Ohrenschmerzen bei Kindern

Aua, meine Ohren!

Stuttgart - 28.02.2024, 17:50 Uhr

0

Während bei Erwachsenen Reizungen des Kiefergelenks und Bandscheibenschäden der Halswirbelsäule als auslösende Übeltäter im Vordergrund stehen, treten Ohrenschmerzen bei Kindern hauptsächlich im Rahmen einer akuten Otitis media (Mittelohrentzündung) auf. Auch wenn die Symptome von selbst abklingen können, sollte eine ärztliche Abklärung insbesondere bei fiebernden Kleinkindern stets umgehend erfolgen.

Der Blick ins Ohr und eine sorgfältige Anamnese verraten dem Mediziner, ob Ohrenschmerzen vom äußeren Gehörgang, dem Mittelohr oder von benachbarten anatomischen Strukturen herrühren. Schmerzauslöser, die nicht vom Ohr selbst ausgehen, sondern auf das Ohr ausstrahlen, werden als sekundäre Otalgien bezeichnet. Dazu zählen zum Beispiel kariöse Backenzähne (siehe Tab. 1) [1].

Tab. 1: Übersicht häufiger Auslöser von Ohrenschmerzen [1]

KinderJugendlicheErwachseneÄltere Erwachsene
  • akute Otitis media
  • Pharyngitis
  • Fremdkörper im Außenohr
  • Parotitis
  • Otitis externa
  • Weisheitszähne
  • Tonsillitis
  • Verletzungen
  • Reizungen des Kiefergelenks
  • Bandscheibenschäden der Hals­wirbelsäule
  • Otitis externa
  • Trigeminusneuralgie
  • Karies
  • Gehörgangsfurunkel
  • Zahnschäden
  • Herpes zoster-Manifestation im Ohr
  • maligne Tumore

Hoher Leidensdruck

Im Kindesalter ist die akute Otitis media einer der häufigsten Konsultationsgründe beim Kinderarzt. Jedes zweite Kind erkrankt bis zum Schulantritt mindestens einmal an der schmerzhaften, in der Regel jedoch selbstlimitierenden Infektion der Schleimhäute des Mittelohrs.

Mehr zum Thema

Ohrenschmerzen in der Selbstmedikation

Ein Fall für den Arzt?

Was tun und was lassen

Gut beraten bei Ohrenschmerzen

Plötzlich einsetzende starke Ohrenschmerzen sind ein typisches Leitsymptom, das von Fieber, Hörstörungen und allgemeinem Krankheitsgefühl begleitet sein kann. Bei jüngeren Kindern, die noch nicht in der Lage sind, Schmerzen zu verbalisieren, äußert sich die Infektion durch häufiges Weinen, Ohrenreiben, Unruhe und verhaltene Nahrungs­aufnahme [2, 3].

Um die Diagnose zu sichern, wird bei der otoskopischen Untersuchung das Trommelfell begutachtet. Dieses zeigt im Gegensatz zum gesunden Zustand eine Trübung sowie auffällige Gefäßzeichnung und wölbt sich durch den Druck des in der Paukenhöhle befindlichen eitrigen Exsudats vor (siehe Abb.) [3].

Gesund oder krank? Links ist ein gesundes Trommelfell abgebildet. Im Bild rechts zeigt sich das Trommelfell aufgrund einer Mittelohrentzündung dick geschwollen und eitrig.
(Foto: Science Photo Library/CNRI/Tony Wright)

Klinisch schwer unterscheidbar

Der akuten Otitis media geht in der Regel eine virale Infektion der oberen Atemwege, zum Beispiel eine klassische Erkältung, voraus [4]. Dabei schwillt die Schleimhaut der Eustachischen Röhre an, die das Mittelohr mit dem Nasen­rachenraum verbindet und der Belüftung dient. Flüssigkeit wird in der Paukenhöhle eingeschlossen und kann sich infizieren [1, 4]. Die klinische Unterscheidung zwischen viraler und bakterieller Infektion ist nicht immer möglich, da im Exsudat häufig beide Pathogenarten nachweisbar sind. Überwiegend finden sich jedoch die bakteriellen Erreger Haemophilus influenzae oder Moraxella catarrhalis. Bei Kindern ohne Standardimpfung auch Streptococcus pneumoniae [2].

Warum sind Kinder anfälliger?

Bei den kleinen Patienten kommen zwei ungünstige Faktoren zusammen: Zum einen ist die Eustachische Röhre kürzer und breiter als bei Erwachsenen, zum anderen ist das Immunsystem noch nicht vollständig ausgereift. Kinder haben daher ein höheres Risiko zu erkranken. Aufgrund der immunmodulatorischen und entzündungshemmenden Eigenschaften von Muttermilch kann Stillen vor einer Infektion schützen [3].

