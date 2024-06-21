Spektrum
Zertifizierte Fortbildung PHARMAKO-ENDOGEN!

Endorphine - zwischen Energiesparen und Überhitzung

Stuttgart - 21.06.2024

Endorphine sind hochpotente endogene Substanzen, die im Organismus an vielen Stellen eine entscheidende Rolle spielen. Foto: Natascha/AdobeStock)

Haben Sie schon bei unserer monatlichen zertifizierten Fortbildung mitgemacht? Bis zum 2. Juli haben Sie noch Zeit dazu! Prof. Dr. Thomas Herdegen hat viel Spannendes rund um die kleinen Peptide zusammengetragen, die von ganz großer Bedeutung für unsere Psyche und das Zusammenspiel von Körper und Geist sind, vor allem beim Schmerzgeschehen und bei Belohnungs- bzw. Suchtprozessen. Lesen Sie den ausführlichen Beitrag hier. 

Überall im Nervensystem reden Endorphine anderen molekularen Mitspielern drein, modulieren viele Organe und Hirnaktivitäten. Endorphine könnten uns sogar – ganz legal und ohne Dealer – einen Heroin-Rausch bescheren mit einem himmlischen Glückskick, der uns die Erbärmlichkeit der alltäglichen Wirklichkeit vergessen lässt. Und dabei würden sogar noch schwerste Schmerzen unterdrückt werden – Endorphine aktivieren die körpereigenen Opioid-Rezeptoren. Aber über genau dieselben Rezeptoren vermögen Endorphine auch schwerste dysphorische Verstimmung und Panikreaktionen auszulösen und unseren Körper und unser ganzes Sein als totalen Schmerz empfinden zu lassen. Grund genug, uns diese hochpotenten (endogenen) Substanzen näher anzuschauen. 

Pharmako-Endogen! Zertifizierte Fortbildung

Nehmen Sie an unserer zertifizierten Fortbildung noch bis zum 2.Juli teil, indem Sie den untenstehenden ausführlichen Beitrag zu Endorphinen lesen und die 10 Fragen der Lernerfolgskontrolle überwiegend richtig beantworten. Die Lernerfolgskontrolle finden Sie in der DAZ 2024, Nr. 23, S. 60.

„Indem man die Dinge falsch benennt, trägt man zum Übel der Welt bei.“ So hart wie Albert Camus wollen wir mit einer ungenauen Benennung nicht ins Gericht gehen. Aber unpräzise Begrifflichkeiten transportieren auch in der Biologie wie Pharmakologie Unordnung und Missverständnisse, z. B. der mehrfach fehlerhafte und unsinnige Begriff „nichtsteroidale Analgetika“. Aber manchmal ist die „Tradition“ und das „Wir wissen alle, was gemeint ist“ stärker. So auch hier bei den Endorphinen, deren Name sich von „endogenen Morphinen“ ableitet. Trefflicher ist aber die Bezeichnung „endogene Opioidrezeptor-Liganden“, da sie dieselben Rezeptoren ansteuern wie exogen zugeführte Opioide. Diese Rezeptoren erhielten bereits vor der Entdeckung des Endorphin-Systems den Namen Opioid-Rezeptoren (OR). Dann gibt es noch die Endomorphine, die trotz ihres suggestiven Namens nicht zu den endogenen Opioidrezeptor-Liganden gehören. Und schließlich wird in diesem Artikel nicht zwischen Opioiden und Opiaten differenziert, die letzteren sind natürlich vorkommende Alkaloide von Papaver somniferum wie Morphin, Codein, Noscapin, Papaverin oder Thebain.

Die Opioid-Analgetika – ein Geschenk der Götter

Die Opioide sind – abgesehen von den die gesamte neuronale Erregung blockierenden Lokalanästhetika – unsere stärksten schmerzhemmenden Wirkstoffe. Seit Tausenden von Jahren in Gebrauch, scheinen sie ein Geschenk der Götter zu sein – aber Göttergeschenke haben leider immer eine Achillesferse oder sind in einer Büchse der Pandora verpackt. So auch die Opioide bzw. Opiate: Sie sind einerseits die pflanzliche Repräsentation von Morpheus, dem Gott des Schlafes und der Träume, und Namensgeber von Morphin. Doch obwohl sie von Apoll wohlwollend in seinen Zuständigkeits­bereich für die Medizin aufgenommen wurden, haben sie über Jahrtausende unzählige Menschen in das falsche Paradies der Opioid-Euphorie mit Sucht und Abhängigkeit verführt, aus dem sie ohne Erlösung im harten Entzug oder mit dem Tod durch Überdosierung vertrieben wurden. 

Die Opioid-Krise in den USA und Mittelamerika ist die aktuelle Ausformung jener göttlichen Verschlagenheit, die uns bei jedem ihrer Geschenke die allzu oft allzu schwere Eigenverantwortung auferlegt, mit der göttlichen Gabe vernünftig und maßvoll – das heißt apollinisch – und nicht zu rauschhaft – das heißt dionysisch – umzugehen, um dem von Friedrich Nietzsche so brillant in die moderne Philosophie eingeführten Begriffspaar „appollinisch-dionysisch“ die Referenz zu erweisen („Dionysos-Dithyramben“).

Steckbrief und Neurobiologie des Endorphin-Systems

Das Endorphin-System (endogenes Opioid-System, EOS) im eigentlichen engeren Sinn besteht aus den körpereigenen Peptiden, den Endorphinen (EO) und den drei Opioid-Rezeptoren (OR), an die sie binden. Das sind die µ-, κ- und δ-Opioid-Rezeptoren, abgekürzt MOR, KOR und DOR [Zöllner 2007]. Doch wie beim Endocannabinoid-System (ESC) [Herdegen 2024] entfaltet sich das Endorphin-System weit über seine Kernelemente hinaus:

  • Fast ebenso wichtig wie die Endorphine sind die Enzyme, die die Endorphine aus Vorläufermolekülen herausschneiden, weiter abspalten oder abbauen. Gerade die Prozessierung durch Peptidenzyme bestimmt die Affinität und Aktivität der Endorphine an den Opioid-Rezeptoren. Und diese Peptidenzyme spalten oder verändern auch noch anderePeptidsubstrate, wirken also weit über das Endorphin-System hinaus. Dabei konkurrieren Endorphine und Nicht-Endorphine um die enzymatischen Bindungsstellen.
  • Indirekte Endorphine wie Kyotorphin oder Opiorphin binden nicht direkt an Opioid-Rezeptoren, aber hemmen den Abbau von Endorphinen, genauer gesagt Enkephalinen, und verstärken somit deren Wirkung.
  • Exorphine sind tierische, exogen zugeführte Opioid-Rezeptor-Liganden wie Casomorphine aus der Milch von Säugetieren.

