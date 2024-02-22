Spektrum
Apelin als Gegenspieler zu Angiotensin

Das Apelin-System zur Blutdrucksenkung nutzen

Stuttgart - 22.02.2024, 07:00 Uhr

Das Apelin System könnte ähnlich wie das Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosteron-System zur Blutdrucksenkung genutzt werden.

Das Apelin System könnte ähnlich wie das Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosteron-System zur Blutdrucksenkung genutzt werden. (Foto: Viktor Koldunov/AdobeStock)

Nur an wenige physiologische Regelkreise kann man sich nach dem Pharmaziestudium noch so gut erinnern wie an das Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosteron-System, so wichtig ist es für die Blutdruckregulation unseres Körpers und als Arzneimitteltarget. Möglicherweise formiert sich aber gerade ein neuer Gegenspieler, das sogenannte Apelin-System, das vasodilatierend, diuretisch, antiinflammatorisch und antifibrotisch wirkt. Dreißig Jahre nach seiner Entdeckung halten erste Pharmaka Einzug in die klinische Forschung.

Medizingeschichtlich gesehen ist das Renin-Angiotensin-­Aldosteron-System (RAAS) schon alt: 1993 beschrieben es Forscher zeitgleich in einem argentinischen Institut und in den Labors von Eli Lilly in Indianapolis [1, 2]. Das war der Startschuss für zahlreiche wichtige Wirkstoffklassen: Angiotensin-konvertierendes-Enzym(ACE)-Inhibitoren, Sartane, Aldolsteron-Antagonisten und Renin-Inhibitoren gingen daraus hervor. Das Apelin-System wurde erst ein halbes Jahrhundert später entdeckt – und das per Zufall. Eigentlich wollten kanadische Forscher das Gen des Vasopressin-Rezeptors isolieren und stießen stattdessen auf ein Gen, das dem des Angiotensin-Rezeptors ähnelte. Sie nannten es APJ [3]. Da der Rezeptor selbst aber kein Angiotensin II band, war er zunächst ein Orphan Receptor, ein Rezeptor ohne Ligand. Das blieb er bis 1998, als sein Substrat Apelin (APJ Endogenous Ligand) entdeckt wurde und später, im Jahr 2013, Elabela (auch Toddler) [4, 5]. Bislang fristete das System ein Schattendasein und war nur Fachleuten ein Begriff. Vor Kurzem veröffentlichten britische Forscher von der Edinburgh University und der University of Cambridge einen Review, der den aktuellen Kenntnisstand zum apelinergen System vor allem im Herz-Kreislauf-System aufarbeitet [6].

Laut den britischen Wissenschaftlern ist der Apelin-Rezeptor fast überall im Körper anzutreffen: im Herz, in der Niere, der Lunge, den Muskeln, dem Gefäßsystem, im Fettgewebe und im zentralen Nervensystem [6]. Er gehört zu den G-Protein-gekoppelten Rezeptoren. Binden Apelin oder Elabela, so werden Gi- oder Gq11-Proteine aktiviert, die, je nach Zelltyp, viele verschiedene Signalwege anstoßen können, z. B. den PI3K/Akt-Signalweg, den Phospholipase-C-Proteinkinase-C-Signalweg, den MAP-Kinase-Signalweg, oder, wie im Fall der Adenylylcyclase, auch inhibieren können (s. Abb.) [6]. Am Ende dieser Signalwege stehen meist Transkriptionsfaktoren, die das Ablesen bestimmter Gene beeinflussen. Gleichzeitig können direkte Effekte erzielt werden, beispielsweise eine gesteigerte NO-Produktion oder ein vermehrter Calciumionen-Einstrom in die Zielzellen. Zusätzlich scheint der Rezeptor in Herzmuskelzellen auch als Mechanosensor auf Dehnung der Zellmembran zu reagieren. Welche physiologische Reaktion der aktivierte Rezeptor auslöst, hängt vom jeweiligen Gewebe ab und wird in den kommenden Abschnitten beleuchtet.

