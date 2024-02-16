Pharmazie
» Alle Artikel

Risiken erkennnen und reduzieren

Kardiovaskuläre Ereignisse durch Anticholinergika?

Stuttgart - 16.02.2024, 09:14 Uhr

0

Typische anticholinerge Wirkungen&nbsp;sind Mundtrockenheit oder Obstipation. Doch auch das Herz kann betroffen sein. (Foto: Pixel-Shot / AdobeStock)

Typische anticholinerge Wirkungen sind Mundtrockenheit oder Obstipation. Doch auch das Herz kann betroffen sein. (Foto: Pixel-Shot / AdobeStock)

In einer 2023 im British Medical Journal publizierten Studie wird ein Zusammenhang zwischen einer erhöhten anticholinergen Last und einem erhöhten Risiko für das Auftreten akuter kardiovaskulärer Ereignisse postuliert [1]. Die gefundene Dosisabhängigkeit unterstreicht laut den Autoren den möglichen Kausalzusammenhang, auch wenn die Studie insgesamt einige Schwächen aufweist. Apothekenteams können in der Beratung dazu bei­tragen, anticholinerge Effekte zu erkennen und zu reduzieren.

Um der Fragestellung nachzugehen, ob eine kurzfristig erhöhte anticho­linerge Last das Risiko akuter kardiovaskulärer Vorfälle bei älteren Patienten ≥ 65 Jahre erhöht (s. Kasten „Anticholinerge Effekte“), wurden Fälle der Forschungsdatenbank der nationalen taiwanesischen Krankenversicherung ausgewertet. Betrachtet wurden Hospitalisierungen aufgrund von akuten kardiovaskulären Ereignissen zwischen 2011 und 2018. 

Mehr zum Thema

Interpharm 2023 Heimversorgung KOMPAKT

Medikationsanalyse kann helfen, das Delir-Risiko zu senken

Hinweise auf anticholinerges Syndrom

Warnung vor Off-label-Use von Scopolamin-Pflastern

Zu diesen akuten kardiovaskulären Ereignissen zählten Herzinfarkte, Schlaganfälle, Arrhythmien, Erregungsleitungsstörungen, Synkopen und kardiovaskulär bedingter Tod. Eingeschlossen wurden 248.579 Fälle; das Durchschnittsalter der Patienten betrug 78,4 Jahre; 53,4 % waren männlich. Die häufigsten Komorbiditäten waren Hypertonie (62,2 %), Diabetes mellitus (32,3 %) und Dyslipidämie (24,0 %). Patienten mit akuten kardiovaskulären Ereignissen in den letzten 5 Jahren vor der Hospitalisierung wurden ausgeschlossen.

Bewertung der Anticholinergen Last

Zur Bestimmung der anticholinergen Last wurde der Anticholinergic Cognitive Burden Scale (ACB) von Boustani [7] herangezogen, welcher die Wirkstoffe anhand eines Punktesystems nach der Stärke ihrer anticholinergen Wirkungen bewertet (s. Tab.).

Tabelle: Klassifizierung von Arzneistoffen anhand ihrer anti­cholinergen Last (Auswahl, nach [7]). 

Anticholinergic Cognitive Burden Scale nach Boustani: 1 Punkt = geringe anticholinerge Last, 2 Punkte = moderate anticholinerge Last, 3 Punkte = hohe anticholinerge Last. Als klinisch relevant wird eine anticholinerge Gesamtlast von 3 Punkten oder mehr angesehen.

1 Punkt2 Punkte3 Punkte
  • Alprazolam
  • Atenolol
  • Bupropion
  • Captopril
  • Cimetidin
  • Codein
  • Colchicin
  • Diazepam
  • Fentanyl
  • Furosemid
  • Fluvoxamin
  • Haloperidol
  • Hydrocortison
  • Isosorbid
  • Loperamid
  • Metoprolol
  • Morphin
  • Nifedipin
  • Prednison
  • Risperidon
  • Theophyllin
  • Trazodon
  • Triamteren
  • Amantadin
  • Carbamazepin
  • Levomepromazin
  • Loxapin
  • Oxcarbazepin
  • Pethidin
  • Pimozid
  • Amitriptylin
  • Atropin
  • Chlorpheniramin
  • Clemastin
  • Clomipramin
  • Clozapin
  • Dimenhydrinat
  • Diphenhydramin
  • Doxepin
  • Hydroxyzin
  • Imipramin
  • Nortriptylin
  • Olanzapin
  • Orphenadrin
  • Oxybutynin
  • Paroxetin
  • Perphenazin
  • Promethazin
  • Quetiapin
  • Scopolamin
  • Thioridazin
  • Tolterodin
  • Trimipramin

