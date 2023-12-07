Pharmazie
Von verändertem Lebensstil bis zur künstlichen Befruchtung

Hilfe bei unerfülltem Kinderwunsch

Stuttgart - 07.12.2023, 17:45 Uhr

0

2020 verzeichnete man bei 32 % der Frauen und Männer zwischen 20 und 50 Jahren einen unerfüllten Kinderwunsch, 2013 waren es noch 25 %. (Foto: kardaska / AdobeStock)

Ungewollte Kinderlosigkeit ist ein wachsendes gesellschaftliches Problem, das zudem viele Männer und Frauen in eine existenzielle Krise bezüglich ihres Lebensentwurfs stürzt. Doch was beeinflusst die Fertilität? Und wie können Paare in der Apotheke bei der Kinderwunschbehandlung adäquat beraten werden?

Von Unfruchtbarkeit oder Infertilität spricht man, wenn nach mindestens zwölfmonatigem regelmäßigem ungeschütztem Geschlechtsverkehr keine Schwangerschaft eintritt. Weltweit sind mehr als 48 Millionen Paare im reproduktiven Alter von Infertilität betroffen, dabei wird zwischen primärer und sekundärer unterschieden. 

Wenn durch den ungeschützten Geschlechtsverkehr noch nie eine klinische Schwangerschaft eingetreten ist, spricht man von primärer Infertilität. Eine sekundäre Infertilität liegt hingegen vor, wenn bereits eine klinische Schwangerschaft stattfand, jedoch keine weitere eintritt.

Ursachen für Infertilität

Die Ursachen für Infertilität sind vielfältig (s. Kasten Ursachen für krankheitsbezogene Unfruchtbarkeit), und in rund 50% der Fälle trägt der Mann zum unerfüllten Kinderwunsch bei. Neben Schädigungen der Hoden durch Mumps oder Hodenhochstand und extratestikulären Störungen spielen auch die abnehmende Samenmenge und Samenqualität eine Rolle. Eine Metaanalyse stellte fest, dass bei Männern in Nordamerika, Australien und Europa zwischen 1972 und 2018 die Spermienkonzentrationim Ejakulat um 51,6% zurückgegangen ist (1972: 101 Millionen/ml vs. 2018: 49 Millionen/ml). An Ursachen und präventiven Möglichkeiten wird intensiv geforscht. So zeigte kürzlich eine Studie, dass Übergewicht und Adipositas im Kindes- und Jugend­alter das Hodenvolumen beeinflusst und dadurch möglicherweise zur Infertilität beiträgt. Während Männer mit aktuellem Kinderwunsch ihr Körpergewicht aus der vergangenen Kindheit und Jugend nicht mehr beeinflussen können, gibt es durchaus Lebensstilmaßnahmen, die einen positiven Effekt auf die Fertilität haben können.

Lebensstilfaktoren, die zur Infertilität beitragen

So konnte gezeigt werden, dass Adipositas im Erwachsenenalter mit einer geringeren Spermienzahl im Ejakulat assoziiert ist. Insbesondere, wenn durch die Adipositas ein unerkannter Diabetes mellitus vorliegt, kann dies die Spermienanzahl und -qualität negativ beeinflussen. Bei Frauen mit polyzystischem Ovarialsyndrom (PCOS) liegt ebenfalls häufig Adipositas vor, und durch eine Gewichtsabnahme kann der Eisprung in manchen Fällen wieder­hergestellt werden.

Weiterhin wurde bereits 2015 gezeigt, dass wöchentlicher Cannabiskonsum von dänischen Männern die Spermienkonzentration im Ejakulat um 28% reduziert. Nun wurde an sechs Makaken untersucht, ob die Reduktion reversibel ist. Den Makaken wurde täglich Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol verabreicht. Das Hodenvolumen sank in der Zeit signifikant um 59%. Nach dem Absetzen stieg das Hodenvolumen innerhalb von vier Monaten wieder an, erreichte aber nur 73% der ursprünglichen Größe. Folglich sollten Männer mit Kinderwunsch auf Cannabiskonsum verzichten.

Auch Zigarettenkonsum beeinflusst die Fertilität von Männern und Frauen negativ. Die enthaltenen Schwermetalle, Nitrosamine, polyzyklische aromatische Kohlenwasserstoffe und aromatische Amine schädigen die DNA der Keimzellen. Bei der Frau werden außerdem die Voraussetzungen für den Eizelltransport und die Einnistung negativ beeinflusst. Bei den Männern leidet die Morphologie und Motilität der Spermien unter dem Tabakkonsum.

