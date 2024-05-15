Literatur

[1] Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen e. V. (DZNE). Ataxien. www.dzne.de/aktuelles/hintergrund/ataxie/

[2] Klinik für Neurologie mit Experimenteller Neurologie der Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. Ataxien. neurologie.charite.de/leistungen/klinische_schwerpunkte/ataxien/

[3] Ratzlaff T, Vogel HP. Was ist Ataxie? Informationen der Deutschen Heredo-Ataxie-Gesellschaft (DHAG). Stand 2020. www.ataxie.de/seite/465622/was-ist-ataxie.html

[4] S1-Leitlinine Ataxien des Erwachsenenalters. Deutsche Gesellschaft für Neurologie. AWMF-Reg.Nr. 030/031, Stand 30. Oktober 2023

[5] Interessengemeinschaft Fragiles-X e.V. FXTAS. Fragiles-X-assoziiertes Tremor/Ataxie Syndrom (FXTAS), Stand Februar 2021, www.frax.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/FXTAS-Fyler.pdf

[6] Rückert C. Ataxie. Stand 9. Mai 2023, schlaganfallbegleitung.de/folgen/ataxie

[7] Kuo SH. Ataxia. Continuum (Minneap Minn) 2019;25(4):1036-1054, doi: 10.1212/CON.0000000000000753

[8] Pschyrembel online. Ataxie. www.pschyrembel.de/Ataxie/K033G

[9] International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS). Ataxie: Wesentliche Fakten für Patienten. Stand 2018, www.movementdisorders.org/MDS-Files1/Education/Patient-Education/Ataxia/pat-Handouts-Ataxia-German-v1.pdf

[10] Reetz K. Friedreich-Ataxie: Symptome, Ursachen, Behandlung. Informationen der Deutschen Hirnstiftung, hirnstiftung.org/alle-erkrankungen/friedreich-ataxie/

[11] Jacobi H, Klockgether T. Ataxien des Erwachsenenalters. DGNeurologie 2020; 3:223–226

[12] Jacobi H, Faber J. Ataxien des Erwachsenenalters. DGNeurologie 2023; 6:525–533

[13] Khemani P. Adult-Onset Cerebellar Ataxias. Practical Neurology 2022;9:49–58, practicalneurology.com/articles/2022-sept/adult-onset-cerebellar-ataxias/pdf

[14] Wessel K, Weiland T. Symptomatische Ataxien. www.springermedizin.de/emedpedia/detail/klinische-neurologie/symptomatische-ataxien?epediaDoi=10.1007%2F978-3-662-44768-0_139

[15] Fachinformation SkyclarysTM 50 mg Hartkapseln

[16] Lynch DR et al. Safety and Efficacy of Omaveloxolone in Friedreich Ataxia (MOXIe Study). Ann Neurol 2021;89(2):212-225, doi: 10.1002/ana.25934

[17] Lynch DR et al. Efficacy of Omaveloxolone in Friedreich‘s Ataxia: Delayed-Start Analysis of the MOXIe Extension. Mov Disord 2023;38(2):313-320, doi: 10.1002/mds.29286

[18] Pilotto F et al. Omaveloxolone: a groundbreaking milestone as the first FDA-approved drug for Friedreich ataxia. Trends Mol Med 2024;30(2):117-125, doi: 10.1016/j.molmed.2023.12.002

[19] Klockgether T et al. Ataxie-Telangiektasie (Louis-Bar-Syndrom). Informationen der Deutschen Heredo-Ataxie-Gesellschaft (DHAG). www.ataxie.de/seite/465626/ataxie-telangiektasie-(louis-bar-syndrom).html

[20] Zielen S et al. A Multi-Center, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Evaluate Effects of Intra-Erythrocyte Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate (EryDex) on Neurological Symptoms in Patients with Ataxia-Telangiectasia (ATTeST). The Lancet 2024; Epub ahead of print, dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.4709112

[21] Zielen S et al. Neue Hoffnung für Patienten mit klassischer Ataxia Teleangectasia (A-T). Deutsche Heredo-Ataxie-Gesellschaft (DHAG), 26. April 2022, www.ataxie.de/news/1/727961/nachrichten/neue-hoffnung-f%C3%BCr-patienten-mit-klassischer-ataxia-teleangectasia-a-t.html#content

[22] Schöls L et al. Ataxie mit isoliertem Vitamin-E-Mangel (AVED). Informationen der Deutschen Heredo-Ataxie-Gesellschaft (DHAG), www.ataxie.de/seite/465631/ataxie-mit-isoliertem-vitamin-e-mangel-(aved).html

[23] Davidson MH et al. Hypolipidämie. MSD Manual Ausgabe für medizinische Fachkreise, Stand Mai 2023, www.msdmanuals.com/de-de/profi/endokrine-und-metabolische-krankheiten/fettstoffwechselst%C3%B6rungen/hypolipidämie

[24] Niemann-Pick-Krankheit Typ C. Informationen der Gelben Liste. www.gelbe-liste.de/orphan-diseases/niemann-pick-krankheit-typ-c

[25] Patterson MC et al. Stable or improved neurological manifestations during miglustat therapy in patients from the international disease registry for Niemann-Pick disease type C: an observational cohort study. Orphanet J Rare Dis 2015;10:65, doi: 10.1186/s13023-015-0284-z

[26] Bremova-Ertl T et al. Efficacy and safety of N-acetyl-L-leucine in Niemann-Pick disease type C. J Neurol 2022;269(3):1651-1662, doi: 10.1007/s00415-021-10717-0

[27] Römer G. et al. Spinozerebelläre Ataxie. DocCheck Flexikon, Stand 21. März 2024, flexikon.doccheck.com/de/Spinozerebelläre_Ataxie

[28] Wilke C et al. GAA-FGF14 ataxia (SCA27B): phenotypic profile, natural history progression and 4-aminopyridine treatment response. Brain 2023;146(10):4144-4157, doi: 10.1093/brain/awad157

[29] He M et al. Balance and coordination training for patients with genetic degenerative ataxia: a systematic review. J Neurol 2021;268(10):3690-3705, doi: 10.1007/s00415-020-09938-6

[30] Marquer A et al. The assessment and treatment of postural disorders in cerebellar ataxia: a systematic review. Ann Phys Rehabil Med 2014;57(2):67-78, doi: 10.1016/j.rehab.2014.01.002

[31] Diaféria G et al. Effect of speech therapy on quality of life in patients with spinocerebelar ataxia type 3. Arq Neuropsiquiatr 2022;80(10):1017-1025, doi: 10.1055/s-0042-1755203

[32] Lynch DR et al. Pediatric Ataxia: Focus on Chronic Disorders. Semin Pediatr Neurol 2018;25:54-64, doi: 10.1016/j.spen.2018.01.001

[33] Musselman KE et al. Prevalence of ataxia in children: a systematic review. Neurology 2014;82(1):80-9, doi: 10.1212/01.wnl.0000438224.25600.6c

[34] Calcagni M. Cerebralparese. Informationen des Universitätsspitals Zürich (USZ), www.usz.ch/krankheit/cerebralparese/

[35] Stark W, Gärtner J. Aktuelle Therapieempfehlungen bei multipler Sklerose im Kindes- und Jugendalter. Monatsschr Kinderheilkd 2019;167:282–291