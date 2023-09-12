Pharmazie
Alleskönner Antikörper

Biologika als Antwort auf drängende infektiologische Probleme

12.09.2023, 09:15 Uhr

Wurden monoklonale Antikörper vor allem gegen entzündliche Krankheiten und Tumoren eingesetzt, so können sie doch viel mehr: auch gegen Infektionskrankheiten sind sie erfolgreich. (Foto: Sergey Nivens/AdobeStock)

Zunehmende Übertragungen von tierischen Viren auf den Menschen (Spillover-Events) und zunehmende Antibiotika-Resistenzen – so lässt sich die infektiologische Gemengelage beschreiben, in der wir uns befinden. Eine mögliche Antwort auf die Frage, wie wir damit umgehen können, bieten monoklonale Antikörper. Sie wirken spezifisch und sicher, sind aber teuer. Mehr und mehr solcher Biologika werden derzeit gegen eine Vielzahl von Erregern entwickelt. Ein Blick in die Praxis und die Pipeline.

Bereits seit den 1990er-Jahren werden monoklonale Antikörper in Europa im Rahmen der Arzneimitteltherapie genutzt – vor allem gegen entzündliche Krankheiten und Krebserkrankungen. Auch wenn die Verwendung der Biologika gegen Infektionskrankheiten aufgrund ihres Ursprungs im Immunsystem eigentlich naheliegt, nahm deren Einsatz in der Infektiologie erst in den letzten Jahren an Fahrt auf. Die aufwendige und kostenintensive Produktion erwies sich lange als Hemmschuh [1]. Denn die Behandlungsdauer ist bei Infektionskrankheiten nur kurz – im Gegensatz zum lebenslangen Einsatz von Biologika bei Patienten mit chronischer Krankheit. Für die entwickelnden Firmen wenig reizvoll. Im Kampf gegen bakterielle Infektionen fokussierten sich die Bemühungen stattdessen auf die billiger und einfacher zu produzierenden Antibio­tika [1]. Gleichzeitig müssen die Biologika gekühlt gelagert und injiziert oder infundiert werden, was ihnen im Vergleich zu oft oral verfügbaren Antibiotika und Virostatika weitere Nachteile verschafft. Angesichts vermehrter Ausbrüche von Infektionskrankheiten im noch jungen 21. Jahrhundert und steigender Antibiotikaresistenzen rücken die monoklonalen Antikörper auf der Suche nach Alternativen aber vermehrt in den Vordergrund. Vorläufiger Höhepunkt dieser Entwicklung war die Corona-Pandemie: Gleich vier neue Antikörperpräparate gegen das Virus wurden von der Europäischen Arzneimittel-Agentur zugelassen. Zusätzlich schafften in den letzten Jahren eine Handvoll antiinfektiver Biologika den Weg von der Laborbank zur Zulassung in Europa (s. Tab. 1). Denn trotz hoher Kosten bieten die Antikörper einige Vorteile: Die Biologika können gegen ein weites Spektrum an Erregern entwickelt werden. Sie sind dabei sicherer und wirken sehr spezifisch. Unerwünschte Effekte beispielsweise auf das Darmmikrobiom lassen sich so vermeiden. Und eine einzige Applikation gewährt außerdem eine Schutzwirkung über Wochen bis Monate.

Tab. 1: Monoklonale Antikörper, die in der EU zur Therapie von Infektionskrankheiten zugelassen sind (modifiziert nach [2])

Antikörper / HandelsnameGrundstruktur und EpitopIndikation

Palivizumab

(Synagis®)

humanisierter IgG1-Antikörper gegen das A-Epitop des Fusionsproteins des Respiratorischen Synzitial-VirusPrävention der RSV-Erkrankung

Nirsevimab

(Beyfortus®)

humaner IgG1κ-Antikörper gegen die Präfusionskonformation des Fusionsproteins des Respiratorischen Synzytial-­VirusPrävention der RSV-Erkrankung

Bezlotoxumab

(Zinplava®)

humaner IgG1-Antikörper gegen das Clostridioides difficile Toxin BPrävention der Rekurrenz einer Clostridioides-difficile-Infektion