Um einen protopathischen Bias (s. Kasten „Protopathischer Bias“) aus­zuschließen, wählten die Autoren ein Fall-Fall-Zeit-Kontroll-Design (case case time control, CCTC). Dazu wurden bei einer Gruppe von Patienten mit akutem kardiovaskulärem Ereignis ein Gefährdungszeitraum (1 bis 30 Tage vor dem Ereignis) und vier Referenzzeiträume (jeweils 30 Tage innerhalb von 60 bis 180 Tagen vor dem Ereignis) definiert. Die anticholinerge Last im Gefährdungszeitraum wurde jeweils mit der anticholinergen Last in einem Referenzzeitraum verglichen. Zusätzlich wurde jedem Patienten mit einem kardiovaskulären Ereignis ein Vergleichspatient zugeordnet, bei dem erst einige Zeit später (60 bis 180 Tage) ein Ereignis auftrat. Für diese Vergleichspatienten wurde die anticholinerge Last in den gleichen Zeiträumen wie bei denen mit akutem Ereignis betrachtet. Es wurden Sensitivitäts­analysen unter Einbeziehung verschiedener zeitlicher Szenarien, unterschiedlicher anticholinerger Scores und Schwellenwerte für eine hohe anticholinerge Belastung durchgeführt. Insgesamt waren die Ergebnisse konsistent.

Protopathischer Bias

Ein protopathischer Bias ist eine spezielle Verzerrung von Ergebnissen, wenn retrospektiv Ereignisse betrachtet werden. Dabei können Früh­sym­ptome des Ereignisses der Grund dafür sein, dass eine spezifische Behandlung erfolgt. Fälschlicherweise kann es so aussehen, als sei die Behandlung der Grund für das Ereignis. Dabei ist die Behandlung erst erfolgt, als sich das Ereignis schon angekündigt hat. In dieser Studie bezieht sich der protopathische Bias darauf, dass z. B. Schwindel ein Frühsymptom von kardiovaskulären Ereignissen sein kann. Gegen den Schwindel wird dann ein Antivertiginosum mit anticholinergen Eigenschaften verordnet. Wenn nun das kardiovaskuläre Ereignis sich vollständig manifestiert, sieht es so aus, als sei das Antivertiginosum der Grund. Eigentlich hat sich das Ereignis aber schon angekündigt, und das Antivertiginosum war nur die falsche Therapie.

In der Crossover-Fallanalyse, in der Patienten mit akutem Ereignis betrachtet wurden, wurde das Risiko zwischen einer anticholinergen Last von 1 bis 2 Punkten im Gefährdungszeitraum mit 0 Punkten im Referenzzeitraum berechnet. Das Odds Ratio (OR) betrug 1,86. In der Crossover-Kontrollanalyse, in der Patienten mit einem Ereignis in der Zukunft betrachtet wurden, ergab sich ein OR von 1,35. Um den proto­pathischen Bias zu adressieren, wurden die Odds Ratios der beiden Gruppen zueinander ins Verhältnis gesetzt. Durch diese Korrektur im Studiendesign ergab sich ein OR von 1,38. Beim Vergleich von einer anticholinergen Last ≥ 3 Punkten mit 0 Punkten betrug das korrigierte OR 2,03 und beim Vergleich von einer anticholinergen Last ≥ 3 Punkte mit 1 bis 2 Punkten betrug das korrigierte OR 1,48. Somit deutet die Studie auf ein erhöhtes Risiko akuter kardio­vaskulärer Ereignisse bei erhöhter anticholinerger Last hin.

