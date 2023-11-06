Spektrum
In die Nesseln gesetzt

Urtikaria bei Kindern therapeutisch begleiten

Stuttgart - 06.11.2023, 10:15 Uhr

Nesselsucht äußert sich in plötzlich auftretenden, scharf begrenzten, oberflächlichen Quaddeln. (Piman Khrutmuang/AdobeStock)

Nesselsucht zeigt sich oft durch plötzlichen Juckreiz und Quaddeln auf der Haut, im schlimmsten Fall auch Schwellungen. Die dermato­logische Erkrankung Urtikaria kann auch Kinder treffen. Wichtig sind die Suche nach dem Auslöser und eine altersgerechte Therapie. 

Die Urtikaria ist eine Mastzell-vermittelte Hauterkrankung, unter der in Deutschland rund 0,5 bis 1 % chronisch leiden [1, 2]. Meist tritt die Erkrankung zwischen dem 25. und 40. Lebensjahr auf, doch häufig trifft es bereits Kinder. Bis zum Alter von zehn Jahren leiden etwa 15 bis 20 % aller Mädchen und Jungen mindestens einmal unter Urtikaria [3]. 

Noch häufiger erkranken Kinder mit atopischem Ekzem oder allergischer Rhinitis. Daneben zählen auch allergische Kontaktdermatitis, Autoimmunerkrankungen und psychische Probleme (Aufmerksamkeitsdefizit-Hyperaktivitäts-Störung [ADHS], Angststörungen und Depressionen) zu den Komorbiditäten chronischer Urtikaria [4, 5]. Aktuelle Daten weisen zudem eine deutliche Koprävalenz von Schilddrüsenerkrankungen auf [6]. Sowohl die deutschen als auch die internationalen aktuellen Leitlinien empfehlen bei allen Urtikaria-Patienten (Kindern und Erwachsenen) eine Abklärung der Schilddrüse inklusive der Autoantikörper [7, 8].

Nesselsucht: Hautausschlag ist nicht gleich Hautausschlag

Urtikaria ist leicht von anderen Hautausschlägen zu unterscheiden. Sie äußert sich durch plötzlich auftretende, scharf begrenzte, oberflächliche Quaddeln. Diese sind einige Millimeter bis handtellergroß und können überall am Körper auftreten und die Stelle wechseln. Die erhabenen Hautveränderungen sind meist rötlich, können jedoch bei stark ausgeprägtem Ödem auch weißlich erscheinen. Die Quaddeln verflüchtigen sich normalerweise innerhalb von 30 Minuten bis zu 24 Stunden. Zwingend damit einher geht ein starker Juckreiz, eventuell auch ein Brennen der Haut. Gelegentlich entstehen Angioödeme, häufig als Schwellungen an Augen und Lippen. Die Lebensqualität ist stark eingeschränkt, Betroffene berichten über Schlaf- und Konzentrations­störungen sowie soziale Einschränkungen. Die Beschwerden belasten umso mehr, je häufiger, je stärker und vor allem auch je unkontrollierter sie auftreten. In sehr seltenen Fällen kann eine Nesselsucht mit einem lebensgefährlichen anaphylaktischen Schock einhergehen, mit Atemnot, Kreislaufproblemen oder Erbrechen. Dann ist unverzüglich der Notarzt zu rufen [8].

Urtikaria-Management im Kindesalter meistern - eine Zusammenfassung

  • Die Urtikaria ist eine Mastzell-vermittelte Hauterkrankung, zu den Ursachen zählen Allergie und Autoimmunität.
  • Typische Urtikaria-Symptome sind plötzliche Quaddeln und starker Juckreiz, eventuell auch Angioödeme.
  • Es gibt ein breites Spektrum an verschiedenen Urtikaria-Subtypen: akut, chronisch, spontan oder induzierbar.
  • Zu den Triggern zählen Infekte, Unverträglichkeiten (Nahrungsmittel, Konservierungs- und Farbstoffe, Arzneimittel) und physikalische Reize, oft bleibt der Auslöser jedoch unbekannt.
  • Die Urtikaria muss bis zur Spontanremission kontinuierlich behandelt werden.
  • Die Therapie erfolgt stufenweise: 1. H1-Anti­histaminika der zweiten Generation in Standarddosis, 2. in Vierfach-Dosis, 3. Omalizumab Add-on oder 4. Ciclosporin Add-on.