Endorphine

Bildung und Prozessierung

Bildung aus Vorläufermolekülen. Die körpereigenen Liganden für die Opioid-Rezeptoren sind Pep­tide, die von größeren Vorläuferpeptiden proteolytisch ab­gespalten werden und genau genommen als Opioidpeptide zu bezeichnen sind. Die drei Vorläufermoleküle des Endorphin-Systems sind das Proenkephalin, das Prodynorphin und das Proopiomelanocortin (Abb. 1; Tab. 1).

Nicht alle der Peptide aus diesen Vorläufermolekülen binden an Opioid-Rezeptoren wie das ACTH oder das α-MSH, die neben den β-Endorphinen aus dem Proopiomelanocortin geschnitten werden und an Melano­cortin-Rezeptoren binden.

Abb. 1: Endorphin-Prozessierung aus Vorläufer-Proteinen. Beispielhaft für die Prozes­sierung aller Endorphine (hier: Prodynorphin) ist die Generierung von Dynorphin-Peptiden aus einem längeren Vorläuferprotein dargestellt. Die Aminsäuresequenz Tyr-Gly-Gly-Phe am N-terminalen Ende eines jeden Peptids (hier gezeigt Leu-Enkephalin, weißes Kästchen) ist wichtig für die Bindung am Opioid-Rezeptor und bei allen drei endogenen Opioidpeptid-Klassen (Enkephaline, Dynorphine, Endorphine) gleich (nach [Hauser 2005]).

Die enzymatische Prozessierung erfolgt durch Endo- und Exopeptidasen und resultiert in mehr als 50 Endorphinen, die aus den drei Vorläuferpeptiden geschnitten werden. Die Länge des Peptides bzw. seine Aminosäurensequenz bestimmt die Aktivität des Endorphins und seine Affinität für die OR, die Abspaltungen am C- und N-Terminus bestimmen die Speicherung und/oder Freisetzung aus Vesikeln und intrazellulären Organellen. Die wichtigsten Endorphin-prozessierenden Enzyme sind die unspezifischen Prohormon-Konvert­asen 1 und 2 sowie die Carboxypeptidase E. Dazu kommen noch wirkungsrelevante posttranslationale Modifikationen.

Die „real existierende Biologie“ macht die Prozessierung noch komplexer: So hemmen Katecholamine (Adrenalin, Noradrenalin) die Konvertasen und Carboxypeptidasen, das heißt, unter Stress werden andere Endorphin-Moleküle gebildet als in einer Katecholamin-armen Situation [Helwig 2011]. Die Prozessierung findet auch außerhalb der Zelle statt. Das führt zur Präsenz von Endorphinen in Geweben und Organen weit weg vom Ort ihrer Genexpression. Die wichtigsten extrazellulären Peptidasen für Endorphine sind unter anderem das Angiotensin Converting Enzym (ACE), das bekannte Zielobjekt der ACE-Hemmer wie Ramipril, und Neprilysin, das Zielobjekt des Inhibitors Sacubitril (enthalten im Kardioprotektivum Entresto®, s. Kasten „Schmerz, Diarrhoe und Herzinsuffizienz – Schutz mit ,Trilen‘“).

Schmerz, Diarrhoe und Herzinsuffizienz – Schutz mit „Trilen“

Racecadotril ist neben dem peripheren MOR-Agonisten Loperamid das wichtigste Anti-Durchfallmittel, das in der Selbstmedikation ab zwölf Jahren abgegeben werden kann. Es wurde ursprünglich (und wird immer noch) als Enkephalinase bezeichnet, aber es prozessiert neben Enkephalin auch andere Peptide wie das kardio-reno-vaskulär relevante brain-derived natriuretic peptide (BNP) [Bayes-Genis 2016] – und in diesem Kontext ist die Enkephalinase besser als Neprilysin bekannt. Tatsächlich wurden Neprilysin-Inhibitoren zunächst als Analgetika entwickelt, dann als Antidiarrhoeika wie Racecadotril und dann als Kardioprotektiva bei Herzinsuffizienz wie der Neprilysin-Inhibitor Sacubitril (als Wirkstoffkomplex mit Valsartan als ARNI, angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor, bezeichnet).

Tab. 1: Peptide aus den Opioidpeptid-Vorläuferproteinen Neben den klassischen Opioid-Peptiden fallen auch Nicht-Opioid-Peptide wie Adrenocorticotropes Hormon (ACTH), Lipoprotein und Melanozyten-stimulierende Hormone (MSH) an.
 EnkephalineDynorphineEndorphine
VorläuferproteinProenkephalinProdynorphinProopiomelanocortin
relevante Peptide

Met-Enkephalin

Leu-Enkephalin

Dynorphin A

Dynorphin B

Neoendorphin

β-Endorphin

ACTH

Lipoprotein

Melanozyten-stimulierende Hormone

Die Bedeutung der Prozessierung – oftmals die Abspaltung von nur einer oder zwei Aminosäuren – lässt sich an folgendem Beispiel verdeutlichen:

  • Das Peptid BAM18 mit Met-Enkephalin am N-Terminus bindet an alle drei Opioid-Rezeptoren mit ähnlicher Affinität. Die Umwandlung in Metorphamid steigert substanziell die Affinität für die Opioid-Rezeptoren. Met-Enkephalin allein erhöht weiter die Affinität für den δ-Opioid-Rezeptor und reduziert die für MOR und KOR.
  • α- und β-Neoendorphin unterscheiden sich nur durch die Aminosäure Lysin. Die Umwandlung von α- in β-Neoendorphin reduziert die Affinität für MOR und DORum das Vier- bis Fünffache, aber lässt die für KOR unverändert. Die weitere Umwandlung in Leu-Enkephalin vermindert dann aber massiv auch die KOR-Affinität.

