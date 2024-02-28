Pharmazie
» Alle Artikel

Triptane, Gepante und Ditane

Akute Migräneattacken behandeln

Stuttgart - 28.02.2024, 07:00 Uhr

0

Was kann man tun, wenn Triptane bei Migränekopfschmerzen nicht wirken? (Foto: Jihan/AdobeStock)

Was kann man tun, wenn Triptane bei Migränekopfschmerzen nicht wirken? (Foto: Jihan/AdobeStock)

Ein therapeutischer Durchbruch in der Therapie akuter Migräne­attacken war die Entwicklung der Triptane mit der ersten Zulassung 1993 in Deutschland. 2022 wurden mit Lasmiditan und dem ersten Gepant neue Wirkstoffe zur Therapie akuter Migräneattacken zugelassen. Wann werden sie eingesetzt, welchen Stellenwert haben die Triptane aktuell und was sollte man zu den Wirkstoffen wissen? 

Die Migräne ist die mit Abstand häufigste neurologische Erkrankung. Die Prävalenz in Deutschland wird auf 20% der Frauen und 8% der Männer geschätzt. Nach einer Erhebung des Robert Koch-Instituts, die im Jahre 2020 veröffentlicht wurde, gaben in Deutschland 14,8% aller Frauen und 6% aller Männer an, in den letzten zwölf Monaten unter einer Migräne gelitten zu haben. Der Anteil der Menschen in der deutschen Bevölkerung, der wahrscheinlich unter einer  
Migräne leidet, beträgt circa 20% [1].  

Mehr zum Thema

Rimegepant und Lasmiditan

Aktualisierte Migräne-Leitlinie: Zwei neue Wirkstoffe für die Akuttherapie

Die Qual der Wahl in der Selbstmedikation ist größer geworden

Almo-, Nara- oder Sumatriptan?

Bei der Migräne kommt es zu wiederholten Kopfschmerz­attacken mit einer Dauer von 4 bis 72 Stunden. Der Kopfschmerz ist überwiegend einseitig, von pulsierend pochendem Charakter, von mittlerer bis hoher Schmerzintensität und wird durch körperliche Aktivität verstärkt. Typische autonome Begleiterscheinungen sind Übelkeit, Brechreiz, Erbrechen, Licht- und Geruchsüberempfindlichkeit und ein allgemeines Krankheitsgefühl [2]. 15% aller Betroffenen leiden unter einer Migräne mit Aura. Hier kommt es meist vor den Kopfschmerzen zu neurologischen Reiz- oder Ausfallserscheinungen, die sich oft auf kortikale Areale des Gehirns beziehen und zwar bevorzugt im visuellen Kortex. Die typischen Aura-Symptome sind Sehstörungen, Fortifikationen und Flimmerskotome. Auch andere neurologische Ausfälle wie Sprach- und Sprechstörungen, Schwindel, sensible Ausfälle oder Paresen entwickeln sich langsam innerhalb von  
5 bis 30 Minuten. Typischerweise klingen die neurologischen Ausfälle nach 60 Minuten vollständig ab [2].  

NSAR bei leichten bis mittelschweren  
Migräneattacken

Viele Patienten können erfolgreich ihre leichten oder mittelschweren Migräneattacken mit antipyretischen Analgetika oder nichtsteroidalen Antirheumatika behandeln, von denen die meisten verschreibungsfrei sind. Wichtig ist es, die Patientinnen und Patienten darauf hinzuweisen, dass sie die Arzneimitte nicht erst dann einnehmen sollten, wenn die Migränekopfschmerzen ihren Höhepunkt erreicht haben. Lösliche Präparate werden rascher resorbiert als normale Tabletten. Bei leicht- und mittelgradigen Migränekopfschmerzen ist die Gabe von 1000 mg Acetylsalicylsäure in Form einer Brausetablette oder einer Kautablette gut wirksam, außerdem kommen die NSAR Diclofenac-Kalium, Ibuprofen und Naproxen infrage (s. Tab. 1) [3]. Die Kombination von ASS, Paracetamol und Coffein ist wirksamer als die Gabe der  Einzelsubstanzen [3, 4]. Paracetamol hat die niedrigste Wirksamkeit. Bei Übelkeit oder Erbrechen können die Antiemetika Metoclopramid oder Domperidon eingesetzt werden [3, 4]. 
 

