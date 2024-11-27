Spektrum
computergestützte Methoden

Neue Wege in der Wirkstoffentwicklung

Stuttgart - 27.11.2024, 17:50 Uhr

Computergestützten Methoden können dazu beitragen, die Umwelt zu schonen.&nbsp;(Foto: StockPhotoPro/AdobeStock)

(Foto: StockPhotoPro/AdobeStock)

Nachhaltigkeit ist eine der größten gesellschaftlichen Herausforderungen und hat längst auch die pharmazeutische Industrie erreicht [1]. Computer­gestützte Methoden sind ein wichtiges Werkzeug, welche die Wirkstoffentwicklung der Zukunft entscheidend prägen können. Welche Methoden gibt es, bei welchen Arzneimitteln werden sie bereits eingesetzt und wie funktionieren die neuen Technologien?

Unter dem Überbegriff der „Green Chemistry“ wird schon seit längerer Zeit versucht, die Herstellung von Arzneistoffen, insbesondere die Synthese von Wirkstoffen, zu optimieren. Neue Syntheserouten werden entwickelt, die weniger chemische Abfälle verursachen oder bei denen auf besonders umwelttoxische Chemikalien verzichtet werden kann. Auch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung sucht man zunehmend nach neuen und nachhaltigeren Wegen [2].

Aktuell wird eine große Zahl der neu zugelassenen Wirk­stoffe über das High-Throughput-Screening (HTS) entdeckt [3]. Bei dieser Methode werden Substanzbibliotheken, die aus mehreren Millionen chemischen Verbindungen bestehen, automatisiert im Miniaturmaßstab biologisch getestet. Die hohen Erwartungen an die teure Methode wurden allerdings nur bedingt erfüllt. Das Vorgehen gleicht der Suche nach der Nadel im Heuhaufen [4]. Der Ressourcenverbrauch ist angesichts der geringen Erfolgsrate aus nachhaltiger Sicht schwer zu rechtfertigen. Ein „Hit“ im High-Throughput-Screening bedeutet außerdem noch lange nicht, dass ein neuer Wirkstoff entdeckt ist – Umfangreiche pharmakodynamische und pharmakokinetische Tests sind trotzdem erforderlich, insbesondere bezüglich des ADME/Tox-Profils (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolismus, Elimination und Toxizität). Diese Tests sind oft mit Tierversuchen verbunden [5].

Angesichts dieser Probleme stellen computergestützte Methoden ein wichtiges und nachhaltiges Werkzeug dar und könnten die Wirkstoffentwicklung der Zukunft entscheidend prägen [6]. Dazu zählen:

  • strukturbasiertes Wirkstoffdesign,
  • virtuelles Screening,
  • die Vorhersage von ADME/Tox-Eigenschaften,
  • sowie der Einsatz von künstlicher Intelligenz.

Strukturbasiertes Wirkstoffdesign

Beim strukturbasierten Wirkstoffdesign werden die ver­fügbaren strukturellen Informationen über ein Zielprotein (Target) genutzt, um einen maßgeschneiderten Wirkstoff zu entwickeln. Konkret werden Bindestellen an dem Protein identifiziert, die durch das Binden eines Wirkstoffes einen pharmakologischen Effekt hervorrufen. Anschließend wird der Wirkstoff so modifiziert, dass er sich optimal an die dreidimensionale Struktur der Bindetasche, die aus Aminosäuren besteht, anschmiegt.

Ein prominentes Beispiel ist die Entwicklung von Saquinavir durch Roche, dem ersten zugelassenen HIV-Protease­inhibitor. Dabei wurde die dreidimensionale Kristallstruktur der HIV-1-Protease genutzt, um ein Übergangszustandsanalogon zu generieren. Im Gegensatz zu den Substraten der HIV-1-Protease, die nach dem Übergangszustand gespalten werden, kann Saquinavir als Übergangszustandsanalogon an die Protease binden, ohne gespalten zu werden, und diese dadurch inhibieren [7].

Eine immer bedeutendere Methodik innerhalb des strukturbasierten Wirkstoffdesigns ist die molekulardynamische Simulation von Protein-Wirkstoff-Komplexen (s. Abb) [8]. Dabei werden die Interaktionen zwischen den Wirkstoffen, die häufig als Liganden bezeichnet werden, und den Targets auf Hochleistungsrechenzentren simuliert. In Zeitabständen von 2 Femtosekunden (1 fs = 10-15 s) werden für jedes Atom im System die darauf wirkenden Kräfte berechnet. Ein großer Vorteil dieser Technik ist, dass die dynamische Natur und die „Beweglichkeit“ eines Proteins realistisch abgebildet werden können. Denn im Gegensatz dazu können bei Techniken wie der Röntgenkristallographie oder der Kryoelektronenmikroskopie nur statische Aufnahmen der dreidimensionalen Strukturen von Proteinen im Komplex mit ihren Wirkstoffen aufgenommen werden. Zudem wird bei der molekulardynamischen Simulation auch die Dynamik des Liganden untersucht. Dadurch können Interaktionen mit bestimmten Aminosäuren über einen zeitlichen Verlauf hinweg analysiert und quantifiziert werden. Auf diese Weise lassen sich strukturelle Modifikationen am Liganden noch vor der Synthese auf ihre Auswirkungen bezüglich der Bindung an das Target untersuchen.