 

Präsenz der Endorphine in der Peripherie

Zwar sind die Endorphine am stärksten im ZNS präsent, aber gleich danach kommen periphere Organe (s. Tab. 2) [Fricker 2020, Uhlen 2015]. Der Nachweis der Lokalisation ist oft schwierig, weil Endorphine häufig entfernt wirken von der Zelle, die ihre Precursor-Gene exprimieren und/oder daraus herausschneiden.

Tab. 2: Nachweis der mRNA für Endophin-Präkursoren (nach [Fricker 2020])
 Preproenkephalin (PENK)Prodynorphin (PDYN)Proopiomelanocortin (POMC)
stärkste ExpressionBasalganglienBasalganglienEpiphyse
zweitstärkste ExpressionNebennierenmark, HodenHodenPankreas
weitere starke ExpressionenUterus, Ovarien, Prostata, Herz Immunzellen

Endorphine - vielfältige Wirkungen, aber gar nicht so spezifische Pharmakodynamik

Die Endorphine haben interessanterweise keine allzu große Spezifität für die drei Opioid-Rezeptoren (Tab. 3). So ist die Bindungsaffinität von Dynorphin für die drei Opioid-Rezeptoren ziemlich ähnlich, und umgekehrt binden µ- und δ-Opioid-Rezeptoren die Endorphine mit vergleichbarer Stärke. Lediglich der κ-Opioid-Rezeptor zeigt eine deutliche Präferenz für Dynorphin und nur eine sehr niedrige für die anderen Endorphine. Wobei das Bindungsverhalten innerhalb der Peptide eines Vorläuferproteins stark variieren kann: Die niedrige Affinität von Enkephalin für den κ-Opioid-Rezeptor kontrastiert mit der hohen Affinität von anderen Peptiden aus dem Proenkephalin-Präkursor [Emery 2020].

Enkephalin

Enkephalin (ENK) kommt in zwei Formen vor, je nach Methionin oder Leucin im N-Terminus, als Met- oder Leu-Enkephalin bezeichnet, wobei Met-Enkephalin sechsmal häufiger aus dem Proenkephalin-Präkursor gebildet wird [Rysztak 2022]. Die Enkephaline binden an den µ-Opioid-Rezeptor als auch mit leichter Präferenz an den DOR.

Es ist schwierig, den Peptiden selbst eine spezifische Rolle zuzuordnen, dies geschieht in der Regel über den aktivierten Rezeptor, also den µ- und δ-Opioid-Rezeptor. So lässt sich die Wirkung von Enkephalin gegenüber β-Endorphin schwer unterscheiden, das eine ähnliche Bindungsaffinität für die Opioid-Rezeptoren besitzt (Tab. 3).

Tab. 3: Bindungsaffinität von Endorphinen für die Opioid-Rezeptoren
 μ-Opioid-Rezeptor (MOR)δ-Opioid-Rezeptor (DOR)κ-Opioid-Rezeptor (KOR)
Enkephaline++++++
Dynorphine+++++++
β-Endorphine+++++
+++: < 1 nM, ++: 1 bis 10 nM, +: > 10 nM Bindungsaffinität [nach Emery 2020]

β-Endorphin

Die Bildung von β-Endorphin aus dem Proopiomelanocortin-Vorläuferpeptid legt bereits auf genetischer Ebene eine Nähe zu verschiedenen Hormonsystemen nahe wie dem ACTH und α-MSH, die ebenfalls aus Proopiomelanocortin gebildet und durch Endorphine moduliert werden. Die Affinitäten des β-Endorphins zum µ- und δ-Opioid-Rezeptor sind ähnlich wie beim Enkephalin, auch die Funktionalität des β-Endorphins lässt sich nur über die Wirkung der µ- und δ-Opioid-Rezeptoren ausreichend erklären.

Dynorphin

Das „Dyn“ in Dynorphin, das in mehreren aktiven Isoformen aus dem Prodynrophin-Präkursor prozessiert wird (Abb. 1), deutet schon semantisch seine ungute Wirkung an, als ob es eigentlich „Dys-orphin“ heißen sollte – sprachlich nahe der Dysphorie und der Dysthymie, die es tatsächlich mit seinem Hauptrezeptor KOR verursacht [Limoges 2022]. Denn Dynorphin ist der weitaus stärkste endogene Ligand für den KOR [Hauser 2005].

Das DYN-KOR-System erscheint auf den ersten Blick als „Achse des psychisch Bösen“: Seine Aktivierung provoziert Ängstlichkeit, depressive Verstimmung, (chronische) Schmerzen, kognitive Störungen, Stresssymptome bis hin zu Panik und entkoppelt soziale Bindungen [Abraham 2021]. Das phytogene Halluzinogen Salvinorin A aus dem Aztekensalbei, syn. Götter-Salbei (Salvia divinorum – interessant wie halluzinogene Pflanzen oftmals in die Nähe der Götter gerückt werden!) ist ein KOR-Agonist, seine Wirkung ähnelt der anderer Halluzinogene. Aber ein so wirkmächtiges biologisches System bleibt nicht über Jahrmillionen konserviert, ohne dass es eine fundamentale Rolle für das Überleben von Individuen (per se wie in der Gruppe) hätte: Dieser oberflächlich betrachtete „punisher“ ist eine ganz wichtige Gegenkraft gegen unkontrollierbare Lüste wie Suchtstoffe oder Verhaltenssüchte. Es ist der endogene Gegenspieler zu allzugroßer Hedonie und allzu fokussiertem Belohnungsverhalten.

Auch hier macht die Dosis das Gift: DYN-KOR ist das Salz, das verhindert, dass die Lebenssuppe nicht allzu sehr versüßt wird. Erst in höherer Dosierung wie in chronischer Überaktivierung wird es zu einem pathologischen psychiatrischen Spieler – und zum therapeutischen Ziel: Ketamin, der antidepressive und antipsychotische NMDA-Rezeptor-Antagonist, hemmt auch den KOR. Und Dynorphin seinerseits hemmt oder aktiviert – je nach Konzentration – den NMDA-Rezeptor, und diesem Effekt werden auch insgesamt schädigende und neurotoxische Wirkungen nachgesagt [Best 2022].