Auf einen Blick

 

  • Das apelinerge System ist ein ubiquitär exprimiertes Signalsystem, das aus dem G-Protein-gekoppelten Apelin-Rezeptor mit seinen beiden Peptidliganden Apelin und Elabela besteht.
  • Die aktiven Apelin- und Elabela-Peptide werden aus Präproproteinen gebildet und besitzen relativ kurze Halbwertszeiten.
  • Im Herz-Kreislauf-System arbeitet das apelinerge System als Gegenspieler zum Renin-Angiotensin-System.
  • Das apelinerge System wirkt unter anderem vasodilatatorisch, diuretisch, antiinflammatorisch, antifibrotisch und verbessert die Insulin-­Sensitivität.
  • Erste klinische Erfahrungen mit apelinergen Peptiden und niedermolekularen Wirkstoffen werden an Patienten mit Herzinsuffizienz, Typ-2-Diabetes und chronischer Nieren­erkrankung gesammelt.

Apelin weist ein ebenso breites Expressionsmuster auf wie dessen Rezeptor, weshalb davon ausgegangen wird, dass es vor allem autokrin oder parakrin wirkt [6]. Elabela wurde am Menschen bisher vor allem in der Niere und in den Blutgefäßen nachgewiesen [6]. Auch wenn sich die beiden Peptide den gleichen Rezeptor teilen, binden sie an unterschiedlichen Stellen der Bindungstasche. Ob sich das auf die nachgelagerten Signalwege auswirkt, ist bislang noch nicht geklärt [6].

Apelin und Elabela werden zunächst als Präproprotein von den Ribosomen gebildet und müssen posttranslational erst zu ihren biologisch aktiven Isoformen gespalten werden, z. B. Apelin-36 oder ELA-32 [6]. Lang zirkulieren die kurzen Peptide nicht im Körper: Die Halbwertszeit von Apelin beträgt nur wenige Minuten, die aktiven Elabela-Fragmente verbleiben etwa zehnmal so lang im Organismus. Den Abbau der Apeline vermitteln die Enzyme Kallikrein, das Angiotensin-konvertierende Enzym 2 (ACE-2) und Neprilysin, indem sie die aktiven Peptide in noch kleinere, weniger aktive Fragmente spalten.

 Abb.: Apelin-Signaltransduktion. Die Bindung von Apelin oder Elabela (ELA) aktiviert die G-Proteine Gi und Gq11. Gi beispielsweise hemmt in Endothelzellen die cAMP-Produktion und aktiviert den Phosphoinositid-3-Kinase(PI3K)-AKT-Weg, was durch vermehrte NO-Produktion zur Vasodilatation führt. In Kardiomyozyten aktiviert Gq11 den Phospholipase-C(PLC)–Protein-Kinase-C(PKC)-Weg und steigert in der Folge den Calcium-Einstrom. β-Arrestin bewirkt die Desensibilisierung und Internalisierung des Apelin-Rezeptors. Der internalisierte Rezeptor wird zur Degradation oder zum Recycling zur Zelloberfläche geleitet. Die durch β-Arrestin vermittelte Signalübertragung kann auch zu den Wirkungen von Apelin beitragen. DAG: Diacylglycerol; eNOS: endotheliale Stickstoffmonoxid-Synthase; ERK1: Extracellular-signal regulated kinase 1; GRKβ: G-Protein-gekoppelte Rezeptorkinase-β; IP3: Inositoltriphosphat; MEK1: Mitogen-aktivierte Proteinkinase 1; NCX: Natrium-Calcium-Austauscher; NHE: Natrium-Protonen-Austauscher; NO: Stickstoffmonoxid; pAKT: phosphoryliertes AKT; PIP2: Phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphat; p70S6K: p70-ribosomale S6-Kinase (nach [16])

Dass der Apelin-Rezeptor dem AT1-Rezeptor ähnlich sieht, scheint kein Zufall zu sein: Das apelinerge System spielt im Herz-Kreislauf-System eine besondere Rolle und wirkt als Gegenspieler zum Renin-Angiotensin(-Aldosteron)-System, wie die britischen Review-Autoren festhalten.

