Depressionsrisiko bei Frauen unter hormoneller Verhütung

Sind die Hormone schuld?

Stuttgart - 28.03.2024, 17:50 Uhr

Haben Frauen, die hormonelle Kontrazeptiva einnehmen, ein höheres Risiko, eine Depression zu entwickeln? Die Daten sind heterogen. (Symbolfoto: Daniel/AdobeStock)

Ein Viertel aller Frauen erkrankt in ihrem Leben an einer Depression, doppelt so viele wie Männer. Verhindert ein falsches Bild von Männlichkeit deren Diagnose? Oder liegt es an der Biologie? Dass die weiblichen Sexualhormone die Psyche beeinflussen, kann jede Frau bestätigen. Ob das Gleiche für hormonelle Kontrazeptiva gilt, bejahen zumindest einige Studien. Während die Datenlage insgesamt wackelig ist, stimmen die Frauen mit den Füßen ab und kehren der hormonellen Verhütung – nicht nur aus diesem Grund – zunehmend den Rücken zu.

„Kondom löst Pille als Verhütungsmittel Nummer eins ab“ verkündete die Bundeszentrale für gesundheitliche Aufklärung (BZgA) Ende 2023 in einer Pressemitteilung: In einer Umfrage gaben 38% der befragten Erwachsenen an, in ihrer Partnerschaft mit hormonellen Kontrazeptiva zu verhüten [1, 2], eine Abnahme um 17% gegenüber den Zahlen von 2011. Was die „Pille“ an Beliebtheit einbüßte, gewann das Kondom hinzu. Mit 53% war es zum ersten Mal seit Beginn der Befragung im Jahr 2007 das beliebteste Verhütungsmittel (+17% gegenüber 2011). Die Zahlen spiegeln wider, dass die hormonelle Verhütung zunehmend kritisch gesehen wird. In der Umfrage der BZgA stimmten 61% der Befragten der Aussage zu, dass die „Pille“ negative Auswirkungen auf Körper und Seele habe. Noch 2018 sagten das lediglich 48%. Besonders skeptisch zeigte sich die junge Generation der 18- bis 29-Jährigen: Bei ihnen fiel die Nutzung hormoneller Kontrazeptiva von 72% im Jahr 2011 auf aktuell 46%.

Depressionen durch Kontrazeptiva?

Selbstbestimmung im Hinblick auf eine Schwangerschaft einerseits und gesundheitliche Risiken andererseits: Die Zahlen zeigen, dass die negativen Aspekte in der Entscheidung für das passende Verhütungsmittel mehr Gewicht bekommen. Für Kontroversen sorgt neben dem Risiko für Thrombosen und Brustkrebs auch immer wieder das Depressionsrisiko unter der Einnahme hormoneller Kontrazeptiva. Im Bulletin zur Arzneimittelsicherheit vom März 2023 gingen Forscher des Bundesinstituts für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte (BfArM), der Deutschen Sporthochschule Köln und der Europäischen Beobachtungsstelle für Dopingsubstanzen auf die Datenlage ein [3]. Die Autoren weiten ihren Blickwinkel dabei über die hormonellen Kontrazeptiva hinaus auf die gesamte Therapie mit Steroidhormonen. Auch bei der Therapie mit Glucocorticoiden würden Stimmungsschwankungen als Nebenwirkung diskutiert [3].

Ein wichtiger Eckpfeiler der Literatur ist eine dänische Studie, die anhand nationaler Register prospektiv alle Frauen in Dänemark im Alter von 15 bis 34 Jahren, also mehr als eine Million Frauen, zwischen 2000 und 2013 beobachtet hat [4]. Anwenderinnen hormoneller Kontrazeptiva wiesen hier eine höhere Rate für die Diagnose Depression auf als Nichtanwenderinnen. Die Rate Ratio (Ratenverhältnis, RR) für kombinierte Kontrazeptiva betrug 1,1 (95%-Konfidenzintervall [KI] = 1,08 – 1,14), für Gestagen-Monopräparate 1,2 (95%-KI = 1,04 – 1,31). Wurden die Hormone als Pflaster, Vaginalring oder Levonorgestrel-Intrauterinsystem angewendet, fielen die Ratenverhältnisse mit 1,7 (95%-KI = 1,34 – 2,23), 1,6 (95%-KI = 1,45 – 1,77) und 1,4 (95%-KI = 1,22 – 1,5) etwas höher aus. Besonders ausgeprägt war der Zusammenhang in der Altersgruppe von 15 bis 19 Jahren: Die Rate Ratio für kombinierte Kontrazeptiva lag hier bei 1,7 (95%-KI = 1,63 – 1,81), für die Gestagen-Monopräparate bei 1,9 (95%-KI = 1,49 – 2,53).