Obiltoxaximab

(Nyxthracis®)

chimärer IgG1-Antikörper gegen das protektive Antigen des Bacillus anthracis-ToxinsBehandlung und Postexpositions­prophylaxe von Lungenmilzbrand

Tixagevimab und Cilgavimab

(Evusheld®)

humane IgG1κ-Antikörper gegen die Rezeptor-bindende Domäne des Spikeproteins von SARS-CoV-2Präexpositionsprophylaxe und Behandlung von COVID-19

Casirivimab und Imdevimab

(Ronapreve®)

Behandlung und Prophylaxe von COVID-19

Regdanvimab

(Regkirona®)

humaner IgG1-Antikörper gegen die Rezeptor-bindende Domäne des Spikeproteins von SARS-CoV-2Behandlung von COVID-19

Sotrovimab

(Xevudy®)

Behandlung von COVID-19

Die Antikörper wirken dabei auf zweierlei Weise: Sie binden direkt an spezifische Erregerproteine oder -toxine und inhibieren so deren Funktion, beispielsweise das Entry in die Wirtszelle. Zusätzlich können sie über die Rekrutierung von Komplementfaktoren oder Immunzellen die Zerstörung der Erreger durch das Immunsystem einleiten (s. Abb.) [2]. Sowohl kurative als auch präventive Anwendungen werden damit ermöglicht.

Abb.: Wirkung von monoklonalen Antikörpern Binden Antikörper an ein Antigen, wird dessen Funktion neutralisiert (C). Außerdem können Immunzellen wie natürliche Killerzellen (A), Phagozyten (D) oder Komplementfaktoren (B) rekrutiert werden, die zur Zerstörung des Erregers beitragen (modifiziert nach [25]).

Katalysator Corona

Gegen Viren wurden die meisten Fortschritte mit Anti­körpern gegen Glykoproteine von behüllten Viren erreicht, wie auch die Corona-Pandemie gezeigt hat. Alle zugelassenen Antikörper richten sich gegen die Rezeptorbindungsdomäne des Spikeproteins, mithilfe derer das Virus über eine Interaktion mit dem Angiotensin-Converting-Enzyme-2-Rezeptor in die Wirtszellen eindringt. Bekanntlich entkam das Virus durch Mutationen des Spikeproteins den therapeutischen Antikörper relativ zügig. Gegen derzeit zirkulierende Virusvarianten wirken die Präparate nicht mehr [3]. Derzeitige Forschungen konzentrieren sich deshalb unter anderem auf stärker konservierte Teile des Spikeproteins, beispielsweise die S2-Region, die an der Basis der Spikes liegt. Wissenschaftler vom kalifornischen Scribbs Research Institute zeigten kürzlich, dass Antikörper gegen dieses Areal im Mausversuch ein breites Spektrum von Corona-Viren neutralisierten (SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV) und als mögliches Werkzeug gegen zukünftige Coronavirus-Pandemien dienen könnten [4].

Breitspektrum-Grippe-Antikörper

Ähnliche Herausforderungen hält auch das Influenza-Virus bereit. Die natürliche Immunantwort induziert vor allem Antikörper gegen den Kopf des Hämagglutinins auf der Virusoberfläche. Analog zum Corona-Virus ist die Wirkung der Antikörper nur von kurzer Dauer [2]. Mutationen sorgen dafür, dass sich die Hüllproteine und deren Glykosylierungsmuster fortlaufend weiterentwickeln (Antigendrift). Die Antikörper wirken dann nur gegen den ursprünglichen Virusstamm. Auch beim Influenza-Virus ist die Basis, die Stiel­region des Hämagglutinins wesentlich stärker konserviert, was ihn für die Forschung interessant macht [2]. Im Rahmen der natürlichen Immunantwort bilden sich nur kaum Antikörper gegen diesen Teil des Hämagglutinins, wahrscheinlich weil er für B-Lymphozyten nicht so gut zugänglich ist [2]. Mehrere solche Antikörper gegen den Hämagglutinin-Stiel befinden sich derzeit in der Pipeline. Zu den am breitesten wirksamen Vertretern zählen Medi8852 von Astra­Zeneca und Vir-2482 des amerikanischen Biotech-Unter­nehmen Vir Biotechnology, die gegen ein weites Spektrum von Influenza-A-Viren abdecken. Medi8852 schnitt in einer Phase-IIa-Studie an Infizierten zwar nicht besser ab als Oseltamivir, wurde aber gut vertragen [5]. Vir-2482 wird derzeit in einer Phase-II-Präventionsstudie untersucht, die bis Ende nächsten Jahres läuft [6].

