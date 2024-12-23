Pharmazie
Trigger oder Vorbotensymptome

Lösen Trigger Migräne aus oder sind sie in Wirklichkeit Symptome einer Attacke?

Stuttgart - 23.12.2024, 15:14 Uhr

Migräne kann durch Auslöser wie &nbsp;Stress, Nackenbeschwerden oder Lärm&nbsp;getriggert werden, oder sind das bereits Symptome der Attacke? (Foto:goodluz/AdobeStock)

Etwa drei Viertel aller Migräne-Patienten beschreiben einen Zusammenhang zwischen ihren Kopfschmerzattacken und bestimmten Triggern wie Stress, Nackenbeschwerden oder grellem Licht, Lärm und starken Gerüchen. Daher galt lange Zeit der Rat, Auslöser zu identifizieren und zu meiden. Das scheint jedoch überholt. Studien widerlegen den Glauben, dass Migräne häufig von bestimmten Reizen ausgelöst wird. Stattdessen scheinen hinter vermuteten Triggern oft typische Vorbotensymptome einer Migräne zu stecken.

Die Migräne ist eine komplexe neurologische Erkrankung, die mit pochend-pulsierenden, meist einseitigen Kopfschmerzen und einer Vielzahl an Begleitsymptomen einhergeht. Der Ursprung der Migräne liegt in einem überempfindlichen zentralen Nervensystem. Umweltbedingte und sensorische Reize (Licht, Geräusche, Gerüche) stehen daher oft in Verdacht, Kopfschmerzattacken auszulösen. Neben der medikamentösen Therapie ist der Fokus auf diese möglichen Trigger gerichtet. Das Spektrum an mutmaßlichen Auslösern ist groß. Zu den häufigsten, von den Patienten selbst berichteten Triggern wurden verschiedene Übersichtsarbeiten veröffentlicht. Sie ermittelten als Faktoren vor allem Stress, ausgelassene Mahlzeiten, Lärm, Schlafmangel, Menstruation, Wettereinflüsse, Gerüche, Müdigkeit, Sehstörungen, Überanstrengung, bestimmte Nahrungsmittel oder Getränke sowie Nackenschmerzen. Zu beachten gilt: Jeder Migränepatient hat seine individuellen Trigger, die Attacken hervorrufen - einzeln oder in Kombination (z. B. Rotweingenuss zum Zeitpunkt der Periodenblutung). Was bei einem Patienten Migräne auslöst, muss nicht zwangsläufig auch auf andere Betroffene zutreffen.

Probleme in Bezug auf Auslöser

Rund um die Trigger gibt es weitere problematische Aspekte: Einer davon betrifft die Definition der Auslöser und ihre angemessene Bezeichnung. Forscher verwenden unterschiedliche Terminologien, was zu verschiedenen Listen von Auslösern führt. Zudem kann ein Trigger dosisabhängig sein (Stress kann zum Beispiel von einem Stau bis zum Arbeitsplatzverlust reichen). Auch der Grad der Überraschung scheint ein Schlüsselfaktor zu sein, inwieweit ein Auslöser Kopfschmerzen provoziert. Damit ist gemeint, dass ein Migräneanfall nach ungewöhnlichen oder unerwarteten biopsychosozialen Herausforderungen auftritt. Mitunter sind die Trigger auch nur schwer von den Vorbotensymptomen einer Migräne zu unterscheiden, die den eigentlichen Kopfschmerzen vorausgehen. So kommt es häufig Stunden vorher zu Nackenschmerzen, Müdigkeit, vermehrtem Gähnen, Heißhunger auf Schokolade und Empfindlichkeit gegenüber Licht, Geräuschen oder Gerüchen. Diese körperlichen Reaktionen gehören zu der Frühphase der Migräne selbst und können Auslöser imitieren.

Vermutete Trigger = tatsächliche Migräneattacke?

