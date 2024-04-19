Pharmazie
» Alle Artikel

Depressive Symptome

Psoriasis – eine Krankheit kommt selten allein

19.04.2024, 17:50 Uhr

0

Bei einer Psoriasis können auch depressive Symptome auftreten (Foto: stockmaster / AdobeStock)

Bei einer Psoriasis können auch depressive Symptome auftreten (Foto: stockmaster / AdobeStock)

Psoriasis geht unter die Haut, nämlich auf die Psyche. Dabei gelten Depressionen bei Psoriasis-Patienten nicht mehr nur als reine Folge der stigmatisierenden schuppenden Hautplaques. Vielmehr wird die chronische Entzündung im Körper als Verbindung zwischen den beiden Komorbiditäten gesehen. So zeigen Studien: Eine antientzündliche Therapie mit Biologika kann auch psychische Beschwerden lindern.

Psoriasis ist eine chronisch-entzündliche immunvermittelte Systemerkrankung und geht einher mit zahlreichen Komorbiditäten. Neben den Gelenken und Gefäßen ist auch die Psyche betroffen, bei bis zu jedem fünften Psoriasis-Patienten kommt es zu Depressionen [1]. Die Betroffenen fühlen sich durch ihre sichtbaren Hautveränderungen oft stigmatisiert, was zur Krankheitslast entscheidend beiträgt. Doch nicht nur die Lebensqualität der Patienten selbst ist aufgrund der Schuppenflechte stark beeinträchtigt, sondern auch deren Partner gaben an, vermehrt an Ängsten, Sorgen und Depression zu leiden [2].

Pathophysiologie der Psoriasis-assoziierten Depression

Lange Zeit wurden Depressionen bei Psoriasis-Patienten als Folge der psychosozialen Belastungen durch die meist gut sichtbare, stigmatisierende, juckende Erkrankung gesehen. Doch Fakt ist auch: Hinter den depressiven Symptomen steckt das systemische Entzündungsgeschehen im Körper. Bei beiden ‒ Psoriasis und Depressionen – sind neutrophile Zellen vermehrt vorhanden und führen zu einer chronischen Entzündung mit ähnlichem Zytokin-Muster. Zu den vorherrschenden proinflammatorischen Botenstoffen zählen vor allem Tumornekrosefaktor (TNF)α sowie Interleukin (IL)-17. Entscheidend für die Psoriasis-assoziierte Depression sind neben TNFα die Interleukine IL-2, IL-6 und IL-1ß. Sie aktivieren das Enzym Indolamin-2,3-Dioxygenase (IDO). Dieses baut den Serotoninvorläufer Tryptophan zu Kynurenin ab. Als Folge sinkt die Serotonin-Produktion. Zusätzlich fördern Abbauprodukte im veränderten Kynurenin-Stoffwechsel oxidativen Stress und depressive Symptome [1, 3, 4].

Wechselspiel

Faktoren, die sich aus einer Depression entwickeln und die Psoriasis beeinflussen

  • Stress
  • psychologische Faktoren (kognitiver Stil / Persön­lichkeit)
  • Verhalten (ungesunde Verhaltensweisen und mangelnde Therapietreue)
  • Juckreiz
  • destruktives Coping-Verhalten (Bewegungsarmut, Genuss- und Nahrungsmittelmissbrauch)

Faktoren, die sich aus einer Psoriasis entwickeln und die Depression beeinflussen

  • Symptome der Haut
  • Demoralisierung aufgrund der Behandlung
  • Selbstbild, niedriges Selbstwertgefühl
  • Schlaf- und Sexualstörungen
  • emotionales Befinden
  • Sozialleben / Stigma
  • Produktivität Arbeit / Schule
  • biologische Faktoren
  • Entzündung

[nach 14, 15]