Ebenso weisen Studien darauf hin, dass Alkoholkonsum die Fortpflanzungsfähigkeit reduziert. Bei Frauen scheint hierfür ein steigender Estrogen-Spiegel zu einer Störung des Eisprungs zu führen. Bei Männern verringert erst hoher Alkoholkonsum die Fortpflanzungsfähigkeit: Der Testosteron-Spiegel sinkt dann ebenso wie die Spermienzahl. Paare mit Kinderwunsch sollten also weitgehend auf Alkohol verzichten. Zumal unbekannt ist, ab welcher Menge und Häufigkeit der fetalen Alkoholexposition eine Schädigung des Embryos auftreten kann. Eine von 67 Frauen, die in der Schwangerschaft Alkohol konsumieren, empfängt ein Kind mit fetalem Alkoholsyndrom.

Ursachen für krankheitsbezogene Unfruchtbarkeit

bei Männern und Frauen

  • hypogonatroper Hypogonadismus
  • Hyperprolaktinämie
  • Beeinträchtigung der Zilienfunktion
  • Mukoviszidose
  • Infektionen (z. B. Chlamydien)
  • systemische Erkrankungen (z. B. unkontrolliertem Diabetes, unbehandelte Schilddrüsenerkrankungen)
  • Lebensstilfaktoren

nur bei Frauen

  • vorzeitige ovarielle Insuffizienz
  • polyzystisches Ovarialsyndrom
  • Endometriose
  • Gebärmuttermyome
  • Polypen der Gebärmutterschleimhaut

nur bei Männern

  • Hodenschäden

Supplemente bei Kinderwunsch

Zahlreiche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel versprechen Hilfe auf dem Weg zum Wunschkind. Für einige Supplemente ist zwar eine Verbesserung der Spermienqualität und/oder Spermienanzahl nachgewiesen (s. Tab. 1), allerdings ist in der Beratung wichtig, dass die Produkte meist über mehrere Monate eingenommen werden müssen, um einen Effekt zu erzielen. Des Weiteren haben Männer mit eingeschränkter Fertilität ohne Einnahme von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln eine Wahrscheinlichkeit von 12%, Nachkommen zu zeugen, mit Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln steigt diese auf 14 bis 26% an. Folglich sollte dennoch ein Androloge, Urologe oder ein Kinderwunschzentrum aufgesucht werden, wenn der Kinderwunsch innerhalb von zwölf Monaten mit ungeschütztem regelmäßigem Geschlechtsverkehr nicht in Erfüllung geht.

Auch bei Frauen können Supplemente die Wahrscheinlichkeit einer Schwangerschaft verbessern. Dies konnte sowohl für N-Acetylcystein, Coenzym Q10, L-Carnitin, Melatonin als auch für Kombinationsprodukte gezeigt werden. Kombinationspräparate haben den Vorteil, dass sie Folsäure enthalten, welche bei täglicher Einnahme von 400 μg das Risiko für Neuralrohrdefekte und Lippen-Kiefer-Gaumenspalten vermindert. In den Studien waren meist Frauen mit schwerer krankheitsbezogener Infertilität wie schwerer Endometriose oder Tubenverschluss ausgeschlossen.

Inwiefern Probiotika die Wahrscheinlichkeit für die Erfüllung des Kinderwunsches erhöhen, ist Gegenstand aktueller Studien. Bislang konnte bei Männern gezeigt werden, dass bestimmte Keime (Prevotella, Enterococcus faecalis, Ureaplasma urealyticum, Mycoplasma hominis) mit einer schlechteren Samenqualität assoziiert sind, wohingegen Lactobazillen einen protektiven Effekt auf Spermien ausüben. Während bei Männern die Einnahme von Probiotika einen positiven Effekt auf die Spermienqualität zu haben scheint, verbesserten Probiotika bei Frauen die Schwangerschafts­rate in bisherigen Studien nicht signifikant.

Tab. 1: Supplemente für Mann und Frau bei Kinderwunsch und Aussagen zu möglichen Wirkungen (nach [Salas-Huetos A et al., Smits RM et al.])