Schon heute im Versorgungsalltag

Im Versorgungsalltag angekommen sind monoklonale Antikörper hingegen schon bei der Prävention einer Infektion mit dem respiratorischen Synzytial-Virus (RSV) (s. Tab. 1). Normalerweise verlaufen diese Infektionen mild, können aber bei Kindern und Erwachsenen mit Vorerkrankungen oder Älteren zur Hospitalisierung führen. Der gegen das Fusionsprotein des RS-Virus gerichtete Antikörper Palivizumab (Synagis®) wurde bereits 1999 zur Infektionsprophylaxe zugelassen und verhindert die Fusion der Virushülle mit der Wirtszellmembran. Der Antikörper darf aber nur unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen angewendet werden, z. B. bei Frühchen. Mit der Zulassung durch die EMA Ende 2022 und der Einführung von Nirsevimab (Beyfortus®) zum 1. September 2023 erweiterten sich die Therapieoptionen. Der monoklonale IgG1κ-Antikörper bindet ebenfalls an das Fusionsprotein des Virus, wirkt aufgrund einer modifizierten Aminosäuresequenz in der Fc-Region über fünf Monate und muss so nur am Anfang der RSV-Saison injiziert werden. In der entsprechenden Phase-IIb-Studie zeichnete sich der Wirkstoff durch eine 75%ige Wirksamkeit aus (p < 0,001) [7]. Zugelassen ist er für Neugeborene, Säuglinge und Klein­kinder während ihrer ersten RSV-Saison. Der Antikörper soll im Winter 2023/2024 zur Verfügung stehen.

Therapeutische Antikörper haben zudem Einzug in die HIV-Therapie gehalten. 2019 wurde in Europa der anti-CD4-Antikörper Ibalizumab (Trogarzo®) zugelassen, der verhindert, dass das Virus in die T-Zellen eindringen kann, und vor allem bei Patienten mit therapieresistentem, multiresistentem HI-Virus zusätzlich zur antiretroviralen Therapie eingesetzt wird. Letztes Jahr hat der Hersteller Theratechnologies mit Verweis auf die unrentable Erstattung in Europa die Zulassung wieder zurückgegeben und vertreibt das Präparat nur noch in Nordamerika. Vorausgegangen war die Nutzenbewertung des Gemeinsamen Bundesausschusses, die keinen Zusatznutzen feststellte und den Verkaufspreis drastisch reduzierte [8]. Es befinden sich aber weitere Antikörper in der Pipeline: z. B. der anti-Chemokin-Rezeptor-5(CCR5)-­Antikörper Leronlimab (Phase III [9]) oder breit neutralisierende HIV-Antikörper wie 3BNC117 und 10-1074 gegen das virale Hüllprotein (Phase II, [10]).

Hilfe bei Tropenkrankheiten

Gegen durch Viren verursachte Tropenkrankheiten fehlen weitestgehend passende antivirale Therapieoptionen. Deshalb werden auch Behandlungsmöglichkeiten mit monoklonalen Antikörpern ausgelotet. Gegen Ebola ließ die FDA 2020 z. B. den Antikörpercocktail Inmazeb™ (Atoltivimab, Maftivimab, Odesivimab-ebgn) und das Monopräparat Ebanga™ (Ansuvimab) zu, nachdem beide in der PALM-Studie während eines Ebola-Ausbruchs in der Demokratischen Republik Kongo die Mortalität stärker reduzierten als der Antikörpercocktail ZMapp und Remdesivir (Mortalität: ZMapp 49,7% Remdesivir 53,1% Inmazeb™ 33,5% Ebanga™ 35,1%) [11]. Die Antikörper richten sich gegen das Ebola-Oberflächenglykoprotein GP und verhindern somit die Fusion der Virushülle mit der Wirtszellmembran. Auch gegen das E-Protein der Flaviviren Zika-, Dengue- und Gelbfieber-Virus werden verschiedene monoklonale Antikörper, die von Genesenen isoliert wurden, analysiert.