Tab. 1: Antipyretische Analgetika und nichtsteroidale Antirheumatika 

zur Behandlung akuter Migräneattacken

ArzneimittelDosis [mg]Unerwünschte ArzneimittelwirkungenGegenanzeigen
Acetylsalicylsäure (ASS)1000 

Magenschmerzen, Übelkeit

Gerinnungsstörungen

Magen-Darm-Ulzera

Blutungsneigung

Schwangerschaft sechster bis neunter Monat

ASS-Lysinat1000 
Ibuprofen200 bis 600 

Wie ASS

Ödeme

wie ASS,

Blutungsneigung geringer

Niereninsuffizienz

Lupus erythematodes

Naproxen500 bis 1000 mgwie Ibuprofen
Diclofenac-K50 bis 100 
Metamizol1000 

Allergische Reaktion

Blutbildveränderungen

Erkrankungen des hämatopoetischen Systems
Paracetamol1000 Leberschäden

Leberschäden

Niereninsuffizienz

ASS + Paracetamol + Koffein2 x 250  + 200  + 50 Wie ASS und Paracetamol

 

Triptane frühzeitig in der Schmerzphase anwenden

Die Triptane Almotriptan, Eletriptan, Frovatriptan, Naratriptan, Rizatriptan, Sumatriptan, und Zolmitriptan sind Agonisten an verschiedenen Serotonin-Rezeptoren (Serotonin-5HT-1B/D-Rezeptoragonisten) (s. Tab. 2). Sie gelten als Mittel der ersten Wahl zur Behandlung von Migräne­attacken [3], und wirken auch auf die typischen Begleitsymptome Übelkeit, Erbrechen, Licht- und Lärmempfindlichkeit. Triptane wirken zu jedem Zeitpunkt innerhalb der Kopfschmerzattacke. Sie sollten so bald wie möglich in der Kopfschmerzphase eingenommen werden, denn sie wirken innerhalb der ersten zwei Stunden am besten. Durch die frühzeitige Gabe verstärkt sich der therapeutische Effekt, und die Frequenz des Wiederkehrkopfschmerzes (Recurrence) wird reduziert. In der Auraphase, das heißt vor Einsetzen des Kopfschmerzes, sollten Triptane nicht eingesetzt werden. Sumatriptan (Dosierung 
50 mg), Naratriptan und Almo­triptan sind als OTC-Präparate erhältlich. Auch Rizatriptan 5 mg soll rezeptfrei werden, im Sommer 2023 hatte sich der Sachverständigen-Ausschuss einstimmig dazu entschieden, den Antrag auf Entlassung aus der Verschreibungspflicht anzunehmen [31]. Das Verfahren ist noch nicht abgeschlossen. 
 

Kopfschmerzen durch Übergebrauch von Schmerz- oder Migränemitteln

Die zu häufige und insbesondere tägliche Einnahme von Schmerz- oder Migränemitteln kann zu einer Verschlechterung der Migräne mit einer Zunahme der Migränetage und im Extremfall zu täglichen Kopfschmerzen führen. Bislang ist ungeklärt, ob die häufige Einnahme der Migräne- und Schmerzmittel erfolgt, weil sich die Migräne verschlechtert oder ob die zu häufige Einnahme der Schmerz- und Migränemittel die Migräne verschlechtert. Daher sollte der Gebrauch von einfachen Analgetika auf 15 Tage im Monat und von Triptanen und analgetischen Mischpräparaten auf zehn Tage im Monat beschränkt werden [30]. Es ist wichtig,  
Patientinnen und Patienten mit Migräne in Apotheken darüber aufzuklären.

Wiederkehr-Rate von Nara- und Frovatriptan geringer 

Ein Problem aller Migränemittel ist, dass bei langer Dauer der Migräneattacken gegen Ende der pharmakologischen Wirkung die Migränekopfschmerzen wieder auftreten können. Bei den Triptanen schwankt diese Wiederkehr-Rate zwischen 20% (Naratriptan, Frovatriptan) und 30 bis 40% (Zolmitriptan, Sumatriptan, Rizatriptan). Kommt es zum erneuten Auftreten der Schmerzen ist eine erneute Verabreichung des Triptans wirksam. Für alle Triptane gilt, dass eine Komedikation mit Ergotamintartrat innerhalb eines 24-Stunden-Intervalls vermieden werden muss [5].