Klassifikation der Urtikaria: Dauer und Trigger entscheidend

Es gibt ein breites Spektrum an verschiedenen Urtikaria-Subtypen. Zudem können bei einem Patienten zwei oder mehr Urtikaria-Formen gleichzeitig vorliegen. Die Einteilung der Erkrankung erfolgt nach der Dauer der Beschwerden und nach Triggerfaktoren (s. Abb. 1). Bei der akuten Urtikaria verschwinden die Symptome nach wenigen Tagen oft wieder von allein. Hingegen hält die chronische Variante über mindestens sechs Wochen an und kann über Jahre bis Jahrzehnte bestehen.

Abb. 1: Die Einteilung einer Nesselsucht sollte nach diesem Schema erfolgen [16]

Entweder treten dann täglich Quaddeln auf, oder es gibt einen rezidivierenden Verlauf mit kurzen Perioden der Besserung unter der Therapie. Generell ist nicht vorhersehbar, wie lange die Urtikaria dauern wird. Mit einer spontanen Abheilung ist innerhalb von fünf Jahren in 30 bis 55 % der Fälle zu rechnen [9]. Die chronische Urtikaria (CU) lässt sich weiter unterscheiden in eine spontane und eine induzierbare Form. Die chronische spontane Urtikaria (CSU) tritt plötzlich auf, ohne ersichtlichen äußeren Auslöser. Mitunter liegt ein Autoimmunmechanismus zugrunde. Nur bei der Minderheit der Patienten ist die chronische Urtikaria verbunden mit induzierbaren Faktoren. Dann werden die Hautsymptome häufig durch den Kontakt mit spezifischen, physikalischen Reizen ausgelöst. Je nach Art des Reizes erfolgt eine weitere Unterteilung in:

  • Kälte-Urtikaria: nach Hautkontakt mit kalten Gegen­ständen, kalter Luft, kaltem Wind oder kalten Flüssig­keiten. Hier besteht Anaphylaxiegefahr, besonders nach Baden im Meer oder Pool.
  • Wärme-Urtikaria: Hautkontakt mit lokaler Wärme (heißes Fußbad, Föhn)
  • Symptomatischer Dermographismus: durch Scherkräfte, die beim Kratzen, Scheuern oder Reiben der Haut entstehen
  • Licht-Urtikaria: durch Sonnenlicht oder UV-Licht im Solarium

Zu weiteren Formen zählen die aquagene Urtikaria durch Kontakt mit Wasser (z. B. beim Duschen, Schwimmen oder bei Regenwetter), die cholinergische Urtikaria durch Anstieg der Kerntemperatur des Körpers bei körperlicher Anstrengung oder Stress sowie die Kontakt-Urtikaria (durch Insektengift, Latex, gewisse Nahrungsmittel oder Arzneimittel, Brennnesseln, Quallen etc.) [8].

Abzugrenzen ist die Urtikaria-Vaskulitis, eine entzündliche Erkrankung der Blutgefäße. Hier bestehen die Quaddeln meist lang anhaltend über Tage, mit zurückbleibenden Verfärbungen der Haut. Im Kindesalter auszuschließen ist auch das Cryopyrin-assoziierte periodische Syndrom (CAPS), eine seltene Erkrankung mit einem Urtikaria-ähnlichen, meist nicht juckenden Ausschlag, der mit periodischen Fieberschüben, Abgeschlagenheit und Gelenkschwellungen einhergeht [8, 10].

Die Urtikaria wird primär durch Mastzellen gesteuert. Histamin und andere Mediatoren, wie der Plättchen-­aktivierende Faktor und Cytokine, führen zu einer Aktivierung der sensorischen Nerven, zu einer Vasodilatation und Plasma­extravasation. Letztendlich entstehen die typischen urtikariellen Läsionen. Die wesentlichen Ursachen der chronischen spontanen Urtikaria sind eine Autoallergie mit IgE-Auto­antikörpern gegen körpereigene Proteine oder eine Auto­immunität mit IgG-Autoantikörpern gegen den IgE-Rezeptor [8, 11].