Nicht immer muss der Antikörper als eigentliches Protein injiziert werden, schon die entsprechende mRNA genügt. Moderna hat in einer Phase-I-Studie gezeigt, dass eine für einen Antikörper gegen das E2-Protein des Chikungunya-Virus (CHKV-24) kodierende mRNA neutralisierende Antikörpertiter induzieren kann [12]. Vorteile der Technologie: Sie ist kosteneffektiver, und die Antikörper können einfacher modifiziert werden.

Toxin-Antikörper als Add-on und zur Prophylaxe

Im Vergleich zu Viren sind Bakterien deutlich komplexere Organismen, nicht nur was deren Aufbau, sondern auch deren Infektionswege und Resistenzmechanismen betrifft. Dementsprechend gestaltet sich auch die Suche nach möglichen therapeutischen Antikörpern schwieriger. Zur Zulassung in Europa gebracht haben es bis jetzt zwei monoklonale Antikörper gegen die vergleichsweise einfacher zugänglichen bakteriellen Exotoxine (s. Tab. 1): Bezlotoxumab (Zinplava®) gegen das Clostridioides-difficile-Toxin und Obiltoxaximab (Nyxthracis®) gegen das Anthrax-Toxin. Diese Präparate werden zur Prophylaxe eingesetzt bzw. Obiltoxaximab auch als Ergänzung zur antibakteriellen Therapie. Weit fortgeschritten waren auch die Bemühungen um den Antikörper Suvratoxumab gegen das Staphylococcus-aureus-Toxin alpha-Hämolysin. Das Unternehmen Aridis Pharmaceuticals rekrutiert derzeit Probanden für eine Phase-III-Studie mit dem Antikörper [13]. Es soll gezeigt werden, wie gut das Biologikum eine Pneumonie bei invasiv beatmeten, mit S. aureus besiedelten Probanden verhindern kann. In der Phase-II-Studie reduzierte der Antikörper die Zahl der Erkrankungen um knapp 32% (p = 0,17) [14]. Im März musste das Unternehmen die Studie allerdings auf Eis legen, weil AstraZeneca die Lizenzvereinbarung aufgrund nicht geleisteter Zahlungen vonseiten Aridis aufgekündigt hat. Einen weiteren anti-alpha-Hämolysin-Antikörper, Tosatoxumab, der sich zusätzlich gegen den Clumping-Faktor auf der Oberfläche des Bakteriums richtet, untersucht Aridis in einem ähnlichen Setting in einer weiteren Phase-III-Studie als Co-Medikation zur üblichen Antibiose einer beatmungsassoziierten S.-aureus-Pneumonie [15].

Auf einen Blick

  • Derzeit sind acht verschiedene Antikörperpräparate gegen Infektionskrankheiten in Europa zugelassen, die Hälfte davon gegen COVID-19.
  • Monoklonale Antikörper wirken sehr spezifisch, schützen über Monate und sind sicher. Nachteile sind der hohe Preis und mögliche Escape-­Mutationen der Erreger.
  • Monoklonale Antikörper können kurativ und präventiv eingesetzt werden.
  • Behüllte Viren lassen sich einfacher angreifen als unbehüllte Viren. Hierzu zählen z. B. Corona-­Viren, Influenza-Viren, Ebola-Viren, Dengue-­Viren, Zika-Viren, RSV, HI-Viren.
  • Bakterientoxine können heute schon teilweise mit monoklonalen Antikörpern neutralisiert werden. Weitere Antikörper mit direkten Bakterien-Targets warten noch in der (präklinischen) Pipeline.
  • Weniger Fortschritte sind gegen Protozoen und Viren erzielt worden.

