Blutdruck-Selbstmessung in der Schwangerschaft – sinnvoll oder nutzlos?

Literatur:

1. BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth: Epidemiological trends of maternal hypertensive disorders of pregnancy at the global, regional, and national levels: a population‐based study; doi.org/10.1186/s12884-021-03809-2

2. JAMA: Effect of Self-monitoring of Blood Pressure on Diagnosis of Hypertension During Higher-Risk Pregnancy – The BUMP 1 Randomized Clinical Trial; doi:10.1001/jama.2022.4712