Anticholinerge Effekte

Anticholinerge Effekte werden durch einen Antagonismus an m-Cholino-Rezeptoren (mAch-Rezeptoren) bzw. Muskarin-Rezeptoren vermittelt, weshalb diese Effekte auch als antimuskarinerge Wirkungen bezeichnet werden. Abgeleitet von Acetylcholin, dem physiologischen Liganden der Rezeptoren, hat sich der Begriff „anticholinerg“ etabliert.

Die Effekte sind vielfältig und reichen von leichten bis hin zu schwerwiegenden, sogar lebensbedrohlichen Effekten. Typische anticholinerge Nebenwirkungen sind beispielsweise [nach 9]:

periphere anticholinerge Wirkungen:

  • Mundtrockenheit
  • Obstipation
  • Miktionsstörungen
  • Sehstörungen

zentrale anticholinerge Wirkungen:

  • Konzentrationsstörungen
  • Verwirrtheit (bis hin zum Delir)
  • gesteigertes Risiko für Demenz

Wirkstoffe unterscheiden sich in der Art und im Ausmaß ihrer anticholinergen Wirkungen. Eine Kumulation anticholinerger Effekte wird besonders bei älteren Patienten sehr kritisch gesehen. Die Gesamtheit aller antimuskarinergen Effekte in einer Medikation wird als anticholinerge Last (ACL) bezeichnet.

Wirkung auf das Herz

Anticholinerg wirksame Substanzen beeinflussen unter anderem das kardiovaskuläre System. Über den Antagonismus an kardialen M2-Rezeptoren kann die Herzfrequenz gesteigert und Tachykardien ausgelöst werden (positiv chronotrope Effekte). Des Weiteren kann der Sinusknoten aktiviert und die atrioventrikuläre Überleitungszeit verkürzt werden (positiv dromotrope Effekte). Anticholinerge Substanzen können so pro-arrhythmisch wirken und ischämische Zustände begünstigen. Dies kann z. B. zu Tachyarrhythmien oder Verschlechterung einer Angina pectoris führen. Somit liegt die Vermutung nahe, dass eine hohe anticholinerge Last das Risiko kardio­vaskulärer Ereignisse sowie die kardiovaskuläre Mortalität erhöhen kann. In einigen Studien konnte ein möglicher Zusammenhang zwischen anticholinergen Effekten und Schlaganfällen gezeigt werden [2 – 5]. Andere Studien fanden eine Erhöhung des kardiovaskulären Risikos unter Therapie mit den inhalativen Anticholinergika Ipratropium- und Tio­tropiumbromid bei COPD-Patienten [6]. Da die Studien methodische Mängel aufweisen, gilt ein Kausalzusammenhang als bisher nicht eindeutig nachgewiesen.

Limitationen der Studie

In dieser Studie wurde durch das sorgfältige Studiendesign der Schwerpunkt darauf gelegt, den protopathischen Bias zu verhindern. Allerdings wirft die Studie eine Reihe weiterer Fragen und Limitationen auf.

Von den Autoren selbst wird eingeräumt, dass die als Datenbasis genutzte Datenbank der taiwanesischen Krankenversicherung zu folgenden Einschränkungen führt:

  • Erstens wurde keine Selbstmedikation inkludiert, da in der Datenbank nur erstattungsfähige Arzneimittel berücksichtigt wurden. Da auch Arzneimittel aus der Selbstmedikation oft sogar starke anticholinerge Effekte mit sich bringen, könnte dies zu einer Verzerrung führen.
  • Zweitens liegen keine Daten zur Adhärenz der Patienten vor. Fehlende Therapietreue oder eine fehlerhafte Arzneimitteleinnahme der verschriebenen Arzneimittel könnte zu falschen Interpretationen führen.

