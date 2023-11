Literatur

1 Bechtold KB et al. What consumers want: a survey on European Consumer attitudes towards plant-based foods. Report From The Smart Protein Project. Edited by Bechtold KB et al. 2021. 2 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. 2023. Alternative Protein Sources: Balancing Food Innovation, Sustainability, Nutrition, and Health: Proceedings of a Workshop. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/26923. 3 Bakaloudi DR, Halloran A, Rippin HL et al. Intake and adequacy of the vegan diet. A systematic review of the evidence. Clin Nutr. 2021;40:3503-3521. 4 Elorinne AL, Alfthan G, Erlund I et al. Food and Nutrient Intake and Nutritional Status of Finnish Vegans and Non-Vegetarians. PLoS One. 2016;11:e0148235. 5 Lederer AK, Hannibal L, Hettich M et al. Vitamin B12 Status Upon Short-Term Intervention with a Vegan Diet-A Randomized Controlled Trial in Healthy Participants. Nutrients. 2019;11. 6 Gorissen SHM, Crombag JJR, Senden JMG et al. Protein content and amino acid composition of commercially available plant-based protein isolates. Amino Acids. 2018;50:1685-1695. 7 Hertzler SR, Lieblein-Boff JC, Weiler M, Allgeier C. Plant Proteins: Assessing Their Nutritional Quality and Effects on Health and Physical Function. Nutrients. 2020;12. 8 Messina M, Lynch H, Dickinson JM, Reed KE. No Difference Between the Effects of Supplementing With Soy Protein Versus Animal Protein on Gains in Muscle Mass and Strength in Response to Resistance Exercise. Int J Sport Nutr Exerc Metab. 2018;28:674-685.