Wie hängt das zusammen?

Hormonspiralen und das Risiko für extrauterine Schwangerschaften

Stuttgart - 05.12.2023, 09:15 Uhr

Falsch eingenistet: Wissenschaftliche Daten deuten darauf hin, dass es unter Levonorgestrel-haltigen Hormonspiralen häufiger zu ektopen Schwangerschaften kommt. (Quelle: SergioB / AdobeStock)

Levonorgestrel-haltige Hormonspiralen gelten als zuverlässige und sichere Kontrazeptiva, die in der Regel mit einer hohen Patientenzufriedenheit einhergehen. Wissenschaftliche Daten deuten jedoch darauf hin, dass bei Verwendung dieser Verhütungsmethode das Risiko für extrauterine Schwangerschaften erhöht ist. Für den klinischen Alltag ergeben sich daraus wichtige Konsequenzen – die Verhütungsberatung, das Erkennen individueller Risikofaktoren und die rechtzeitige Diagnose spielen eine zentrale Rolle. 

Levonorgestrel-haltige Hormonspiralen (LNG-IUS; Levonorgestrel-Intrauterinsysteme) zählen zu den reversiblen Langzeitkontrazeptiva und sind für ihren sicheren Verhütungsschutz und ihre gute Verträglichkeit bekannt. Das synthetische Gestagen wirkt hauptsächlich lokal in der Gebärmutterhöhle und weist nur eine geringe systemische Wirkung auf. Der kontrazeptive Effekt beruht vor allem darauf, dass es unter dem Einfluss von Levonorgestrel zu einer gesteigerten Viskosität des Zervixschleims kommt und die Proliferation des Endometriums beeinträchtigt wird. Spermien können somit nicht in die Gebärmutter vordringen. Zum anderen schafft die gestörte Endometriumproliferation ungüns­tige Rahmenbedingungen für die Einnistung einer befruchteten Eizelle.

Intrauterines Levonorgestrel

Mirena, Kyleena, Jaydess – neue Sicherheitshinweise zu Hormon-Spiralen

Hierzulande nutzen etwa 11% aller Frauen diese Methode der reversiblen Langzeitkontrazeption. Mirena® (Jenapharm) war die erste Hormonspirale dieser Art. Sie ist seit 1997 in Deutschland zugelassen und mittlerweile in über 120 Ländern weltweit verfügbar. Die typische Anwenderin ist im Durchschnitt 38 Jahre alt, hat bereits Kinder und lebt in einer festen Partnerschaft. Kyleena®, Jaydess® und Levosert® sind nach der Mirena® zugelassen worden. Aufgrund ihrer niedrigeren Dosierung und geringeren Größe sind besonders Jaydess® und Kyleena® bei jungen Frauen beliebt [13, 15, 16, 17, 20].

Worin unterscheiden sich die Hormonspiralen?

Die vier Hormonspiralen unterscheiden sich durch den Levonorgestrel-Gehalt, ihre Größe, Anwendungsdauer aber auch in ihrer Indikation (s. Tabelle).

Mirena® und Levosert® sind beide sowohl zur Kontrazeption als auch zur Therapie der Hypermenorrhoe zugelassen. Beide enthalten jeweils 52 mg Levonorgestrel und gehören mit einer Größe von 32 × 32 mm zu den größten Hormonspiralen. Die Mirena®-Spirale bietet mit einer maximalen Nutzungsdauer von acht Jahren den längsten Empfängnisschutz, zulassungsbedingt darf Levosert® trotz gleicher Beladungsmenge als Kontrazeptivum maximal sechs Jahre getragen werden [22]. Sowohl Jaydess® als auch Kyleena® sind mit 28 × 30 mm kleiner und lediglich zur Kontrazeption zugelassen. Jaydess® hat mit 13,5 mg Levonorgestrel den geringsten Hormongehalt und ist für eine Nutzungsdauer von drei Jahren vorgesehen. Kyleena® kann bei einem Hormongehalt von 19,5 mg fünf Jahre lang vor einer Schwangerschaft schützen. Sowohl Kyleena® als auch Jaydess® verfügen über einen Silberring, um eine bessere Erkennung im Ultraschall zu gewährleisten. Dieses Merkmal liegt bei der Mirena®- und Levosert®-Spirale nicht vor.