Ein generelles Problem in der internationalen Vergleichbarkeit der anticholinergen Gesamtlast sind die Vielzahl und Heterogenität der existierenden Scales und die somit fehlende Standardisierung. Die Tools setzen jeweils eigene Schwerpunkte, basieren auf unterschiedlichen Prinzipien und Expertenmeinungen, sind länderspezifisch und unterscheiden sich in ihrer Aktualität. Schwächen der Scales sind z. B. die fehlende Dosisabhängigkeit sowie die Nichtberücksichtigung pharmakokinetischer Interaktionen und gewebespezifischer Bindungsaffinitäten. Es gibt z. B. keinen Scale, der speziell auf kardiovaskuläre Effekte abgestimmt ist. Der hier verwendete Anticholinergic Cognitive Burden Scale von Boustani wurde 2008 in den USA entwickelt und vielfach in Studien genutzt (s. Tab.). Der Schwerpunkt liegt hierbei auf der Beeinflussung kognitiver Eigenschaften durch die anticholinerge Last. In den Sensitivitätsanalysen wurde allerdings auch eine Auswahl anderer Scales getestet sowie die Einberechnung der Dosis durchgeführt. Die Ergebnisse waren konsistent.

Nicht berücksichtigt wurden mögliche Interaktionen, die insbesondere bei Patienten mit Polymedikation auftreten können. Pharmakokinetische Inter­aktionen können z. B. Plasmaspiegel von Arzneimitteln bis in potenziell toxische Bereiche erhöhen. Dadurch ist das Risiko für unerwünschte Arzneimittelwirkungen erhöht. Das könnten sowohl anticholinerge Effekte als auch jegliche andere pharmakologische Effekte sein, die sich auf das kardiovaskuläre System auswirken.

Heterogene Arzneistoffe

Eine weitere Unsicherheit in dieser Studie, auf welche die Autoren in der Diskussion nicht eingehen, sind die pharmakologisch sehr heterogenen anticholinergen Arzneistoffe. Sie stammen aus den unterschiedlichsten pharmakologischen Gruppen und haben potenziell weitere Effekte, die an der Auslösung der kardiovaskulären Outcomes beteiligt gewesen sein könnten. Darüber hinaus sind die als „akute kardiovaskulär bedingte Events“ bezeichneten Diagnosen sehr heterogen und könnten unterschiedlichste Ursachen haben. Die Autoren geben an, dass die am meisten verschriebenen Arzneistoffe mit einem Anteil von fast 70% Antihistaminika seien, gefolgt von gastrointestinalen Spasmolytika (41%) und Diuretika (33,8%). Danach folgten Bronchodilatatoren, Antiemetika/Antivertiginosa, Antipsychotika und Antidepressiva. Diuretika können Arrhythmien z. B. durch das Auslösen von Elektrolyt­störungen begünstigen.

Antidepressiva und Antipsychotika sprechen oft mehrere Rezeptoren an und können das kardiovaskuläre System nicht nur über anticholinerge Effekte beeinflussen. Einige Substanzen aus den genannten Gruppen können außerdem eine QT-Zeit-Ver­längerung auslösen, die ebenfalls zu Synkopen, Arrhythmien sowie zum plötzlichen Herztod führen kann.

Möglicherweise könnte ein höheres kardiovaskuläres Risiko der Patienten auch mit einer höheren Anzahl von Arzneimitteln insgesamt im Gefährdungszeitraum assoziiert sein. Eine erhöhte Anzahl von Arzneimitteln erhöht das Nebenwirkungs- und Wechselwirkungsrisiko. Auch die Komplexität der Einnahme erhöht sich, sodass auch Dosierungs- und Einnahmefehler eine Rolle spielen könnten. Immerhin besteht die Studienpopulation aus Patienten mit einem Durchschnitts­alter von 78 Jahren.

Kein eindeutiger Kausalzusammenhang

Es bleibt festzuhalten, dass anticho­linerge Substanzen sich auf das kardiovaskuläre System auswirken und theoretisch durch pro-arrhythmische sowie pro-ischämische Wirkungen unerwünschte und potenziell gefährliche Effekte auslösen können. Ein eindeutiger Kausalzusammenhang zwischen einer Erhöhung der anticholinergen Last mit der Auslösung von akuten kardiovaskulären Ereignissen wie z. B. Herzinfarkt, Schlaganfall, Arrhythmien, Erregungsleitungsstörungen, Synkopen und kardiovaskulär bedingten Todesfällen konnte bisher – auch in dieser Studie – nicht eindeutig erbracht werden. Zukünftige Studien müssen diese These untermauern.

