Aua, meine Ohren!

In der Apotheke wird häufig der Wunsch nach analgetisch und anästhetisch wirkenden Ohrentropfen geäußert (Otalgan®, OtoAkut®: Phenazon + Procain). Die Evidenz ist im Gegensatz zu der von oralen Analgetika jedoch weniger eindeutig. Die Autoren der sich in Überarbeitung befindlichen S2k-Leitinie sprechen aufgrund der unzureichenden Datenlage keine Empfehlung für den Einsatz von Ohrentropfen aus. Nach der aktuelleren britischen NICE-Guideline (National Institute for Health an Care Excellence) kann dagegen eine topische Kombination aus Analgetikum und Anästhetikum zusätzlich zur Analgetikaeinnahme in Betracht gezogen werden, wenn zunächst kein Antibiotikum eingenommen wird, keine Perforation des Trommelfells (folglich auch kein Paukenröhrchen!) und kein Sekretausfluss im äußeren Gehörgang vorliegt [2]. Da nur der Arzt sicher feststellen kann, ob das Trommelfell intakt ist, sollte nach dem derzeitigen Stand der Wissenschaft von der Anwendung anal­getisch wirksamer Ohrentropfen in der Selbstmedikation abgeraten werden.