Tab.: Übersicht über die in Deutschland zugelassenen Levonorgestrel-haltigen Hormonspiralen [3, 22] 
PräparatLevosert®Mirena®Jaydess®Kyleena®
Indikation

Kontrazeption;

Hypermenorrhoe

Kontrazeption;

Hypermenorrhoe

KontrazeptionKontrazeption
maximale Nutzungsdauer

zur Kontrazeption: 6 Jahre

bei Hypermenorrhoe: 3 Jahre

zur Kontrazeption: 8 Jahre

bei Hypermenorrhoe: 5 Jahre

3 Jahre5 Jahre
Levonorgestrel-Gehalt52 mg52 mg13,5 mg19,5 mg
Abmessung des T-Rahmens in mm32 × 32 mm32 × 32 mm28 × 30 mm28 × 32 mm
Silberring zur sono­graphischen Darstellungneinneinjaja
Farbe Rückholbandblaubraunbraunblau


 

Schwanger trotz Verhütung

Der Pearl-Index (s. Kasten) aller Hormonspiralen ist vergleichbar niedrig, was insgesamt für einen zuverlässigen Empfängnisschutz spricht. Bezogen auf die gesamte Nutzungsdauer beträgt der Index bei Mirena® 0,28, 0,18 bei Levosert®, bei Jaydess® 0,33 und liegt bei 0,29, wenn Kyleena® verwendet wird [3, 23]. Obgleich der Verhütungsschutz der Hormonspiralen gut ist, kann es dennoch vereinzelt zum Versagen der Methode und somit zum Eintreten einer Schwangerschaft kommen. Hierbei sollte ein besonderes Augenmerk auf extrauterine Schwangerschaften gelegt werden. Tritt eine Schwangerschaft trotz Levonorgestrel-haltiger Hormonspirale auf, besteht nämlich ein Risiko von 50%, dass sich der Embryo außerhalb der Gebärmutter einnistet [2, 3]. 

Je kleiner der Wert, desto sicherer die Verhütung

Der Pearl-Index, benannt nach dem amerikanischen Biologen Raymond Pearl beurteilt die Sicherheit einer Verhütungsmethode. Der Index gibt an, wie viele Schwangerschaften pro Jahr auftreten, wenn 100 Frauen im gebärfähigen Alter ein Jahr lang das jeweilige Kontrazeptivum verwenden. Ohne Verhütungsmaßnahmen liegt der Pearl-Index zwischen 85 und 90. Je niedriger der Pearl-Index, desto sicherer ist die Verhütungsmethode [17, 21].

Eine Schwangerschaft am falschen Ort

Extrauterine Schwangerschaften treten auch unabhängig von einer liegenden Hormonspirale auf. So nistet sich der Embryo in etwa 1,7 bis 2,5% aller Schwangerschaften ektopisch, also außerhalb der Gebärmutterhöhle, ein. Die Einnistung kann in den Tuben, Ovarien, im Gebärmutterhals aber auch in der Bauchhöhle erfolgen. In der Literatur wurdeein Fall einer extrauterinen Schwangerschaft an der Leber beschrieben, was allerdings als medizinische Rarität gilt.

In den vergangenen Jahren konnte ein Anstieg ektopischer Schwangerschaften verzeichnet werden. Daten deuten darauf hin, dass dieser Anstieg mit einer Zunahme sexuell übertragbarer Erkrankungen und intrauteriner Kontrazeption assoziiert sein könnte.

