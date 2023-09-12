Biologika als Antwort auf drängende infektiologische Probleme

Literatur

[1] Otsubo R, Yasui T et al. Monoclonal antibody therapeutics for infectious diseases: Beyond normal human immunoglobulin. Pharmacol Ther 2022;240:108233

[2] Pantaleo G et a. Antibodies to combat viral infections: development strategies and progress. Nat Rev Drug Discov 2022;21:676-696

[3] Möglicher Einsatz der neutralisierenden monoklonalen Antikörper in Abhängigkeit von der diagnostizierten SARS-CoV-2-Virusvariante. Fachgruppe COVRIIN beim Robert Koch-Institut, Stand Juni 2023, www.rki.de/DE/Content/Kommissionen/COVRIIN/Therapie_Versorgung/FG_COVRIIN_Therapie_Versorgung_node.html

[4] Zhou P et al. Broadly neutralizing anti-S2 antibodies protect against all three human betacoronaviruses that cause deadly disease. Immunity 2023;56:669-686.e7

[5] Ali SO et al. Evaluation of MEDI8852, an Anti-Influenza A Mono­clonal Antibody, in Treating Acute Uncomplicated Influenza. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2018;62:e00694-18

[6] A Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of VIR-2482 for the Prevention of Illness Due to Influenza A. https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05567783, Abruf am 30. Juni 2023

[7] Hammitt LL et al. Nirsevimab for Prevention of RSV in Healthy Late-Preterm and Term Infants. N Engl J Med 2022;386:837-846

[8] Nutzenbewertung nach § 35a SGB V: Nutzenbewertungsverfahren zum Wirkstoff Ibalizumab (Multiresistente HIV-Infektion). Gemeinsamer Bundesausschuss (G-BA), Beschlussfassung: 18. Februar 2021, www.g-ba.de/bewertungsverfahren/nutzenbewertung/589/

[9] PRO 140 in Treatment-Experienced HIV-1 Subjects. https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03902522?term=leronlimab&phase=2&draw=2&rank=3 , Abruf am 4. Juli 2023

[10] Gaebler C et al. Prolonged viral suppression with anti-HIV-1 antibody therapy. Nature 2022;606:368-374

[11] Mulangu S et al. A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics. N Engl J Med 2019;381:2293-2303

[12] August A et al. A phase 1 trial of lipid-encapsulated mRNA encoding a monoclonal antibody with neutralizing activity against Chikungunya virus. Nat Med 2021;27:2224-2233

[13] A Human Monoclonal Antibody Against Staphylococcus Aureus Alpha Toxin in Mechanically Ventilated Adult Subjects - 2 (SAATELLITE-2), https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05331885, Abruf am 1. Juli 2023

[14] Francois B et al. Efficacy and safety of suvratoxumab for prevention of Staphylococcus aureus ventilator-associated pneumonia (SAATELLITE): a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, phase 2 pilot trial. Lancet Infect Dis 2021;21:1313-1323

[15] Adjunctive Therapy to Antibiotics in the Treatment of S. Aureus Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia With AR-301. (AR-301-002), https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03816956, Abruf am 1. Juli 2023

[16] Trellis Bioscience Announces Positive Interim Phase 1 Results for TRL1068, a Novel Native Human Monoclonal Antibody Which Reduces Bacterial Biofilm Burden in Chronic Prosthetic Joint Infections. Pressemitteilung Trellis Bioscience vom 4. Mai 2023, www.biospace.com/article/releases/trellis-bioscience-announces-positive-interim-phase-1-results-for-trl1068-a-novel-native-human-monoclonal-antibody-which-reduces-bacterial-biofilm-burden-in-chronic-prosthetic-joint-infections/

[17] LMN-101 in a Campylobacter Human Challenge Model. https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04182490?term=lumen+bioscience&draw=2, Abruf am 1. Juli 2023

[18] Szijártó V et al. Endotoxin neutralization by an O-antigen specific monoclonal antibody: A potential novel therapeutic approach against Klebsiella pneumoniae ST258. Virulence 2017;8:1203-1215

[19] www.immunethep.com/pipeline, Abruf am 2. Juli 2023

[20] Buckley PT et al. Multivalent human antibody-centyrin fusion protein to prevent and treat Staphylococcus aureus infections. Cell Host Microbe 2023;31:751-765

[21] Longoni SS et al. Monoclonal Antibodies for Protozoan Infections: A Future Reality or a Utopic Idea? Front Med (Lausanne) 2021;8:745665

[22] Kayentao K et al. Safety and Efficacy of a Monoclonal Antibody against Malaria in Mali. N Engl J Med 2022;387:1833-1842

[23] Qadri H et al. Immunotherapies against human bacterial and fungal infectious diseases: A review. Front Med (Lausanne) 2023;10:1135541

[24] Troisi M et al. A new dawn for monoclonal antibodies against antimicrobial resistant bacteria. Front Microbiol 2022;13:1080059

[25] Hey A. History and practice: antibodies in infectious diseases. Microbiol Spectrum 2015;3:AID-0026-2014

[26] www.who.int/images/default-source/departments/immunization-ivb/pdvac/who-monoclonal-antibodies.jpg?sfvrsn=f0870999_3, Abruf am 2. Juli 2023