Seltene genetische Erkrankung

Was ist das hereditäre Angioödem?

Stuttgart - 03.11.2023, 09:14 Uhr

Beim hereditären Angioödem kommt es zu Gewebeschwellungen aufgrund lokal erhöhter Gefäßpermeabilität. (velimir/AdobeStock)

Beim hereditären Angioödem kommt es zu Gewebeschwellungen aufgrund lokal erhöhter Gefäßpermeabilität. (velimir/AdobeStock)

Ein seltener Gendefekt führt zu Symptomen, die überwiegend mit allergischen Reaktionen in Verbindung gebracht werden: Ödematöse Schwellungen im Gesicht, vermittelt durch den Vasodilatator Brady­kinin, gehören zu den harmloseren Ausprägungen des hereditären Angioödems. Gastrointestinale Manifestationen sind äußerst schmerzhaft, und die Betroffenen begleitet lebenslang das Risiko einer Atemwegsobstruktion. Die gegenwärtig verfügbaren Behandlungsstrategien ermöglichen jedoch den meisten Patienten eine effektive Krankheitskontrolle.

Das Angioödem (früher auch als Quincke-Ödem bezeichnet) ist eine vorübergehende Gewebeschwellung, welche die Dermis, Subkutis, Mukosa oder Submukosa betrifft [1, 2]. Die Schwellung beruht auf einer temporär lokal erhöhten Gefäßpermeabilität, die zu einem Austritt von Flüssigkeit in das umliegende Gewebe führt. Je nach Induktor der vaskulären Reaktion unterscheidet man im weitesten Sinne das Hist­amin-vermittelte und das Bradykinin-vermittelte Angioödem. Letzteres tritt bei einem Gendefekt auf oder kann im Laufe des Lebens erworben werden [2].

Hautschwellungen, Bauchkrämpfe und Atemnot beim Hereditären Angioödem

Die Bradykinin-vermittelte ödematöse Gewebeschwellung, die auf einem Gendefekt basiert, wird als hereditäres Angioödem bezeichnet. Episodisch treten an verschiedenen Körperregionen Ödeme auf (auch als Ödemattacken bezeichnet), die sich nach ein bis sieben Tagen spontan zurückbilden. Unter den Betroffenen kann sich das Krankheitsbild je nach Manifestationsort ganz unterschiedlich ausprägen.

Im Gesicht, an den Extremitäten oder Genitalien führt die Ödembildung zu Hautschwellungen, die mit Spannungs­gefühl und Schmerzen einhergehen können.

Im Gegensatz zur histaminbedingten Form fehlt beim Brady­kinin-vermittelten Angioödem der Juckreiz. Zusätzlich, jedoch auch isoliert, können gastrointestinale Symp­tome wie Übelkeit, Erbrechen, krampfartige Bauchschmerzen und wässrige Durchfälle dazukommen. Letztere führen zusammen mit einem häufig begleitend auftretenden Aszites, einer Ansammlung von Flüssigkeit in der Bauchhöhle, zu einem massiven Flüssigkeitsverlust.

Eine potenziell lebensbedrohliche Manifestation stellt die Ödembildung am Kehlkopf dar. Todesfälle durch Ersticken aufgrund einer Atemwegsobstruktion sind dokumentiert. Seltener kommt es zu Schwellungen weiterer Körperregionen. Auslösende Faktoren der Ödemattacken umfassen medizinische Eingriffe im Kopfbereich z. B. durch den Zahnarzt und andere Traumen, Infektionen oder emotio­nalen Stress. In den meisten Fällen treten sie jedoch ohne erkennbaren Grund auf. Dem eigentlichen Krankheitsbild kann eine Prodromalphase vorausgehen, die durch unspezifische Symptome wie Müdigkeit und Verstimmung gekennzeichnet ist. Bei der Hälfte der Patienten prägt sie sich in einem charakteristischen, nicht juckenden Hautausschlag, dem Erythema marginatum, aus [1, 3].

