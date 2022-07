Quellen

Swan SH, Colino S. Count Down: How Our Modern World Is Threatening Sperm Counts, Altering Male and Female Reproductive Development, and Imperiling the Future of the Human Race. Scribner, 2021

Nassan FL, Chavarro JE, Tanrikut C. Diet and men’s fertility: does diet affect sperm quality? Fertil. Steril. 2018;110:570–577, doi.org/10.1016/j.fertnstert.2018.05.025