Prävalenz und Einflussfaktoren

Depressionen und Schuppenflechte treten oft gleichzeitig auf. Zu dem Ergebnis kam auch eine schwedische Bevölkerungsstudie. Sie hat die Prävalenz von pharmakologisch therapierten Depressionen ermittelt – bei Personen mit und ohne Psoriasis. Hierzu herangezogen wurden die ICD-10-­Codes für die Diagnosen Psoriasis und Depression sowie die Antidepressiva-Verordnungen. Die Rate an medikamentös behandelten Depressionen war signifikant höher unter Psoriasis-Patienten als bei Hautgesunden (16,9% vs. 11,0%), wobei mehr Frauen als Männer therapiert wurden. Insgesamt fiel das Risiko für eine Depression am höchsten in einem Alter unter 31 Jahren aus [5]. Dass durch eine Psoriasis die Psyche in Mitleidenschaft gezogen wird, zeigt auch eine Registerstudie aus Norwegen. Sie erfasste 272.725 Patienten mit Psoriasis. Diese erhielten nicht nur Arzneimittel für ihre Hautsymptome, sondern auch auffällig häufig Antidepressiva [6]. Zudem ist bekannt, dass die Gefahr für eine Psoriasis-assoziierte Depression unter bestimmten Bedingungen steigt. Sie liegt höher bei moderater bis schwerer Form der Schuppenflechte, bei intensivem Juckreiz und Schmerz, langer Krankheitsdauer, bei sichtbaren Hautveränderungen oder wenn bestimmte Körperregionen wie die Nägel, Gelenke oder die Ano-Genital-Region betroffen sind [7]. Zu weiteren Risikofaktoren zählen vor allem Stress und Übergewicht (s. Abb. 1). Bei Adipositas wandern Makrophagen ins Fettgewebe ein und interagieren mit den Adipozyten. Vermehrt gebildete proinflammatorische Zytokine verbreiten sich im gesamten Körper. Sie verschlechtern den Hautzustand bei Psoriasis-Patienten und fördern Depressionen sowie kardiovaskuläre Begleiterkrankungen [1, 8].

Abb. 1: Viele Faktoren und entzündungsfördernde Zytokine beeinflussen die Pathogenese der Depression (nach [1])

Screening auf Depression

Aufgrund der hohen Inzidenz sollten Psoriasis-Patienten routinemäßig auf Depressionen gescreent werden – ganz einfach mit dem „Zwei-Fragen-Test“:

  • 1. Fühlten Sie sich im letzten Monat häufig niedergeschlagen, traurig, bedrückt oder hoffnungslos?
  • 2. Hatten Sie im letzten Monat deutlich weniger Lust und Freude an Dingen, die Sie sonst gerne tun? Erforderlichenfalls sind die Betroffenen an einen Psychologen zu überweisen [8].

Doch warum ist das Erkennen depressiver Symptome von entscheidender Bedeutung? Daten zeigen: Eine Depression kann zu einem schlechteren Therapieansprechen auf Biologika führen sowie zu einem häufigeren Behandlungsabbruch. Das ergab eine aktuelle, retrospektive Studie für Patienten mit Psoriasis-Arthritis und gleichzeitigen Depressionen. Die Gründe hierfür: Depressionen gehen vermutlich mit einer intensiveren Entzündungsaktivität einher und verursachen eine geringere Adhärenz [9].

Beeinträchtigung kumuliert über die Jahre

Psoriasis tritt häufig schon früh im Leben auf. Eine ausgeprägte Manifestation geht mit starken Belastungen und Einschränkungen einher. Gerade bei jüngeren Patienten kann sich das negativ auf die gesamte Lebensführung auswirken. Auch besteht ein erhöhtes Risiko von Begleiterkrankungen wie Herzerkrankungen, Diabetes oder Depressionen und eine frühere Mortalität. Die Beeinträchtigungen durch Psoriasis kumulieren über die Lebensdauer eines Menschen. Um ein solches sogenanntes Cumulative Life Course Impairment (CLCI) zu verhindern, ist eine effektive und frühzeitige Therapie besonders wichtig [13].