Die Nutzungsdauer beeinflusst das Risiko

Nicht orale Therapieformen erhöhten die Rate von Depressionsdiagnosen gegenüber jungen nicht exponierten Frauen sogar um das Dreifache. Den Autoren zufolge ist dies allerdings mehr eine Frage der Dosis als der Applikationsroute. Außerdem spielte die Nutzungsdauer eine entscheidende Rolle: Am höchsten war das Depressionsrisiko nach sechsmonatiger Einnahme, in den folgenden Monaten und Jahren flachten die Werte allmählich wieder bis auf das Niveau der Nichtnutzerinnen ab. In absoluten Zahlen blieben die Diagnosen aber selten: Auf 100 Patientenjahre kamen 0,3 Depressionsdiagnosen bei Nutzerinnen und 0,28 bei Nichtnutzerinnen hormoneller Kontrazeptiva.

Auf einen Blick

  • Verschiedene Studien deuten auf ein Depressionsrisiko durch Kontrazeptiva hin, eindeutig bewiesen ist der Zusammenhang nicht.
  • Besonders vulnerabel scheinen junge Nutzerinnen zu sein.
  • Sexualhormone beeinflussen alle wichtigen Transmittersysteme im Gehirn.
  • Präklinische Daten deuten darauf hin, dass Kontrazeptiva neuroaktiv wirken.
  • Die Verordnung von hormonellen Kontrazeptiva soll individuelle Risikofaktoren und die Lebenssituation der Nutzerinnen berücksichtigen.

In einer weiteren Studie zeigten die dänischen Autoren, dass die Präparate auch das Suizidrisiko beeinflussten [5]. Wiederum waren besonders die jungen Nutzerinnen gefährdet (Hazard Ratio/HR 2,06; KI = 1,92 – 2,21). Der BfArM-Bericht kritisiert an der Studie allerdings, dass Komorbiditäten nicht ausgeschlossen wurden und die sexuelle Aktivität keine Berücksichtigung fand. Werden die Kontrazeptiva beispielsweise aufgrund eines Hirsutismus oder prämenstruellen Syndroms eingenommen, können diese Erkrankungen das Ergebnis verzerren. Die Autoren führen hierfür eine australische Arbeit an, wonach nur Frauen, die Kontrazeptiva für eine andere Indikation als Empfängnisverhütung einnahmen, ein erhöhtes Risiko für depressive Symptome hatten [6].

Heterogene Studienergebnisse

Im Widerspruch dazu deuten andere Untersuchungen nicht auf ein Depressionsrisiko hin. In einer placebokontrollierten Studie an 69 Frauen aus dem Jahr 2020 veränderten drei Zyklen mit einem kombinierten hormonellen Kontrazeptivum weder die kognitiv-emotionale Verarbeitung der Frauen noch die depressive Selbsteinschätzung [7]. Allerdings zeigte sich, dass frühere depressive Symptome prädisponierten. Andererseits wird in der Literatur auch von günstigen Effekten hormoneller Kontrazeptiva auf Depressionsparameter berichtet. Das ergaben eine maskierte Umfrage unter Nutzerinnen sowie eine finnische Querschnittsstudie, bei der Daten allerdings teilweise retrospektiv gesammelt wurden und auf der Selbsteinschätzung der Frauen beruhten [8, 9].

Die komplette Studienlage wurde dieses Jahr auch noch einmal von einer deutsch-amerikanischen Kollaboration in einem Review samt Metaanalyse aufgerollt [10]. Ihr Urteil lautet, dass ein generelles Risiko anhand der aktuellen Datenlage zwar unwahrscheinlich scheint, aber auch nicht ausgeschlossen werden kann. Die Metaanalyse lieferte je nach zugrunde gelegtem statistischem Verfahren einen signifikanten Zusammenhang – oder nicht. Gleichzeitig zeigte die Analyse, dass die Studienergebnisse ziemlich heterogen ausfielen. Die Autoren weisen darauf hin, dass einige Studien ein besonderes Risiko für adoleszente Nutzerinnen feststellten, das nicht übergangen werden sollte. Vermutlich störe die unterdrückte endogene Produktion der Sexualhormone die Gehirnentwicklung [10].

Für die Autoren der BfArM-Analyse bedeuten die widersprüchlichen Daten vor allem eines: dass der Zusammenhang zwischen hormonellen Kontrazeptiva und psychischen Erkrankungen noch nicht in Gänze verstanden ist. Sie sehen im Einfluss der Pharmaka auf den Hirnstoffwechsel einen wichtigen Erklärungsansatz für das Depressionsrisiko.