Eletriptan ist am wirksamsten

Eine Übersicht über vier Metaanalysen mit 111 Studien ergab, dass Sumatriptan, Zolmitriptan und Almotriptan eine ähnliche Wirksamkeit aufweisen, während Eletriptan und Rizatriptan in Bezug auf die Schmerzfreiheit nach zwei Stunden überlegen waren und Eletriptan zu einer niedrigeren Rezidivrate führte [7]. Die Ergebnisse einer anderen Metaanalyse von 133 randomisierten Studien zeigte, dass die meisten Triptane bei oraler Applikation, mit Ausnahme von Frovatriptan und Naratriptan, ähnlich wirksam bei der akuten Behandlung von Migräneanfällen sind [7]. Eine retrospektive Analyse extrahierte über 10,8 Millionen Daten zu Migräneattacken aus einer Smartphone-Applikation für elektronische Migräne-Tagebücher. Diese Ergebnisse zeigten, dass Eletriptan das wirksamste Triptan ist, wirksamer als Zolmi- und Sumatriptan, und dass die Triptane den antipyretischen Analgetika und NSAR überlegen sind [8]. Im Zusammenhang mit den Triptanen zur Behandlung akuter Migräneattacken sind zwei Tatbestände bemerkenswert. Laut Angaben der epidemiologischen Studie des Robert Koch-Instituts erhalten nur 7,3% aller Menschen mit Migräne in Deutschland ein Rezept über ein Triptan. Dies bedeutet, dass ganz offenbar dem Löwenanteil der Patienten die wirksamste Therapie vorenthalten wird [1]. In der Zwischenzeit sind alle Triptane generisch und der Preis dürfte kein Hindernis mehr sein, Triptane zu verschreiben. Das am häufigsten in Deutschland verschriebene Triptan ist Suma­triptan. Eletriptan, das wirksamste Triptan, wird im Gegensatz dazu in Deutschland nur selten verschrieben [32].  Dies liegt wahrscheinlich daran, dass Eletriptan nie beworben wurde. 
 

Sind die Triptane gefährlich?

Triptane wirken über die Serotonin-Rezeptoren 5-HT1B und 5-HT1D. Ursprünglich ging man davon aus, dass die Wirkung der Triptane durch eine Verengung der erweiterten Dura­arterien während der Migräneattacke über den 5-HT1B-Rezeptor vermittelt wird [9, 10]. Diese Annahme führte zu den Kontraindikationen in der ursprünglichen Zulassung, nämlich schwere Gefäßerkrankungen. In der Folge zeigte sich jedoch, dass die Wirkung vorwiegend über 5-HT1D-Rezeptoren in terminalen Nervenendigungen des Nervus trigeminus, im Ganglion trigeminale, im Bereich des Nucleus trigeminus und im Thalamus vermittelt wird [11]. In der Folgezeit zeigten weitere Studien, dass die gefäßverengenden Eigenschaften von Triptanen beim Menschen minimal sind [12]. Darüber hinaus ist der Mechanismus des Schlaganfalls oder Herzinfarkts in den meisten Fällen eine Plaqueruptur und eine lokale Thrombose oder Embolie und keine Vasokonstriktion. Diese spielt vor allem bei Prinzmetal-Angina und Vasospasmus nach Subarachnoidalblutung eine Rolle. Trotz dieser neuen Erkenntnisse wurden die Packungsbeilagen für die Triptane nie geändert, sodass weiterhin Kontra­indikationen wie unkontrollierter Bluthochdruck, Schlaganfall, Herzinfarkt, Angina pectoris und andere schwere Gefäßerkrankungen genannt werden (s. Tab. 2). Große Beobachtungsstudien haben jedoch kein erhöhtes Risiko für akute Koronarsyndrome und ischämische Schlaganfälle bei Patienten gezeigt, die ihre Migräne­anfälle mit Triptanen behandeln [13]. 
Zur Frage, ob Triptane zu Fehlbildungen oder anderen Komplikationen in der Schwangerschaft führen könnne, gibt es bisher keine epidemiologischen Hinweise. Die umfangreichsten Erfahrungen liegen für Sumatriptan vor. Sumatriptan kann daher bei Migräneattacken in der gesamten Schwangerschaft eingesetzt werden. Bei Unwirksamkeit und dringlicher Behandlungsnotwendigkeit können auch andere  
Triptane verwendet werden.

 

Tab. 2: Therapie der akuten Migräneattacke mit Triptanen (Reihenfolge nach dem Jahr der Zulassung) 

SubstanzenDosis [mg]Unerwünschte ArzneimittelwirkungenKontraindikationen
Sumatriptan

50 bis 100 

10 bis 20  Nasenspray

3 bis 6 s. c. Autoinjektor

Engegefühl im Bereich der Brust und des Halses

Parästhesien der Extremitäten

Kältegefühl

Lokalreaktion an der Injektionsstelle

Unbehandelte Hypertonie

Koronare Herzerkrankung

Angina pectoris

Myokardinfarkt in der Vorgeschichte

Morbus Raynaud

Arterielle Verschlusskrankheit der Beine

TIA oder Schlaganfall

Kinder < 12 J.

