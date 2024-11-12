Ernährung

FPIES – eine fiese Unverträglichkeit

(Foto: IMAGO/Imagebroker)

Erbrechen, Durchfall, Schwäche: Nicht immer steckt ein Magen-Darm-Infekt dahinter, es kann auch eine schwerwiegende Form der Lebensmittelallergie sein. Typischerweise treten die ersten Symptome der FPIES bei Säuglingen ab der Beikosteinführung auf. Auslöser sind meist Grundnahrungsmittel. 

Symptome eines Magen-Darm-Infekts können auch auf FPIES hinweisen. Als Auslöser spielen dafür meist Grundnahrungsmittel eine Rolle – neben den Klassikern Kuhmilch, Hühnerei, Weizen und Fisch auch eher untypische Lebensmittel wie Fleisch, Reis, Bananen oder Kartoffeln. Eine internationale Leitlinie gibt Auskunft über unterschiedliche Formen der Erkrankung, über Prognose, Diagnose und Behandlung.

Die Lebensmittelprotein-induzierte Enterocolitis (engl. Food Protein Induced Enterocolitis Syndrom = FPIES) ist eine nicht Immunglobulin(Ig)E-vermittelte, ungewöhnliche Form der Nahrungsmittelallergie. Trotz der potenziell schwerwiegenden Reaktionen ist das Bewusstsein für FPIES gering, es fehlen qualitativ hochwertige Studien, die einen Einblick in die Pathophysiologie, die Diagnose und das Management geben. Fakt ist: Hinter FPIES verbirgt sich eine seltene Erkrankung des Magen-Darm-Traktes, die durch Nahrungsmittel ausgelöst wird. Als Folge von Erbrechen und Durchfall verliert der Körper Flüssigkeit. Es kommt zu Entzündungsreaktionen der Schleimhaut, zunehmender Darmbewegung und Bauchkrämpfen, Übelkeit und Erbrechen. Da die FPIES-Symptomatik auf den ersten Blick eher an einen Magen-Darm-Infekt denken lässt, wird eine akute FPIES-Episode in der Notfallmedizin beim ersten Mal oft nicht richtig erkannt. Die Eltern sollten daher unbedingt berichten, dass das schwere Erbrechen wiederholt aufgetreten ist [1].

Insgesamt zählt FPIES zu den seltenen Erkrankungen, nimmt in den letzten Jahren aber an Häufigkeit zu. Die Prävalenzschätzungen variieren stark. Betroffen sind vor allem Säuglinge und Kleinkinder. Es gibt aber immer mehr Hinweise auf neu auftretende FPIES-Fälle auch bei Jugendlichen und Erwachsenen. Eine Querschnittsstudie, die zwischen Oktober 2015 und September 2016 in den USA durchgeführt wurde, zeigte eine geschätzte Prävalenz von akuter FPIES bei Erwachsenen (≥ 18 Jahre) von 0,22%. Hier kommt es – anders als bei Kindern – eher seltener zu Erbrechen als Leitsymptom, vielmehr stehen krampfartige Bauchschmerzen im Vordergrund [2].

FPIES ist nicht gleich FPIES

FPIES zeigt ein heterogenes Krankheitsbild. Die Leitlinie von 2017 kategorisiert nicht nur in akute, chronische und atypische Formen von FPIES, sondern unterscheidet zusätzliche Subtypen auch nach Alter des Ausbruchs, dem Schweregrad, dem auslösenden Nahrungsmittel und nach geografischen Regionen [3]. Einen Überblick darüber, welche Nahrungsmittel die typischen Auslöser in den verschiedenen Altersgruppen sind, gibt die Abbildung.

Abb.: Die typischen Auslöser einer FPIES sind abhängig von der Form der Unverträglichkeit und vom Lebensalter bei Krankheitsbeginn. Chronische FPIES entsteht vor allem bei Säuglingen vor der Beikosteinführung als Reaktion auf Muttermilch, Kuhmilch oder Sojamilch. Im gleichen Alter kann auch eine akute FPIES durch Kuhmilch ausgelöst werden. Sojabohnen, Reis und Haferflocken sind typische Auslöser einer akuten FPIES, die im Alter von fünf bis neun Monaten auftritt, während Obst und Gemüse wie Bananen und Avocado im Median ab sechs Monaten, Eier ab acht Monaten, und Weizen und Fisch ab acht bis zwölf Monaten als Allergene infrage kommen. Kinder, die auf Fleisch mit einer akuten FPIES reagieren, sind im Schnitt elf bis siebzehn Monate alt, Meeresfrüchte und bestimmte Fischarten können sogar im Erwachsenenalter noch Auslöser sein (nach [11]).