C1-Inhibitor-Mangel oder -Dysfunktion

Das hereditäre Angioödem beruht auf Mutationen im SERPING1-Gen, das für den C1-Esterase-Inhibitor (C1-INH, auch als C1-Inhibitor bezeichnet) kodiert [2]. Dieses Protein reguliert an mehreren Stellen des Komplement-, Plasma-Kallikrein-Kinin- und Fibrinolysesystems die Aktivität von Serin­proteasen. Aufgrund des Gendefekts kommt es entweder zu einem Mangel an C1-Esterase-Inhibitor (Hereditäres Angioödem Typ I) oder zu Funktionseinbußen des C1-Esterase-Inhibitors (Hereditäres Angioödem Typ II) [2, 3].

Beide Typen führen aufgrund der unzureichenden Inhibition zu einer gesteigerten Produktion von Bradykinin, das stark vasodilatatorisch wirkt. Es aktiviert Bradykinin-B2-Rezeptoren auf dem Endothel der Blutgefäße und erhöht so deren Permeabilität. Flüssigkeit tritt aus dem Blut ins umliegende Gewebe und prägt das Krankheitsbild des hereditären Angioödems [3].

Obwohl der C1-Esterase-Inhibitor auch im fibrinolytischen System eine Rolle spielt, konnte bei Betroffenen bisher kein erhöhtes Risiko für Blutungen oder Thrombosen festgestellt werden [4]. In den meisten Fällen wird der Gendefekt autosomal-dominant vererbt. Bei etwa 20 bis 25% der Patienten tritt die Erkrankung jedoch als angeborene de-novo-Mutation ohne familiäre Vorbelastung auf [2, 3].

Mit einer geschätzten Prävalenz von 1:50.000 bis 1:100.000 handelt es sich bei dem hereditären Angioödem um eine seltene Erkrankung. Der Typ I liegt in 85% der Fälle vor [3]. Erste Symptome zeigen sich in der Regel im ersten oder zweiten Lebensjahrzehnt [1]. Eine Manifestation vor dem ersten Lebensjahr tritt bei 7% der Betroffenen auf und ist mit einem problematischeren Krankheitsverlauf assoziiert.

Sehr selten liegen trotz Erkrankung und charakteristischem Krankheitsbild normale bzw. nicht dysfunktionale C1-Esterase­-Inhibitor-Spiegel vor.

In den meisten Fällen sind dafür Mutationen im F12-Gen verantwortlich, das für den Gerinnungsfaktor XII kodiert. Diese und weitere Mutationen führen wie Typ I und II zu einer Bradykinin-vermittelten Ödembildung. Ausnahmen bilden Mutationen, die zu einer erhöhten Durchlässigkeit des Gefäßendothels führen. Die im Laufe des Lebens erworbenen Formen der Bradykinin-vermittelten Ödembildung zählen nicht zu dem hereditären Angioödem und entwickeln sich aufgrund autoimmuner oder maligner Prozesse im Organismus [2, 3].

Der C1-Esterase-Inhibitor kontrolliert Serinproteasen

Im Komplementsystem reguliert der C1-Esterase-Inhibitor die ersten Schritte der Komplementkaskade. Er hemmt die aktivierten Serinproteasen C1r und C1s des Komplementfaktors C1 des klassischen Komplementwegs sowie die Mannose-bindendes Lektin (MBL)-­assoziierten Serinproteasen (MBK-associated serine proteases MASP-1 und MASP-2) des Lektinwegs. Damit wird die Spaltung des nachfolgenden Komplements C4 unterbunden [11].