Blockade zentraler Zytokine: verbesserte Haut, verbesserte Psyche

Bewährte Therapieverfahren bei Depressionen sind Psychotherapie und Antidepressiva. Begleitend zur Psoriasis tritt eine Depression allerdings im Kontext eines Entzündungsprozesses auf. Hier können als alternative Behandlungsstrategie zielgerichtete Biologika ‒ TNFα-, IL-17- und IL-23-Inhibitoren ‒ eingesetzt werden. Sie hemmen die Entzündungskaskade und bessern somit die Hautsymptome bei Psoriasis, gleichzeitig aber auch die psychischen Beschwerden. Positive Daten dafür liegen vor aus verschiedenen, moderneren Studienprogrammen, die Depression als Komorbidität bewertet und den Einfluss der antientzündlichen Therapie auf die psychischen Symptome erfasst haben [8]. Unter anderem wurde dazu die Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) herangezogen ‒ ein übliches Instrument, um Symptome von Angsterkrankungen und Depressionen zu evaluieren. Eine signifikante Verbesserung der HADS-Werte konnte für den IL-23-Hemmer Risankizumab gezeigt werden. Ähnliche Daten gibt es für Guselkumab, einen weiteren IL-23-Blocker sowie für die beiden IL-17-Antikörper Secukinumab und Ixekizumab. Verbesserte depressive Symptome wurden auch unter dem IL-12/23-Blocker Ustekinumab gesehen, ebenfalls unter den beiden TNF-α-Antikörpern Adalimumab und Etanercept [1, 10]. Hingegen fehlen beweiskräftige Daten von konventionellen Psoriasis-Arzneimitteln wie Ciclosporin oder Fumaraten. Einige Wirkstoffe ‒ etwa das Retinoid Acitretin, der Phosphodiesterase-4-Hemmer Apremilast und der IL-17A-Rezeptorantagonist Brodalumab ‒ waren während der klinischen Entwicklungsphase sogar selbst assoziiert mit depressiven Symptomen. Bei Psoriasis-Patienten mit bekannter Depression sollten diese nur nach Rücksprache mit dem behandelnden Psychologen eingesetzt werden. Fest steht bereits: Eine gebesserte Depression ist auch das direkte Ergebnis der antientzündlichen Wirkung der Biologika und nicht nur der indirekte Effekt einer gebesserten Psoriasis. Ansonsten gilt generell: Um die Effekte auf die Psyche unter verschiedenen Psoriasis-Therapien vergleichen zu können, sind zukünftig einheitliche Screeningtools für Depressionen festzulegen. Denn bisher ermittelt jedes Tool eine andere Prävalenzrate von Psoriasis-assoziierten psychischen Beschwerden [1, 10].

Abb. 2 Gegenseitiger Einfluss von Haut und Psyche (nach [10])

Brain-Skin-Achse bei Psoriasis: Haut und Psyche beeinflussen sich gegenseitig

Die Krankheitsentstehung der Schuppenflechte und einer assoziierten Depression ist komplex und multifaktoriell (s. Abb. 2). Sie schließt genetische Faktoren und Umweltfaktoren wie Stigmatisierung und Stress mit ein. Psychischer Stress wirkt sich auf verschiedenen Wegen aus: über eine Fehlregulation der Hypothalamus-Hypophysen-Nebennierenrinden(HPA)-Achse, über das periphere Nerven­system sowie über das Immunsystem. Bei beiden Komorbiditäten, der Psoriasis und der Depression, sorgen ähnliche proinflammatorische Zytokine für Entzündungsprozesse. Die Beziehung zwischen den Krankheiten ist bidirektional: Psoriasis ist assoziiert mit einem erhöhten Depressionsrisiko und umgekehrt kann eine Depression auch vermehrt zu Schuppenflechte führen [11, 12].

Auf einen Blick

  • Psoriasis ist eine chronisch-entzündliche Erkrankung, die oft mit depressiven Symptomen einhergeht.
  • Die Psoriasis-assoziierte Depression ist zurückzuführen auf die veränderte, stigmatisierende Haut, aber auch auf Entzündungsreaktionen im Körper.
  • Psoriasis und begleitender Depression liegen ähnliche Zytokinmuster zugrunde.
  • In verschiedenen Studien wurden Verbesserungen von Haut und Psyche unter antientzündlicher Biologikatherapie gezeigt.
  • Adipositas facht die systemische Entzündung an, verschlechtert den Hautzustand bei Psoriasis-Patienten und fördert Depressionen.
  • Aufgrund der hohen Inzidenz sollten Psoriasis-Patienten routinemäßig auf Depressionen gescreent werden.