Ungeachtet dieses Kausalzusammenhangs gilt die Regel, dass Arzneimittel mit einer hohen anticholinergen Last sowie eine hohe anticholinerge Gesamtlast durch Polymedikation (ACL ≥ 3) insbesondere bei älteren Menschen und Patienten mit kognitiven Einschränkungen unbedingt zu vermeiden sind. Anticholinerge Arzneimittel können eine Vielzahl von unerwünschten Arzneimittelwirkungen unterschiedlicher Art auslösen, welche für die Patienten störend, schwer belastend, stark einschränkend bis lebensbedrohlich sein können.

Sensibilität im Beratungs­gespräch

Für das Apothekenteam ist es deshalb wichtig, in der Beratung eine gewisse Sensibilität für derartige unerwünschte Effekte zu entwickeln, den Patienten gut zuzuhören und Arzneimittel in der Selbstmedikation genau zu hinterfragen (s. Kasten unten „Hätten Sie’s gewusst?“). Die Apotheke kann dabei in der interdisziplinären Zusammen­arbeit mit Ärzten und Pflegekräften eine wichtige Rolle übernehmen. Sowohl in der täglichen Beratung als auch durch die Durchführung der pharmazeutischen Dienstleistung „Erweiterte Medikationsberatung bei Polymedikation“ kann die Apotheke helfen, unerwünschte anticholinerge Wirkungen zu erkennen und zu minimieren. Nicht selten führen anticho­linerge Effekte zu erkennbaren Konsequenzen wie Verordnungskaskaden oder dem Wunsch nach bestimmten Arzneimitteln in der Selbstmedikation, um diese Effekte zu lindern. Sowohl Softwares für die Arzneimitteltherapiesicherheit als auch Listen wie die Priscus-Liste oder Scales zur Berechnung der anticho­linergen Last (in Deutschland z. B. der German Anticholinergic Burden Scale [8]) helfen in der Praxis beim Erkennen kritischer Arzneimittel.|

Hätten Sie es gewusst? Auch Loperamid oder Pseudoephedrin wirken anticholinerg

Zahlreiche Arzneistoffe haben anticholinerge (Neben-)Wirkungen. Gerade bei älteren Patienten kann dies gravierende Folgen haben wie Stürze oder schwere kognitive Beeinträchtigungen. Zum Problem wird dies vor allem bei Wirkstoffen, deren anticholinerges Potenzial Ärzten und Apothekern eher unbekannt ist. Auch die zeitgleiche Einnahme mehrerer Wirkstoffe - die Selbstmedikation eingeschlossen - erhöht die anticholinerge Last. 

Der in der hier vorgestellten Studie zugrunde gelegte Anticholinergic Cognitive Burden Scale nach Boustani ist bereits einige Jahre alt (2008, Update 2012 [7]) und enthält im Original viele Arzneistoffe, die in Deutschland gar nicht auf dem Markt sind. Eine Gruppe Münchner Krankenhausapotheker um Esther Katharina Kiesel hat 2019 internationale Scores zur Bestimmung der anticholinergen Belastung eines Patienten zusammengefasst und auf Arzneistoffe reduziert bzw. Stoffe ergänzt, die in Deutschland zugelassen sind [8, 10]. 104 Wirkstoffe wurden dabei identifiziert, die eine niedrige anticholinerge Belastung (ACB-Score 1) für den Patienten darstellen, sowie 18 Wirkstoffe mit moderater (ACB-Score 2), und 29 Wirkstoffe mit hoher Belastung (ACB-Score 3). Die Scales von Boustani et al. und Kiesel et al. unterscheiden sich vor allem im Bereich der geringen anticholinergen Last. Hier werden in der Publikation von Kiesel et al. 69 Substanzen genannt, die in der Original­publikation von Boustani 2008 nicht enthalten sind. Daher empfiehlt es sich in Deutschland auf diese Liste zurückzugreifen [8]. Die Übersicht kann Ihnen in der Beratung eine Hilfestellung sein, die anticholinerge Belastung Ihrer Kunden einzuschätzen. 