SupplementFür wen?DosierungWirkung
Coenzym Q10Männer200 bis 300 mg pro Tag für mindestens sechs Monate

Verbesserung der Spermien (Motilität, Konzentration, Anzahl [absolut] und Morphologie)

Einnahme kürzer als drei Monate ohne Effekt

Frauen120 bis 1200 mg pro Tag für mindestens drei Zyklenhöhere Schwangerschaftsrate mit und ohne künstliche Befruchtung
Folsäure und ZinksulfatMänner5 mg Folsäure und 66 bis 500 mg Zinksulfat pro Tag für vier bis sechs MonateStudienergebnisse unterschiedlich: teilweise wird Morphologie, teilweise Quantität der Spermien verbessert
L-CarnitinMänner2 bis 3 g pro Tag für sechs MonateVerbesserung von Spermienkonzentration 
und Morphologie
Frauen3 g pro Tag für mindestens drei Monatehöhere Schwangerschaftsrate bei Frauen 
mit polyzystischem Ovarialsyndrom und 
Clomifen-Resistenz
MelatoninFrauen2 bis 8 mg einmal täglich vor dem Schlafen gehenEinnahme führ zu einer höheren Schwangerschaftsrate unter Frauen, die an Schlaf­störungen leiden
N-AcetylcysteinFrauenein- bis zweimal 600 mg pro Tag für mindestens einen Zyklushöhere Schwangerschaftsrate bei künstlicher Befruchtung, wenn keine schwere krankheitsbezogene Infertilität vorliegt
Omega-3-FettsäurenMänner720 mg Docosahexaensäure (DHA) + 1120 mg Eicosapentaensäure (EPA) 
pro Tag für 32 Wochen

Verbesserung der Spermienanzahl und 
Konzentration

niedrigere Dosierung ohne Effekt

SelenMänner100 bis 200 μg pro Tag für drei bis sechs Monate

Spermienqualität wird bei Männern 
verbessert, wenn diese eingeschränkt ist

kein Effekt bei gesunden Männern

Zyklusmonitoring

Insbesondere bei unregelmäßigen Zyklen oder bereits länger bestehendem Kinderwunsch kann ein Zyklusmonitoring beispielsweise mittels Ovulationstests sinnvoll sein. Dies dient dem Paar als Anhaltspunkt, ob ein Eisprung stattfindet, und kann helfen, den passenden Zeitpunkt für den Geschlechtsverkehr zu identifizieren. Generell kann dem Paar empfohlen werden, ab dem Ende der Periode zwei- bis dreimal wöchentlich Geschlechtsverkehr zu haben.

Ärztliche Hilfe frühzeitig in Anspruch nehmen

Helfen all diese Maßnahmen nicht, um dem Kinderwunsch näherzukommen, sollte sich das Paar zeitnah in einem Kinderwunschzentrum vorstellen. Denn obwohl viele Paare bereits seit mehr als fünf Jahren einen unerfüllten Kinderwunsch haben, kommen über 50% nicht auf die Idee, dass es möglicherweise ohne Kinderwunschbehandlung nicht klappt. Dies ist insofern problematisch, als nach vier Jahren mit unerfülltem Kinderwunsch die Wahrscheinlichkeit, spontan schwanger zu werden, gegen Null geht. Vielen Frauen ist zudem nicht bewusst, dass die Fertilität bereits zwischen 25 und 30 Jahren zu sinken beginnt. Die Altersabhängigkeit zeigt sich auch bei künstlicher Befruchtung. So brachten 2020 in Deutschland von 507 Frauen ab 45 Jahren trotz In-vitro-Fertilisation (IVF) oder intrazytoplasmatischer Spermieninjektion (ICSI) nur zwei Frauen ein Kind zur Welt.

Einfühlsam beraten

Medikamente, die zur Behandlung bei unerfülltem Kinderwunsch eingesetzt werden, bedürfen einer einfühlsamen Beratung in der Apotheke. Die Frauen, die die Arzneimittel benötigen, sind durch den Umstand des unerfüllten Kinderwunsches oftmals stark verunsichert. Tipps wie „stressen Sie sich nicht“ oder „machen Sie Urlaub, dann klappt das bestimmt“ sind nicht zielführend. Denn bislang konnte kein Zusammenhang zwischen Stress und unerfülltem Kinderwunsch identifiziert werden. Derartige Tipps, die gerne im Bekanntenkreis gegeben werden, negieren den Schmerz der Paare, wenn es mit dem Kinderwunsch nicht klappt. Viele Personen mit unerfülltem Kinderwunsch fühlen sich sowieso von der Gesellschaft in zunehmendem Maße diskriminiert, sodass hier eine einfühlsame Beratung besonders wichtig ist.