Schwere Leber- oder Niereninsuffizienz

Multiple vaskuläre Risikofaktoren

gleichzeitige Behandlung mit Ergotamin

innerhalb von zwei Wochen nach Absetzen eines MAO-Hemmers

Zolmitriptan2,5 bis 5 
2,5 bis 5  Schmelztablette
5  Nasenspray		wie Sumatriptan
Naratriptan2,5 Etwas geringer als Sumatriptan
Rizatriptan10 oder als SchmelztabletteWie Sumatriptan
Almotriptan12,5 Etwas geringer als Sumatriptan
Eletriptan20, 40 Wie Sumatriptan
Frovatriptan2,5 Etwas geringer als Sumatriptan


 

Tipps für die Beratung in der Apotheke 
 

  • Machen Sie Patientinnen und Patienten mit Migräne, bei denen Analgetika oder nichtsteroidale Antirheumatika nicht ausreichend wirken, darauf aufmerksam, dass es sowohl verschreibungspflichtige als auch nicht verschreibungspflichtige Triptane gibt. 
  • Ein Versagen einer Triptan-Therapie kann erst dann festgestellt werden, wenn drei verschiedene Triptane erfolglos eingesetzt wurden. 
  • Triptane sind weniger wirksam, wenn sie erst dann eingenommen werden, wenn die Kopfschmerzen ihren Höhepunkt erreicht haben. 
  • Machen Sie ihre Patientinnen und Patienten mit Migräne darauf aufmerksam, dass bei häufigen Migräneattacken eine medikamentöse und nichtmedikamentöse vorbeugende Behandlung eingeleitet werden sollte. 
  • Bei Einnahme von einfachen Analgetika an 15 oder mehr Tagen im Monat oder analgetischen Mischpräparaten, Triptanen oder Mutterkornalkaloiden an zehn und mehr Tagen im Monat besteht die Gefahr eines chronischen Kopfschmerzes durch Übergebrauch von Arzneimitteln.

Gepante zur Behandlung akuter Migräneattacken

Gepante sind kleine Moleküle, die direkt als Ant­agonisten am CGRP-Rezeptor (Calcitonin-Gene-Related-Peptide-Rezeptor) wirken. Der Nachweis der Wirksamkeit bei akuten Migräneattacken wurde erstmals mit Olcegepant erbracht, das allerdings nur nach intravenöser Gabe untersucht wurde [14]. Eine Reihe weiterer CGRP-Rezeptor­antagonisten wurde wegen Lebertoxizität oder Schwierigkeiten mit der oralen Resorption nicht weiterentwickelt. Rimegepant (Vydura®), ein Gepant der dritten Generation hat bislang keine hepatotoxischen Eigenschaften gezeigt und wurde daher in einer Dosierung von 75 mg zur Behandlung akuter Migräne­attacken entwickelt. Es wurde als erstes Gepant im April 2023 in der EU für erwachsene Patienten zur Akuttherapie der Migräne zugelassen, ist allerdings aktuell noch nicht in Deutschland erhältlich. Rimegepant ist auch angezeigt zur präventiven Behandlung von episodischer Migräne bei  Erwachsenen, die mindestens vier Migräneattacken pro  Monat haben.  

Wie wirksam ist Rimegepant? 

In drei randomisierten, placebokontrollierten Studien wurde Rimegepant (75 mg) als lösliche Tablette mit Placebo verglichen. Die Wahrscheinlichkeit nach zwei Stunden schmerzfrei zu sein betrug im Mittel 10,9% mit Placebo und 20,3% mit Rimegepant. Unerwünschte Arzneimittelwirkungen waren sehr selten und statistisch nicht signifikant unterschiedlich vom Placebo. Rein numerisch gab es etwas mehr unerwünschte Arzneimittelwirkungen nach Rimegepant wie Übelkeit, Benommenheit und urogenitale Infektionen. Die Häufigkeiten der Nebenwirkungen lagen aber unter 2% [15, 16].  
Bisher gibt es keine direkten Vergleichsstudien zwischen Rimegepant und den Triptanen zur Behandlung akuter Migräneattacken. In einer Metaanalyse wurde die Odds Ratio für eine Überlegenheit gegenüber Placebo für den Parameter schmerzfrei nach zwei Stunden berechnet. Diese betrug  
4,78 (95%-Konfidenzintervall [95%-KI] 3,79 bis 6,01) für Rizatriptan 10 mg und 4,37 (3,57 bis 5,36) für Sumatriptan 100 mg. Die Odds Ratio für Rimegepant 75 mg versus Placebo betrug 1,75 (1,36 bis 2,26) [17]. 