Bakterielle und virale Infekte als Auslöser der Nesselsucht

Die Auslöser einer Urtikaria sind vielfältig. Am häufigsten tritt die Nesselsucht bei Kindern nach einem viralen oder bakteriellen Infekt auf wie Grippe, Mittelohr- oder Rachenentzündungen. Zu den weiteren Faktoren zählen Unverträglichkeiten von Nahrungsmitteln wie Kuhmilch oder Hühnereiweiß sowie pseudoallergische Reaktionen durch Konservierungs- und Farbstoffe oder Arzneimittel (z. B. Anti­biotika, nichtsteroidale Antirheumatika). Auch bereits erwähnte physikalische Reize (Kratzen, Druck, Wärme, Kälte, Licht) können eine Urtikaria triggern. Ebenso kann Stress die chronische spontane Urtikaria verschlechtern. Oft lässt sich jedoch keine Ursache für die juckenden Quaddeln oder Schwellungen finden. Wichtiger Tipp für die Ursachensuche: Die Patienten sollten ein Symptom­tagebuch führen, in dem sie jedes Auftreten der Urtikaria verzeichnen sowie weitere Notizen machen zur Stärke und Dauer der Symptome, Besonderheiten wie verzehrte Nahrungsmittel, körperliche Anstrengung, Hitze oder Kälte und Arzneimittel [8, 12].

7 C: sieben Hauptziele in der Diagnostik der chronischen spontanen Urtikaria

  • Confirm: Bestätigung der Diagnose und der Ausschluss von Differenzialdiagnosen
  • Cause: Suche nach den zugrunde liegenden Ursachen
  • Cofactors: mögliche zusätzliche Auslöser oder Trigger identifizieren
  • Comorbidities: Begleiterkrankungen überprüfen
  • Consequences: Identifizierung der Folgen der chronischen spontanen Urtikaria
  • Components: Bewertung von Prädiktoren für das Ansprechen auf die Behandlung
  • Course: Aktivität, Auswirkungen und Kontrolle der Krankheit beobachten

Wie wird Urtikaria diagnostiziert?

Eine gründliche Anamnese und körperliche Untersuchung von Haut- und Schleimhäuten ist bei Urtikaria-Patienten unerlässlich. Da Quaddeln und Angioödeme zum Zeitpunkt der körperlichen Untersuchung möglicherweise nicht vorhanden sind, sollten die Betroffenen Fotos zur Dokumentation machen. Bei akuter, selbstlimitierender Urtikaria ist keine weitere Routinediagnostik erforderlich.

Bei chronischer Urtikaria erfolgt hingegen eine Basisdiagnostik mit einer begrenzten Zahl von Tests (Differenzialblutbild, Blutsenkungsgeschwindigkeit [BSG] und/oder C-reaktives Protein [CRP], Thyreoperoxidase-Antikörper [Anti-TPO] und Gesamt-IgE). Bei den physikalisch getriggerten Urtikaria-Formen kommen entsprechende Provokationstests hinzu, etwa Kälte- und Wärmetestungen [8].

Krankheitsschwere und Therapieansprechen können effektiv ermittelt werden mit dem Urtikaria-Aktivitäts-Score (Bewertung von Quaddeln und Pruritus der letzten sieben Tage) und dem Urtikaria-Kontroll-Test (vier Fragen zu körperlichen Beschwerden, Lebensqualität, nicht ausreichender Therapie, Kontrolle der Urtikaria in den letzten vier Wochen). Zusätzlich zur Krankheitsaktivität ist es wichtig, die Auswirkungen der Erkrankung auf die Lebensqualität zu beurteilen. Hierzu gibt es den Fragebogen CU-Q2oL [8]. Für Kinder steht ein entsprechender Fragebogen als Cartoon zur Verfügung [13, 14].

Behandeln bis zur Spontanremission

Das Ziel der Behandlung ist es, die Krankheit so lange effizient und sicher wie möglich zu behandeln, bis die Urtikaria eine Spontanremission zeigt. Neben dem Meiden bekannter Trigger sollte die pharmakologische Therapie kontinuierlich erfolgen. Grundsätzlich richtet sich die stufenweise Behandlung der Urtikaria nach dem Schweregrad. Bei Kindern empfehlen die internationale und deutsche Leitlinie denselben Therapiealgorithmus wie bei Erwachsenen [7, 8]. Allerdings sind Altersbeschränkungen der einzelnen Arzneimittel zu beachten. Bisher ist die italienische Leitlinie die erste und einzige, welche Behandlungsempfehlungen speziell für Kinder ausspricht (s. Abb. 2) [15, 16].

