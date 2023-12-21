Pharmazie
Aldosteronsynthase-Inhibitoren

Neue Wirkstoffgruppe hilft bei Hypertonie

21.12.2023, 07:00 Uhr

0

Könnten Aldosteronsynthase-Inhibitoren künftig bei therapieresistenter Hypertonie helfen? Noch befindet sich die neue Wirkstoffgruppe in der Phase klinischer Studien. (Foto: forma82 / AdobeStock)

Trotz zahlreicher Wirkstoffklassen erreichen schätzungsweise 10 % der behandelten Hypertoniker keine optimale Blutdruckkontrolle. Die therapieresistente Hypertonie stellt eine pharmakologische Herausforderung dar, da sie ein hohes Risiko für renale und kardiovas­kuläre Folgeschäden birgt. Eine neue, in klinischen Studien befindliche Wirkstoffgruppe könnte jedoch in Zukunft bestehende Therapiestrategien maßgeblich verbessern.

Von einer Hypertonie spricht man bei Blutdruckwerten oberhalb von 140 mmHg (systolisch) und/oder 90 mmHg (diastolisch). Eine isolierte systolische Hypertonie liegt bei einem systolischen Wert über 140 mmHg und einem diastolischem Wert < 90 mmHg vor. Lässt sich der Zielblutdruck trotz Einnahme dreier Antihypertensiva in maximaler Dosierung nicht erreichen, liegt der Verdacht einer therapieresistenten Hypertonie nahe [1, 2, 3]. 

Bevor jedoch eine Therapieresistenz in Betracht kommt, müssen eine 

  • Weißkittelhypertonie, 
  • Non-Adhärenz, 
  • eine blutdrucksteigernde Begleitmedikation sowie 
  • sekundäre Hypertonien (z. B. bei Phäochromozytom) 

ausgeschlossen werden. Diagnostiziert der Arzt ein „echtes“ Nichtansprechen auf die bestehende Therapie (vorzugsweise mit ACE[Angiotensin-converting enzyme]-Hemmern oder AT[Angiotensin]1-Rezeptorantagonisten, Calciumkanalblockern und Thiazid-artigen Diuretika), kommen abhängig vom Kalium-Wert und der glomerulären Filtrationsrate zusätzlich Spironolacton, Alpha-Rezeptorblocker oder Betablocker zum Einsatz [3].

Aldosteron-Synthese im Fokus

Die Pathophysiologie der therapieresistenten Hypertonie ist bis heute nur unzureichend geklärt [2]. Als Treiber der Erkrankung vermutet man eine Dysregulation der Aldosteron-Produktion [4, 5]. Das Corticosteroid wird in der Nebennierenrinde gebildet und ist Teil eines komplexen Systems, das eine zentrale Stellung in der Blutdruckregulation einnimmt: das Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosteron-System (siehe Abb. 1), welches eine wichtige Zielstruktur für verschiedene Anti­hypertensiva wie ACE-Hemmer, AT1-Antagonisten und Mineralocorticoidrezeptor-Antagonisten darstellt. 

Abb. 1: Das Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosteron-System spielt eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Blutdruckregulation: Bei vermindertem renalem Blutdruck, niedriger Natriumchlorid-Konzentration an den Macula-densa-Zellen und Sympathikusaktivierung wird aus den juxtaglomerulären Zellen der Nieren Renin freigesetzt, das von der Leber sezerniertes Angiotensinogen in Angiotensin I hydrolysiert [6, 10]. Das Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) spaltet Angiotensin I anschließend in das Peptid Angiotensin II. Neben einer Vielzahl an vasoaktiven Effekten, die Angiotensin II über AT1-Rezeptoren auslöst, induziert es die Freisetzung von Aldosteron aus der Nebennierenrinde [10]. Aldosteron führt über die Aktivierung zytoplasmatischer Mineralocorticoidrezeptoren in distalen Tubuluszellen zu einer erhöhten Natrium- und Flüssigkeitsretention. Dadurch nimmt das intravaskuläre Volumen zu und der Blutdruck steigt. Langfristig erhöhte Aldosteron-Spiegel führen zu einer vermehrten Bildung von Bindegewebe in Herz und Nieren (Fibrose) [11] (modifiziert nach [6]). Neben ACE- und Renin-Inhibitoren werden nun auch Aldosteronsynthase-Hemmer (oben) für die Hypertonietherapie entwickelt.

Wissenschaftler nehmen nun ein Enzym dieses Systems ins Visier, das für die Synthese des Aldosterons verantwortlich ist. Die Inhibition der sogenannten Aldosteronsynthase und damit die Reduktion der Aldosteron-Produktion könnte eine alternative Strategie zu Spironolacton in der Bekämpfung der therapieresistenten Hypertonie ermöglichen [6].