Gepante für Patienten geeignet, bei denen Triptane nicht wirken 

Rimegepant wäre theoretisch geeignet für Patienten, die eine Kontraindikation gegen den Einsatz von Triptanen zur Behandlung akuter Migräneattacken haben. Wie oben gezeigt sind „echte“ Kontraindikationen für die Triptane selten. Gepante wären auch geeignet für Patienten bei denen Triptane nicht wirksam sind. Eine Publikation des deutschen Migräneregisters im Rahmen der spezialisierten Kopfschmerz-versorgung zeigte, dass bei 13,1% der Patienten zwei oder mehr Triptane nicht wirksam waren und drei oder mehr Triptane bei 3,9% versagten [18]. Dies zeigt, dass echte Triptan-Nonresponder sehr selten sind. Da aber direkte Vergleichsstudien der Gepante mit den Triptanen fehlen, kann im Moment nicht ermessen werden, ob Rimegepant in dieser Indikation ausreichend wirksam ist. Das Verträglichkeits- und Sicherheitsprofil des Arzneimittels ist sehr gut [19]. Nicht angezeigt ist das Arzneimittel für Patienten mit eingeschränkter Nieren- oder Leberfunktion, bei gleichzeitiger Anwendung von starken CYP3A4-Hemmern oder in der Schwangerschaft sowie Stillzeit. Wenn es nach der ersten Gabe von Rimegepant zu einem Wiederauftreten der Migräne kommt, darf am selben Tag keine zweite Dosis verabreicht werden. 
Atogepant (Aquipta®), das in Deutschland noch nicht auf dem Markt erhältlich ist, wurde im August 2023 als weiteres Gepant in der EU zugelassen, allerdings „nur“ in der Prophylaxe von Migräne bei Erwachsenen mit mindestens vier Migränetagen pro Monat, nicht zur Therapie der akuten  Attacke. Zwei weitere Gepante zur Behandlung akuter  Migräneattacken befinden sich in der Entwicklung und sind in den USA bereits zugelassen, nämlich Ubrogepant [20, 21] und Zavegepant, in der Applikationsform eines Nasensprays [22]. Ob und wann diese in Europa zur Zulassung eingereicht werden, ist im Moment nicht bekannt.

Lasmiditan als weitere Möglichkeit

In der Pathophysiologie der Migräne spielen Serotonin-Rezeptoren eine wichtige Rolle [23]. Lasmiditan (Rayvow®) ist ein Agonist am 5 HT1F-Rezeptor, der sich sowohl im peripheren wie im zentralen Nervensystem findet. Das Arzneimittel wurde im August 2022 in der EU für Erwachsene zugelassen. Standarddosis sind 100 mg, falls erforderlich kann sie auf 200 mg erhöht oder 50 mg verringert werden. Lasmiditan hat im Gegensatz zu den Triptanen keine vasokonstriktiven Eigenschaften. Als kleines Molekül überwindet es auch die Blut-Hirn-Schranke und kann daher zu zentralen Nebenwirkungen führen. Kontraindikation gemäß der Zulassung sind schwere Leberfunktionsstörungen, Schwangerschaft und Stillzeit. Daten zur Wirksamkeit, Sicherheit und Verträglichkeit von Lasmiditan bei Kindern und Jugendlichen liegen nicht vor. Lasmiditan kann eine signifikante Beeinträchtigung der Fahrtüchtigkeit verursachen. Daher wird Patienten empfohlen, mindestens acht Stunden nach der Einnahme des Arzneimittels keine potenziell gefährlichen Tätigkeiten auszuüben, die eine völlige geistige Wachsamkeit erfordern wie beispielsweise das Führen eines Kraftfahrzeugs oder die Bedienung von Maschinen. Bei gleichzeitiger Anwendung mit anderen serotonergen Arzneimitteln, beispielsweise den selektiven Serotonin-Wiederaufnahmehemmern, selektiven Serotonin-Noradrenalin-Wiederaufnahmehemmern, tricyclischen Antidepressiva oder Monoaminoxidase­hemmern, kann es zu einem Serotoninsyndrom kommen, sodass eine parallele Einnahme nicht erfolgen darf.  
 

Lasmiditan wirkt dosisabhängig 

Eine Metaanalyse wertete vier Studien zur Therapie akuter Migräneattacken mit Lasmiditan aus [24]. Die Anwendung von Lasmiditan war gegenüber Placebo mit einem signifikant höheren Prozentsatz von Patienten mit Schmerzfreiheit nach zwei Stunden (Odds Ratio 2,02; 95%-KI: 1,72 bis 2,39), anhaltender Schmerzfreiheit (OR: 1,93; 95%-KI: 1,55 bis 2,39), einem geringeren Grad der klinischen Behinderung (OR: 1,36; 95%-KI: 1,20 bis 1,55) und signifikant geringerer Einsatz von Notfallmedikation (OR: 0,49; 95%-KI: 0,38 bis 0,63) verbunden. Die Subgruppenanalyse zeigte eine dosisabhängige Wirkung von Lasmiditan. 
Unerwünschte Arzneimittelwirkungen waren häufig und dosisabhängig. Die häufigsten Nebenwirkungen waren Schwindel, Parästhesien, Müdigkeit und Lethargie sowie Schwindel. Die Studien schlossen auch Patienten mit kardiovaskulären Risikofaktoren ein [25]. Hier zeigten sich erwartungsgemäß keine Unterschiede für kardio- und zerebrovaskuläre unerwünschte Ereignisse zwischen Lasmiditan und Placebo.