Bisher gibt es nur wenige Belege dafür, ob statistische Assoziationen zwischen selbst beobachteten Auslösern und einer Migräne bestehen. Die meisten Veröffentlichungen basieren auf retrospektiven Selbstberichten, die jedoch mit Erinnerungsfehlern behaftet sein können. In einer ersten prospektiven Kohortenstudie von Patienten, die ihre Kopfschmerzen mit einer Smartphone-App aufzeichneten, zeigte sich, dass die meisten vermeintlichen Trigger vermutlich gar keine sind. 90 Tage lang gaben die Teilnehmer täglich Daten über Auslöser ein, die mit dem Risiko einer Migräneattacke in zeitliche Verbindung gebracht werden konnten. Nach diesem Zeitraum wurde der statistische Zusammenhang zwischen jedem potenziellen Auslöser und Migräneanfällen analysiert. Statistisch identifizierte Auslöser wurden mit selbst gemeldeten Auslösern verglichen. Die Studie umfasste 328 Personen (88 % Frauen) mit durchschnittlich 4,2 Migräneanfällen pro Monat. Im Mittel nannten die Probanden 28 von 38 möglichen Auslösern, die zur Migräne beitragen. Davon waren im Durchschnitt nur 2,2 Trigger pro Person tatsächlich statistisch mit einem erhöhten Risiko für Migräneanfälle verbunden. Hierzu zählten vor allem Nackenschmerzen (38,7 %). Weitere häufig genannte Auslöser wie Augenbeschwerden, Müdigkeit/Fatigue, Stress, Angst und Schlafdauer waren bei weniger als einem Drittel der Personen statistisch mit Migräneattacken assoziiert. Insgesamt lautet das Ergebnis der Studie: Obwohl Migränepatienten glauben, dass viele Auslöser zu ihren Anfällen beitragen, halten nur wenige davon statistischen Tests auf individueller Ebene stand. Diese Publikation war ein völlig überraschendes Ergebnis für viele Kopfschmerzexperten. Sie waren bisher von einem stärkeren Zusammenhang zwischen Triggern und Migräne ausgegangen. Dass vermeintliche Migräne-Auslöser häufig keinen Effekt haben, zeigte bereits zuvor eine dänische Studie. Hier ergab sich: Nur bei wenigen Patienten, die an Migräne mit Aura litten und starke körperliche Beanspruchung sowie grelles Licht als Auslöser zu kennen glaubten, lösten diese Faktoren auch tatsächlich eine Attacke aus.

Triggermanagement - ein wichtiger Aspekt der Migränebehandlung 

Menschen mit Migräne wird weiterhin oft pauschal geraten, verdächtige Auslöser zu meiden. Das kann allerdings selbst als Stressquelle wirken und die Lebensqualität einschränken. Hinzu kommt: Einige Trigger lassen sich nicht ausschalten, etwa die Menstruation. Darüber hinaus legen verschiedene Studien nahe, dass eine reine Vermeidungsstrategie zu kurz greift und möglicherweise sogar zu einer erhöhten Empfindlichkeit gegenüber Auslösern führen kann. Vielversprechend erwies sich hingegen ein „Learning to Cope with Triggers“. Gemeint sind Bewältigungsansätze, die eine kontrollierte Exposition gegenüber ausgewählten Triggern vorsehen, um die Reaktion auf den Auslöser (z. B. Stress, emotionale und sensorische Reize) abzuschwächen. 

MIMA – kognitiv-verhaltenstherapeutisches 
Migräne-Management

Dieses speziell für Migräne entwickelte Therapieprogramm kombiniert verhaltenstherapeutische Ansätze mit migränespezifischen Techniken:

  1. Entspannungsverfahren (progressive Muskelentspannung, Meditation, autogenes Training): Sie senken die Aktivierung des vegetativen Nervensystems
  2. Kognitive Verhaltenstherapie: Sie zielt darauf ab, ungünstige Lebenseinstellungen (Perfektionismus, Grübeln) zu verändern
  3. Information und Lebensstilberatung: Regelmäßige Bewegung und Entspannung praktizieren, ein geregelter Lebensrhythmus (schlafen, essen, ausreichend Pausen)
  4. Trigger-Management: Exposition, Bewältigung, Vermeidung oder Akzeptanz bei nicht beeinflussbaren Triggern wie Wetterwechsel oder hormonellen Veränderungen
  5. Umgang mit Attacken-Angst: Veränderung von angstbezogenen Gedanken und Verhaltensweisen

Dr. Ines Winterhagen, Apothekerin
redaktion@daz.online

Ein Patient mit komplexen Gerinnungsstörungen