Schematische Visualisierung von unterschiedlichen Konformationen, die ein Protein und ein Wirkstoff während einer molekulardynamischen Simulation einnehmen können. Die Formel zeigt eine potenzielle Energiefunktion in der Molekülmechanik. (Foto: E. Neu)

Virtuelles Screening

Analog zum High-Throughput-Screening werden auch beim virtuellen Screening unzählige chemische Verbindungen getestet, jedoch virtuell, und es wird eine deutlich größere Anzahl an Verbindungen untersucht. Während beim HTS bereits mehrere Millionen Verbindungen als beachtlich gelten, werden beim virtuellen Screening Milliarden von Verbindungen getestet. Die ZINC22-Datenbank, eine häufig verwendete virtuelle Substanzbibliothek, enthält aktuell über vier Milliarden Verbindungen [9].

Im Detail wird beim virtuellen Screening, ähnlich wie beim strukturbasierten Wirkstoffdesign, eine dreidimensionale Struktur des Targets benötigt, und die Bindetasche für die pharmakologische Wirkung muss ebenfalls bestimmt sein. In diese Bindetasche werden nun bis zu mehrere Milliarden Moleküle gedockt. Man kann sich das molekulare Docking wie ein Puzzle vorstellen: Das Programm versucht, ein passendes Molekül in die Form der Bindetasche zu stecken. Passt das Molekül, wird ein „Hit“ generiert. Diese so bestimmten Hits lassen sich durch weitere Methoden, wie die Vorhersage der ADME/Tox-Eigenschaften, weiter eingrenzen. Anschließend können diese Hits entweder selbst synthetisiert oder von Chemikalienanbietern erworben werden. Durch dieses zielgerichtete virtuelle Screening kann die biologische Testung von mehreren Millionen Verbindungen auf einige Hundert reduziert werden, um einen potenziellen Wirkstoffkandidaten zu finden.

Ein Beispiel in diesem Bereich ist die Entdeckung der nichtopioiden Schmerzmittel ‘9087 und PS75. Diese wirken über den α2A-adrenergen Rezeptor, statt über den für Opioide typischen μ-Opioidrezeptor. Typische Nebenwir­kungen bleiben aus [10].

Computerchemie im Pharmaziestudium

Mit der Novellierung der Approbationsordnung für Apotheker sollen auch Inhalte der molekularen Modellierung in das reguläre Curriculum aufgenommen werden und durch die Pharmazeutische Chemie unterrichtet werden. An der Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) haben interes­sierte Studierende jetzt schon die Möglichkeit, im Rahmen eines Wahlpflichtpraktikums, eigenständig molekulardynamische Simulationen von physiologisch und pharmakologisch relevanten G-Protein-gekoppelten Rezeptoren (GPCR) auf dem Hochleistungsrechenzentrum Erlangen (NHR@FAU) durchzuführen. So können sie Wechselwirkungen zwischen Medikamenten und Proteinen analysieren, was letztendlich zur Forschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen beiträgt. Dabei werden den Studierenden zu Beginn des Prak­tikums Grundlagen in der Informatik vermittelt (Umgang mit Linux, Schreiben von Bash-Skripten, Programmieren mit Python) und diese durch zahlreiche Übungen gefestigt. Anschließend führen die Studierenden Simulationen mit der Open-Source-Software GROMACS durch, analysieren ihre Ergebnisse und erstellen Abbildungen sowie Diagramme zur Visualisierung. Parallel dazu lernen die Studierenden das akademische Arbeiten und führen eine Literaturrecherche über ihren zugewiesenen Rezeptor durch. Abschließend tragen die Studierenden die Ergebnisse aus den Simulationen und der Recherche zusammen und erstellen eigenständig eine wissenschaftliche Arbeit. Mehr zum Wahlpflichtpraktikum der Computerchemie erfahren Sie im Artikel „Wahlpflichtpraktikum Computerchemie“ von Eduard Neu, auf UniDAZ.de, dem Studierendenmagazin der Deutschen Apotheker Zeitung. 