Zur Wiederholung: Das Hauptagens des RAAS, Angiotensin II, entsteht aus Angiotensinogen durch zweifache Spaltung, einmal durch Renin, das bei verminderter Nierendurchblutung ausgeschüttet wird, und ein zweites Mal durch das Angiotensin-konvertierende Enzym. Angiotensin II wirkt, vor allem über den AT1-Rezeptor, vasokonstriktorisch, erhöht die Herzkontraktilität, erhöht die Adolsteron-Ausschüttung und damit die Natrium- und Wasserretention in der Niere und steigert das Durstgefühl und die Vasopressin-Ausschüttung. Diese einzelnen Effekte summieren sich zu einer Erhöhung des Blutdrucks. Eine chronische Überaktivierung des Systems, wie sie bei kardiovaskulären Erkrankungen auftritt, führt langfristig zur Natrium-Retention, zu Hypertonie und Fibrotisierungen und Entzündungen der Blutgefäße. Entsprechend wird das RAAS mit ACE-Hemmern und Sartanen (und Aldosteron-Antagonisten) therapeutisch antagonisiert, um das kardiovaskuläre System wieder ins Gleichgewicht zu bringen.

Apelin-Rezeptoren im gesamten Körper verteilt

Apelin-Rezeptoren sind im Körper ähnlich weit verbreitet wie die Angiotensin-Rezeptoren, sie stoßen allerdings umgekehrte Reaktionen an, die den Blutdruck senken: Die durch Ligandenbindung ausgelöste Kaskade entspannt die Blutgefäße, erhöht die Diurese und wirkt antiinflammatorisch und antifibrotisch.

Zusätzlich gibt es Hinweise, dass Apeline antiarrhythmisch wirken und einer Hypertrophie des Herzventrikels entgegenwirken. Das sind beides Vorgänge, die durch den AT1-Rezeptor gefördert werden [6].

Als Gegenspieler vermitteln die beiden Systeme nicht nur gegensätzliche Effekte, sondern scheinen einander Feedback zu geben. Zum Beispiel drosselte eine Angiotensin-II-Infusion bei herzinsuffizienten Ratten die Menge der Apelin-mRNA im Herzen [7]. Telmisartan verhinderte diesen Rückgang. Das Angiotensin-konvertierende Enzym 2 spaltet nicht nur Apeline in weniger aktive Fragmente, sondern entfernt auch das finale Phenylalanin des Angiotensin II. Dabei entsteht Angiotensin (1 – 7), das im Gegensatz zu Angiotensin II vasodilatatorisch und antiinflammatorisch wirkt. Apelin wiederum stimulierte im Tierversuch die Expression des Enzyms [8].

Den Blutdruck senken mit Apelin

Die klinische Forschung am apelinergen System steckt noch in den Kinderschuhen und befasst sich hauptsächlich mit Apelin, da der zweite Ligand Elabela erst seit zehn Jahren bekannt ist. Das apelinerge System gilt den britischen Review-Autoren zufolge aufgrund seiner Gegenspieler-Rolle zum RAAS als vielversprechendes Target gegen eine Vielzahl von kardiovaskulären Erkrankungen. Logisch erscheint dabei seine mögliche Anwendung als Antihypertensivum, da der Bluthochdruck meist der Ausgangspunkt für viele weitere Erkrankungen des Herz-Kreislauf-Systems ist. Und tatsächlich zeigte sich in einer Studie, dass der Apelin-Spiegel bei 30 Männern mit der neuen Diagnose Hypertonie gegenüber 30 gesunden Kontrollprobanden signifikant erniedrigt war [9]. Umgekehrt senkte eine Infusion mit dem aktiven Apelin (Pyr1)apelin-13 in randomisierten, doppelblinden und kon­trollierten Interventionsstudien den Blutdruck der Probanden signifikant [10, 11].

Apelin entspannt die Gefäße durch eine verstärkte NO-Produktion im Endothel (s. Abb. 1). Aufgrund der kurzen Halbwertszeit der Apelin-Peptide eignen sie sich allerdings kaum zur klinischen Anwendung. Eine stabilere Form des Apelin-17 mit einer angehängten Fluorocarbonkette weist eine längere Halbwertszeit von 28 Minuten auf bzw. 156 Minuten nach einer subkutanen Gabe. Mit vier täglichen Infusionen dieses Analogons LIT01-196 normalisierten die Forscher den Blutdruck von hypertensiven Ratten [12].