Auf einen Blick

  • Die Migräne ist die häufigste neurologische  
    Erkrankung. 
  • Bei leichten und mittelschweren Migräne­attacken sind antipyretische Analgetika und nicht-steroidale Antirheumatika gut wirksam. 
  • Bei Migräneattacken, die auf antipyretische  Analgetika oder nichtsteroidale Antirheumatika nicht ansprechen, sollten die gut wirksamen  Triptane eingesetzt werden. 
  • Triptane werden allerdings in Deutschland zu selten verschrieben. 
  • Innerhalb der Triptane sind Eletripan, Riza­triptan und Sumatriptan am besten wirksam. 
  • Triptane sind sicher und führen nur sehr selten zu schwerwiegenden unerwünschten Arznei­mittelwirkungen. 
  • Die Gepante wirken als Antagonisten am CGRP-Rezeptor. In einem indirekten Vergleich zeigt sich Rimegepant weniger wirksam als Suma­triptan oder Eletripan. Direkte Studienvergleiche fehlen.  
  • Die Gepante sind Antagonisten am CGRP-Rezeptor und wurden unter anderem für die Behandlung akuter Migräneattacken entwickelt. 
  • Lasmiditan ist ein Agonist am Serotonin 5-HT1F-Rezeptor und hat keine vasokonstriktiven Eigenschaften. Es kann daher bei Patientinnen und Patienten mit schwerwiegenden vaskulären  Erkrankungen zur Behandlung von akuten  Migräneattacken eingesetzt werden, zu beachten sind die zentralen Nebenwirkungen.

Sind die neuen Migränemittel besser?

Leider gibt es bisher keine direkten Vergleichsstudien der neuen Migränemittel mit Analgetika, nichtsteroidalen Antirheumatika oder den Triptanen. Daher ist man auf indirekte Vergleiche angewiesen (s. Tab. 3). So konnte in einer Metaanalyse gezeigt werden, dass Lasmiditan wahrscheinlich ähnlich wirksam ist wie Sumatriptan, Rimegepant ist wahrscheinlich weniger wirksam als Lasmiditan [26] und Sumatriptan oder Eletriptan.
 

Tab. 3: Indirekter Vergleich der Wirksamkeit ausgewählter Triptane, Lasmiditan und Rimegepant im Bezug auf die Schmerz­freiheit nach zwei Stunden 

Substanz 

Verum

Placebo

Therapeutischer Gewinn (Verum minus Placebo)

Eletriptan
40 mg [27]

35%

7%

28%

Sumatriptan 100 mg [28]

32%

11%

22%

Lasmiditan 
100 mg [29]

31%

21%

10%

Rimegepant 
75 mg [15]

20%

12%

8%

 