Vorhersage von ADME/Tox-Eigenschaften

Während bei der initialen Identifizierung eines Hits die Bindung an das Target ausschlaggebend ist, konzentriert man sich im weiteren Verlauf auf Aspekte wie die Pharmako­dynamik, Pharmakokinetik und Toxizität, zusammengefasst unter dem Begriff ADME/Tox. Diese können anfänglich durch In-vitro-Untersuchungen oder Tierversuche beurteilt werden. Anschließend findet die Untersuchung in den unterschiedlichen Phasen einer klinischen Studie statt. Es lassen sich viele Ressourcen sparen, wenn Verbindungen mit einem ungünstigen ADME/Tox-Profil frühzeitig ausgeschlossen werden können.

Einer der Pioniere auf diesem Gebiet ist der Medizinalchemiker Christopher Lipinski. Mit seiner Rule of Five lässt sich die orale Bioverfügbarkeit eines Wirkstoffs abschätzen. Diese Regel besagt, dass ein Wirkstoff optimalerweise:

  • weniger als 500 g/mol wiegt,
  • einen log-P-Wert von unter 5 hat,
  • nicht mehr als fünf Wasserstoffbrücken-Donatoren aufweist und nicht mehr als zehn Wasserstoffbrücken-Akzeptoren besitzt.

Der log-P-Wert beschreibt den Verteilungskoeffizienten eines Wirkstoffs zwischen n-Octanol und Wasser und hängt von dessen Lipophilie ab [11, 12].

Moderne Programme können aus der zweidimensionalen Struktur eines Moleküls bereits zahlreiche physikochemische Werte berechnen, die Aussagen über das ADME/Tox-Profil zulassen. So können toxische oder metabolisch anfällige Verbindungen frühzeitig ausgeschlossen werden [13]. Zudem kann durch quantitative Struktur-Wirkungs-Beziehungen überprüft werden, ob Verbindungen an prominente Antitargets wie den hERG-Kaliumkanal in Herzmuskelzellen binden und so ein Long- oder Short-QT-Syndrom auslösen können [4].

Viele dieser Aspekte werden in der Pharmakometrie zusammengefasst. In dieser Disziplin versucht man, die Wirkung von Wirkstoffen im menschlichen Körper anhand mathematischer Modelle vorherzusagen [14]. Bei der Zulassung eines neuen Wirkstoffes durch die US-amerikanische Aufsichts­behörde FDA oder die europäische EMA können durch aussagekräftige pharmakometrische Modelle die Anzahl der notwendigen Studien und damit die benötigten Ressourcen reduziert werden [15].

Ein Beispiel dafür, wie wichtig ein pharmakometrisches Modell sein kann, ist die Untersuchung des Medikaments Maviret® von Abbvie gegen Hepatitis C. Maviret® ist ein Kombinationspräparat aus dem NS3/4A-Proteaseinhibitor Glecaprevir und dem NS5A-Inhibitor Pibrentasvir. Wissenschaftler aus der Pharmakometrie-Abteilung von Abbvie konnten errechnen, dass für eine vollständige Heilung eine Therapiedauer von mindestens acht Wochen erforderlich ist, obwohl die Viruslast der Patienten bereits nach zwei Wochen unter der Nachweisgrenze lag [16].

Auch die Umweltbelastung durch Arzneimittel rückt zunehmend in den Fokus der Wirkstoffentwicklung. Durch den stetig steigenden Verbrauch sowohl durch Menschen als auch in der Tierhaltung ist die Anreicherung von Arznei­mitteln und deren Metaboliten im Abwasser zu einem ernst zunehmenden ökologischen Problem geworden [17]. Mit dem Programm ECOSAR (Ecological Structure Activity Relationships) sollen die Kurz- und Langzeittoxizität von Wirkstoffen auf aquatische Systeme vorhergesagt werden, um die Umweltbelastung durch Medikamente in Zukunft zu reduzieren [18].

Künstliche Intelligenz

Spätestens seit der Veröffentlichung von ChatGPT durch OpenAI hat die künstliche Intelligenz in nahezu alle Lebensbereiche Einzug gehalten. Was einst als Zukunftsmusik galt, ist mittlerweile Realität, und mehr als eine Handvoll Unternehmen nutzten diese Technologie bereits maßgeblich, um Wirkstoffe zu entwickeln, die sich in klinischen Studien befinden. Ein Beispiel hierfür ist die Entwicklung eines potenziellen neuen Wirkstoffes gegen idiopathische Lungenfibrose (IPF) durch das Biotech-Unternehmen Insilico Medicine. Mit ihrer kommerziellen Software PandaOmics zur Target-Identifizierung konnte Insilico die TRAF2- and NCK-interacting Kinase (TNIK) als neues Target für die Behandlung der IPF identifizieren. Anschließend nutzte das Unternehmen das Programm Chemistry42 für ein KI-gestütztes strukturbasiertes Wirkstoffdesign. Die initial vorgeschlagenen Wirkstoffe führten nach einer ADME/Tox-Optimierung zum klinischen Kandidaten INS018_055, der bereits 18 Monate nach Target-Identifizierung in präklinische Studien überführt wurde [19]. INS018_055 hat inzwischen eine Phase-I-Studie [20] erfolgreich abgeschlossen und befindet sich aktuell in einer Phase-IIa-Studie [21].