Frauen kennen den Einfluss auf die Psyche

Jede Frau weiß aus ihrer eigenen Erfahrung, dass die Hormone sich auch auf die Psyche auswirken. Große Hormonumschwünge in Pubertät, Schwangerschaft, Wochenbett sowie in der Peri- und Postmenopause sind mit der Inzidenz von Depressionen assoziiert [11]. Aber auch schon kleinere Schwankungen im Rahmen des monatlichen Zyklus können sich durch Stimmungsschwankungen bemerkbar machen. Bei einer kleinen Gruppe von Frauen sind diese besonders ausgeprägt: Sie leiden an einer prämenstruellen dysphorischen Störung mit ausgeprägter Irritabilität, depressiver Verstimmung, Niedergeschlagenheit oder Angst. Mit Einsetzen der Periode verschwinden die Beschwerden. Da sich in den Hormonspiegeln selbst keine Unterschiede zeigen, wird angenommen, dass das Gehirn der Betroffenen besonders sensibel auf die Hormonschwankungen reagiert [11].

Umgekehrt kann sich eine Hormontherapie auch positiv auf die Stimmung auswirken – allerdings mit gemischten Ergebnissen [11]. Die S3-Leitlinie „Peri- und Postmenopause“ bewertet die Evidenz deshalb als nicht ausreichend für eine allgemeine Hormontherapie bei peri- und postmenopausalen Depressionen [12].

Die Hormone beeinflussen Neurotransmitter

Erklärungsansätze für eine Wirkung auf die Psyche finden sich direkt an den Neurotransmitter-Rezeptoren: Sexual­hormone überwinden die Blut-Hirn-Schranke relativ problemlos und wirken im Gehirn vielfältig auf die Neurotransmission, das zeigen präklinische Daten [13]. Steroidhormone, die im Gehirn wirken, werden allgemein als Neurosteroide bezeichnet. Entweder werden sie direkt im Gehirn produziert, als Abkömmlinge von Sexualhormonen oder Glucocorticoiden, oder stammen aus der Peripherie. Ein besonders wichtiger Vertreter ist das vom Progesteron abgeleitete Allopregnanolon. Auch Sexualhormone selbst zählen zu den neuroaktiven Steroiden. Sie wirken entweder auf klassischem Weg über die kernständigen Rezeptoren, wo sie die Transkription von zum Beispiel neuroprotektiven Genen begünstigen oder nicht klassisch, über membranständige G-Protein-gekoppelte Rezeptoren oder Neurotransmitter-­Rezeptoren [13]. Während der klassische, genomische Weg sehr langsam ist, agieren die Hormone auf dem nicht klassischen Weg in Sekundenschnelle [11]. Neurosteroide wirken hauptsächlich direkt auf die Neurotransmission ein.

Estrogen wirkt stimulierend im Gehirn (s. Abb.) [13]. Beispielsweise verstärkt es die glutamaterge Neurotransmission, sowohl präsynaptisch durch eine vermehrte Glutamatfreisetzung, als auch postsynaptisch über eine vermehrte Expression und höhere Empfindlichkeit des NMDA-Rezeptors. Glutamat wirkt exzitatorisch, die estrogene Verstärkung unterstützt deshalb die Exzitabilität des Gehirns und dessen Plastizität. Die dämpfend wirkende GABAerge Neurotransmission wird durch Estrogen hingegen inhibiert [13]. Das Hormon hemmt die präsynaptischen Calcium-Kanäle vom L-Typ. Calcium ist notwendig, um GABA (Gamma-Aminobuttersäure) aus seinen Vesikeln freizusetzen. Weiterhin wird die Serotonin-Funktion durch Estrogen an verschiedenen Stellen unterstützt: Das Hormon steigert die Expression des Serotonin-Syntheseenzyms Tryptophanhydroxylase sowie der Serotonin-Rezeptoren und inhibiert gleichzeitig die abbauende Monoaminoxidase (MAO) [13]. Im dopaminergen System fördert Estrogen die Level des Transmitters durch vermehrte Synthese, verminderten Reuptake sowie verminderten Abbau (MAO-Hemmung) und stimuliert die Synthese der Rezeptoren an der Postsynapse [13].

Abb: Wirkung der weiblichen Sexualhormone auf die Neurotransmitter-Systeme nach [13] ↑: Erhöhung, ↓: Verminderung, -l: Inhibition

Progesteron sowie dessen Neurosteroid-Abkömmling Allo­pregnanolon fungieren genau spiegelbildlich, sie dämpfen die Nervenaktivität im Gehirn (s. Abb.) [13]: Progesteron, und vor allem Allopregnanolon potenzieren die GABAerge Neurotransmission, indem sie GABAA-Rezeptoren positiv modulieren. Allopregnanolon wirkt deshalb angstlösend. Während einer Depression waren die Allopregnanolon-Spiegel bei einem kleinen Studienkollektiv reduziert und stiegen nach der antidepressiven Therapie wieder an [14]. 2019 ließ die amerikanische Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Brexanolon (ZulressoTM) zur Therapie der postpartalen Depression zu – Brexanolon ist dabei nichts anderes als Allopregnanolon. Allopregnanolon dämpft außerdem die glutamaterge Transmission [13]: Das Neurosteroid hemmt Calcium-Kanäle vom L-Typ und damit die Freisetzung von Glutamat aus den synaptischen Vesikeln. Im präfrontalen Kortex inhibiert Allopregnanolon die durch Dopamin induzierte Glutamat-Freisetzung.