Können Komplikationen auftreten?

In seltenen Fällen kann die akute, bakteriell bedingte Otitis media einen schwerwiegenden Verlauf nehmen. Die Infektion – zuvor begrenzt auf die Paukenhöhle – weitet sich dann auf das Mastoid aus. Das Mastoid (auch Warzenfortsatz genannt) ist ein Teil des Schläfenbeins, das ähnlich einem Emmentaler Käse zahlreiche luftgefüllte Hohlräume aufweist. Diese sind mit Schleimhaut ausgekleidet und können sich im Rahmen einer akuten Otitis media entzünden. Greift die Entzündung auf den Knochen über, wird das Krankheitsbild als Mastoiditis bezeichnet, das mit einer ähnlichen Symptomatik wie die Mittelohr­entzündung einhergeht. Charakteristisch, jedoch nicht immer vorhanden, ist ein geröteter Bereich hinter dem Ohr, der druck- und klopfempfindlich reagiert. Die Mastoiditis kann zu weiteren Komplikationen wie Hirnabszess und Sinusvenenthrombose führen und erfordert zwingend eine antibiotische Therapie. In fortgeschrittenen Fällen ist die chirurgische Entfernung des Warzenfortsatzes not­wendig [5].

Otitis media oder Erguss im Mittelohr

Differenzialdiagnostische Bezeichnungen können mitunter für Verwirrung sorgen: Die im Englischen als „Otits media with effusion“ bezeichnete Erkrankung wird nicht synonym zum Begriff der akuten Otitis media gebraucht. Besser bekannt ist das Krankheitsbild als Paukenerguss (und weniger bekannt als Seromukotympanon). Dieses tritt ebenso hauptsächlich im Kindesalter auf und verschwindet häufig von selbst. Auch hier sammelt sich Flüssigkeit in der Paukenhöhle an, jedoch ohne Entzündungszeichen. Die anatomische Struktur der Eustachischen Röhre begünstigt wie auch bei der akuten Otitis media die Entstehung. Als Risikofaktoren gelten unter anderem eine vorausgegangene Otitis media und Atemwegsinfektionen. In der Regel treten keine Schmerzen auf, eine eingeschränkte Hörfähigkeit kann jedoch zu einer verzögerten Sprachentwicklung führen [6]. Um die Belüftung des Mittelohrs zu fördern, empfehlen die Autoren der S2k-Leitlinie „Ohrenschmerzen“ Kaugummi zu kauen (sofern Kinder dazu in der Lage sind), eine ärztlich durchgeführte Druckveränderung mithilfe eines Nasenballons und gegebenenfalls abschwellende Nasentropfen [1]. Verschwindet die Flüssigkeit nicht innerhalb von drei Monaten von selbst, ermöglicht ein operativ ins Trommelfell eingesetzter Kunststoff- oder Metallring, das sogenannte Paukenröhrchen, die Belüftung des Mittelohrs [7].

Abwarten und (Tee) trinken

Die unkritische unmittelbare Verschreibung von Anti­biotika nach Befund der akuten Otitis media weicht immer häufiger einer abwartenden, symptomorientierten Behandlung [8]. Dies beruht nicht nur auf dem selbstlimitierenden Charakter der Erkrankung, die in knapp 80% der Fälle spontan von selbst ausheilt [1]. Vor allem die alarmierende Resistenz­entwicklung macht eine sorgfältige Diagnosestellung und Therapieauswahl notwendig [8]. Hinzu kommt, dass eine sofortige Antibiotikagabe das Schmerzempfinden in den ersten 24 Stunden nicht lindert [1, 2].

Bei unkomplizierter Erkrankung lautet also die Devise: Abwarten und Beobachten. Aber was heißt unkompliziert? Kinder im Alter zwischen sechs bis 24 Monaten ohne Fieber, einseitiger Erkrankung und gutem Allgemeinzustand sowie Kinder über zwei Jahren mit einer Körpertemperatur unter 39 °C und ohne Begleitsymptomatik wie Erbrechen gelten als unkompliziert erkrankt [1, 9]. Ob eine abwartende Haltung angebracht ist, sollte im Zweifelsfall der Arzt klären. Vor allem bei Kindern unter zwei Jahren ist eine aufmerksame Überwachung des Gesundheitszustands notwendig. Neben den üblichen Allgemeinmaßnahmen wie Ruhe und ausreichender Flüssigkeitszufuhr können Schmerzmittel das Durchhalten erleichtern.