Dieses Beispiel zeigt, wie künstliche Intelligenz die Wirkstoffentwicklung drastisch beschleunigen und den Ressourcenverbrauch reduzieren kann. Es verdeutlicht aber auch, dass, trotz des Potenzials der künstlichen Intelligenz, etablierte Methoden wie ADME/Tox-Optimierung sowie strukturbasiertes Wirkstoffdesign weiterhin unverzichtbare Bestandteile der Wirkstoffentwicklung bleiben.

Interessenkonflikte

Der Autor ist wissenschaftlicher Mitarbeiter an der Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg und erhält finanzielle Unterstützung durch Fonds der Chemischen Industrie sowie der Studienstiftung des deutschen Volkes e. V. Er erhält Honorare des Deutschen Apotheker Verlags.

Literatur

 [1] Orive G et al. Greening the pharmacy. Science 2022;377:259-260

 [2] Khetan SK, Collins TJ. Human Pharmaceuticals in the Aquatic Environment:  A Challenge to Green Chemistry. Chem Rev 2007;107:2319-2364.

 [3] Brown DG. An Analysis of Successful Hit-to-Clinical Candidate Pairs. J Med Chem. 2023;66:7101-7139.

 [4] Klebe G. Wirkstoffdesign: Entwurf und Wirkung von Arzneistoffen. Springer Spektrum, Berlin, Heidelberg, 2024

 [5] Sliwoski G et al. Computational Methods in Drug Discovery. Pharmacol Rev 2014;66:334-395

 [6] Pantaleão SQ et al. Recent Advances in the Prediction of Pharmacokinetics Properties in Drug Design Studies: A Review. ChemMedChem 2022;17

 [7] Roberts NA et al. Rational Design of Peptide-Based HIV Proteinase Inhibitors. Science 1990;248:358-361

 [8] De Vivo M, et al. Role of Molecular Dynamics and Related Methods in Drug Discovery. J Med Chem 2016;59:4035-4061

 [9] Tingle BI et al. ZINC-22-A Free Multi-Billion-Scale Database of Tangible Compounds for Ligand Discovery. J Chem Inf Model 2023;63:1166-1176

[10] Fink EA et al. Structure-based discovery of nonopioid analgesics acting through the α2A-adrenergic receptor. Science 2022;377:eabn7065

[11] Lipinski CA et al. Experimental and computational approaches to estimate solubility and permeability in drug discovery and development settings. Adv Drug Del Rev 1997;23:3-25

[12] Lipinski CA et al. Feeney. Experimental and computational approaches to estimate solubility and permeability in drug discovery and development settings. Adv Drug Del. Rev 2001;46:3-26

[13] Van De Waterbeemd H, Gifford E. ADMET in silico modelling: towards prediction paradise? Nat Rev Drug Discov 2003;2:192-204

[14] M. Schmitz. Großes Potenzial der Pharmakometrie. DAZ 2019;50:74

[15] Bhattaram VA et al. Impact of pharmacometrics on drug approval and labeling decisions: A survey of 42 new drug applications. AAPS J 2005;7:E503-E512

[16] Awni WM et al. Method for treating HCV. United States Patent, Number US10286029B2, 2019

[17] Patel M et al. Pharmaceuticals of Emerging Concern in Aquatic Systems: Chemistry, Occurrence, Effects, and Removal Methods. Chem Rev 2019;119:3510-3673

[18] Reuschenbach P et al. ECOSAR model performance with a large test set of industrial chemicals. Chemosphere 2008;71:1986-1995

[19] Ren Fet al. A small-molecule TNIK inhibitor targets fibrosis in preclinical and clinical models. Nat Biotechnol 2024, doi: 10.1038/s41587-024-02143-0

[20] A Phase I, Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of INS018_055 in Healthy Subjects. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05154240. Updated June 29, 2023. Accessed September 23, 2024. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05154240,

[21] A Phase IIa, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of INS018_055 Administered Orally to Subjects with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05938920. Updated September 19, 2024. Accessed September 23, 2024,https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05938920.

Eduard Neu

