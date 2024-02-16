Kardiovaskuläre Ereignisse durch Anticholinergika?

Literatur:

[1] Huang WC et al. Association between recently raised anticholinergic burden and risk of acute cardiovascular events: nationwide case-case-time-control study. BMJ 2023;382:e076045. doi.org/10.1136/bmj-2023-076045

[2] Tan ECK et al. Anticholinergic burden and risk of stroke and death in people with different types of dementia. J Alzheimers Dis 2018;65:589-96. doi.org/10.3233/JAD-180353

[3] Gamble DT et al. Baseline anticholinergic burden from medications predicts incident fatal and non-fatal stroke in the EPIC-Norfolk general population. Int J Epidemiol 2018;47:625-33. doi.org/10.1093/ije/dyx265

[4] Lockery JE et al, ASPREE Investigator Group listed on www.aspree.org. A cohort study of anticholinergic medication burden and incident dementia and stroke in older adults. J Gen Intern Med 2021;36:1629-37. doi.org/10.1007/s11606-020-06550-2

[5] Myint PK et al. Total anticholinergic burden and risk of mortality and cardiovascular disease over 10 years in 21,636 middle-aged and older men and women of EPIC-Norfolk prospective population study. Age Ageing 2015;44:219-25. doi.org/10.1093/ageing/afu185

[6] Singh S et al. Pro-arrhythmic and pro-ischaemic effects of inhaled anticholinergic medications. Thorax 2013;68:114-6. doi.org/10.1136/thoraxjnl-2011-201275

[7] Boustani M et al. Impact of anticholinergics on the aging brain: a review and practical application. Aging Health 2008;4(3):311-320; doi.org/10.2217/1745509X.4.3.31. Update 2012: www.uea.ac.uk/documents/746480/2855738/Anticholinergics.pdf

[8] Kiesel EK, Hopf YM, Drey M. An anticholinergic burden score for German prescribers: score development. BMC Geriatr 2018;18:239. doi.org/10.1186/s12877-018-0929-6

[9] Geisslinger G et al. Mutschler Arzneimittelwirkungen, 11. Auflage 2020, Wissenschaftliche Verlagsgesellschaft Stuttgart