Apelin bei Herzinsuffizienz

In den beschriebenen Studien am Menschen senkte das Peptid nicht nur den Blutdruck, sondern verbesserte zusätzlich verschiedene Herzparameter [10, 11]. Die Teilnehmer litten unter einer Herzinsuffizienz der Grade II – IV der New York Heart Association und zeigten nach der (Pyr1)apelin-13-Infusion beispielsweise ein verbessertes Herzzeitvolumen. Auch der Organismus selbst scheint das Apelin-System zu nutzen, um im frühen Krankheitsverlauf die Herzfunktion zu unterstützen, und reguliert Apelin und dessen Rezeptor herauf [6]. Im späteren Krankheitsverlauf, wenn die Apelin-Unterstützung nicht mehr ausreicht, sinkt die Expression wieder [6]. 

In Laborversuchen zählt Apelin zu den stärksten inotropen Substanzen überhaupt und erhöht die Kontraktilität der Herzgewebes vermutlich durch einen vermehrten Calciumionen-Einstrom bzw. eine erhöhte Calcium-Sensitivität der Myofibrillen (s. Abb.) [6, 13]. Präklinischen Tierstudien zufolge wirkten Apelin und Elabela protektiv und verbesserten nicht nur die Kontraktilität, sondern wirkten einer Herzhypertrophie entgegen und reduzierten die Mortalität [6]. Klinische Studien mit geeigneten Agonisten wurden zwar noch nicht durchgeführt, die Edinburgher Review-Autoren mutmaßen aber, dass möglicherweise ein Teil der Wirkung von Neprilysin-Inhibitoren wie Sacubitril (mit Valsartan in Entresto®) auf einen verminderten Apelin-Abbau zurückzuführen sein könnte [6]. Neprilysin-Inhibitoren werden bei Herzinsuffizienz eingesetzt, um den Abbau von vasoaktiven Peptiden, vor allem von natriuretischen Peptiden, zu vermindern – und möglicherweise von Apelinen.

Infarktschäden minimieren

Schützen könnten apelinerge Therapeutika zudem bei Herzinfarkten. Hypoxische Bedingungen, wie sie bei einem Myokardinfarkt vorkommen, stimulieren das Apelin-System, was die Bildung neuer Blutgefäße anregt und Infarktschäden minimiert [6]. Wird das Apelin-Gen im Tierversuch ausgeschaltet, vergrößerte das die Infarktherde und erhöhte die Mortalität [14]. Umgekehrt milderte die Applikation von Apelin und Elabela im Organ- und Tierversuch die Infarktschäden [6].

Bevor es aber zu kardiovaskulären Ereignissen wie Herzinfarkten kommt, lagern sich atherosklerotische Plaques im Gefäßsystem ab. Ob und welche Rolle das Apelin-System hier spielt, wird noch diskutiert [6]. Standardmedikation gegen die Ablagerungen im Gefäß sind Statine, die einerseits den LDL-Cholesterolspiegel senken und zusätzlich günstige pleiotrope Effekte ausüben, die antientzündlich und vasodilatierend wirken. Auch das Apelin-System reagiert auf die Statin-Gabe: In einer Studie mit 87 Typ-2-­Diabetikern erhöhte Atorvastatin die Apelin-Blutspiegel nach einem Jahr signifikant von 0,307 ± 0,130 pg/ml auf 1,537 ± 0,427 pg/ml (p < 0,001) [15].

Verstärkte Diurese durch Apelin

Chronische Nierenerkrankungen treten immer häufiger auf und gelten als weiterer Risikofaktor für kardiovaskuläre Erkrankungen. Bluthochdruck kann in diesem Kontext eine Nierenerkrankung fördern, aber auch als Folge entstehen, da die geschädigte Niere mit einer verstärkten Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosteron-Antwort gegensteuert. Betroffene erhalten deshalb häufig ACE-Inhibitoren. Als Gegenspieler zum Angiotensin kommt das Apelin-System natürlich als mögliches Target infrage und ist überall in der Niere zu finden: Apelin entspannt einerseits die Nierengefäße und erhöht damit die Durchblutung des Organs [6, 16]. Andererseits antagonisiert es die Effekte von Vasopressin im Gehirn und lokal in der Niere, wo es den Vasopressin-induzierten Einbau von Aquaporinen in die apikale Membran des Sammelrohrs unterbindet [16]. Apelin- und Elabela-Infusionen erhöhten deshalb im Tierversuch die Diurese [17, 18]. 