Literatur

[1] Mrowietz U et al. Depression, a major comorbidity of psoriatic disease, is caused by metabolic inflammation. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2023 Sep;37(9):1731-1738; doi: 10.1111/jdv.19192

 [2] Martínez-García E et al. Quality of life in persons living with psoriasis patients. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2014 Aug;71(2):302-7; doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2014.03.039

 [3] Patel N et al. Psoriasis, depression, and inflammatory overlap: a review. Am J Clin Dermatol. 2017 Oct;18(5):613-620; doi: 10.1007/s40257-017-0279-8

 [4] Torales J et al. Psychodermatological mechanisms of psoriasis. Dermatol Ther. 2020 Nov;33(6):e13827; doi: 10.1111/dth.13827

 [5] Duvetorp A et al. Sex and age Influence the associated risk of depression in patients with psoriasis: a retrospective population study based on diagnosis and drug-use. Dermatology. 2021;237(4):595-602; doi: 10.1159/000509732

 [6] Solberg SM. Psoriasis in norway: a prescription-based registry study of psoriasis-associated comorbidities. Eur J Dermatol. 2023 Dec 1;33(6):657-663; doi: 10.1684/ejd.2023.4585

 [7] Tribó MJ et al. Patients with moderate to severe psoriasis associate with higher risk of depression and anxiety symptoms: results of a multivariate study of 300 spanish individuals with psoriasis. Acta Derm Venereol. 2019 Apr 1;99(4):417-422; doi: 10.2340/00015555-3114

 [8] Langen K, Gerdes S. Psoriasis geht unter die Haut. ästhet dermatol kosmetol 2023;15:22–24, www.springermedizin.de/psoriasis-vulgaris/affektive-stoerungen/psoriasis-geht-unter-die-haut/26533226

 [9] Martins A et al. What is the association of depression with clinical response to therapy in patients with psoriatic arthritis treated with biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs? Clin Rheumatol 2024;43:251–258, https://doi.org/10.1007/s10067-023-06806-2

[10] Hölsken S et al. Common fundamentals of psoriasis and depression. Acta Derm Venereol 2021;101(11):adv00609, doi: 10.2340/actadv v101.565

[11] Marek-Jozefowicz L et al. The Brain-Skin Axis in Psoriasis-Psychological, Psychiatric, Hormonal, and Dermatological Aspects. Int J Mol Sci 2022;23(2):669, doi: 10.3390/ijms23020669

[12] Min C et al. Bidirectional association between psoriasis and depression: two longitudinal follow-up studies using a national sample cohort J Affect Disord 2020:262:126-132, doi: 10.1016/j.jad.2019.10.043

[13] Leah Mc Cormick H. National Psoriasis Foundation: a patient-centric approach to improve access to psoriatic disease treatment. Am J Manag Care 2016;22(4 Suppl):s104-7, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27270154/

[14] González-Parra S, Daudén E. Psoriasis and depression: The role of inflammation. Actas Dermosifiliogr (Engl Ed). 2019 ;110(1):12-19; doi: 10.1016/j.ad.2018.05.009; https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S000173101830320X?via%3Dihub

[15] Brecht C. Atopische Dermatitis und Psoriasis – Was bewährt sich in der Praxis. Symposium veranstaltet von Abbvie, 22. Tagung Derm Frankenthal, 16. März 2024

Dr. Ines Winterhagen, Apothekerin
redaktion@daz.online

Diesen Artikel teilen:

Seite drucken
Startseite

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Eine Krankheit kommt selten allein

