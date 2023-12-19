AMTS-Spezial: Diarrhö durch Blutdrucksenker?

Literatur:

[1] Holtgrewe LML et al. Candesartan-Induced Enteropathy That Mimics Celiac Disease in a 90-Year-Old Patient. Case Rep Gastroenterol 2023;17(1):178-184, doi: 10.1159/000529003

[2] AkdÄ Drug-Safety-Mail 52–2013 vom 11. September 2013

[3] Mondet L et al. Angiotensin II receptor blockers-induced enteropathy: not just olmesartan! A case report with candesartan. Fund Clin Pharmacol. 2016;30:S1 Poster Abstract PS-067

[4] Rubio-Tapia A, Herman ML, Ludvigsson JF, Kelly DG, Mangan TF, Wu TT, Murray JA. Severe spruelike enteropathy associated with olmesartan. Mayo Clin Proc. 2012 Aug;87(8):732-8, doi: 10.1016/j.mayocp.2012.06.003, 22. Juni Epub 2012

[5] FDA Drug Safety Communication: FDA approves label changes to include intestinal problems (sprue-like enteropathy) linked to blood pressure medicine olmesartan medoxomil. 3. Juli 2013, www.fda.gov/media/86382/download

[6] Malfertheiner P und Formigoni C. Severe cases of sprue-like enteropathy associated with angiotensin receptor blockers other than Olmesartan. GastroHep. 2021;3:88–99, doi.org/10.1002/ygh2.447

[7] Kamal A et al. Angiotensin II receptor blockers and gastrointestinal adverse events of resembling sprue-like enteropathy: a systematic review. Gastroenterol Rep (Oxf). 2019;7(3):162-167, doi: 10.1093/gastro/goz019, Epub 1. Juni 2019

[8] Gade K et al. Olmesartan-Associated Enteropathy Without Chronic Diarrhea: An Atypical Presentation of a Difficult Diagnosis: 2139. American Journal of Gastroenterology. 111. S1021-S1022, doi:10.14309/00000434-201610001-02139

[9] Meader R et al. Angiotensin Receptor Blocker-Related Sprue-like Enteropathy: Review of Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System. Ann Pharmacother. 2023:10600280231191834, doi: 10.1177/10600280231191834, Epub ahead of print

[10] Scialom S et al. Gastrointestinal Disorder Associated with Olmesartan Mimics Autoimmune Enteropathy. PLoS One 2015;10(6):e0125024, doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0125024

[11] Fabian E et al. Clinical-Pathological Conference Series from the Medical University of Graz: Case No 156: 82-year-old woman with chronic diarrhea and weight loss of 20 kilograms. Wien Klin Wochenschr. 2015 Dec;127(23-24):974-80, doi: 10.1007/s00508-015-0882-8, Epub 26. November 2015

[12] Sun L et al. Angiotensin II induces apoptosis in intestinal epithelial cells through the AT2 receptor, GATA-6 and the Bax pathway. Biochem Biophys Res Commun. 2012 Aug 10;424(4):663-668, doi: 10.1016/j.bbrc.2012.07.003, Epub 7. Juli 2012

[13] Marietta EV et al. Immunopathogenesis of olmesartan-associated enteropathy. Aliment Pharmacol Ther 2015;42(11-12):1303-1314, doi: 10.1111/apt.13413, Epub 1. Oktober 2015

[14] Hujoel IA et al. Sprue-Like Enteropathy Associated With Olmesartan: A New Kid on the Enteropathy Block. GE Port J Gastroenterol 2016;23(2):61-65, doi: 10.1016/j.jpge.2016.02.005