Die Opioid-Rezeptoren

Das endogene Opioid-System (EOS) ist auf den ersten Blick komplexer als das Endocannabinoid-System ECS, denn es besitzt drei neurobiologisch relevante Rezeptoren mit jeweils einer Reihe von endogenen Liganden [Jaschke 2021; Cumming 2019; Pasternak 2018] (Tab. 3). Die Nomenklatur ist für das Verstehen nicht hilfreich, denn es gibt keine Systematik:

µ-OR = MOR: benannt nach Morphin, seinem zuerst beschriebenen aktivierenden Liganden

κ-OR = KOR: benannt nach dem Aktivator Ketocyclazocin

δ-OR =DOR: benannt nach dem Vas deferens, dem Samenleiter (!), in dem dieser Rezeptor zum ersten Mal entdeckt wurde.

Die Signaltransduktion von Opioid-Rezeptoren

Alle Opioid-Rezeptoren gehören zu den G-Protein gekoppelten Rezeptoren, sie vermitteln eine Hyperpolarisation und unterdrücken neuronale Erregung mittels

  • Hemmung von cyclischem Adenosinmonophosphat (cAMP)
  • Aktivierung von Kir3-Kaliumkanälen, die durch G-Proteine aktiviert werden (GIRK-Kaliumkanäle)
  • Hemmung von L-Typ-Calciumkanälen
  • Hemmung von spannungsabhängigen Calciumkanälen (VDCC)

Darüber hinaus können β-Arrestine die OR-Signaltransduktion modulieren, indem sie den eigentlichen Rezeptorkomplex von den G-Proteinen entkoppeln und internalisieren, das heißt von den Liganden fernhalten (s. u. Toleranzentwicklung). Darüber hinaus können β-Arrestine die Opioid-Rezeptoren jenseits von G-Proteinen an andere Signalkaskaden koppeln.

Modulation der OR-Funktionen durch Heterodimerisierung

Wie andere G-Protein-gekoppelte Rezeptoren können auch die Opioid-Rezeptoren heterodimerisieren. Dabei können alle Opioid-Rezeptoren untereinander „kombiniert“ werden, wodurch sich auch ihre Wirkung verändern kann (Abb. 2). So steigert die Hemmung des δ-Opioid-Rezeptors die analgetische Wirkung der µ-Rezeptoren im DOR:MOR-Heterodimer. Wichtig ist auch die Heterodimerisierung von MOR und dem Cannabinoid-Rezeptor CB1, wobei CB1 eventuell die Toleranzentwicklung von Opioiden vermindert und die analgetische Wirkung verstärkt [Herdegen 2024; Mohammadkhani 2022].

Abb. 2:Heterodimerisierung von Opioid-Rezeptoren. Opioid-Rezeptoren heterodimerisieren untereinander (z. B. MOR und DOR) und mit anderen G-Protein-gekoppelten Rezeptoren (z. B. MOR und Cannabinoidrezeptor 1, CB1), wodurch sich die Reichweite der Wirkungen der jeweiligen Rezeptorfamilie enorm vergrößert (nach [Al-Hasani 2011]).

Der µ-Opioid-Rezeptor

Der therapeutisch so relevante µ-Opioid-Rezeptor (MOR) ist auch der am besten untersuchte Opioid-Rezeptor, denn er vermittelt die Analgesie unserer medizinisch verordneten Opioide. Der µ-Opioid-Rezeptor verursacht leider auch die schweren Nebenwirkungen wie Sucht oder Obstipation. Noch ist es nicht gelungen, erwünschte von den unerwünschten Wirkungen zu trennen [Law 2013].

Typisch für den MOR, wie für alle Opioid-Rezeptoren, ist das vielfältige Splicing der OPRM1-pre-mRNA in zahlreichen MOR-Isoformen, die unterschiedlich biologisch aktiv sind. Dabei entstehen nicht nur die klassischen 7-transmembranären Rezeptoren (TMR), das pharmakodynamische Ziel der Opioide, sondern auch 6-TMR oder sogar nur 1-TM-Rezeptorvarianten, die die Bindung von Liganden an die übrigen OR modulieren.

Die medizinisch-therapeutische Bedeutung der Opioide als wirkstärkste Analgetika (nach den Lokalanästhetika, die die Schmerzfortleitung komplett unterdrücken) liegt in der strategisch breiten Expression der Opioid-Rezeptoren und vor allem des µ-Rezeptors auf

  • primären Neuronen der Hinterwurzelganglien
  • spinalen Neuronen im Rückenmark (sekundäre Neuronen), die die aufsteigenden Schmerz- und Sinnesbahnen bilden (z. B. spinothalamischer Trakt)
  • dem periaquäduktalen Grau und der rostroventralen Medulla im Hirnstamm, die die Kerne für die absteigende Hemmung bilden [Basbaum 1984].

So wird bereits auf spinaler Ebene durch Opioide der einkommende Schmerz unterdrückt (Top-down-Kontrolle der Nozizeption). Im limbischen System und im präfrontalen Kortex erfolgt dann die emotionale Einfärbung von Schmerzen und auch die iatrogenen Opioid-Wirkungen via MOR auf die Emotion und Kognition.

Der µ-Opioid-Rezeptor ist neben dem Nervensystem am stärksten in den Hoden und im Nebennierenmark exprimiert (s. Tab. 2) [Fricker 2020]. Dies erklärt die Breite der Nebenwirkungen einer chronischen Opioid-Exposition, die unter anderem Hypogonadismus und Hypoadrenalismus umfassen können [Abs 2000].

Der δ-Opioid-Rezeptor

Der δ-Opioid-Rezeptor (DOR) ist ein „schwieriger“ Opioid-Rezeptor. Lange Zeit galt er als eine intrazelluläre Bindungsstelle, aber dann gab es auch Nachweise seiner Oberflächenpräsenz [Al-Hasani 2013]. Die starke intrazelluläre Präsenz deutet auf eine ausgeprägte intrazelluläre Dynamik hin, die sicherlich auch die Wirkung von Endorphinen wie Opioid-Pharmaka beeinflusst.