Psoriasis und Psyche – zwei entzündungsbedingte Komorbiditäten

Eine Krankheit kommt selten allein

Neuer Therapieansatz bei Psoriasis-Arthritis: Bimekizumab

EMA-Zulassung beantragt

Neuer Therapieansatz bei Psoriasis-Arthritis: Bimekizumab

Psoriasis macht vor Kindern nicht Halt

Frühzeitige Therapie der Schuppenflechte kann Folgeschäden verhindern

Psoriasis macht vor Kindern nicht Halt

Diabetes mellitus: Erhöhtes Risiko durch Psoriasis

Weitere Komorbidität von Schuppenflechte bestätigt

Diabetes mellitus: Erhöhtes Risiko durch Psoriasis

Neues zur Therapie der Psoriasis-Arthritis

Frühes Erreichen einer minimalen Krankheitsaktivität verbessert Lebensqualität

Neues zur Therapie der Psoriasis-Arthritis

Die drei Versprechen von Bimekizumab

Biologikum soll Plaque-Psoriasis schnell, langanhaltend und sicher behandeln

Die drei Versprechen von Bimekizumab

Neue Indikation für Dupilumab: Prurigo nodularis

Erste spezifische Behandlungsoption zugelassen

Neue Indikation für Dupilumab: Prurigo nodularis

Eine Psoriasis kommt selten allein

Komorbiditäten leitliniengerecht behandeln

Eine Psoriasis kommt selten allein

Eine Patientin mit Psoriasis-Arthritis

Eine Patientin mit Psoriasis-Arthritis

Das Wechselspiel von Haut und Psyche

Wie die Seele die Haut beeinflusst – und umgekehrt

Das Wechselspiel von Haut und Psyche

0 Kommentare

Kommentar abgeben

 

Ich akzeptiere die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln (Netiquette).

Ich möchte über Antworten auf diesen Kommentar per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.

Sie müssen alle Felder ausfüllen und die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln akzeptieren, um fortfahren zu können.

INTERPHARM

Real-World-Daten zeigen Mehrwert von Cineol gegenüber Nasenspray-Monotherapie bei Rhinosinusitis
Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 16
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 51-52
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Meist gelesen
Meist kommentiert

Meist gelesen

Die Zuständigkeit fürs Apothekenhonorar wechselt: von Robert Habecks Bundeswirtschaftsministerium in Karl Lauterbachs Bundesgesundheitsministerium. (Foto. IMAGO / Mike Schmidt)

Lauterbach künftig fürs Apothekenhonorar zuständig
Xarelto gibt es in verschiedenen Dosierungen, doch nur eine davon ist in Deutschland jetzt auch als Generikum erhältlich. (Foto: Semi / AdobeStock)

Erstmals Xarelto-Generika im Handel

Drohen den Apotheken Retaxationen, wenn sie bei Cannabisverordnungen die Genehmigung der Krankenkasse nicht überprüfen? (Foto: IMAGO / epd)

Müssen Apotheken bei Cannabis die Genehmigung der Kasse prüfen?
Probiotika gibt es nicht nur für den Darm, sondern auch für die Vaginalflora. (Foto: Orawan / AdobeStock)

Was passiert mit Döderlein, Kijimea und Co.?
Auch Schwangere benötigen gelegentlich Schmerzmittel. Ob Paracetamol unbedenklich ist, wird seit einiger Zeit kontrovers diskutiert. Schwedische Forscher geben nun Entwarnung. (Foto: AdobeStock/New Africa)

Schwangerschaft: Freispruch für Paracetamol?

Meist kommentiert

Die Zuständigkeit fürs Apothekenhonorar wechselt: von Robert Habecks Bundeswirtschaftsministerium in Karl Lauterbachs Bundesgesundheitsministerium. (Foto. IMAGO / Mike Schmidt)

Lauterbach künftig fürs Apothekenhonorar zuständig
Cardlink ist da, der Entwurf für eine Apothekenreform lässt auch sich warten und in Thüringen gibt's die "Ultralight-Apo" (Foto:Alex Schelbert).&nbsp;

Mein liebes Tagebuch
Will mit den „schärfsten Maßnahmen“ noch warten: ABDA-Präsidentin Gabriele Regina Overwiening. (Foto: ABDA)

Overwiening: „Wut ersetzt keine Strategie“
Wie stehen Sie zu CardLink? (Foto: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Büttner)

Planen Sie, CardLink anzubieten?
Apotheker Carl Geffers von PTAheute im Gespräch mit Apothekerin Kaija Herholz von der AOK auf der INTERPHARM-Bühne. (Foto: Schelbert)

„Wir möchten nicht retaxieren“

Apotheken-Protest
Article teaser image

Gedächtnis

» Zu den Artikeln
Handverkauf

Pharmazeutische Dienstleistungen

via-Studie

Bürokratiekosten bei 
GKV-Rezepten

Impfen in Apotheken
Article image

Interpharm 2024

Sonnige Interpharm

» mehr
DAZ Abo

Lernen und Punkten »

Pädiatrie

Für eine unbeschwerte Kindheit

Für eine unbeschwerte Kindheit