Eine wichtige Rolle spielt der C1-Esterase-Inhibitor zudem im Plasma-Kallikrein-Kinin-System (auch als Kontaktsystem bezeichnet), das als Teil mehrerer überlappender Systeme aus Plasmaproteinen an der Regulation von Blutdruck, Blutgerinnung und Fibrinolyse beteiligt ist. So kontrolliert er die Serinprotease Plasma-Kallikrein, die im Kontaktsystem die Bildung des Kinins Bradykinin aus hochmolekularem Kininogen katalysiert [12]. Ebenfalls hemmenden Einfluss übt er auf den aktivierten Gerinnungsfaktor XII aus, der die Umwandlung von Kallikrein aus seinem Vorläufermolekül Präkallikrein stimuliert [4].

Im fibrinolytischen System hat der C1-Esterase-Inhibitor zudem eine schwach hemmende Funktion auf die Serin­protease Plasmin [2].

Blutwerte sichern die Diagnose

Zum Nachweis der Erkrankung dient neben der Erfassung des klinischen Gesamtbilds die Bestimmung spezifischer Laborparameter, welche die C1-Esterase-Inhibitor-Konzentration, die C1-Esterase-Inhibitor-Aktivität und den C4-Spiegel umfassen [1]. Bei beiden hereditären Angioödem-Typen liegt die C1-Esterase-Inhibitor-Aktivität unter 50% des Normalwerts. Eine um die Hälfte verringerte C1-Esterase-Inhibitor-Konzentration kennzeichnet zudem den Typ I, wohingegen der Wert bei Typ II normal bis erhöht ist [1, 2].

Ein erniedrigter Spiegel des Komplementfaktors C4 dient als Indikator der Erkrankung [3]. Die Sensitivität und Spezifität dieses Erkrankungsmarkers sind jedoch begrenzt. Nur im Zusammenhang mit den anderen beiden Werten ist die Komplementfaktorkonzentration aussagekräftig [2]. Spezifische Gentests sind für die eindeutige Diagnosestellung der Typen I und II nicht nötig, können aber herangezogen werden, wenn die C1-Esterase-Inhibitor-Werte uneindeutig sind [1].

Therapieziel: Krankheitskontrolle

Die Therapie des hereditären Angioödems stützt sich auf drei Säulen der Intervention:

  • schnelle Kontrolle der akuten Ödemattacke,
  • kurzfristige vorbeugende medikamentöse Maßnahmen vor medizinischen Eingriffen und
  • die Langzeitprophylaxe [3].

Da der Gendefekt nicht behoben werden kann, steht im Mittelpunkt der Therapie, die Lebensqualität so weit wie möglich zu normalisieren. Ziel der Behandlung ist das Vermeiden von Ödemattacken. Tritt der Akutfall dennoch ein, sollen Arzneimittel die Schwere und Dauer der Attacke reduzieren. Besonders wichtig ist eine umfangreiche Aufklärung des Patienten über auslösende Faktoren und das Verhalten im Akutfall. Ein Notfallausweis kann bei drohendem Ersticken für schnellere Rettung sorgen [1].

Ödemattacken bedarfsgerecht behandeln

Zur Behandlung der Ödemattacke werden in der Leitlinie der World Allergy Organization/The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (WAO/EAACI-Leitlinie) drei Wirkstoffe empfohlen: Aus Plasma oder rekombinant gewonnener C1-Esterase-Inhibitor (Berinert®, Cinryze®, Ruconest®), Icatibant (Firazyr®) oder Ecallantid (Kalbitor®) (Wirkweise siehe Kasten „Wie wirken Hereditäre-Angioödem-Therapeutika?“). Letzterer ist jedoch bisher nur in den Vereinigten Staaten und einigen lateinamerikanischen Ländern zugelassen [2].

Ob die akute Ödembildung einer Behandlung bedarf, hängt von der Schwere der Attacke ab, die einen milden bis lebensbedrohlichen Verlauf nehmen kann. Folgende Handlungshilfen gelten für den Einsatz einer Bedarfsmedikation:

  • Je früher die Anwendung der Bedarfsmedikation erfolgt, desto effektiver kann eine Attacke eingedämmt werden.
  • Da Gewebeschwellungen im Gesicht ein hohes Risiko für die Entwicklung eines Kehlkopfödems bergen, sollten diese stets behandelt werden.
  • Ein Kehlkopfödem ist immer ein Notfall und erfordert eine ärztliche Überwachung.
  • Eine Ödembildung im Gastrointestinaltrakt ist meist so schmerzhaft, dass eine Intervention unerlässlich ist.