Auch nicht verschreibungspflichtige Wirkstoffe sollten berücksichtigt werden – folgende sind nach [8] relevant:

ACB-Score 1:

  • Bisacodyl
  • Cetirizin
  • Desloratadin
  • Dextromethorphan
  • Dimetinden
  • Doxylamin
  • Guaifenesin
  • Levocetirizin
  • Loratadin
  • Naratriptan
  • Pseudoephedrin
  • Sumatriptan

ACB-Score 2:

  • Loperamid

ACB-Score 3:

  • Chlorphenamin
  • Clemastin
  • Dimenhydrinat
  • Diphenhydramin

Insbesondere für Senioren gilt, dass sie nach Möglichkeit keinen Arzneistoff mit ACB-Score 3 einnehmen sollten und ihre gesamte anticholinerge Belastung (Summe der Scores aller eingenommenen Arzneimittel) weniger als 3 betragen sollte.

Literatur:

[1] Huang WC et al. Association between recently raised anticholinergic burden and risk of acute cardiovascular events: nationwide case-case-time-control study. BMJ 2023;382:e076045. doi.org/10.1136/bmj-2023-076045

[2] Tan ECK et al. Anticholinergic burden and risk of stroke and death in people with different types of dementia. J Alzheimers Dis 2018;65:589-96. doi.org/10.3233/JAD-180353

[3] Gamble DT et al. Baseline anticholinergic burden from medications predicts incident fatal and non-fatal stroke in the EPIC-Norfolk general population. Int J Epidemiol 2018;47:625-33. doi.org/10.1093/ije/dyx265

[4] Lockery JE et al, ASPREE Investigator Group listed on www.aspree.org. A cohort study of anticholinergic medication burden and incident dementia and stroke in older adults. J Gen Intern Med 2021;36:1629-37. doi.org/10.1007/s11606-020-06550-2

[5] Myint PK et al. Total anticholinergic burden and risk of mortality and cardiovascular disease over 10 years in 21,636 middle-aged and older men and women of EPIC-Norfolk prospective population study. Age Ageing 2015;44:219-25. doi.org/10.1093/ageing/afu185

[6] Singh S et al. Pro-arrhythmic and pro-ischaemic effects of inhaled anticholinergic medications. Thorax 2013;68:114-6. doi.org/10.1136/thoraxjnl-2011-201275

[7] Boustani M et al. Impact of anticholinergics on the aging brain: a review and practical application. Aging Health 2008;4(3):311-320; doi.org/10.2217/1745509X.4.3.31. Update 2012: www.uea.ac.uk/documents/746480/2855738/Anticholinergics.pdf

[8] Kiesel EK, Hopf YM, Drey M. An anticholinergic burden score for German prescribers: score development. BMC Geriatr 2018;18:239. doi.org/10.1186/s12877-018-0929-6

[9] Geisslinger G et al. Mutschler Arzneimittelwirkungen, 11. Auflage 2020, Wissenschaftliche Verlagsgesellschaft Stuttgart

Dr. Stefanie Brune

Diesen Artikel teilen:

Seite drucken
Startseite

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Kardiovaskuläre Ereignisse durch Anticholinergika?

Risiken erkennnen und reduzieren

Kardiovaskuläre Ereignisse durch Anticholinergika?

Nebenwirkung Demenz

Mit erhöhtem Risiko verbundene anticholinerge Wirkstoffklassen identifiziert

Nebenwirkung Demenz

Gefährliche Komedikation

Anticholinergika bei Alzheimer-Demenz

Gefährliche Komedikation

Gefürchtetes Delir

Wenn der Geist die Spur verlässt

Gefürchtetes Delir

Ärzten ist das Ausmaß meist nicht bewusst

Anticholinerge Last bei Heimbewohnern erkennen und beseitigen

Ärzten ist das Ausmaß meist nicht bewusst

Ärzten ist das Ausmaß der anticholinergen Last meist nicht bewusst

Heimversorgung KOMPAKT

Ärzten ist das Ausmaß der anticholinergen Last meist nicht bewusst

Schritt für Schritt

Der Weg zu einer adäquaten Pharmakotherapie

Schritt für Schritt

Ein multimorbider Patient mit Mobilitäts- und Selbstständigkeitsdefiziten, rezidivierenden Stürzen und Schwindel

Schritt für Schritt in Richtung Verbesserung der Eigenständigkeit

Ein multimorbider Patient mit Mobilitäts- und Selbstständigkeitsdefiziten, rezidivierenden Stürzen und Schwindel

Kognitive Einschränkung durch Anticholinergika

Sind Parkinson-Patienten besonders gefährdet?