Clomifen bei polyzystischem Ovarialsyndrom

Bei einem polyzystischen Ovarialsyndrom ist die Eizellreifung gestört, was sich durch unregelmäßige oder ausbleibende Menstruation bemerkbar machen kann. Betroffene Frauen sind oftmals übergewichtig, und eine Gewichtsabnahme sowie Bewegungssteigerung können den Zyklus wieder normalisieren. Unterstützend wird meist Clomifen und/oder Metformin (off label) verordnet. Wenn längere Zeit keine Menstruation stattgefunden hat, kann die Clomifen-Einnahme zu einem beliebigen Zeitpunkt begonnen werden. Bekommt die betroffene Frau ihre Periode, wird üblicherweise am fünften Zyklustag mit der Einnahme von Clomifen begonnen. Gestartet wird mit 50 mg Clomifen einmal täglich nach dem Essen über fünf Tage. Die Maximaldosis liegt bei 100 mg einmal täglich, wenn kein Ansprechen auf 50 mg beobachtet wurde. Die Ovulation muss vom Arzt überwacht werden, um das Risiko für Mehrlingsschwangerschaften gering zu halten. Hat in drei aufeinanderfolgenden Zyklen trotz Clomifen keine Ovulation stattgefunden, sollte die Diagnose überprüft werden. Kam es zur Ovulation ohne Schwangerschaftseintritt, wird insgesamt eine Behandlung über maximal sechs Zyklen empfohlen.

Zur Steigerung der Ovulationsfrequenz kann auch Metformin off label verordnet werden. Hierbei ist in der Beratung unbedingt darauf hinzuweisen, das Arzneimittel nach dem Essen einzunehmen und die Dosierung frühestens nach zwei Wochen zu steigern. Ansonsten können Übelkeit und Durchfälle die Compliance gefährden.

Verfahren der künstliche Befruchtung

Bei zahlreichen krankheitsbedingten Fruchtbarkeitseinschränkungen bleiben den Paaren nur die Möglichkeiten der intrauterinen Insemination (IUI), der In-vitro-Fertilisation oder einer intrazytoplasmatischen Spermieninjektion:

Bei der intrauterinen Insemination wird zum Zeitpunkt der Ovulation aufbereitetes Sperma per Katheter in die Gebärmutter eingebracht. Dies kann bei leichten Einschränkungen der Samenqualität oder bei weiblichen homosexuellen Paaren mit Nutzung einer Samenspende durchgeführt werden. Teilweise wird die Ovulation hormonell unterstützt, um die Wahrscheinlichkeit einer Schwangerschaft zu er­höhen. Hierfür wird der Eisprung mittels hCG (humanes Choriongonadotropin) ausgelöst, um den optimalen Zeitpunkt für die Insemination festlegen zu können.

Bei der In-vitro-Fertilisation werden die Eierstöcke hormonell stimuliert, um mehrere Eizellen für eine Befruchtung gewinnen zu können. Die Eizellen werden der Frau unter Kurzzeit-Voll­narkose über die Vagina in einem minimal­invasiven Verfahren entnommen. Anschließend werden sie in vitro mit den aufbereiteten Spermien des Partners zusammengebracht und die Befruchtung beobachtet. Wenn eine Befruchtung stattfindet, wird der Embryo zwischen dem dritten und fünften Entwicklungstag mittels Katheter in die Gebärmutter transferiert.

Die intrazytoplasmatische Spermieninjektion läuft zunächst gleich ab wie die In-vitro-Fertilisation. Aber anstatt die Eizellen und Spermien auf gut Glück in der Petrischale zusammenzubringen, werden in die Eizellen einzelne ausgewählte Spermien injiziert. Dies ist z. B. bei einer starken Einschränkung der Spermienqualität notwendig.