Bakterienbestandteile im Visier

Direkte Ansätze, Bakterien anzugreifen, nehmen mittlerweile ebenso Form an. Viele Bakterien hüllen sich beispielsweise in einen Biofilm ein, der sie vor den Angriffen des Immunsystems schützt und auch für Antibiotika schwerer zugänglich macht. Die schleimartige Matrix kann durch verschiedene Biopolymere entstehen, z. B. durch extrazelluläre DNA. Diese wird durch Proteine der DNABII-Familie stabilisiert. Viele verschiedene Bakterien (z. B. Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus oder Klebsiella pneumoniae) bilden Biofilme mithilfe dieser Proteine, was sie zu einem interessanten Angriffspunkt macht. Der monoklonale humane IgG1-Antikörper TRL1068 greift an diesen Proteinen an und zerstört den Biofilm, was die Bakterien wieder für Antibiotika zugänglich macht. Im Mai gab der Hersteller Trellis Bioscience erste Ergebnisse der Phase-I-Studie bekannt: Der Antikörper reduzierte nach schon sieben Tagen die Biofilme auf den künstlichen Gelenken der Teilnehmer, bei zwei der acht Probanden sogar bis unter die Nachweisgrenze [16].

Ein weiterer Kandidat im klinischen Stadium, das Antikörperfragment LMN-101, bindet an den Flagellum-Bestandteil Flagellin A des Bakteriums Campylobacter jejuni. Durch seine zwei Flagella erlangt das Durchfall-verursachende Bakterium Mobilität und Infektiösität. Im Rahmen einer laufenden Phase-II-Studie wird untersucht, wie gut das Fragment Provokationsversuche mit dem Bakterium abwehrt [17].

In der präklinischen Pipeline finden sich darüber hinaus Antikörperkandidaten gegen bakterielle Polysaccharide, z. B. A1102 gegen das O-Antigen des Lipopolysaccharids von Carbapenem-resistenten Klebsiella pneumoniae oder gegen bakterielle Enzyme, z. B. Unimab gegen die bakterielle Glyceraldehyd-3-phosphat Dehydrogenase [18, 19]. Diskutiert werden auch Konjugate von Antikörpern und Antibiotika. Die Entwicklung des anti-S.-areus-Antikörper-Rifamycin-Konjugats DSTA4637S durch den Hersteller Genentech wurde mittlerweile aber eingestellt. Kürzlich präsentierten US-Forscher dann einen anti-S.-areus-Antikörper, der mit mehreren toxinhemmenden Proteinen fusioniert wurde, sogenannten Centyrinen. Diese speziellen Proteinen binden verschiedene porenbildende Leukocidine, mit denen sich das Bakterium aus Phagozyten befreien kann [20]. Im Zell­versuch und an Mäusen dämpfte das Fusionsprotein das Infektionsgeschehen deutlich.

Protozoen und Pilze am Spielfeldrand

Die Entwicklung von Biologika gegen Protozoen- und Pilz­infektionen hinkt dem Fortschritt der Antikörperentwicklung gegen Viren und bakterielle Erreger hinterher. Protozoen stellen mit ihren verschiedenen Lebenszyklen komplexe Erreger dar. Gleichzeitig sind sie mehrheitlich in armen Ländern des globalen Südens beheimatet, sodass die Entwicklung der teuren Biologika für die pharmazeutische Industrie finanziell kaum lohnenswert erscheint [21]. Einzig gegen die Malaria befinden sich bereits einige Kandidaten in der klinischen Prüfung. Das Circumsporozoit-Protein (CSP) ist das am häufigsten vorkommende Oberflächenprotein der Sporozoiten von Plasmodium falciparum und trägt zur Infektion von Leberzellen bei. In der Antikörperforschung stellt es das am häufigsten verwendete Target dar. Letztes Jahr wurden entsprechende Ergebnisse der Phase-II-Studie mit dem langwirksamen anti-CSP-Antikörper CIS43LS an 330 Probanden veröffentlicht. Eine einmalige Infusion mit dem Antikörper in der höchsten Dosierung von 40 mg/kg Körper­gewicht schützte in der 24-wöchigen Beobachtungszeit zu 88% vor einer Malariainfektion (p < 0,001) [22]. 