Kognitive Einschränkung durch Anticholinergika

Blutung oder Stentthrombose?

Perioperatives Absetzen der Antiplättchentherapie muss kritisch hinterfragt werden

Blutung oder Stentthrombose?

0 Kommentare

Kommentar abgeben

 

Ich akzeptiere die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln (Netiquette).

Ich möchte über Antworten auf diesen Kommentar per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.

Sie müssen alle Felder ausfüllen und die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln akzeptieren, um fortfahren zu können.

Omeprazole vs. Poliprotect®
Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 7
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 51-52
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Meist gelesen
Meist kommentiert

Meist gelesen

Es knirscht weiterhin beim E-Rezept. (Foto: imago images / Steffen Schellhorn)

Falsche Arzneimittel bei E-Rezepten: DAV wendet sich an Softwarehäuser
Mithilfe von neuen Vierfachtests können Patienten selbst testen, ob ihr Husten und ihre Erkältungssymptome von einer Influenza-A, Influenza-B-, Corona- oder RSV-Infektion herrühren. (Quelle: MissPic/AdobeStock)

Vier auf einen Streich - Selbsttests bei Atemwegserkrankungen unter der Lupe
Auf Wunsch muss der Token ausgedruckt werden. (Foto: imago-images / Funke Foto Services)

Anspruch auf Ausdruck des E-Rezept-Tokens: Wo steht das eigentlich?
Rund um das E-Rezept tauchen immer mehr Detailfragen auf. (Foto: IMAGO / Jochen Tack)

Sind Abgabedaten beim E-Rezept in der Praxis sichtbar?
Die wirtschaftliche Situation der Apotheken wird sich mit der BGH-Entscheidung weiter verschlechtern, so viel ist sicher, sagt ABDA-Präsidentin Gabriele Regina Overwiening. (Foto: ABDA)

Overwiening zu Skonti: Auswirkungen lassen sich „kaum abschätzen“

Meist kommentiert

Skonto-Aus für Rx – der letzte Sargnagel für schwache Apotheken? (Foto: Alex Schelbert)

Mein liebes Tagebuch
Shop Apotheke bietet wieder Rx-Boni an, das Verfahren ist aber nun ausgesetzt. (Foto: IMAGO / Rüdiger Wölk)

Rx-Boni-Verfahren gegen Shop Apotheke ist ausgesetzt
(Bild: privat)

Temporärer Komplettausfall der TI
Die wirtschaftliche Situation der Apotheken wird sich mit der BGH-Entscheidung weiter verschlechtern, so viel ist sicher, sagt ABDA-Präsidentin Gabriele Regina Overwiening. (Foto: ABDA)

Overwiening zu Skonti: Auswirkungen lassen sich „kaum abschätzen“
Unverzüglich konkrete Hilfe für die Apotheke vor Ort: ABDA-Präsidentin Gabriele Regina Overwiening. (Foto: ABDA)

Brief an Lauterbach: Overwiening fordert nach Skonti-Urteil Sofortmaßnahmen

Apotheken-Protest
Article teaser image

Gedächtnis

» Zu den Artikeln
Handverkauf

Pharmazeutische Dienstleistungen

via-Studie

Bürokratiekosten bei 
GKV-Rezepten

Impfen in Apotheken
Article image

Management

Der digitale Taktgeber für die Apotheke

Warenwirtschaft: zwischen Effizienz, Evolution und Exzellenz

» mehr
DAZ Abo

Lernen und Punkten »

Pharmako-endogen!

Viel mehr als Schmerzhemmung

Viel mehr als Schmerzhemmung