Abb.: Medikamentöse ovarielle Stimulation während einer In-vitro-Fertilisation oder intrazytoplasmatischen Spermieninjektion gemäß der Leitlinie der European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE-Leitlinie) GnRH: Gonadotropin Releasing ­Hormone, hCG: humanes Choriongonadotropin, rhCG: rekombinantes humanes Choriogonadotropin, IU: International Unit

Ablauf einer künstlichen Befruchtung: Agonisten- und Antagonisten-Protokoll

Wie man bei einer hormonellen Stimulation vorgeht, zeigt die Abbildung, eingesetzte Arzneimittel werden in Tabelle 2 zusammengefasst. Grundsätzlich gibt es zwei Protokolle:

Beim Antagonisten-Protokoll beginnt die hormonelle Stimulation bei der künstlichen Befruchtung üblicherweise am zweiten Zyklustag mit einem Gonadotropin-Wirkstoff, welcher einmal täglich immer zur gleichen Zeit subkutan injiziert werden muss. Das Ansprechen auf die Hormongabe wird mittels Ultraschall überwacht. Je nach Anzahl und Größe der gebildeten Follikel muss zusätzlich nach mehreren Tagen ein GnRH-Rezeptor-Antagonist injiziert werden. Dadurch wird verhindert, dass es vorzeitig zum Anstieg des luteinisierenden Hormons (LH) und somit zum Eisprung kommt. Haben die Follikel die passende Größe erreicht, wird 34 bis 35 Stunden vor der Eizellentnahme die abschließende Eizellreifung mittels Choriongonadotropin ausgelöst. Nach der Eizellentnahme wird ein Gestagen-Präparat appliziert, um im Falle eines erfolgreichen Eizelltransfers den Schwangerschaftserhalt zu unterstützen.

Tab. 2: Arzneimittel, die während der ovariellen Stimulation für eine In-vitro-Fertilisation oder eine intrazytoplasmatische Spermieninjektion eingesetzt werden und Beratungshinweise (nach [ESHRE-Leitlinie, Fachinformationen])

Wirkstoffe (Präparatebeispiele )Hinweise
Gonadotropine 
(Stimulation von Wachstum und Entwicklung mehrerer Follikel)
Corifollitropin alfa 
(Elonva)

subkutane Injektionen, ggf. immer zur gleichen Zeit verabreichen, Injektionsstelle wechseln, im Kühlschrank lagern, je nach Präparat maximal ein oder drei Monate bei 25 °C

Corifollitropin alfa wird zusammen mit einem GnRH-Antagonisten angewendet

weitere Indikationen:

zur Anovulation bei Frauen, die auf Clomifen nicht ansprechen (Follitropin alfa, Follitropin beta, Menotropin)

zur Stimulation der Spermatogenese bei Männern mit hypogonadotropem Hypogonadismus (Corifollitropin alfa, Follitropin alfa, Follitropin beta)

zusätzliche Gabe von Lutropin alfa zu Follitropin alfa bei Frauen mit schwerem LH- und FSH-Mangel

Arzneiformen:

Pen: Gonal-f, Bemfola, Ovaleap, Pergoveris, Puregon, Rekovelle

Injektionslösung in einer Fertigspritze: Elonva

Pulver zur Herstellung einer Injektionslösung: Menogon HP

Follitropin alfa 
(Bemfola, Gonal-f,  Ovaleap)
Follitropin alfa + Lutropin alfa 
(Pergoveris)
Follitropin beta 
(Puregon)
Follitropin delta (Rekovelle)
Menotropin, humanes 
Menopausengonadotropin 
(Menogon HP)
Gonadotropin-Releasing-Hormon(GnRH)-Rezeptor-Antagonisten
 (Vermeidung vorzeitiger LH-Anstieg)
Cetrorelix 
(Cetrotide)

subkutane Injektion, gegebenenfalls immer zur gleichen Zeit verabreichen, 
Injektionsstelle wechseln

Ganirelix: unter 25 °C lagern

Cetrorelix: im Kühlschrank lagern, maximal drei Monate unter 30 °C lagern
möglichst zeitgleich mit Gonadotropin applizieren

Ganirelix 
(Fyremadel, Ganiran, Orgalutran)
Gonadotropin-Releasing-Hormon(GnRH)-Rezeptor-Agonisten
 (Ovulationshemmung)
Buserelin 
(Metrelef Nasenspray)

bei Schnupfen vorher schnäuzen

vor der ersten Anwendung pumpen, bis ein gleichmäßiger Sprühnebel austritt

nach jeder Anwendung Pumpenspitze unter fließendem Wasser reinigen

unter 25 °C lagern

weitere Indikation: Endometriose

Nafarelin 
(Synarela Nasenspray)
Triptorelin 
(Decapeptyl IVF)