Literatur

[1] Porst M et al. Migraine and tension-type headache in Germany. Prevalence and disease severity from the BURDEN 2020 Burden of Disease Study. Journal of Health Monitoring 2020;5(S6):2–24 
 [2] Headache Classification Committee of the International Headache  Society (IHS). The International Classification of Headache Disorders ICHD-3, 3rd edition. Cephalalgia 2018;38(1):1-211 
 [3] Diener HC et al. Therapie der Migräneattacke und Prophylaxe der Migräne. S1-Leitlinie der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Neurologie, AWMF-Registernummer 030 – 057 
 [4] Diener HC, Gaul C, Lehmacher W, Weiser T. Aspirin, paracetamol (acetaminophen) and caffeine for the treatment of acute migraine  
attacks: A systemic review and meta-analysis of randomized placebo-controlled trials. Eur J Neurol 2022;29(1):350-357 
 [5] Ferrari MD et al. Migraine. Nat Rev Dis Primers 2022;8(1):2 
 [6] Derry CJ, Derry S, Moore RA. Sumatriptan (all routes of administration) for acute migraine attacks in adults - overview of Cochrane  
reviews. Cochrane Database Systematic Reviews 2014;2014(5):CD009108 
 [7] Cameron C et al. Triptans in the Acute Treatment of Migraine: A Systematic Review and Network Meta-Analysis. Headache 2015;55 Suppl 4:221-235 
 [8] Chiang CC et al. Simultaneous Comparisons of 25 Acute Migraine Medications Based on 10 Million Users‘ Self-Reported Records From a Smartphone Application. Neurology 2023:101(24):e2560-e2570 
 [9] Connor HE, Humphrey PPA, Feniuk W. Serotonin receptors Therapeutic prospects in cardiovascular disease. Trends Cardiovasc Med 1991;1:205-210 
[10] Connor HE, Stubbs CM, Feniuk W, Humphrey PP. Effect of sumatriptan, a selective 5-HT1-like receptor agonist, on pial vessel diameter in anaesthetised cats. J Cereb Blood Flow Metab 1992;12:514-519 
[11] Kaube H, Hoskin KL, Goadsby PJ. Inhibition by sumatriptan of central trigeminal neurones only after blood-brain barrier disruption. British Journal of Pharmacology 1993;109:788-792 
[12] Goldstein JA et al. Effect of high-dose intravenous eletriptan on coronary artery diameter. Cephalalgia 2004;24:515-21 
[13] Roberto G et al. Adverse cardiovascular events associated with triptans and ergotamines for treatment of migraine: systematic review of observational studies. Cephalalgia 2015;35(2):118-31 
[14] Olesen J et al. Calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist BIBN 4096 BS for the acute treatment of migraine. N Engl J Med 2004;350(11):1104-1110 
[15] Lipton RB et al. Rimegepant, an Oral Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor Antagonist, for Migraine. N Engl J Med 2019;381(2):142-149 
[16] Croop R et al. Efficacy, safety, and tolerability of rimegepant orally disintegrating tablet for the acute treatment of migraine: a randomised, phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Lancet 2019;394(10200):737-745 
[17] Yang C-P et al. Comparison of New Pharmacologic Agents With Triptans for Treatment of Migraine: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. JAMA Network Open 2021;4(10):e2128544-e 
[18] Ruscheweyh R et al. Triptan non-response in specialized headache care: cross-sectional data from the DMKG Headache Registry. J Headache Pain 2023;24(1):135 
[19] Gao B et al. Efficacy and Safety of Rimegepant for the Acute Treatment of Migraine: Evidence From Randomized Controlled Trials. Front Pharmacol 2019;10:1577 
[20] Hutchinson S et al. Ubrogepant for the Acute Treatment of Migraine: Pooled Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability From the ACHIEVE I and ACHIEVE II Phase 3 Randomized Trials. Neurol Ther 2021;10(1):235-49 
[21] Dodick DW et al. Ubrogepant for the Treatment of Migraine. N Engl J Med 2019;381(23):2230-41 
[22] Croop R et al. Zavegepant nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine: A Phase 2/3 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled,  
dose-ranging trial. Headache 2022;62(9):1153-1163 
[23] Goadsby PJ, Classey JD. Evidence for serotonin (5-HT)1B, 5-HT1D and 5-HT1F receptor inhibitory effects on trigeminal neurons with craniovascular input. Neuroscience 2003;122(2):491-498 
[24] Maiti R et al. Efficacy and Safety of Lasmiditan for Acute Treatment of Migraine in Adults: A Meta-Analysis. J Clin Pharmacol 2021;61(12):1534-1544 
[25] Shapiro RE et al. Lasmiditan for acute treatment of migraine in patients with cardiovascular risk factors: post-hoc analysis of pooled results from 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trials. J Headache Pain 2019;20(1):90 
[26] Puledda Fet al. Efficacy, safety and indirect comparisons of lasmiditan, rimegepant, and ubrogepant for the acute treatment of migraine: A systematic review and network meta-analysis of the literature.  
Cephalalgia 2023;43(3):03331024231151419 
[27] Takiya L, Piccininni LC, Kamath V. Safety and Efficacy of Eletriptan in the Treatment of Acute Migraine. Pharmacotherapy: The Journal of Human Pharmacology and Drug Therapy 2006;26(1):115-128 
[28] Derry CJ, Derry S, Moore RA. Sumatriptan (all routes of administration) for acute migraine attacks in adults - overview of Cochrane  reviews. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2014(5):CD009108 
[29] Goadsby PJ, Wietecha LA, Dennehy EB, Kuca B, Case MG, Aurora SK, Gaul C. Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study of lasmiditan for acute treatment of migraine. Brain 2019;142:1894-1904 
[30] Diener H, Kropp P et al. Kopfschmerz bei Übergebrauch von Schmerz- oder Migränemitteln (Medication Overuse Headache = MOH), S1-Leitlinie der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Neurologie 2022, AWMF-Registernummer: 030/131 
[31] Ergebnisprotokoll der 87. Sitzung des Sachverständigen-Ausschuss für Verschreibungspflicht vom 11. Juli 2023, www.bfarm.de/DE/Arzneimittel/Pharmakovigilanz/Ausschuesse-und-Gremien/Verschreibungspflicht/Protokolle/87Sitzung/protokoll_87.html ;
[32] Ludiwg W-D, Mühlbauer B, Seifert R (Hrsg). Arzneiverordnungs­report. Berlin, Heidelberg, Springer 2022 

Hans Christoph Diener

Diesen Artikel teilen:

Seite drucken
Startseite

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Triptan, Gepant oder Ditan?

Welche Therapie ist wann indiziert, um akute Migräneattacken zu behandeln?