Der Einsatz von schleimhautabschwellenden Nasentropfen erscheint aus pathophysiologischer Sicht zunächst sinnvoll, Studien zeigen jedoch keinen Nutzen auf den Verlauf einer akuten Otitis media [1, 2]. Bei gleichzeitig bestehender Rhinitis kann die kurzfristige Anwendung jedoch das Atmen, die Flüssigkeitsaufnahme und den Schlaf erleichtern.

Ibuprofen oder Paracetamol gegen die Schmerzen

Da die akute Otitis media stets von meist starken Schmerzen begleitet wird, ist eine systemische Analgetikagabe in alters- bzw. gewichtsentsprechender Dosierung sinnvoll (Dosierung siehe Tab. 2). Zur Verfügung stehen Ibuprofen- und Paracetamol-Säfte und -Zäpfchen, wobei Ibuprofen aufgrund der antiphlogistischen Wirkkomponente Paracetamol möglicherweise überlegen ist [1].

Mehr zum Thema

Evidenz laut Cochrane Collaboration „sehr gering“

Helfen Schmerzmittel bei Otitis media?

In der Apotheke wird häufig der Wunsch nach analgetisch und anästhetisch wirkenden Ohrentropfen geäußert (Otalgan®, OtoAkut®: Phenazon + Procain). Die Evidenz ist im Gegensatz zu der von oralen Analgetika jedoch weniger eindeutig. Die Autoren der sich in Überarbeitung befindlichen S2k-Leitinie sprechen aufgrund der unzureichenden Datenlage keine Empfehlung für den Einsatz von Ohrentropfen aus. Nach der aktuelleren britischen NICE-Guideline (National Institute for Health an Care Excellence) kann dagegen eine topische Kombination aus Analgetikum und Anästhetikum zusätzlich zur Analgetikaeinnahme in Betracht gezogen werden, wenn zunächst kein Antibiotikum eingenommen wird, keine Perforation des Trommelfells (folglich auch kein Paukenröhrchen!) und kein Sekretausfluss im äußeren Gehörgang vorliegt [2]. Da nur der Arzt sicher feststellen kann, ob das Trommelfell intakt ist, sollte nach dem derzeitigen Stand der Wissenschaft von der Anwendung anal­getisch wirksamer Ohrentropfen in der Selbstmedikation abgeraten werden.

Tab. 2: Übersicht Dosierung und Anwendungshinweise zur Medikation der akuten Otitis media, Rp=verschreibungspflicht, [Fachinformationen]

WirkgruppeWirkstoffPräparat (eine Auswahl)DosierungHinweise
AnalgetikaIbuprofenNurofen® Saft oder Zäpfchen20 bis 30 mg/kg Körpergewicht pro Tag verteilt auf 3 bis 4 Einzeldosenzur oralen bzw. rektalen symptomatischen Schmerztherapie
ParacetamolBen-u-ron® Zäpfchen, Saft verschiedene Generika10 bis 15 mg/kg Körper­gewicht als Einzeldosis, bis max. 60 mg/kg Körpergewicht als Tagesgesamtdosiszur oralen bzw. rektalen symptomatischen Schmerztherapie
Analgetikum/Anästhetikum

Phenazon 50 mg

Procain 10 mg

Otalgan® Ohrentropfen

OtoAkut® Ohrentropfen

Klein- und Schulkinder bis 14 Jahre: 3 bis 4 mal täglich 2 bis 3 Tropfen

Erwachsene und Jugendliche ab 15 Jahren: 3 bis 4 mal täglich 5 Tropfen

mögliche symptomatische Zusatzbehandlung in antibiotikafreier „Abwarte­phase“

körperwarm bei seitlicher Ruhelage in den Gehörgang des betroffenen Ohres tropfen und Position 15 Minuten beibehalten, anschließend das Ohr locker mit Watte verschließen

nicht bei perforiertem Trommelfell oder Otorrhö

AntibiotikaAmoxicillinInfectomox® Saft (Rp.)20 bis 90 mg/kg Körpergewicht pro Tag (nach Leitlinie 50 mg/kg KG pro Tag) verteilt auf 3 Einzeldosen über 7 Tage

1. Wahl Antibiotikum

Pulver zur Herstellung einer Suspension zum Einnehmen;

fertigen Saft im Kühlschrank aufbewahren

Einnahme unabhängig von den Mahlzeiten

Cephalosporine zum Beispiel CefuroximCefurox Basics® Saft (Rp.)20 bis 30 mg/kg Körper­gewicht pro Tag verteilt auf 2 Einzeldosen über 5 bis 7 Tage

2. Wahl Antibiotikum

Granulat zur Herstellung einer Suspension zum Einnehmen;

fertigen Saft im Kühlschrank aufbewahren

Einnahme unmittelbar nach einer Mahlzeit

Makrolide zum Beispiel ErythromycinInfectoMycin® Saft (Rp.)Dosierung siehe Fachinformation

bei Allergie gegen Penicilline/Cephalosporine

Pulver zur Herstellung einer Suspension zum Einnehmen; fertigen Saft im Kühlschrank aufbewahren

Einnahme unabhängig von den Mahlzeiten

Wann ist der Einsatz von Antibiotika indiziert?

