Das Apelin-System zur Blutdrucksenkung nutzen

Die oben genannten Beispiele zeigen, dass das Potenzial des Apelin-Systems groß ist, und erschöpfen gleichzeitig nicht alle möglichen Einsatzbereiche: Die Rolle von Apelin wird auch im Rahmen der Prä-Eklampsie, der pulmonalen Hypertonie und im Rahmen von Atemwegserkrankungen, Krebserkrankungen und sogar psychiatrischen Erkrankungen diskutiert.

Für eine praktikable Therapie kann es natürlich nicht bei Infusionen der endogenen Peptide bleiben. Zu kurz ist die Halbwertszeit und zu aufwendig die Applikation. Stabilisierte Peptide verlängern zumindest die Wirkdauer, im Diabetesbeispiel wirkten sie sogar besser als Inkretinmimetika. Ideal wäre natürlich ein oral verfügbarer, niedermolekularer Wirkstoff. In den letzten Jahren hat sich in dieser Hinsicht einiges getan: Zwei Moleküle, BMS-986224 und AMG 986, haben es schon ins Phase-I-Stadium geschafft. Für BMS-986224 wurden zwar noch keine Daten publiziert, AMG 986 hingegen wurde von Gesunden und Patienten mit Herzinsuffizienz gut vertragen – induzierte aber auch keine klinisch relevanten Effekte [29, 30]. Der Anfang ist gemacht, und es bleibt abzuwarten, was wir in Zukunft vom Apelin-System hören werden. |