Triptan, Gepant oder Ditan?

EMA empfiehlt Zulassung von Lasmiditan bei Migräne

Alternative zu Triptanen

EMA empfiehlt Zulassung von Lasmiditan bei Migräne

Lasmiditan bei akuter Migräne – eine Alternative zu Triptanen

FDA-Zulassung von Reyvow

Lasmiditan bei akuter Migräne – eine Alternative zu Triptanen

Therapie der menstruationsassoziierten Migräne

Therapie der menstruationsassoziierten Migräne

Atogepant kann Migräne wirksam vorbeugen

Weniger Migränetage pro Monat

Atogepant kann Migräne wirksam vorbeugen

EMA empfiehlt Zulassung von Rimegepant bei Migräne

Akuttherapie und Prophylaxe

EMA empfiehlt Zulassung von Rimegepant bei Migräne

Migräne akut und vorbeugend behandeln

Aktualisierte S1-Leitlinie berücksichtigt neue Wirkstoffe und setzt auf stärkere Personalisierung

Migräne akut und vorbeugend behandeln

Rimegepant erhält EU-Zulassung bei Migräne

Akuttherapie und Prophylaxe

Rimegepant erhält EU-Zulassung bei Migräne

Migräneprophylaxe – EMA empfiehlt Atogepant zur Zulassung

Zweiter EU-Vertreter einer neuen Wirkstoffklasse

Migräneprophylaxe – EMA empfiehlt Atogepant zur Zulassung

Hämmern im Kopf

Auch Kinder können unter Migräne leiden

Hämmern im Kopf

0 Kommentare

Kommentar abgeben

 

Ich akzeptiere die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln (Netiquette).

Ich möchte über Antworten auf diesen Kommentar per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.

Sie müssen alle Felder ausfüllen und die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln akzeptieren, um fortfahren zu können.

Omeprazole vs. Poliprotect®
Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 8
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 51-52
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Meist gelesen
Meist kommentiert

Meist gelesen

Nachdem kürzlich Weichmacher in Kinderurin entdeckt wurden, sind UV-Filter als deren Quelle in Verdacht geraten. Das gibt jedoch keinen Anlass, auf Sonnencreme zu verzichten. (Symbolfoto: Gabriel Trujillo / AdobeStock)

Was man über Weichmacher in Kinderurin weiß – und was nicht
Auf der Suche nach neuen Geschäftsfeldern: dm-Chef Christoph Werner. (Foto: IMAGO / Arnulf Hettrich)

Rx-Arznei im Drogeriemarkt: Werner will Apotheken ersetzen
Cannabis wird in Deutschland bald legal sein. (Foto: Fokussiert/AdobeStock)

Bundestag beschließt Cannabis-Freigabe
NRW-Minister Karl-Josef Laumann sprach beim Zukunftskongress in Bonn über die gesundheitspolitische Lage. (Foto: Alois Müller)

Notruf der Apotheken: Die Versorgung steht vor dem „Kipppunkt“
Es soll ein Nullsummenspiel werden. (Foto: imago images / Steinach)

Faire Umverteilung: 70 Cent Zuschlag

Meist kommentiert

Auf der Suche nach neuen Geschäftsfeldern: dm-Chef Christoph Werner. (Foto: IMAGO / Arnulf Hettrich)

Rx-Arznei im Drogeriemarkt: Werner will Apotheken ersetzen
Vanessa Conin-Ohnsorge bei der Eröffnung des Kooperationsgipfels. (Foto: privat)

„Lasst uns Apotheke komplett neu denken“
Wie mit den Eckpunkte der Apothekenreform umgehen? (Foto: Schelbert / DAZ)

Apotheken brauchen mehr Geld – und Ruhe beim Kassenabschlag
Pharmazeutische Dienstleistungen im Pflegeheim zu etablieren, ist für viele Apotheken eine Herausforderung. Wie fängt man am besten damit an? (Foto:SKW/AdobeStock)

Wie Apotheker pDL im Pflegeheim umsetzen können
Wie wär's, wenn wir konstruktiv selbst mal ein Eckpunktepapier entwerfen und an Lauterbach schicken? &nbsp;(Foto: Alex Schelbert)

Mein liebes Tagebuch

Apotheken-Protest
Article teaser image

Sodbrennen

» Zu den Artikeln
Handverkauf

Pharmazeutische Dienstleistungen

via-Studie

Bürokratiekosten bei 
GKV-Rezepten

Impfen in Apotheken
Article image

Beratung

Triptan, Gepant oder Ditan?

Welche Therapie ist wann indiziert, um akute Migräneattacken zu behandeln?

» mehr
DAZ Abo

Lernen und Punkten »

Pharmako-endogen!

Viel mehr als Schmerzhemmung

Viel mehr als Schmerzhemmung