Auch von Pilzinfektionen, insbesondere mit Antimykotika-resistenten Pilzen, geht eine zunehmende Gefahr aus, die oft unterschätzt wird. Die derzeitigen Bemühungen konzentrieren sich auf Zellwandbestandteile wie beta-Glucane und Oberflächenproteine als mögliche Ansatzpunkte für monoklonale Antikörper – allesamt aber in der präklinischen Forschung [23]. Ein ehemaliger vielversprechender Kandidat, Efungumab (Mycograb®), ist aus dem Rennen. Die Europä­ische Arzneimittel-Agentur lehnte 2006 eine Zulassung des gegen das Pilz-Heatshock-Protein 90 gerichteten Antikörperfragments aufgrund von Sicherheitsbedenken ab. Das Mittel war als Begleitmedikation zu Amphotericin B bei der Therapie einer invasiven Candidose gedacht.

Tab. 2: Angriffsorte antiinfektiver monoklonaler Antikörper, die sich in der klinischen Pipeline befinden (modifiziert nach [26])

Target / ErregerBezeichnung (Hersteller)
Phase IPhase IIPhase III
Chikungunya-Virus

mRNA-1944

Moderna (USA)

  
Gelbfieber-Virus

TY014

Tysana Pte (SGP)

  
humanes Immun­­defizienz-Virus (HIV) 

Leronlimab

CytoDyn (USA)

 
 

3BNC117, 10-1074

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (USA)

 
Influenza-Virus 

MEDI8852

AstraZeneca (UK/SE)

 
 

VIR-2482

Vir Biotechnology (USA)

 
respiratorisches Synzytial-Virus (RSV) 

Clesrovimab

Merck (USA)

 
Tollwut-Virus  

SYN023

Synermore Biologics (TWN)

Zika-Virus

INO-A002

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA)

  
Staphylococcus areus  

Suvratoxumab

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (USA)

  

Tosatoxumab

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (USA)

 

9MW1411

Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience (CN)

 
DNABII, Biofilmbildner verschiedener Bakterien

TRL1068

Trellis Bioscience (USA)

  
Campylobacter jejuni 

LMN-101

Lumen Bioscience (USA)

 
Plasmodium falciparum(Malaria) 

CIS43LS

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (USA)

 
 

L9LS

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (USA)

 

Blick in die Zukunft

Trotz aller Forschungsbemühungen ist die Zahl der antiinfektiven monoklonalen Antikörper in der klinischen Pipeline noch überschaubar (s. Tab. 2). Die COVID-19-Pandemie hat aber gezeigt, was möglich ist – und wo Hürden für die Biopharmazeutika liegen. In manchen Fällen werden außerdem gar nicht die Antikörper selbst eingesetzt: Im Rahmen der Reverse Vaccinology 2.0 nutzen Forscher wirksame Antikörper zur Identifizierung geeigneter Impfantigene [2]. Neue Techniken wie das Machine Learning, DNA/RNA-­kodierte Antikörper und Antikörpermultimere können der Forschung weiteren Schwung verleihen [24].

Literatur

[1] Otsubo R, Yasui T et al. Monoclonal antibody therapeutics for infectious diseases: Beyond normal human immunoglobulin. Pharmacol Ther 2022;240:108233

 [2] Pantaleo G et a. Antibodies to combat viral infections: development strategies and progress. Nat Rev Drug Discov 2022;21:676-696

 [3] Möglicher Einsatz der neutralisierenden monoklonalen Antikörper in Abhängigkeit von der diagnostizierten SARS-CoV-2-Virusvariante. Fachgruppe COVRIIN beim Robert Koch-Institut, Stand Juni 2023, www.rki.de/DE/Content/Kommissionen/COVRIIN/Therapie_Versorgung/FG_COVRIIN_Therapie_Versorgung_node.html

 [4] Zhou P et al. Broadly neutralizing anti-S2 antibodies protect against all three human betacoronaviruses that cause deadly disease. Immunity 2023;56:669-686.e7

 [5] Ali SO et al. Evaluation of MEDI8852, an Anti-Influenza A Mono­clonal Antibody, in Treating Acute Uncomplicated Influenza. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2018;62:e00694-18

