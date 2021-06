Kein Herztod dank Sildenafil und Co.?

Literatur

Andersson DP et al. Association of phosphodiesterase-5-inhibitors versus alprostadil with survival in men with coronary artery disease. JACC 2021; doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2021.01.045

Maas R, Rodionov RN. Phosphodiesterase-5-inhibitors and survival in men with coronary artery disease. JACC 2021; doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2021.02.021