In Bezug auf die Serotonin- und Dopamin-Neurotransmission nehmen Progesteron und Allopregnanolon eine differenziertere Rolle ein [13]: In bestimmten Bereichen wie der Area praeoptica im Hypothalamus erhöht Progesteron die serotonerge Transmission, gleichzeitig werden dem Hormon auch eine verminderte Expression von Serotonin-Rezeptoren und eine höhere MAO-Tätigkeit zugeschrieben. Bezüglich der Dopamin-Freisetzung gehen die Effekte ebenfalls je nach Hirnregion auseinander.

Neuroaktive Kontrazeptiva

Werden Hormone exogen, beispielsweise als Kontrazeptivum, zugeführt, beeinflusst das die Hormonspiegel im Gehirn auf zwei Wegen [13]: Die endogene Hormonproduktion sinkt und schwankt durch die negative Feedback-Inhibition und vermehrte Bildung des Sexualhormon-Bindeglobulins weniger. Exogene Hormone wiederum passieren die Blut-Hirn-Schranke und wirken direkt im Gehirn – beides mit möglichen Folgen auf die Neurotransmission. In der Präklinik sprechen die Ergebnisse für einen Einfluss der Kontrazeptiva auf die Gehirnfunktion. Die Experimente zeigen zum Beispiel, dass mit hormoneller Kontrazeption nicht nur die Blutspiegel von Estrogen und Progesteron sanken, sondern im Gehirn von Versuchstieren auch geringere Neurosteroid-Werte für Pregnenolon, Allopregnanolon und Progesteron nachgewiesen wurden [15].

Die Neutransmittersysteme reagieren auf die Kontrazeptiva: Forscher detektierten in den Gehirnen von Versuchstieren nach Gabe von Estrogen-Gestagen-Kombinationen mehr GABA, weniger Glutamat, weniger Dopamin und mehr Serotonin [15]. Am GABAA-Rezeptor im Besonderen bewirkten die Kontrazeptiva, dass mehr von der γ2-Untereinheit des Rezeptors gebildet wurde. Möglicherweise sind dafür die erniedrigten Allopregnanolon-Spiegel verantwortlich oder im Falle von Levonorgestrel womöglich eine Interaktion mit Androgen-Rezeptoren im Gehirn [15].

Zusätzlich scheint mit der Hypothalamus-Hypophysen-Nebennierenrinden-Achse, kurz Stressachse, in der die Freisetzung von Cortisol reguliert wird, ein weiteres Hormonsystem in Mitleidenschaft gezogen zu werden. Pilotdaten aus den Neunzigerjahren zufolge verminderte eine hormonelle Kontrazeption bei Frauen die Cortisol-Freisetzung in Stresssituationen, bei womöglich gleichzeitig erhöhten basalen Cortisol-Spiegeln [15, 16]. Jüngere Tierversuchsdaten bestätigen diesen Befund [17]. Ein zugehöriger Mechanismus fehlt aber noch, infrage kommen beispielsweise verminderte Allopregnanolon-Spiegel im Hypothalamus oder eine Erhöhung des Cortisol-bindenden Proteins (Transcortin) [15].

Das BfArM selbst beteiligt sich auch an der Ursachen­findung. Zusammen mit dem Zentrum für präventive Dopingforschung am Institut für Biochemie der Deutschen Sporthochschule Köln wurde ein Forschungsprojekt gestartet [3]. Im Zellkulturversuch soll der Einfluss von verschiedenen Steroidhormonen auf das gesamte Zell­proteom untersucht werden.

Angesichts der insgesamt kontroversen klinischen Studienlage ergeben sich derzeit aber keine generellen Konsequenzen für die Verordnungspraxis. Einige Hinweise geben die Autoren der oben genannten deutsch-amerikanischen Metaanalyse aber mit an die Hand [10]: Bevor ein Hormonpräparat zur Empfängnisverhütung oder für eine andere Indikation verschrieben wird, sollten die Patientinnen über mögliche Risiken aufgeklärt werden. Individuelle Risikofaktoren sowie die aktuelle Lebenssituation seien in der Therapieentscheidung zu berücksichtigen. Im Therapieverlauf sollten die Frauen auf psychische Symptome überwacht werden. |

Dr. Tony Daubitz, Apotheker
redaktion@daz.online