Eileiterschwangerschaften stehen in über 90% der Fälle mit einer mechanischen Fehlfunktion des Eizell-Transportes in Verbindung. Nach einer sexuell übertragbaren Erkrankung – beispielsweise einer Chlamydien-Infektion – kann es zu Adhäsionen in den Eileitern kommen. Auch ist bekannt, dass Progesteron die Funktion der Zilien im Eileiter beeinträchtigen kann. Adhäsionen im Eileiter und eine eingeschränkte Zilien-Funktion können den Transport der befruchteten Eizelle in die Gebärmutterhöhle beeinträchtigen und somit zu einer ektopen Einnistung beitragen [3, 5, 18, 19]. Eine Einnistung außerhalb der Gebärmutterhöhle gilt als ernst zu nehmende medizinische Komplikation und bedarf einer unverzüglichen Behandlung.

Erkennen und behandeln

Im klinischen Alltag kann die Diagnose früher Stadien extrauteriner Schwangerschaften eine Herausforderung darstellen. Der transvaginale Ultraschall und eine β-hCG (humanes Choriongonadotropin) Bestimmung aus dem Blut sind zentrale Elemente der Diagnosestellung. So deutet ein positiver β-hCG-Test bei leerer Gebärmutterhöhle auf eine extrauterine Einnistung der Schwangerschaft hin. In der Regel kann solch ein Nachweis ab der sechsten Woche post menstruationem erfolgen.

Kommt es bei Anwendung der Hormonspirale zu einseitigen Unterleibsschmerzen, die schleichend oder akut auftreten, sollte eine ektopische Schwangerschaft in Betracht gezogen werden. Vaginale Blutungen, die sich von der Menstruation unterscheiden, Blutungen nach einer Amenorrhoe oder Blutungen, die von Schmerzen begleitet werden, sind ebenfalls verdächtig. Erlebt eine Frau trotz Hormonspirale typische Schwangerschaftssymptome, sollte ein Schwangerschaftstest durchgeführt werden. Werden diese Symptome außerdem von Blutungen oder Schwindel begleitet, besteht der Verdacht auf eine ektopische Schwangerschaft. Akute Situationen wie ein Kreislaufzusammenbruch mit starken Schmerzen sowie Schmerzen in der Schulterspitze müssen unbedingt abgeklärt werden. Bei intraperitonealen Blutungen kann es zum einen zu einer Zwerchfell-Reizung kommen, was sich als Schulterschmerzen manifestiert. Zum anderen kann die Blutung eine Kreislaufinstabilität hervorrufen [3, 4, 5, 6].

Eine extrauterine Schwangerschaft wird abhängig vom Ort der Einnistung, dem Entwicklungsstand des Embryos und des Zustandes der Patientin operativ versorgt. Schädigungen oder gar der Verlust des Eileiters sind mögliche Komplikationen, die sich negativ auf die zukünftige Fertilität auswirken können.

In ausgewählten Fällen kann eine frühe, noch symptomlose Eileiterschwangerschaft durch die laparoskopische Injektion von Methotrexat oder Prostaglandinen therapiert werden. Hierbei muss die Resorption des Schwangerschaftsgewebes mittels engmaschiger β-hCG Bestimmungen überwacht werden [3, 5, 7].

Dosis korreliert möglicherweise mit dem Risiko

Aufgrund ihrer guten und zuverlässigen kontrazeptiven Wirkung ist die absolute Rate ektopischer Schwangerschaften bei Anwendung der Hormonspiralen insgesamt niedrig.

Eine aktuelle Publikation im Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) führt auf, dass die Anwendung der Jaydess®-Spirale, die mit 13,5 mg Levonorgestrel im Vergleich zu den anderen Spiralen am niedrigsten dosiert ist, mit einem höheren Risiko für extrauterine Schwangerschaften verbunden ist. Falls die Spirale ausschließlich zum Zweck der Kontrazeption gewünscht ist, empfiehlt das Autorenteam deshalb, in dieser Indikation bevorzugt die 19,5-mg-Levonorgestrel-Dosis (Kyleena®) einzusetzen [2].