Der δ-Opioid-Rezeptor wird von Enkephalinen und β-Endorphinen mit ähnlicher Affinität stimuliert. Er vermittelt im Tierversuch eine Analgesie gegen neuropathische und inflammatorische Schmerzen, wobei seine inhibitorische Kraft vom Erregungsniveau bestimmt wird: In Abwesenheit von Schmerzen ist die synaptische Hemmung marginal, sie wird aber stark unter schmerzgetriggerter Exzitation. Ursache sind die zahlenmäßig geringen basalen DOR-Bindungsstellen, die unter Schmerzen vermehrt an die neuronale Oberfläche transloziert werden [Quirion 2020].

Wichtig sind auch seine anxiolytischen und stimmungsaufhellenden Wirkungen, der δ-Opioid-Rezeptor ist im limbischen System hochexprimiert [Filliol 2000]. Die DOR-Stimulation durch Enkephalin gilt als wichtiger Resilienz-Faktor gegen psychosozialen Stress [Nakamoto 2023].

Im Gegensatz zum µ-Opioid-Rezeptor löst eine Stimulation des δ-Opioid-Rezeptors bei fehlendem Schmerz keine missbrauchsfördernden Belohnungseffekte aus [Higginbotham 2020].

Der κ-Opioid-Rezeptor

Wie oben bei Dynorphin ausgeführt, bildet der κ-Opioid-Rezeptor (KOR) den endogenen Gegenspieler zum MOR-System, zumindest bei den psychoaffektiven Wirkungen im Endorphin-System. Er bremst die allzu schönen Empfindungen und holt uns zurück auf den Boden der bitteren Realität (s. u.). Bezüglich der Analgesie vermittelt er starke Effekte auf spinaler Ebene, deshalb wurden früher KOR-Agonisten wie Pentazocin bei Spinalanästhesie eingesetzt. Auch für den κ-Opioid-Rezeptor gilt, dass die endogenen Liganden nicht nur stimulieren, sondern die Internalisierung und Desensitivierung fördern können.

Stressbedingte Störungen wie Schlafstörung oder Unterbrechung von circadianen Rhythmen im Tierversuch lassen sich durch KOR-Inhibitoren vermindern [Wells 2017]. Das bedeutet auch, dass eine DYN-KOR-induzierte Dysphorie im Gegenzug als Kompensation ein MOR-vermitteltes „Besser-Fühlen“ provoziert.

Die physiologischen Funktionen von Endorphinen

Die wesentlichen Funktionen von Endorphinen werden im Kontext von Belohnung (Sucht) und Nahrungsaufnahme (Appetit) gesehen, andererseits zeigen die vielen „Neben“-Wirkungen von Opioiden ein breites Spektrum von neurobiologischen Effekten, deren physiologische Bedeutung häufig noch unklar ist. Der komplexe Kosmos der Endorphine macht es fast unmöglich, den einzelnen Endorphinen physiologische Wirkungen zuzuordnen. Es ist einfacher, die Physiologie des Endorphin-Systems anhand seiner drei Opioid-Rezeptoren darzustellen. Neben dem ZNS gibt es gute Einblicke in die Funktionen des Endorphin-Systems am Gastrointestinaltrakt und in den Sexualorganen.

Nervensystem

Schmerzabwehr. Das umfangreichste Wissen über das Endorphin-System besteht zur Schmerzhemmung, das regelhaft bei iatrogenen Opioiden beschrieben wird. Das System der absteigenden Hemmung ist voller MOR im periaquäduktalen Grau und in Synapsen des Rückenmarks, also auf spinaler Ebene, sowie auf den peripheren Nozizeptoren. Die endogenen und iatrogenen OR-Liganden können höchst effektiv den Einstrom von Schmerzen unterdrücken (Abb. 3). Gleichzeitig verbessert sich die Stimmung, verursacht durch die hedonistischen Effekte der Opioide, wie durch die Schmerzerleichterung an sich.

Belohnung und Motivation sind wichtige Trigger unseres Verhaltens. Und der MOR ist mittendrin, denn er triggert die Freisetzung von Dopamin aus dem ventralen Tegmentum und beeinflusst damit die wichtigen Belohnungs- und Sucht­zentren, den Ncl. accumbens und den präfrontalen Kortex [Herdegen 2017]. Aber damit wird das Endorphin-System auch zum Steigbügelhalter der Entwicklung eines Abhängigkeitsverhaltens (s. u.).

Die Steigerung des Appetits ist direkt verbunden mit den positiven hedonistischen Effekten der Belohnung. MOR fördert den Appetit unabhängig von der Sättigung. Das kann man sich zunutze machen bei übergewichtigen Diabetikern und Patientinnen mit polyzystischem Ovar, bei denen der Opioid-Rezeptor-Antagonist Naltrexon (zusammen mit Bupropion) das Gewicht senkte. Die physiologische Appetit­steigerung kommt bei den Opioiden jedoch unter die allseits gefürchteten Räder der Übelkeit und des Erbrechens.

Abb. 3:Opioid-Rezeptoren in der Schmerzbahn. Die Opioid-Rezeptoren, besonders der µ-Rezeptor, sind an allen relevanten Schnittpunkten des nozizeptiven Systems präsent: den Nozizeptoren, der ersten Synapse im spinalen Hinterhorn, im Hypothalamus und Thalamus sowie in den absteigenden Bahnen, vor allem dem dorsalen bzw. periaquäduktalen Grau.

Stress

Die Expression von µ-Opioid-Rezeptoren in der Nebenniere greift direkt in die Kontrolle der Effektoren der Stressachse ein – Cortisol und Adrenalin. Grundsätzlich gilt, dass MOR und β-Endorphin die Hypothalamus-Hypophysen-Stressachse hemmen. Das ist die von vielen als so wohltuend empfundene Entspannung und Beruhigung. Bei Heroinabhängigen mit Methadon-Substitution sind die ACTH- und Cortisol-Spiegel vermindert. Langzeitgabe von Opioiden provoziert eine Reduktion von Adrenalin (Hypoadrenalisms) [Abs 2000], was dann zu einer als störend empfundenen Müdigkeit und Apathie führt.

