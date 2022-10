Literatur

[1] EFSA Panel on Food Additives and Nutrient Sources added to Food (ANS). Scientific Opinion on the re-evaluation of Patent Blue V (E 131) as a food additive. EFSA Journal 2013;11(3):2818

[2] Barthelmes L et al. Adverse reactions to patent blue V dye – The NEW START and ALMANAC experience. Eur J Surg Oncol 2010;36:399-403

[3] Thaler S et al. Methyl blue and aniline blue versus patent blue and trypan blue as vital dyes in cataract surgery: capsule staining properties and cytotoxicity to human cultured corneal endothelial cells. J Cataract Refract Surg 2011;37:1147-53