Gefrorenes Frischplasma sollte nur dann zum Einsatz kommen, wenn keine anderen Bedarfsmedikamente zur Verfügung stehen. Neben dem C1-Esterase-Inhibitor sind im Frischplasma auch Proteine des Plasma-Kallikrein-­Kinin-Systems vorhanden, die zu einer vermehrten Bradykinin­-Bereitstellung beitragen und damit die Ödem­attacke verschlechtern können [1]. Kinder erhalten die gleiche Akutmedikation wie Erwachsene, die Dosierung wird entsprechend angepasst [1, 5]. Für Schwangere und Stillende eignet sich die Substitutionstherapie mit C1-Esterase-Inhibitoren [1].

WirkstoffHandelspräparatWirkmechanismusAnwendungBemerkung

C1-Esterase-Inhibitor

(aus Plasma)

Berinert®

Cinryze®

Proteinsubstitution

akute Ödemattacke

Kurzzeitprophylaxe

Langzeitprophylaxe

auch in der Schwagerschaft und Stillzeit geeignet

Conestat alfa

(rekombinantess Analogon des C1-Esterase-Inhibitors)

Ruconest®Proteinsubstitutionakute Ödemattacke 
IcatibantFirazyr®Bradykinin-B2-Rezeptor-Antagonistakute Ödemattacke 
EcallantidKalbitor®Plasma-Kallikrein-Inhibitorakute Ödemattackein Deutschland nicht zugelassen
LanadelumabTakhzyro®Plasma-Kallikrein-AntikörperLangzeitprophylaxe 
BerotralstatOrladeyo®Plasma-Kallikrein-InhibitorLangzeitprophylaxezur oralen Einnahme
TranexamsäureCyklokapron®Antifibrinolytikum, Hemmung der Plasminogenaktivierung [FI]Langzeitprophylaxe Mittel der 2. Wahlzur oralen Einnahme

Tab.: Überblick über die Wirkstoffe für die Behandlung des hereditären Angioödems [1, 5, 9, 16, 17, 18]

Vor medizinischen Eingriffen

Da mechanische Eingriffe am Körper der Patienten ein großes Risiko für das Auslösen von Ödemattacken bergen, sollte vor chirurgischen, endoskopischen und zahnärztlichen Interventionen stets eine medikamentöse Kurzzeitprophylaxe erfolgen. Ein Interventions-assoziiertes Angioödem kann innerhalb von 48 Stunden nach dem Eingriff auftreten [2]. Zum Einsatz kommen C1-Esterase-Inhibitoren, die wenige Stunden vor der medizinischen Behandlung angewendet werden. Eine Garantie für das sichere Vermeiden einer Ödemattacke kann jedoch auch die prophylaktische Gabe nicht leisten [1].

Langfristige Prophylaxe reduziert Attacken

Um Ödemattacken dauerhaft vorzubeugen und ein im Idealfall anfallsfreies Leben zu ermöglichen, werden Arzneimittel zur Langzeitprophylaxe eingesetzt. Viele Patienten erreichen dadurch eine vollständige Krankheitskontrolle. Empfohlen wird der Einsatz jedoch erst, wenn die Bedarfsmedikation auftretende Ödemattacken nicht ausreichend eindämmen kann. Zu den Mitteln der Wahl nach der WAO/EAACI-Leit­linie gehören die aus Plasma gewonnenen C1-Esterase-In­hibitoren (Berinert®, Cinryze®), Lanadelumab (Takhzyro®) und Berotralstat (Orladeyo®). Der Einsatz von abgeschwächten Androgenderivaten wie Danazol (in Deutschland nicht mehr zugelassen) und dem Antifibrinolyti­kum Tranexamsäure (Cyklokapron®) zur Langzeitprophylaxe wird nicht empfohlen.