Gastrointestinaltrakt

Endorphine und ihre Rezeptoren beeinflussen essenziell die Sekretion und die Motilität des Gastrointestinaltrakts [Holzer 2009]), die Opioid-induzierte Obstipation ist allbekannt. Alle Endorphine und Opioid-Rezeptoren sind im enterischen Nervensystem ebenso präsent wie in endokrinen Zellen der Mukosa. Die Verlangsamung der Peristaltik, die Hauptwirkung des ente­rischen Endorphin-System, geht auch einher mit einem erhöhten Tonus der analen Sphinkter, was die Obstipationsproblematik weiter verschärft. Umgekehrt gehört die Stimulation des gastrointestinalen Endorphin-Systems zu den wichtigsten pharmakologischen Therapien bei Diarrhoe, z. B. durch den MOR-Agonisten Loperamid oder durch den Enkephalinase-Inhibitor Racecadotril.

Reproduktion

Die massive Expression von Opioid-Rezeptoren in männlichen (z. B. Hoden) und weiblichen (z. B. Ovarien) Sexualorganen wirft die Frage nach ihrer Bedeutung auf – ein Aspekt des Endorphin-Systems, der den meisten Anwendern und Verordnern wenig bekannt ist. Und doch so wichtig ist, denn Opioide senken die Freisetzung von Gonadotropin-releasing-Hormonen (GnRH) und damit die Konzentration der zirkulierenden Sexualhormone, was bei Nicht-Tumor-Patienten sehr häufig zu einem Hypogonadismus (definiert durch erniedrigte Testosteron-Spiegel) führt [Coluzzi 2018], bei Frauen sind die Spiegel an luteinisierendem Hormon (LH) erniedrigt. Weiterhin wird eine Hyperprolactinämie beobachtet. Umgekehrt erhöht der OR-Antagonist Naloxon die LH- und Testosteron-Spiegel (Tierversuch). Was ist jedoch die physiologische Funktion dieser GnRH-Kontrolle? Wahrscheinlich eine Verstärkung der negativen Feedback-Hemmung von GnRH durch die Sexualhormone und damit eine Schärfung der Akrophase und Amplitude von zyklischen Sexualfunktionen. Tatsächlich begleitet ein Anstieg von β-Endorphin den von luteinisierendem Hormon und unterstützt dessen Feedback-Hemmung der GnRH [Ferrer 1997].

Des Weiteren ist das Endorphin-System bzw. β-Endorphin an der Reifung der weiblichen Oozyten beteiligt, die dafür auch den µ-Rezeptor exprimieren. In der follikulären Flüssigkeit gesunder junger Frauen ist β-Endorphin 10- bis 40-mal höher konzentriert als im Blutplasma. Entsprechend erhöht ist β-Endorphin in der Samenflüssigkeit beim Mann. Heroin-Abhängige haben eine herabgesetzte Qualität bzw. Fruchtbarkeit ihrer Samenzellen, in vitro ist die Zahl von schlecht beweglichen Samenzellen erhöht. Wahrscheinlich sind an diesen Prozessen auch κ- und δ-Opioid-Rezeptoren beteiligt.

Eine endokrine Zusammenschau

Den meisten im Gesundheitswesen arbeitenden Menschen ist die „endokrine“ Rolle des Endorphin-Systems nicht oder kaum bekannt, das Wissen verharrt bei Übelkeit und Obstipation. Daher soll hier eine Zusammenfassung dieses so wichtigen endogenen Regulationssystems stehen. Das phylogenetisch konservierte Endorphin-System ist substanziell involviert in die beiden fundamentalen lebenserhaltenden Prozesse, Vermehrung (Reproduktion) und Nahrungsaufnahme (Appetit). Dabei legt die funktionelle Redundanz von Liganden und Rezeptoren die Bedeutung dieses Systems für die Entwicklung bzw. den Organismus nahe. Das Endorphin-System ist ein „Sparprogramm“, das energetisch aufwendige Prozesse bremst:

  • Reproduktion: Hemmung von GnRH
  • Speicherung von Nahrungsenergie: Hemmung der Insulin-Freisetzung
  • Erneuerung von Gewebe: Abbau von Knochen
  • Herz-Lunge: Kardiodepression, Hypotonie, verminderter Atemantrieb
  • Magen-Darm: Hemmung der gastrointestinalen Peristaltik
  • Fluchtverhalten: Hemmung der Stressachse
  • Immunsuppression

Entsprechend verstärkt das Endorphin-System regenerative Prozesse wie den Winterschlaf, während der OR-Antagonist Naloxon z. B. Hamster aus dem Winterschlaf erwachen lässt. Zu Beginn des Winterschlafes ist die Produktion von β-Endorphin hochgefahren, und eine Infusion des µ-Rezeptor-Agonisten DAMGO lässt die Körpertemperatur schlagartig absinken [Tamura 2012), eine typische Veränderung von Tieren im Winterschlaf. Menschen haben längst den Winterschlaf abgelegt, aber sie müssen oft genug unter schwerem Stress, schweren körperlichen (Über-)Forderungen oder Hunger funktionieren – Bedingungen, die Hypogonadismus verursachen, wie es übrigens auch Kälte, Infektionen und andere Umweltstressoren provozieren [Kandemir 2018].

Das „Sparprogramm“ des Endorphin-Systems bietet aber auch einen therapeutisch interessanten Angriffspunkt: Opioid-Antagonisten konnten erfolgreich bei hypothalamischer Amenorrhoe eingesetzt werden bis hin zu erfolgreicher Schwangerschaft.

Das Endorphin-System unter pathologischen Bedingungen

Das Endorphin-System unter (chronischen) Schmerzen

Schmerzen und exogen bzw. iatrogen (= ärztlich) zugeführte Opioide verändern das Endorphin-System. Es wird geradezu „umgedreht“, wie in Spionagefilmen ein Spion von der Gegenseite „umgedreht“ wird und nun gegen das eigene Land arbeitend diesem schadet. Dieses pathophysiologische Fehlverhalten von Endorphin-Liganden wie Opioid-Rezeptoren bildet die Grundlage für den problematischen Gebrauch von Opioiden (opioid use disorder, OUD), das in der Folge viele Körperfunktionen beeinträchtigt wie das vegetative und gastrointestinale Nervensystem, Immunantworten, Belohnungsprozesse, Stressregulation und die Stimmung [Bodnar 2021, Halbert 2016]. 

