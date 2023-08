Berberin – die „natürliche Alternative“ zu Semaglutid?

Literatur

[1] Abd El-Wahab AE, Ghareeb DA, Sarhan EM et al. In vitro biological assessment of berberis vulgaris and its active constituent, berberine: antioxidants, anti-acetylcholinesterase, anti-diabetic and anticancer effects. BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine 2013;13:218-230

[2] Bellavite P, Fazio S, Affuso F. A Descriptive Review of the Action Mechanisms of Berberine, Quercetin and Silymarin on Insulin Resistance/Hyperinsulinemia and Cardiovascular Prevention. Molecules 2023;28:4491

[3] Xu X, Yi H, Wu J. et al. Therapeutic effect of berberine on metabolic diseases: Both pharmacological data and clinical evidence. Biomedicine & pharmacotherapy 2021;133:110984

[4] He Q, Dong H, Guo Y et al. Multi-target regulation of intestinal microbiota by berberine to improve type 2 diabetes mellitus. Frontiers in Endocrinolocy 2022;13:1074348

[5] Ye Y, Liu X, Wu N et al. Efficacy and Safety of Berberine Alone for Several Metabolic Disorders: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Clinical Trials. Frontiers in Pharmacology 2021;12:653887

[6] Xiong P, Niu L, Talaei S et al. The effect of berberine supplementation on obesity indices: A dose-response meta-analysis and systematic review of randomized controlled trials. Complementary therapies in clinical practice 2020;39:101113

[7] Asbaghi O, Ghanbari N, Shekari M et al. The effect of berberine supplementation on obesity parameters, inflammation and liver function enzymes: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Clinical nutrition ESPEN 2020;38:43–49