subkutane Injektion in einer Fertigspritze, ggf. täglich immer zur gleichen Zeit anwenden, Injektionsstelle wechseln, erste Injektion unter ärztlicher Aufsicht

im Kühlschrank lagern

humanes / rekombinantes Choriogonadotropin
 (Auslösung von Follikelreifung und Luteinisierung)
Choriogonadotropin alfa 
(Ovitrelle)		subkutane Injektion 24 bis 48 Stunden nach der letzten Verabreichung eines FSH- oder hMG-Präparates, im Kühlschrank lagern
humanes Choriongonadotropin 
(Brevactid 5000 IE)

intramuskuläre Injektion 24 bis 48 Stunden nach Erreichen der optimalen Follikelgröße

unter 25 °C lagern

Gestagene 
(Unterstützung der Lutealphase)

Progesteron

(Crinone 8% Vaginalgel, 
Lutinus 100 mg Vaginaltabletten, 
Prolutex 25 mg Injektionslösung 
Utrogest luteal Vaginalkapseln)

Vaginalgel:

ab dem Tag der Embryoübertragung einmal täglich vaginal applizieren, insgesamt 30 Tage

Vaginaltabletten:

ab dem Tag der Eizellentnahme dreimal täglich 100 mg vaginal einführen, 30 Tage lang

Injektionslösung:

ab dem Tag der Eizellentnahme einmal täglich 25 mg subkutan oder intramuskulär 
injizieren, in der Regel bis zur zwölften Schwangerschaftswoche

Vaginalkapseln:

400 bis 600 mg pro Tag, aufgeteilt in zwei bis drei Einzeldosen

ab der Choriogonadotropin-Gabe bis mindestens zur siebten Schwangerschaftswoche

Deutlich seltener wird das Agonisten-Protokoll durchgeführt. Hierbei beginnt die Frau zunächst mit einer Down-­Regulation der Hormone durch tägliche Gabe eines GnRH-Agonisten, und erst nach zwei bis vier Wochen wird begonnen, zusätzlich das Gonadotropin zu injizieren, um die Eizellreifung zu initiieren. Wenn die Follikel ausreichend groß sind, wird wiederum die abschließende Eizellreifung mittels Choriongonadotropin ausgelöst. Auch bei diesem Schema wird nach der Eizellentnahme ein Gestagen-Präparat appliziert, um gegebenenfalls den Schwangerschaftserhalt zu unterstützen. Das deutlich längere Agonisten-Protokoll wird beispielsweise bei Endometriose durchgeführt, wenn vorher keine operative Entfernung der Endometrioseherde möglich oder gewünscht ist.

SGB § 27a SGB V

Rezepte zur künstlichen Befruchtung sind in der Apotheke oft daran zu erkennen, dass sie mit § 27a Sozialgesetzbuch V gekennzeichnet sind. Dieser Paragraf regelt, dass die gesetzlichen Kranken­kassen in bestimmten Fällen 50% der Kosten der künstlichen Befruchtung übernehmen. In diesen Fällen ist in der Apotheke der Preis der verschreibungspflichtigen Präparate zu ändern, sodass die Patientinnen 50% der Arzneimittelkosten selbst tragen müssen. In Kombination mit der Preisänderung muss die Sonder-PZN 09999643 für künstliche Befruchtung aufgedruckt werden.

Auf einen Blick

  • Änderungen des Lebensstils können einen positiven Effekt auf die Fertilität haben. Adipositas ist bei Männern mit einer geringeren Spermienzahl im Ejakulat assoziiert, und bei Frauen mit polyzystischem Ovarialsyndrom kann durch Gewichtsabnahme in manchen Fällen der Eisprung wiederhergestellt werden.
  • Auf Cannabis, Alkohol und Zigaretten sollte bei einem Kinderwunsch von Mann und Frau verzichtet werden.
  • Geht der Kinderwunsch innerhalb von zwölf Monaten mit ungeschütztem regelmäßigem Geschlechtsverkehr nicht in Erfüllung, sollte man sich ärztliche Unterstützung suchen. Für manche Supplemente ist eine Verbesserung der Spermienqualität/Anzahl nachgewiesen, diese sollten über mehrere Monate eingenommen werden.
  • Bei einem polyzystischen Ovarialsyndrom kann Clomifen und / oder Metformin (off label) verordnet werden.
  • Sind Rezepte zur künstlichen Befruchtung mit dem Paragrafen § 27a Sozialgesetzbuch V gekennzeichnet, übernehmen die Krankenkassen 50% der Kosten, und der Patient muss nur die Hälfte des Preises selbst bezahlen.