Der µ-Opioid-Rezeptor

Bildgebung zeigt bei Menschen, dass akute Schmerzen die MOR-Aktivität erhöhen, sowohl in den schmerzhemmenden Systemen wie den belohnungsrelevanten Systemen wie dem Ncl. accumbens (zur Bedeutung des Ncl. accumbens siehe [Herdegen 2017]). Dagegen wird bei chronischen Schmerzen eine verminderte MOR-Aktivität beobachtet – mit den Folgen einer verstärkten Schmerzempfindung und Verminderung von positiven Belohnungseffekten. In Tiermodellen für neuropathischen Schmerz sind die µ-Rezeptoren im Schmerzsystem supprimiert, was unter anderem dazu führt, dass die Opioide keine Bindungsstellen finden. Bei Patienten mit Rückenschmerzen ist das β-Endorphin im Plasma vermindert.

Defizite für eine verminderte Liganden-Bindungskapazität am MOR wurden für einige chronische Erkrankungen beobachtet wie die Fibromyalgie, chronische Migräne, Trigeminus-Neuropathie und chronische Rückenschmerzen [Higgenbotham 2022]. Die Bindungskapazität von MOR im Kortex kann eventuell die Schwelle für Schmerzreaktionen vorhersagen, wobei niedrige Bindungskapazitäten korrelieren mit

  • einer erhöhten Sensibilität für Schmerzen,
  • erhöhten affektiven Schmerzempfindungen,
  • dem Schweregrad der Migräne [DaSilva 2014],
  • dem Ausmaß der schmerzinduzierten Anhedonie [Thompson 2018].

Auch die exogen zugeführten Opioide verändern das Endorphin-System. So verhindert Fentanyl während Operationen den Anstieg von β-Endorphin. Generell hat die Exposition von iatrogenen Opioiden einen supprimierenden Effekt auf die Endorphin-Produktion und die Funktionalität von Opioid-Rezeptoren, vor allem des MOR-Systems. Chronischer Einsatz von Morphin unterdrückte im Tierversuch die Expres­sion von Proopiomelanocortin und damit von β-Endorphin sowie die MOR-Expression im Hypothalamus. Außerdem wird ein funktioneller Switch des MOR beobachtet, von einer Hemmung der Adenylatcyclase zu einer Stimulation [Higginbotham 2022]. Von großer therapeutischer Bedeutung ist das veränderte Verhalten von β-Arrestinen, die den MOR internalisieren und damit desensitisieren [Massaly 2021].

Auch das mesolimbische Belohnungs- und Freude-System wird durch Schmerz wie chronische Opioid-Exposition verändert. Beide Faktoren machen das mesolimbische System vulnerabler für den Missbrauch von Opioiden, Alkohol und weiteren Substanzmissbrauch [Volkow 2018]. Dabei wird durch Opioide die GABAerge Bremse im ventralen Tegmentum „gelöst“ und vermehrt Dopamin freigesetzt (siehe Abb. 2 und 5 in [Herdegen 2017]). Die lokale Infusion von Opioiden reicht aus, um im Tierversuch ein Suchtverhalten zu provozieren.

Es bleibt weiterhin ein großes therapeutisches Problem, dass die opioide Schmerzhemmung auf neurobiologischer Ebene ein Suchtverhalten erleichtert bzw. fördert [Koob 2020, Darcq 2018]. Man kann es auch positiv formulieren: Bei chronischen Schmerzpatienten mit einem geringen Missbrauchsrisiko ist die durch Schmerzen getriggerte Aktivierung des MOR im Ncl. accumbens geringer (als bei Patienten mit höherem Missbrauchsrisiko) ebenso sind Stimmungsstörungen und negative Verhaltenseffekte schwächer ausgeprägt [Ballester 2022)].

Runners High – mehr Euphorie, mehr Neuronen

Der Kick bzw. die Euphorie beim Marathonlaufen ist bekannt und wurde als Auswirkung einer massiven Freisetzung von Endorphinen erklärt. Aber daneben spielen auch Endocannabinoide eine Rolle [Schoenfeld 2021]. Weniger bekannt ist, dass Endorphine unter aerober körperlicher Aktivität die Neurogenese stimulieren – auch das ein faszinierender Aspekt des Endorphin-Systems. Aerobes Ausdauertraining fördert zahlreiche kognitive Prozesse und schwächt negative Zustände wie Angst oder Stress ab. Eine Rolle spielt dabei die Freisetzung von β-Endorphin im limbischen System, entweder durch MOR-Stimulation von neuronalen Vorläuferzellen (Training erhöht die MOR-Expression auf diesen Zellen) oder durch Hemmung von GABAergen Interneuronen. Knockout-Mäuse, denen β-Endorphin fehlt, bilden keine neuen, durch Bewegung induzierten Neurone [Schoenfeld 2021]. Entscheidend für diese Neubildung ist die durch β-Endorphin stimulierte Expression von BDNF, dem wichtigsten Aktivator der Neurogenese.

Der κ-Opioid-Rezeptor

Aktivierung des κ-Opioid-Rezeptors wird oft mit Dysphorie, Anhedonie und aversivem Verhalten in Verbindung gebracht. Wie verhält sich nun dieser Opioid-Rezeptor und sein Ligand Dynorphin unter Schmerzen und Opioid-Therapie? Schmerz erhöht die Dynorphin-Expression im Rückenmark [Liu 2019] und die Synthese von Dynorphin geht einher mit einer Hyperalgesie. Die Expression von κ-Opioid-Rezeptoren auf Astrozyten kann ebenso Schmerzen verstärken wie die Toleranz gegenüber einer MOR-vermittelten Analgesie [Nakamoto 2023, Vergara 2020]. Schmerzen ihrerseits verstärken die Dynorphin-Expression und KOR-Aktivität auch in den mesolimbischen Belohnungszentren wie dem ventralen tegmentalen Areal (VTA) und Ncl. accumbens, wobei eine erhöhte Aktivität der κ-Opioid-Rezeptoren den Übergang von akuten zu chronischen Schmerzen triggern könnte.