In Tiermodellen zum akuten Nierenversagen wirkte Apelin außerdem antiinflammatorisch und milderte die Nierenschäden, Elabela zeigte antiinflammatorische und antifibrotische Effekte [19 – 21]. Am Menschen läuft eine Studie, die den Einfluss von (Pyr1)apelin-13-Infusionen auf die Nierenfunktion von Patienten mit chronischer Nierenerkrankung untersucht [22].

Bessere Glucose-Kontrolle über Apelin

Apelin und sein Rezeptor werden abseits des Herz-Kreislauf-Systems auch vom Fettgewebe und vom Pankreas ausgebildet. Und es kristallisiert sich heraus, dass Apelin dort eine bedeutsame Rolle in der Glucose-Homöostase spielt. Apelin übt einerseits eine duale Wirkung auf die Insulin-Freisetzung im Pankreas aus: Geringe Konzentrationen inhibieren die Insulin-Sekretion, hohe Apelin-Konzentrationen regen sie an [6]. Andererseits fördert Apelin die Aufnahme von Glucose in die Muskeln und ins Fettgewebe [6, 23]. Mäuse mit ausgeschaltetem Apelin-Gen litten unter Hyperinsulin­ämie und zeigten eine verminderte Insulin-Sensitivität [24]. Infundierten Forscher gesunden oder diabetischen Mäusen Apelin, senkte das die Plasmaglucose [23]. Die chronische Applikation des Peptids reduzierte bei diabetischen Mäusen darüber hinaus das Körperfett, verminderte die Triglyceride und reduzierte die Insulin-Konzentration im Blut [25, 26]. Ein stabilisiertes Apelin-Analogon, (pGlu)Apelin-13-amid, wirkte im Tierversuch ebenso gut wie der GLP-Agonist Liraglutid (z. B. Saxenda®) und war in mancher Hinsicht sogar überlegen [27]. Beispielsweise reduzierte es die Triglyceride deutlicher als das Inkretinmimetikum.

Auch am Menschen gibt es erste Ergebnisse: Einmalige Infusionen mit (Pyr1)apelin-13 erhöhten die Insulin-Sensitivität von 16 übergewichtigen Männern in einer randomisierten, verblindeten Cross-over-Studie, wenn auch geringfügig. Derzeit läuft außerdem eine Phase-II-Studie, die die hämodynamischen und metabolischen Effekte einer Kombination von Apelin und Relaxin, einem vasodilatierenden Proteinhormon, an Gesunden, Übergewichtigen und Typ-2-Diabetikern untersucht [28].

Apelin hat großes Potenzial

Die oben genannten Beispiele zeigen, dass das Potenzial des Apelin-Systems groß ist, und erschöpfen gleichzeitig nicht alle möglichen Einsatzbereiche: Die Rolle von Apelin wird auch im Rahmen der Prä-Eklampsie, der pulmonalen Hypertonie und im Rahmen von Atemwegserkrankungen, Krebserkrankungen und sogar psychiatrischen Erkrankungen diskutiert.

Für eine praktikable Therapie kann es natürlich nicht bei Infusionen der endogenen Peptide bleiben. Zu kurz ist die Halbwertszeit und zu aufwendig die Applikation. Stabilisierte Peptide verlängern zumindest die Wirkdauer, im Diabetesbeispiel wirkten sie sogar besser als Inkretinmimetika. Ideal wäre natürlich ein oral verfügbarer, niedermolekularer Wirkstoff. In den letzten Jahren hat sich in dieser Hinsicht einiges getan: Zwei Moleküle, BMS-986224 und AMG 986, haben es schon ins Phase-I-Stadium geschafft. Für BMS-986224 wurden zwar noch keine Daten publiziert, AMG 986 hingegen wurde von Gesunden und Patienten mit Herzinsuffizienz gut vertragen – induzierte aber auch keine klinisch relevanten Effekte [29, 30]. Der Anfang ist gemacht, und es bleibt abzuwarten, was wir in Zukunft vom Apelin-System hören werden. |