Abb. 2: Empfohlener Behandlungsalgorithmus für Urtikaria laut der italienischen Leitlinie [16]

Die deutsche Leitlinie empfiehlt moderne H1-Antihistaminika der zweiten Generation (H1-AH-2G) – täglich und nicht nur bei Bedarf, um Quaddeln und Angioödeme grundsätzlich zu verhindern. Für eine mehrjährige kontinuierliche Anwendung liegen Sicherheitsdaten vor. Bei Kindern erfolgt die Dosierung gewichtsadaptiert. Dabei gibt es keine Präferenz für einen bestimmten Wirkstoff. Geeignet sind Bilastin, Cetirizin, Desloratadin, Fexofenadin, Levocetirizin, Lora­tadin und Rupatadin [17 – 22]. Die Auswahl sollte das Alter des Kindes und die verfügbaren Darreichungsformen sowie die Art der Verstoffwechselung des Arzneimittels berücksichtigen. Zu Beginn erfolgt die Gabe der H1-Antihistaminika der zweiten Generation in der altersgerechten Standarddosis (s. Tab.). Reicht diese nicht aus, wird die Dosis auf das Vierfache erhöht (Off-Label-Use). Sie führt bei 90 % der Kinder zu gut kontrollierten Symptomen [23].

Ältere H1-Antihistaminika der ersten Generation (H1-AH-1G) werden noch oft verordnet, sollten aber laut Leitlinie weder bei Erwachsenen noch bei Kindern im Rahmen der Urtikaria eingesetzt werden. Der Grund: Sie haben ausgeprägte anticholinerge und sedierende Wirkungen und können auch die Rapid-Eye-Movement-(REM-)Schlafphase beeinträchtigen und sich auf die Lern- und Leistungsfähigkeit auswirken. Die Kombination verschiedener H1-Antihistaminika der zweiten Generation, von einem H1-Antihistaminikum der ersten Generation mit einem H1-Antihistaminikum der zweiten Generation oder von H1- und H2-Antihistaminika wird nicht empfohlen [8].

Antikörper bei Antihistaminika-resistenter Nesselsucht

Bei Antihistaminika-resistener Urtikaria empfiehlt die Leitlinie zusätzlich Omalizumab, einen monoklonalen Anti­körper gegen Immunglobulin E [24]. Dieser ist als Zusatztherapie für die Behandlung einer chronischen Urtikaria ab zwölf Jahren zugelassen, subkutan alle vier Wochen bei möglicher Dosis- und Intervallanpassung. Die Omalizumab-Anwendung bei Kindern unter zwölf Jahren bleibt ein Off-Label-Use bei chronischer spontaner Urtikaria trotz erschienener Daten zu Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit bei dieser Population. Wenn Omalizumab nicht wirkt, gilt Ciclosporin als letzte Option bei Kindern mit chronischer spontaner Urtikaria – im Off-Label-Use [25].

Das Immunsuppressivum hat einen moderaten Effekt auf die Freisetzung von Mastzellen. Eine kurze Gabe oraler Glucocorticoide sollte nur bei schweren Exazerbationen in Betracht gezogen werden, um die Krankheitsaktivität zu reduzieren. Diese Notfalltherapie ist wegen der schweren Nebenwirkungen (unter anderem Wachstumsretardierung bei Kindern) auf maximal zehn Tage zu begrenzen. Lokal können Coolpacks (nicht direkt auf die Haut und die Möglichkeit einer Kälteurtikaria bedenken) und vom Arzt verschriebene Schüttelmixturen mit Menthol oder Polidocanol Linderung verschaffen.

Montelukast und histaminarme Ernährung bei Nesselsucht

Im Einzelfall hilfreich sein kann der Leukotrienrezeptor-Antagonist Montelukast sowie eine histaminarme Ernährung. Zu meiden sind hierbei geräucherte, gepökelte oder marinierte Lebensmittel, auch schlecht gelagerte, nicht mehr ganz frische Kost sowie Tomaten, Zitrusfrüchte, Erdbeeren und lang gereifter Käse.