Aber auch individuelle Risikofaktoren sollten bei der Verhütungsberatung unbedingt Beachtung finden (s. Kasten „Risikofaktoren für eine ektopische Schwangerschaft“). So steigt mit fortgeschrittenem Alter das Risiko für eine extrauterine Einnistung. Während eine 25- bis 29-jährige Frau eine Odds Ratio von 1 aufweist, eine ektopische Schwangerschaft zu erleiden, steigt die Odds Ratio bei über 40-Jährigen auf 2,9.

Auch ist bekannt, dass es bei Raucherinnen und ehemaligen Raucherinnen häufiger zu einer extrauterinen Einnistung kommt als bei Nichtraucherinnen. Einige Daten weisen darauf hin, dass ein vorausgegangener spontaner oder induzierter Abort das Risiko für eine extrauterine Schwangerschaft erhöhen kann. Allerdings ist die Datenlage bei Spontanaborten widersprüchlich, daher kann eine Assoziation nicht abschließend nachgewiesen werden. Die Anzahl der Sexualpartner scheint ebenfalls Einfluss auf das individuelle Risiko zu nehmen. So beträgt die Odds Ratio 1,0 bei zwei bis fünf Sexualpartnern und steigt auf 1,6 bei mehr als fünf Sexualpartnern [2, 3].

Risikofaktoren für eine ektope Schwangerschaft [3]:

  • orausgegangene ektopische Schwangerschaft
  • fortgeschrittenes Alter
  • Rauchen
  • vorausgegangene sexuell übertragbare Erkrankung mit entzündlicher Beckenerkrankung
  • vorausgegangene Eileiteroperationen
  • Infertilität in der Anamnese
  • mehrere Sexualpartner
  • Endometriose
  • vorausgegangener Abort

Fazit für den klinischen Alltag

Wünscht eine Frau mit einer Hormonspirale zu verhüten, muss eine gründliche Verhütungsberatung mit Abschätzung des individuellen Risikos erfolgen. Es ist wichtig, alle Verhütungsmethoden vorzustellen, damit die Patientin die für sie optimale Wahl treffen kann. In Bezug auf die Hormonspirale sollte das Thema extrauterine Schwangerschaft thematisiert werden. Vor der Einlage der Hormonspirale muss eine ausführliche Beratung bezüglich möglicher Risiken und Anzeichen einer extrauterinen Schwangerschaft erfolgen. Auf diese Weise sind Anwenderinnen informiert und können rechtzeitig handeln. Eine frühe Diagnose ist zentral, um ein unverzügliches Eingreifen zu gewährleisten und ernsthafte Komplikationen zu vermeiden.

Grundsätzlich muss bei jeder Frau mit positivem Schwangerschaftstest und liegender Levonorgestrel-Hormonspirale bis zum Beweis des Gegenteils eine extrauterine Schwangerschaft erwogen werden. |

Literatur

 [1] Tramontana A. Die Mädchensprechstunde: Kontrazeption Teil IV – Intrauterine Kontrazeption: Die Hormonspirale. Journal für Gynäkologische Endokrinologie 2015;9(4);(Ausgabe Österreich), 16–19

 [2] Meaidi A et al. Ectopic Pregnancy Risk in Users of Levonorgestrel-Releasing Intrauterine Systems With 52, 19.5, and 13.5 mg of Hormone. JAMA 2023;329(11):935-937, doi:10.1001/jama.2023.0380

 [3] Leitfaden zur Verringerung von Arzneimittel- und Anwendungsrisiken – Angehörige der Heilberufe (LNG-IUS); Version 3, Jenapharm; Stand 02/2023

 [4] U Pecks, D Bauerschlag. Notfälle in Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe Teil 1: Nicht-Schwangere und Frühschwangere. Notfallmedizin up2date 2016, doi: 10.1055/s-0042-111131

 [5] Breckwoldt M. et al. Extrauteringravidität, Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe. 5. Auflage, Stuttgart, Thieme-Verlag 2008:408–411, doi:10.1055/b-001-2141,

 [6] Graner S et al. Levonorgestrel intrauterine contraceptive systems (13,5 mg and 52 mg) and risk of ectopic pregnancy. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand 2019;98(7):937-943, doi: 10.1111/aogs.13564