Tritt nach 24 bis 48 Stunden keine Besserung der Otitis media auf, sollte eine Antibiotikatherapie erfolgen. Hohes Fieber (> 39 °C), ein schlechter Allgemeinzustand, beid­seitige Infektion und bestehende Grunderkrankungen können die unmittelbare Indikation einer antimikrobiellen Therapie erforderlich machen [1]. Zum Einsatz kommen Amoxicillin oder Cephalosporine, bei Vorliegen einer Allergie auch ein Makrolidantibiotikum (Dosierung und Anwendungshinweise siehe Tab. 2) [8].

Lokal wirksame Antibiotika, die als Ohrentropfen appliziert werden, sind bei der akuten Otitis media weder indiziert noch ratsam, da sie bei intaktem Trommelfell den Ort der Entzündung nicht erreichen [10].

Wann Topika Sinn machen

Wirksam sind antimikrobielle Topika bei Otitis externa oder eitrigem Ohrausfluss. Ersteres ist eine schmerzhafte Entzündung der Cutis oder Subcutis des äußeren Gehörgangs, die hauptsächlich bei Jugendlichen und Erwachsenen vorkommt. Zu den Auslösern zählen chlorhaltiges Wasser bei Schwimmbadbesuchen, Keime, allergene Stoffe in Kosmetika und durch Wattestäbchen verursachte Mikrotraumen.

Sekretausfluss im äußeren Gehörgang (auch als Otorrhö bezeichnet) kann als Komplikation nach Paukenröhrcheneinsatz oder im Rahmen einer chronischen Otitis media auftreten. Anders als der Begriff vermuten lässt, ist die chronische Otitis media in der Regel keine Folge der akuten Otitis media. Sie gilt als eigenes Krankheitsbild mit nicht heilendem Trommelfelldefekt [1, 3].

Bei der ärztlichen Verschreibung antibiotischer Ohrentropfen und der anschließenden Abgabe in der Apotheke ist besondere Aufmerksamkeit geboten: Topika, die Polymyxin, Neomycin und Gramicidin (Polyspectran® Augen- und Ohrentropfen) enthalten, sind nur bei Otitis externa indiziert, da das Aminoglycosid Neomycin bei perforiertem Trommelfell das Innenohr erreichen und die sensorischen Haarzellen in der Cochlea (Hörschnecke) zerstören kann [11, 12]. Für Infektionen bei nicht intaktem Trommelfell stehen nicht ototoxische Ohrentropfen auf Basis von Ciprofloxacin (Panotile® Cipro Ohrentropfen) oder Kombinationen aus Ciprofloxacin und Glucocorticoiden (InfectoCiproCort®, Cilodex® Ohrentropfen) zur Verfügung [13, 14, 15].

Was bringen Glyceroltropfen?

Bei einer Entzündung des äußeren Gehörgangs entziehen topisch verabreichte Glyceroltropfen (Otodolor® direkt) dem geschwollenen Gewebe Wasser (osmotischer Effekt) und reduzieren dadurch auf physikalische Weise Schwellungen und Schmerzen. Neben analgetisch wirksamen Ohrentropfen können diese bei leichter Otitis externa in der Selbstmedikation eingesetzt werden. Zur Anwendung bei der akuten Otitis media ist das Medizinprodukt nicht indiziert [16].

Auf einen Blick

  • Ursache für Ohrenschmerzen im Kindesalter ist häufig eine akute Otitis media.
  • Bei Jugendlichen und Erwachsenen stehen andere Auslöser im Vordergrund.
  • Ohrenschmerzen sollten vor allem bei fiebernden Kleinkindern zügig ärztlich abgeklärt werden.
  • Bei unkomplizierter akuter Otitis media reichen zunächst folgende Maßnahmen aus: viel trinken, schonen und Schmerzmittel einnehmen.Tritt nach 24 bis 48 Stunden keine Besserung ein, wird eine Antibiotikatherapie erforderlich.
  • Antibakteriell oder analgetisch wirksame Ohrentropfen sind unter anderem bei Otitis externa indiziert. Bei akuter Otitis media dürfen analgetisch wirksame Ohrentropfen nur bei intaktem Trommelfell appliziert werden. Von einer Selbstmedikation ist daher abzuraten.

Apothekerin Judith Esch, DAZ-Autorin
redaktion@daz.online

Startseite