Generell sollten keine unnötigen Diäten erfolgen, sondern nur nach positivem oralen Provokationstest. Anzuraten sind ein gutes Stress-Management sowie eine Patientenschulung, die Austausch mit anderen betroffenen Familien erlaubt.

Da sich der Schweregrad der Urtikaria verändert und jederzeit eine Spontanremission auftreten kann, sollte alle drei bis sechs Monate bewertet werden, ob eine weitere medikamentöse Behandlung erforderlich ist [8, 12].

Urtikaria- und Angioödem-Sprechstunde

Der Urtikaria-Patient muss aufgeklärt und informiert sein. Hierzu finden Eltern Hilfe bei Urtikaria-Kompetenzzentren [26]. Das sind meist Unikliniken, die sich auf die Behandlung der Urtikaria spezialisiert haben. Diese bieten gezielte Urtikaria-Sprechstunden an: Besprochen werden eine effektive Behandlung sowie mögliche psychosomatische Aspekte, zudem erfolgt eine Ernährungsberatung.

Weitere Hilfe bietet das nationale Urtikaria Netzwerk (UNEV), das unter www.urtikaria.net wichtige Tipps zur Verfügung stellt [27]. Eine zusätzliche Anlaufstelle ist der Verein Urtikaria-­Helden e. V., eine Patientenorganisation für Betroffene [28]. Ebenso unterstützt eine App (Control Urticaria® App Cruse) Patienten mit chronischer spontaner Urtikaria dabei, ihre Erkrankung besser zu kontrollieren, und kann so den Leidensdruck deutlich verringern [29].

Derzeit im Aufbau befindet sich eine Urtikaria-Online-Lernplattform des Deutschen Allergie- und Asthmabundes. Zudem sorgt der Welt-Urtikaria-Tag am 1. Oktober mit zahlreichen öffentlichkeitswirksamen Aktionen für mehr Aufmerksamkeit in der Bevölkerung [30]. 

Literatur

 [1] Balp M. et al. Prevalence and clinical characteristics of chronic spontaneous urticaria in pediatric patients. Pediatr Allergy Immunol 2018; 29(6):630-636, doi: 10.1111/pai.12910

 [2] Fricke J et al. Prevalence of chronic urticaria in children and adults across the globe: Systematic review with meta-analysis. Allergy 2020;75(2):423-432, doi:10.1111/all.14037

 [3] Lee SJ et al. Prevalence and risk factors of urticaria with a focus on chronic urticaria in children. Allergy Asthma Immunol Res 2017;9(3):212-219, doi:10.4168/aair.2017.9.3.212

 [4] Staubach P et al. Epidemiologie der Urtikaria bei Kindern in Deutschland. J Dtsch Dermatol Ges 2021;19(7):1013-1020, doi: 10.1111/ddg.14485_g

 [5] Cornillier H et al. Chronic spontaneous urticaria in children – a systematic review on interventions and comorbidities. Pediatr Allergy Immunol 2018;29(3):303-310, doi: 10.1111/pai.12870

 [6] Kolkhir P et al. Comorbidity of chronic spontaneous urticaria and autoimmune thyroid diseases: A systematic review. Allergy 2017;72(10):1440-1460, doi: 10.1111/all.13182

 [7] Zuberbier T et al. The EAACI/GA2LEN/EDF/WAO guideline for the definition, classification, diagnosis and management of urticaria. Allergy 2018;73(7):1393–1414, doi: 10.1111/all.13397

 [8] Zuberbier et al. S3-Leitlinie: Klassifikation, Diagnostik und Therapie der Urtikaria. AWMF-Register-Nr. 013-028, 2022; https://register.awmf.org/assets/guidelines/013-028l_S3_Klassifikation-Diagnostik-Therapie-Urtikaria_2022-04.pdf

 [9] Kozel MM, Sabroe RA. Chronic urticaria: aetiology, management and current and future treatment options. Drugs 2004, 64(22):2515-36; doi: 10.2165/00003495-200464220-00003

[10] Kuemmerle-Deschner JB et al. Diagnostic criteria for cryopyrinassociated periodic syndrome (CAPS). Ann Rheum Dis 2017;76(6):942-947, doi:10.1136/annrheumdis-2016-209686