 [7] Carvalho A et al. Ectopic pregnancy with levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine device in situ: A case report. J Case Rep Images Obstet Gynecol 2018;4:100035Zo8AC2018

 [8] Hintzepeter et al. Sexual- und Verhütungsverhalten von jungen Erwachsenen in Deutschland – Ergebnisse aus KiGGS Welle 2. Robert Koch-Institut, Journal of Health Monitoring 2022;7(2), doi 10.25646/9872

 [9] Makena D et al. Levonorgestrel intrauterine system embedded within tubal ectopic pregnancy: a case report. J Med Case Rep. 2021;15(1):107, doi: 10.1186/s13256-021-02723-7

[10] Paltieli Y et al. High progesterone levels and ciliary dysfunction – a possible cause of ectopic pregnancy. J Assist Reprod Genet 2000;17(2):103-106, doi: 10.1023/a:1009465900824

[11] Secura GM Et al. The Contraceptive CHOICE Project: reducing barriers to long-acting reversible contraception. Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2010;203(2):115.e1-7. doi: 10.1016/j.ajog.2010.04.017

[12] Eeckhaut MC et al. Who is using long-acting reversible contraceptive methods? Findings from nine low-fertility countries. Perspect Sex Reprod Health 2014;46(3):149-55, doi: 10.1363/46e1914

[13] Spirale für junge Frauen und Frauen, die noch keine Kinder haben. Stellungnahme der pro familia, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Familienplanung, Sexualpädagogik und Sexualberatung, Landesverband Nordrhein-Westfalen e. V. Stand Januar 2019; www.profamilia.de/fileadmin/landesverband/lv_nordrhein-westfalen/profa_NRW_Stellungnahme_zu_Spirale_fuer_junge_Frauen_2019.pdf

[14] Intrauterine Contraception; Guideline der Faculty of Sexual & Reproductive Healthcare UK. Stand: März 2023

[15] Gemzell-Danielsson K et al. Thirty years of mirena: A story of innovation and change in women‘s healthcare. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2021;100(4):614-618. doi: 10.1111/aogs.14110

[16] Römer T. Aktuelles: Intrauterine hormonelle Kontrazeption. Journal für Gynäkologische Endokrinologie 2012;6(4)(Ausgabe für Öster­reich), 16-22

[17] Breckwoldt M et al. Kontrazeption zur Familienplanung und Geburtenkontrolle, Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe. 5. Auflage 2008, Stuttgart: Thieme-Verlag. doi:10.1055/b-001-2141, 101-102

[18] Brouard KJ et al. Hepatic Pregnancy Suspected at Term and Successful Delivery of a Live Neonate with Placental Attachment to the Right Lobe of the Liver. Obstet Gynecol 2015;126(1):207-210, doi: 10.1097/AOG.0000000000000703

[19] Breckwoldt M. et al. Störungen der Fruchtbarkeit., Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe. 5. Auflage 2008, Stuttgart: Thieme-Verlag. doi:10.1055/b-001-2141,.84–88

[20] Cramer C. Intrauterine Langzeitverhütung mit Levonorgestrel: sichere Wirkung bei niedriger Dosierung. gynäkologie + geburtshilfe 2018;23,62, https://doi.org/10.1007/s15013-018-1484-0

[21] Pearl-Index. Informationen der pro familia Deutsche Gesellschaft für Familienplanung, Sexualpädagogik und Sexualberatung e. V. Bundesverband. www.profamilia.de/themen/verhuetung/pearl-index, Abruf am 10. November 2023

[22] Levosert/ Levosert One. Leitfaden zur Verringerung von Arzneimittel- und Anwendungsrisiken – Ärztinnen und Ärzte. Informationen von Gedeon Richter und des Bundesinstituts für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte (Bfarm). Stand September 2021

[23] Fachinformation. Levosert 20 Mikrogramm/24 Stunden intrauterines Wirkstofffreisetzungssystem. Stand: Mai 2022

Magdalena Geretto, Ärztin und freie Autorin