Erfolge und Risiken

Die Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass es in Folge einer In-vitro-Fertilisation oder einer intrazytoplasmatischen Spermieninjektion zu einer Geburt kommt, lag in Deutschland 2020 bei 18,8%. In 0,5% der Versuche kam es zur schwerwiegenden Nebenwirkung des Überstimulationssyndroms. Dieses tritt meist nach der Eizell­entnahme auf und kündigt sich durch starke Bauchschmerzen, Wassereinlagerungen, Übelkeit, Erbrechen bis hin zu Oligo- oder Anurie an. Durch die Aszites kommt es gleichzeitig zu Dehydratation, Thromboseneigung und Nierendurchblutungsstörungen bis hin zum Nierenversagen. Um dem Überstimulationssyndrom vorzubeugen, ist eine gute Ultraschallüberwachung während der Behandlung notwendig. Auch sollten die Frauen viel trinken und sich proteinreich ernähren, um ihr Risiko zu minimieren.

Fazit

Obwohl die Fertilität zurückgeht und die Anzahl ungewollt kinderloser Personen weltweit steigt, sind die Ursachen, Behandlungsmöglichkeiten und Kostenübernahmen durch die gesetzliche Krankenversicherung bislang begrenzt. Über­gewicht in der Kindheit und Jugend sowie regelmäßiger Cannabiskonsum können wahrscheinlich zum Rückgang der Spermienzahl bei Männern beitragen. Generell sollte Paaren mit Kinderwunsch von Cannabis-, Alkohol- und Zigarettenkonsum abgeraten werden. Bei Übergewicht kann eine moderate Gewichtsabnahme und regelmäßige Bewegung die Fertilität steigern. Frauen können Kombinationssupplemente und Männern Präparate mit Selen, Zink, Coenzym Q10, Omega-3-Fettsäuren und L-Carnitin empfohlen werden. Spätestens nach zwölf Monaten unerfülltem Kinderwunsch sollten Paare jedoch ärztlichen Rat einholen, da in vielen Fällen eine krankheitsbedingte Infertilität vorliegt. Hier kann oftmals nur durch assistierte Reproduktion der Traum vom Wunschkind in Erfüllung gehen.

Weniger Spermien durch Smartphone-Nutzung

sw | Ein Zusammenhang der zunehmenden Nutzung von Smartphones mit der weltweit ebenfalls zunehmenden männlichen Infertilität wird seit Längerem diskutiert. Eine Arbeitsgruppe aus Genf beleuchtete die Frage nun neu: Sie analysierte Daten von 2886 jungen Männern zwischen 18 und 22 Jahren aus den Jahren 2005 bis 2018 [Rhaban R et al. 2023]. Die Autoren stellten bei Männern, die ihr Handy 20-mal oder öfter pro Tag nutzten, eine um 21% verringerte Spermienzahl fest, im Vergleich zu denen, die es maximal einmal pro Woche in die Hand nehmen. Die Spermienqualität war nicht signifikant verändert. Bei genauerem Hinsehen zeigte sich, dass der Zusammenhang zwischen Häufigkeit der Handynutzung und Spermienzahl über die Jahre 2005 bis 2018 abgenommen hat. Die Forscher erklären dies mit der Weiterentwicklung der Smartphones. So liegt die Strahlung, die von 3G-Smartphones ausgeht, rund 100- bis 500-mal niedriger als von 2G-Geräten. Dafür strahlen die neueren Geräte im Standby-Modus nur unwesentlich weniger als während der Benutzung, so dass weniger die Dauer der Handynutzung, sondern mehr der Zeitraum, in dem das Handy angeschaltet ist, von Bedeutung sein könnte. Die Autoren finden keinen Zusammenhang der gestörten Spermiogenese mit dem Ort, an dem das Handy bei Nichtnutzung getragen wird (Hosen- oder Jackentasche). Sie postulieren daher, dass durch die Strahlung nicht die Spermiogenese in den Hoden selbst, sondern die Steuerung der Hormonproduktion über die Hypothalamus-Hypophysen-Gonaden-Achse gestört werden könnte, weitere Studien dazu sind jedoch nötig.

Dr. Karin Schmiedel, Apothekerin, DAZ-Autorin
redaktion@daz.online