Androgenderivate sind zwar wirksam, jedoch auch mit zahlreichen unerwünschten Wirkungen, Wechselwirkungen und Kontraindikationen verbunden. Da nur eine ungenügende Datenlage zur Wirksamkeit der Tranexamsäure existiert, sollte diese nur als dritte Wahl-Therapeutikum eingesetzt werden [1, 2].

Wie wirken Hereditäre-Angioödem-Therapeutika?

  • Der aus humanem Plasma gewonnene C1-Esterase-Inhibitor (Berinert®, Cinryze®) und das rekombinant hergestellte C1-Esterase-Inhibitor-Analogon (Conestat alfa, Ruconest®) dienen als Ersatz für das fehlende bzw. dysfunktionale Protein. Die Wirkstoffe kommen bei der akuten Ödemattacke sowie zur kurz- und langfristigen Prophylaxe zum Einsatz [2, 5]. Nach einer ärztlich überwachten Schulung kann der Patient das Medikament im Bedarfsfall auch selbst intravenös injizieren. Dies bietet den Vorteil einer frühzeitigen Intervention, die eine bessere Kontrolle der Attacke ermöglicht. Die präventive Proteinsubstitution erfolgt zweimal wöchentlich subkutan. C1-Esterase-Inhibitoren zeigen eine hohe Wirksamkeit und gelten auch in der regelmäßigen Langzeitanwendung als sicher. Unerwünschte thromboembolische Ereignisse sind selten und betreffen Patienten mit throm­boembolischen Risikofaktoren. Da die human gewonnenen Präparate bei der Herstellung pasteurisiert und nanofiltriert werden, gilt die Anwendung bezüglich einer Virusübertragung als unbedenklich. Dennoch wird eine Hepatitis-B-Immunisierung empfohlen.
  • Icatibant (Firazyr®) blockiert den Bradykinin-B2-Rezeptor und unterbindet damit die durch Bradykinin stimulierte Vasodilatation. Der Antagonist zeigt eine gute Wirksamkeit und Verträglichkeit bei der akuten Ödemattacke. Erhältlich als Fertigspritze, wird der Wirkstoff im Akutfall subkutan injiziert [1, 2].
  • Berotralstat (Orladeyo®) und der monoklonale Antikörper Lanadelu­mab (Takhzyro®) hemmen als Plasma-Kallikrein-Inhibitoren die Proteaseaktivität des Plasma-Kallikreins [9]. Lanadelumab ist gut verträglich und wird alle zwei Wochen subkutan injiziert. Bei guter Attackenkontrolle ist auch ein vierwöchiges Intervall möglich. Berotralstat kann zwar oral eingenommen werden, die Anwendung ist jedoch gerade zu Beginn mit gastrointestinalen Beschwerden verbunden [2].
  • Auch bei dem in Deutschland nicht zugelassenen Wirkstoff Ecallantid (Kalbitor®) handelt es sich um einen Plasma-Kallikrein-Inhibitor, der zu einer verringerten Produktion von Bradykinin führt. Im Gegensatz zu Berotralstat und Lanadelumab ist Ecallantid jedoch für die Ödemattacke zugelassen [2, 10].