Problem: Selektivität

Die Idee ist nicht neu. Eine selektive Hemmung der Aldosteronsynthase war jedoch bisher eine Herausforderung, denn das Enzym ähnelt in seiner Sequenz zu 93 % der 11β-Hydroxylase, die in der Nebennierenrinde für die Cortisol-Synthese verantwortlich ist. Fehlende Selektivität führte damit zwangsläufig zu erniedrigten Cortisol-Spiegeln [4].

Abb. 2: Selektive Aldosteronsynthase-Inhibitoren wie Baxdrostat und Lorundrostat reduzieren dosisabhängig die Plasmaspiegel von Aldosteron, nicht aber von Cortisol.

Nach einigen Rückschlägen, die weniger wirksame und unselektive Vertreter hervorbrachten, gelang nun mit den Wirkstoffen Baxdrostat und Lorundrostat (s. Abb. 2) die Entwicklung zweier vielversprechender Anwärter, die bereits erfolgreich in klinischen Phase-II-Studien getestet wurden [5, 6].

Zielgerichtete Kandidaten

Baxdrostat hemmt dosisabhängig kompetitiv die Aldosteronsynthase mit einer Selektivität von 100 : 1 und verringert damit die Natrium- und Flüssigkeitsretention im distalen Tubulus. Reduzierte Cortisol-Spiegel wurden in Phase-I-Studien nicht beobachtet. Im Gegensatz zu Spironolacton führt der Aldosteronsynthase-Inhibitor nicht zu therapielimitierenden Nebenwirkungen wie Gynäkomastie bei Männern und Menstruations­störungen bei Frauen.

Spironolacton

„Das 17-Spirolacton-Steroid zählt zu den kaliumsparenden Diuretika. Spironolacton hemmt als kompetetiver Antagonist die Wirkung des Mineralcorticoids Aldosteron im spätdistalen Tubulus, wodurch die Synthese von Natrium-Kanälen und der Na+/K+-ATPase verringert wird. Das führt dazu, dass weniger Natrium rückresorbiert und weniger Kalium ausgeschieden wird. Die Wirkung ist nicht selektiv: Spironolacton bindet auch an Sexualhormon-Rezeptoren (z. B. Androgenrezeptoren).“ 

Benedek B. Unter permanentem Druck: Spironolacton als Zusatztherapie der Wahl bei therapieresistenter Hypertonie. DAZ 2018, Nr. 28, S. 30

In der randomisierten, placebokontrollierten Phase-II-Studie an 248 Bluthochdruckpatienten konnte gezeigt werden, dass die einmal tägliche Einnahme von 2 mg Baxdrostat über zwölf Wochen zu einer signifikanten Senkung des systolischen und diastolischen Blutdrucks (11 mmHg bzw. 5,2 mmHg stärker als Placebo) führte. Sämtliche Probanden nahmen bis dahin bereits erfolglos mindestens drei blutdrucksenkende Arzneimittel ein. Unerwünschte Wirkungen umfassten unter anderem Hyperkaliämie und Kopfschmerzen [4, 6].

Auch der Wirkstoff Lorundrostat weist mit 374 : 1 eine hohe Selektivität für die Aldosteronsynthase auf und zeigte in einer Dosisfindungsstudie mit 200 Probanden vielversprechende Ergebnisse: Die tägliche Einnahme von 50 mg bzw. 100 mg Lorundrostat über acht Wochen senkte signifikant den systolischen Blutdruck bei Patienten, die mit zwei oder mehr Antihypertensiva wegen therapieresistenter Hypertonie behandelt wurden (im Mittel 9,6 mmHg bzw. 7,8 mmHg stärker als Placebo). Besonders deutlich war der Effekt bei begleitender Adipositas [5]. Unerwünschte Ereignisse, z. B. eine Hyperkaliämie, traten selten auf.

Derzeit laufen für beide Wirkstoffe weitere Studien, um Nutzen und Verträglichkeit zu verifizieren [6, 7, 8]. Als weiterer potenzieller Kandidat dieser Wirkstoffgruppe gilt Dexfadrostat, der in einer randomisierten, placebokontrollierten Studie in einmal täglicher Dosierung bei 32 gesunden Probanden über acht Tage effektiv die Aldosteron-Produktion unterdrückte [9].

Aldosteronsynthase-Inhibitoren haben das Potenzial, die Grenzen der bisherigen Behandlungsoptionen für die therapieresistente Hypertonie auszuweiten. Nun müssen weitere Studien mit einem größeren Patientenkollektiv folgen, um die Wirksamkeit und Sicherheit auch bei längerfristiger Anwendung zu belegen. 

Apothekerin Judith Esch, DAZ-Autorin
redaktion@daz.online