 [6] A Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of VIR-2482 for the Prevention of Illness Due to Influenza A. https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05567783, Abruf am 30. Juni 2023

 [7] Hammitt LL et al. Nirsevimab for Prevention of RSV in Healthy Late-Preterm and Term Infants. N Engl J Med 2022;386:837-846

 [8] Nutzenbewertung nach § 35a SGB V: Nutzenbewertungsverfahren zum Wirkstoff Ibalizumab (Multiresistente HIV-Infektion). Gemeinsamer Bundesausschuss (G-BA), Beschlussfassung: 18. Februar 2021, www.g-ba.de/bewertungsverfahren/nutzenbewertung/589/

 [9] PRO 140 in Treatment-Experienced HIV-1 Subjects. https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03902522?term=leronlimab&phase=2&draw=2&rank=3 , Abruf am 4. Juli 2023

[10] Gaebler C et al. Prolonged viral suppression with anti-HIV-1 antibody therapy. Nature 2022;606:368-374

[11] Mulangu S et al. A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics. N Engl J Med 2019;381:2293-2303

[12] August A et al. A phase 1 trial of lipid-encapsulated mRNA encoding a monoclonal antibody with neutralizing activity against Chikungunya virus. Nat Med 2021;27:2224-2233

[13] A Human Monoclonal Antibody Against Staphylococcus Aureus Alpha Toxin in Mechanically Ventilated Adult Subjects - 2 (SAATELLITE-2), https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05331885, Abruf am 1. Juli 2023

[14] Francois B et al. Efficacy and safety of suvratoxumab for prevention of Staphylococcus aureus ventilator-associated pneumonia (SAATELLITE): a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, phase 2 pilot trial. Lancet Infect Dis 2021;21:1313-1323

[15] Adjunctive Therapy to Antibiotics in the Treatment of S. Aureus Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia With AR-301. (AR-301-002), https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03816956, Abruf am 1. Juli 2023

[16] Trellis Bioscience Announces Positive Interim Phase 1 Results for TRL1068, a Novel Native Human Monoclonal Antibody Which Reduces Bacterial Biofilm Burden in Chronic Prosthetic Joint Infections. Pressemitteilung Trellis Bioscience vom 4. Mai 2023, www.biospace.com/article/releases/trellis-bioscience-announces-positive-interim-phase-1-results-for-trl1068-a-novel-native-human-monoclonal-antibody-which-reduces-bacterial-biofilm-burden-in-chronic-prosthetic-joint-infections/

[17] LMN-101 in a Campylobacter Human Challenge Model. https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04182490?term=lumen+bioscience&draw=2, Abruf am 1. Juli 2023

[18] Szijártó V et al. Endotoxin neutralization by an O-antigen specific monoclonal antibody: A potential novel therapeutic approach against Klebsiella pneumoniae ST258. Virulence 2017;8:1203-1215

[19] www.immunethep.com/pipeline, Abruf am 2. Juli 2023

[20] Buckley PT et al. Multivalent human antibody-centyrin fusion protein to prevent and treat Staphylococcus aureus infections. Cell Host Microbe 2023;31:751-765

[21] Longoni SS et al. Monoclonal Antibodies for Protozoan Infections: A Future Reality or a Utopic Idea? Front Med (Lausanne) 2021;8:745665

[22] Kayentao K et al. Safety and Efficacy of a Monoclonal Antibody against Malaria in Mali. N Engl J Med 2022;387:1833-1842

[23] Qadri H et al. Immunotherapies against human bacterial and fungal infectious diseases: A review. Front Med (Lausanne) 2023;10:1135541

[24] Troisi M et al. A new dawn for monoclonal antibodies against antimicrobial resistant bacteria. Front Microbiol 2022;13:1080059

[25] Hey A. History and practice: antibodies in infectious diseases. Microbiol Spectrum 2015;3:AID-0026-2014

[26] www.who.int/images/default-source/departments/immunization-ivb/pdvac/who-monoclonal-antibodies.jpg?sfvrsn=f0870999_3, Abruf am 2. Juli 2023

Dr. Tony Daubitz, Apotheker
redaktion@daz.online