In der Pipeline

In der Entwicklung befindet sich derzeit der monoklonale Antikörper Garadacimab des Pharmaunternehmens CLS Behring. Garadacimab hemmt den aktivierten Gerinnungsfaktor XII und soll zur Langzeitprophylaxe des hereditären Angioödems eingesetzt werden. In der zulassungsrelevanten, multizentrischen, randomisierten, doppelblinden, placebokontrollierten Phase III-Studie VANGUARD senkte Garadaci­mab in einem sechsmonatigen Behandlungszeitraum nach subkutaner monatlicher Verabreichung die Attackenrate im Mittelwert um 87% gegenüber Placebo. Das Risiko für Blutungen oder thromboembolische Ereignisse war unter der Behandlung nicht erhöht [6]. CLS Behring geht davon aus, dass noch im Jahr 2023 die Zulassung beantragt wird [7]. In einer offenen Nachfolgestudie (NCT04739059) untersuchen Wissenschaftler nun die langfristige Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von Garadacimab. Der Studienabschluss ist für November 2025 geplant [8]. 

Literatur

[1] Bork K, Aygören-Pürsün E, Bas M et al. Leitlinie: Hereditäres Angioödem durch C1-Inhibitor-Mangel. Allergo J Int 2019, 28:16-29, AWMF-Register-Nr. 061/029

[2] Maurer M, Magerl M, Betschel S et al. The international WAO/EAACI guideline for the management of hereditary angioedema-The 2021 revision and update. Allergy 2022, 77(7):1961-1990

[3] Wilkerson RG, Moellman JJ. Hereditary Angioedema. Emerg Med Clin North Am 2022, 40(1):99-118

[4] Busse PJ, Christiansen SC. Hereditary angioedema. N Engl J Med 2020, 382(12):1136-1148

[5] Fachinformationen, Takeda, abgerufen am 19. August 2023, Berinert®: www.fachinfo.de/api/public/fachinfo/pdf/006837, Cinryze®: www.fachinfo.de/api/public/fachinfo/pdf/013115, Ruconest® : ­www.fachinfo.de/api/public/fachinfo/pdf/012937

[6] Craig TJ, Reshef A, Li HH et al. Efficacy and safety of garadacimab, a factor XIIa inhibitor for hereditary angioedema prevention (VANGUARD): a global, multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial. Lancet 2023, 401(10382):1079-1090

[7] CLS Behrig. CLS-Phase III-Studie zu Garadacimab. Lancet-Magazin, abgerufen am 19. August 2023, www.cslbehring.de/news/2023/pm-garadacimab-lancet

[8] ClinicalTrials.gov. Long-term safety and efficacy of CSL312 (Garadacimab) in the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks. NCT04739059, https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04739059

[9] Fachinformation zu Orladeyo®. Takeda, abgerufen am 19. August 2023, www.fachinfo.de/api/public/fachinfo/pdf/023436

[10] Bernstein JA, Qazi M. Ecallantide: its pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, clinical efficacy and tolerability. Expert Rev Clin Immunol 2010, 6(1):29-39

[11] Murphy K, Weaver C. Janeway Immunologie. Springer 2018, 9.Auflage

[12] Bryant JW, Shariat-Madar Z. Human plasma kallikrein-kinin system: physiological and biochemical parameters. Cardiovasc Hematol Agents Med Chem 2009, 7(3):234-250

[13] Biglarnia AR, Huber-Lang M, Mohlin C et al. The multifaceted role of complement in kidney transplantation. Nat Rev Nephrol 2018, 14:767–781

[14] Qi R, Qin W. Role of complement system in kidney transplantation: Stepping from animal models to clinical application. Front Immunol 2022, 13:811696

[15] Bork K. Pasteurized and nanofiltered, plasma-derived C1 esterase inhibitor concentrate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Immunotherapy 2014, 6(5):533-551

[16] Fachinformation Firazyr®. Takeda, abgerufen am 19. August 2023, www.fachinfo.de/api/public/fachinfo/pdf/011316

[17] Fachinformation Takhzyro®. Takeda, abgerufen am 19.August 2023, www.fachinfo.de/api/public/fachinfo/pdf/023125

[18] Fachinformation Cyklokapron®. Takeda, abgerufen am 19.August 2023, www.fachinfo.de/api/public/fachinfo/pdf/007045

Apothekerin Judith Esch, DAZ-Autorin
redaktion@daz.online