[11] Staubach-Renz P, Metz M. Anpassung der Therapiekonzepte: Chronische spontane Urtikaria – eine Autoimmunkrankheit. Dtsch Arztebl 2022;119(9):6, doi: 10.3238/PersOnko.2022.03.04.01

[12] Staubach-Renz P. Management der Kinder-Urtikaria. Allergie- und Asthmatage, DAAB, 5. September 2023

[13] Olsen JR et al. Quality of life impact of childhood skin conditions measured using the Children’s dermatology life quality index (CDLQI): a meta-analysis. Br J Dermatol 2016;174(4):853-861, doi: 10.1111/bjd.14361

[14] Children´s Dermatology Life Quality Index. Cardiff University, www.cardiff.ac.uk/medicine/resources/quality-of-life-questionnaires/childrens-dermatology-life-quality-index, Abruf: 20. September 2023

[15] Chang J. et al. Management of pediatric chronic spontaneous urticaria: a review of current evidence and guidelines. J Asthma Allergy 2021;14:187-199, doi: 10.2147/JAA.S249765

[16] Caffarelli C et al. Management of chronic urticaria in children: a clinical guideline. Ital J Pediatr 2019;45(1):101, doi: 10.1186/s13052-019-0695-x

[17] Novak Z et al. Safety and tolerability of bilastine 10 mg administered for 12 weeks in children with allergic diseases. Pediatr Allergy Immunol 2016;27(5):493-498; doi:10.1111/pai.12555

[18] Nayak AS et al. Randomized, placebo-controlled study of cetirizine and loratadine in children with seasonal allergic rhinitis. Allergy Asthma Proc 2017;38(3):222-230, doi:10.2500/aap.2017.38.4050

[19] Gupta S et al. Pharmacokinetics of desloratadine in children between 2 and 11 years of age. Br J Clin Pharmacol 2007;63(5):534-40, doi:10.1111/j.1365-2125.2006.02810.x

[20] Meltzer EO et al. Safety and efficacy of oral fexofenadine in children with seasonal allergic rhinitis – a pooled analysis of three studies. Pediatr Allergy Immunol 2004;15(3):253-60, doi:10.1111/j.1399-3038.2004.00167.x

[21] Pampura AN et al. Evidence for clinical safety, efficacy, and parent and physician perceptions of levocetirizine for the treatment of children with allergic disease. Int Arch Allergy Immunol 2011;155(4):367-78; doi:10.1159/000321181

[22 Potter P et al. Rupatadine is effective in the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria in children aged 2 – 11 years. Pediatr Allergy Immunol 2016;27(1):55- 61, doi:10.1111/pai.12460

[23] Gabrielli S et al. Chronic urticaria in children can be controlled effectively with updosing second-generation antihistamines. J Am Acad Dermatol 2020;82(6):1535–1537, doi:10.1016/j.jaad.2020.02.041

[24] Ari A et al. Efficacy of omalizumab treatment for pediatric chronic spontaneous urticaria: A multi-center retrospective case series. Pediatr Dermatol 2020;37(6):1051–1054, doi:10.1111/pde.14360

[25] Neverman L, Weinberger M. Treatment of chronic urticaria in children with antihistamines and cyclosporine. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract 2014;2(4):434–438; doi:10.1016/j.jaip.2014.04.011

[26] Ucare a gal2en network. GA²LEN e.V., https://ga2len-ucare.com: Urtikaria-Kompetenzzentren; Abruf: 20. September 2023

[27] Urtikaria-Network e.V. https://urtikaria.net, Abruf: 20. September 2023

[28] Urtikaria. Urtikaria-Helden gUG, Patientenorganisation für Betroffene, https://urtikaria-helden.de/, Abruf: 20. September 2023

[29] Chronic Urticaria Self Evaluation App, GA2LEN e.V., https://cruse-control.com, Abruf: 20. September 2023

[30] About Urticaria Day. GA²LEN e.V., https://urticariaday.org, Abruf: 20. September 2023

Dr. Ines Winterhagen, Apothekerin
redaktion@daz.online

Beratung

Füllstandsmelder Hämoglobin

Füllstandsmelder Hämoglobin