis zur Genesung von im Median sechs Tagen gegenüber zwölf Tagen in der Vergleichsgruppe (p = 0,002). Bei den Patientinnen und Patienten führte die Therapie mit dem Thymuspeptid zu keinen Nebenwirkungen oder unerwünschten Ereignissen. Im Vergleich zu den historischen Registerdaten wurden durch die adjuvante Behandlung somit eine signifikant kürzere Genesungsdauer und eine geringere Sterblichkeit erreicht [21].