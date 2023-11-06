Urtikaria bei Kindern therapeutisch begleiten

Literatur

[1] Balp M. et al. Prevalence and clinical characteristics of chronic spontaneous urticaria in pediatric patients. Pediatr Allergy Immunol 2018; 29(6):630-636, doi: 10.1111/pai.12910

[2] Fricke J et al. Prevalence of chronic urticaria in children and adults across the globe: Systematic review with meta-analysis. Allergy 2020;75(2):423-432, doi:10.1111/all.14037

[3] Lee SJ et al. Prevalence and risk factors of urticaria with a focus on chronic urticaria in children. Allergy Asthma Immunol Res 2017;9(3):212-219, doi:10.4168/aair.2017.9.3.212

[4] Staubach P et al. Epidemiologie der Urtikaria bei Kindern in Deutschland. J Dtsch Dermatol Ges 2021;19(7):1013-1020, doi: 10.1111/ddg.14485_g

[5] Cornillier H et al. Chronic spontaneous urticaria in children – a systematic review on interventions and comorbidities. Pediatr Allergy Immunol 2018;29(3):303-310, doi: 10.1111/pai.12870

[6] Kolkhir P et al. Comorbidity of chronic spontaneous urticaria and autoimmune thyroid diseases: A systematic review. Allergy 2017;72(10):1440-1460, doi: 10.1111/all.13182

[7] Zuberbier T et al. The EAACI/GA2LEN/EDF/WAO guideline for the definition, classification, diagnosis and management of urticaria. Allergy 2018;73(7):1393–1414, doi: 10.1111/all.13397

[8] Zuberbier et al. S3-Leitlinie: Klassifikation, Diagnostik und Therapie der Urtikaria. AWMF-Register-Nr. 013-028, 2022; https://register.awmf.org/assets/guidelines/013-028l_S3_Klassifikation-Diagnostik-Therapie-Urtikaria_2022-04.pdf

[9] Kozel MM, Sabroe RA. Chronic urticaria: aetiology, management and current and future treatment options. Drugs 2004, 64(22):2515-36; doi: 10.2165/00003495-200464220-00003

[10] Kuemmerle-Deschner JB et al. Diagnostic criteria for cryopyrinassociated periodic syndrome (CAPS). Ann Rheum Dis 2017;76(6):942-947, doi:10.1136/annrheumdis-2016-209686

[11] Staubach-Renz P, Metz M. Anpassung der Therapiekonzepte: Chronische spontane Urtikaria – eine Autoimmunkrankheit. Dtsch Arztebl 2022;119(9):6, doi: 10.3238/PersOnko.2022.03.04.01

[12] Staubach-Renz P. Management der Kinder-Urtikaria. Allergie- und Asthmatage, DAAB, 5. September 2023

[13] Olsen JR et al. Quality of life impact of childhood skin conditions measured using the Children’s dermatology life quality index (CDLQI): a meta-analysis. Br J Dermatol 2016;174(4):853-861, doi: 10.1111/bjd.14361

[14] Children´s Dermatology Life Quality Index. Cardiff University, www.cardiff.ac.uk/medicine/resources/quality-of-life-questionnaires/childrens-dermatology-life-quality-index, Abruf: 20. September 2023

[15] Chang J. et al. Management of pediatric chronic spontaneous urticaria: a review of current evidence and guidelines. J Asthma Allergy 2021;14:187-199, doi: 10.2147/JAA.S249765

[16] Caffarelli C et al. Management of chronic urticaria in children: a clinical guideline. Ital J Pediatr 2019;45(1):101, doi: 10.1186/s13052-019-0695-x

[17] Novak Z et al. Safety and tolerability of bilastine 10 mg administered for 12 weeks in children with allergic diseases. Pediatr Allergy Immunol 2016;27(5):493-498; doi:10.1111/pai.12555

[18] Nayak AS et al. Randomized, placebo-controlled study of cetirizine and loratadine in children with seasonal allergic rhinitis. Allergy Asthma Proc 2017;38(3):222-230, doi:10.2500/aap.2017.38.4050

[19] Gupta S et al. Pharmacokinetics of desloratadine in children between 2 and 11 years of age. Br J Clin Pharmacol 2007;63(5):534-40, doi:10.1111/j.1365-2125.2006.02810.x

[20] Meltzer EO et al. Safety and efficacy of oral fexofenadine in children with seasonal allergic rhinitis – a pooled analysis of three studies. Pediatr Allergy Immunol 2004;15(3):253-60, doi:10.1111/j.1399-3038.2004.00167.x

[21] Pampura AN et al. Evidence for clinical safety, efficacy, and parent and physician perceptions of levocetirizine for the treatment of children with allergic disease. Int Arch Allergy Immunol 2011;155(4):367-78; doi:10.1159/000321181

[22 Potter P et al. Rupatadine is effective in the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria in children aged 2 – 11 years. Pediatr Allergy Immunol 2016;27(1):55- 61, doi:10.1111/pai.12460

[23] Gabrielli S et al. Chronic urticaria in children can be controlled effectively with updosing second-generation antihistamines. J Am Acad Dermatol 2020;82(6):1535–1537, doi:10.1016/j.jaad.2020.02.041

[24] Ari A et al. Efficacy of omalizumab treatment for pediatric chronic spontaneous urticaria: A multi-center retrospective case series. Pediatr Dermatol 2020;37(6):1051–1054, doi:10.1111/pde.14360

[25] Neverman L, Weinberger M. Treatment of chronic urticaria in children with antihistamines and cyclosporine. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract 2014;2(4):434–438; doi:10.1016/j.jaip.2014.04.011

[26] Ucare a gal2en network. GA²LEN e.V., https://ga2len-ucare.com: Urtikaria-Kompetenzzentren; Abruf: 20. September 2023

[27] Urtikaria-Network e.V. https://urtikaria.net, Abruf: 20. September 2023

[28] Urtikaria. Urtikaria-Helden gUG, Patientenorganisation für Betroffene, https://urtikaria-helden.de/, Abruf: 20. September 2023

[29] Chronic Urticaria Self Evaluation App, GA2LEN e.V., https://cruse-control.com, Abruf: 20. September 2023

[30] About Urticaria Day. GA²LEN e.V., https://urticariaday.org, Abruf: 20. September 2023