Grundsätzlich provozieren KOR-Agonisten aversive bzw. negative Empfindungen. Bei Menschen verursachen sie neben einer Dysphorie auch Halluzinationen, das heißt psychotische Effekte, und erhöhen das Stresshormon Cortisol. Dadurch verstärken chronische Schmerzen via Dynorphin-KOR negative Effekte, was wiederum Patienten dazu an-treibt, stimmungsverbessernde therapeutische Maßnahmen einzufordern oder selbstständig zu suchen, z. B. Erhöhung der Opioid-Dosierung oder Alkohol. 

Schließlich sei noch erwähnt, dass bei suizidalen Patienten das Dynorphin im Ncl. accumbens erhöht ist [Hogginsbotham 2022]. Wegen dieser negativen psychischen Wirkungen von κ-Rezeptoren wird seit Langem die analgetische Komponente einer KOR-Aktivierung ignoriert; die spinale Stimulation durch den selek­tiven κ-Opioidrezeptor-Agonisten Pentazocin spielt keine Rolle mehr. Andererseits werden partielle KOR-Antagonisten zur Linderung von Entzugsreaktionen getestet. Und die partial-agonistische/antagonistische Wirkung von Buprenorphin trägt zu seinem vorteilhaften klinischen Wirkprofil bei einschließlich seiner antidepressiven Effekte beim problematischen Gebrauch von Opioiden und komorbider Depression [Gudin 2020].

Das Dynorphin-KOR-System spielt jenseits des Opioid-Missbrauches generell eine ungute Rolle bei der Aufrechterhaltung von Suchtverhalten [Best 2022). Es wird unter der Stoffexposition hochreguliert, und seine aversiven negativen Auswirkungen provozieren maßgeblich die weitere Stoffzufuhr, um jene dynorphine Anhedonie zu unterdrücken. Im Entzug ist das DYN-KOR-System ein maßgeblicher Motor der panikartigen Stressreaktion, sodass das Gehirn permanent nach dem Suchtstoff schreit (Abb. 4).

Abb. 4: Dynorphin und Dopamin bei Suchterkrankung. Im Suchtsystem (ventrales Tegmentum, Ncl. accumbens) erhöht sich mit zunehmender Exposition eines Suchtstoffes und dem Toleranz-bedingten Abfall von Dopamin die Präsenz von Dynorphin bzw. die Aktivität von KOR mit aversiv-dysphorischen Auswirkungen. Dies erzwingt eine Steigerung des Stoffkonsums, um die nachlassende Freisetzung von Dopamin zu kompensieren und die Dysphorie zu überdecken. Im Entzug schließlich, wenn kein Dopamin mehr freigesetzt wird, dominiert die dysphorische Gewalt der Dynorphin-KOR-Achse mit ihren Panikreaktionen (nach Best 2022).

Der δ-Opioid-Rezeptor

Wie oben beschrieben, sind δ-Opioid-Rezeptoren keine idealen Analgetika, denn auch ihre Aktivierung trägt zur Tole-ranz von Opioiden bei, außerdem können DOR-Agonisten Krämpfe auslösen. Jedoch wird ihnen wegen des fehlenden Suchtpotenzials immer wieder „pharmakologisch-therapeutische Aufmerksamkeit“ geschenkt, die bisher aber keinen klinisch relevanten Wirkstoff hervorgebracht hat.

Weniger bekannte Nebenwirkungen durch Opioide

Osteoporose

Langzeit-Einnahme von Opioiden verursacht eine Änderung des Knochenstoffwechsels, der sich gut mit dem allgemeinen Überbegriff „Osteoporose“ zusammenfassen lassen kann einschließlich eines erhöhten Risikos für Knochen­brüche [Coluzzi 2015]. Die genaue Pathologie ist noch unklar, die Komorbidität „chronischer [neuropathischer] Schmerz“ führt mit seinen Kosymptomen Unbeweglichkeit, Schwindel, Gangstörungen etc. pp. auch zu osteoporoti-schen Prozessen. Eine naheliegende beteiligte Störung kann der Opioid-induzierte Hypogonadismus bzw. die Reduktion der Sexualhormone (s. u.) sein.

Opioid-induzierter Hypogonadismus

Endorphine kontrollieren bzw. hemmen das Reproduktionssystem (s. o.) [Fountas 2020]. Dies wird unter chronischer Opioidtherapie verstärkt wie oben bereits beschrieben. Zur Erinnerung: Für die Verbesserung der Libido bei Frauen helfen Estrogene nicht, hier ist Testosteron indiziert, auch bei Opioid-induziertem Libido­verlust.

Endorphin-System als „oldschool Gouvernante“

Das Endorphin-System mit seinen Peptid-Endorphinen und den drei Opioid-Rezeptoren ist eine Art „oldschool Gouvernante“, die viele Körperfunktionen hemmt und aufpasst, dass keine überschüssigen Energien vergeudet werden einschließlich sexueller Aktivitäten. Doch wie sich die strenge Erzieherin insgeheim nach der großen berauschenden Liebe sehnt, so kann das Endorphin-System jenseits von Anti-Stress-Entspannung und Sedierung auch einen orgiastischen Rausch mit paradiesischen Empfindungen vermitteln, wenn Opioidrezeptor-Liganden wie Heroin das zerebrale Endorphin-System auf volle Touren bringen – und dabei gleichzeitig den Schlund zur Unterwelt aufreißen mit der letalen Atemdepression als Charon. Es ist die Gleichzeitigkeit von physiologischer Energie­einsparung – mit der Schmerzhemmung und Obstipation als klinisch relevanteste Ausprägung – und dopaminerg-euphorischer Hedonie, welche die pharmakologische Kontrolle und Nutzung des Endorphin-Systems komplex und herausfordernd macht. 

Prof. Dr. med. Thomas Herdegen, Institut für Experimentelle und Klinische Pharmakologie, Universität Kiel