Bei der akuten FPIES kommt es nach einem typischen Intervall von etwa ein bis vier Stunden nach der Aufnahme eines auslösenden Lebensmittels zu starkem, wiederholtem, langwierigem Erbrechen. Dieses ist in der Regel so heftig, dass es sich vom Erbrechen bei einer Gastroenteritis unterscheidet. Aufgrund der Dramatik des Erbrechens handelt es sich potenziell um einen medizinischen Notfall. Das schwere Krankheitsbild erfordert häufig die Krankenhausaufnahme und mitunter eine intensivmedizinische Behandlung. Für die Patienten besteht das Risiko einer Dehydratation, Hypotonie und sogar eines hypovolämischen Schocks. Auffällig sind zudem Blässe, ein aschfahles Aussehen und wässriger bis blutiger Durchfall innerhalb von fünf bis zehn Stunden. Von einer Anaphylaxie kann die Erkrankung abgegrenzt werden, da Beschwerden an der Haut und den Atmungsorganen fehlen. Die Symptome der akuten FPIES klingen in der Regel innerhalb eines Tages nach der Nahrungsaufnahme ab. Den meisten Kindern geht es zwischen den Episoden gut und sie wachsen normal [1, 3].

Die chronische Verlaufsform tritt vor allem bei Säuglingen vor der Beikosteinführung auf. Auslöser ist hier Kuhmilch, Sojamilch oder Muttermilch. Weil diese mehrmals täglich zugeführt wird, treten die Symptome mahlzeitenunabhängig auf. Die Folge: Eine Assoziation bleibt oft unentdeckt. Bei fortgesetzter Fütterung führen intermittierendes Erbrechen und teils blutige Durchfälle zu Unruhe oder Lethargie, zu Elektrolytverschiebung und Azidose. Die Diagnose ist schwierig. Sie wird gestellt, wenn sich die Symptome durch die Eliminierung von Nahrungsmitteln bessern und akute FPIES-Symptome durch die anschließende Gabe wieder ausgelöst werden [1, 3].

Einige Patienten mit akuter FPIES zeigen zusätzlich eine IgE-Sensibilisierung auf das auslösende Nahrungsmittel, bilden also Antikörper dagegen. Dies wird als atypische FPIES bezeichnet.

Im Jahr 2014 ergab eine US-Kohortenstudie [4], dass die Erkrankung bei den meisten Kindern bis zum Alter von fünf Jahren verschwindet. Allerdings wiesen 24% der Patienten spezifisches IgE gegen die Lebensmittel auf, die zuvor FPIES verursachten. Darüber hinaus scheinen betroffene Kinder häufig atopische Begleiterkrankungen zu haben wie atopische Dermatitis, Bronchialasthma oder allergische Rhinitis [5]. Bei diesen Kindern ist das Risiko erhöht, eine IgE-Sensibilisierung gegen FPIES-Auslöser zu entwickeln.

Pathophysiologie: antigenspezifische T-Zellen spielen eine zentrale Rolle

Der FPIES liegen komplexe Immunmechanismen mit Freisetzung proinflammatorischer Zytokine und erhöhter gastrointestinaler Permeabilität zugrunde [6]. Vermutlich sind antigenspezifische T-Zellen an der Pathogenese beteiligt. Diese halten sich im Magen-Darm-Trakt auf und sind erst Tage nach der Exposition im Blutkreislauf nachweisbar. Weitere involvierte Zelltypen sind Neutrophile, Eosinophile, Monozyten und natürliche Killerzellen [7]. Das mit FPIES einhergehende massive Erbrechen löst eine Stressreaktion aus, die zu einer Erhöhung des Serum-Cortisols führt und die Neutrophilenzahl zusätzlich ansteigen lässt. Aktivierte Eosinophile wandern in den Darm ein, wo sie zur gastrointestinalen Entzündung beitragen [8]. Zudem spielen auch neuroimmune Signalwege eine Rolle bei FPIES. Mastzellen und enterochromaffine Zellen sorgen im Magen-Darm-Trakt für eine Sekretion von Serotonin, welches wiederum Erbrechen provoziert [9].

Jedes Nahrungsmittel kann Auslöser sein

Fast jedes Lebensmittel kann ein FPIES-Auslöser sein, auch wenn es zuvor jahrelang vertragen wurde. Eine Tabelle mit selteneren und häufigeren Auslösern bietet Orientierung (s. Tab.) [10]. Insgesamt ist bekannt: Reaktionen nach kleinen Mengen eines Lebensmittels sind meist nicht so heftig, und unbeabsichtigte Spureneinträge (geringe Mengen bis zu einem Gramm) verursachen in der Regel keine Probleme [3]. Zudem steht fest, dass die auslösenden Nahrungsmittel je nach Alter und geografischer Region variieren, was wahrscheinlich auf kulturelle Unterschiede in der Ernährungspraxis zurückzuführen ist, aber auch auf die Zubereitung der Lebensmittel und den genetischen Hintergrund.

In Deutschland stehen primär Kuhmilch bei den Kindern sowie Fisch und Krustentiere bei den Erwachsenen im Fokus, gefolgt von Gemüse, Fleisch, Reis und Weizen. In den USA und Australien spielt Soja eine zentrale Rolle. Neuere Fallserien zeigten Hühnereier, Hafer, Baumnüsse, Avocados, Bananen, Pflaumen, Kürbis, Zucchini und Erdnüsse als Auslöser.

Vermehrte FPIES-Reaktionen auf Erdnuss könnten auf die neuen Richtlinien zur frühen Einführung dieses Nahrungsmittels in die kindliche Ernährung zurückzuführen sein. Weitere Studien sind erforderlich, um festzustellen, ob es ein bestimmtes Zeitfenster für die sichere und rechtzeitige Einführung von Allergenen gibt, um sowohl FPIES als auch IgE-vermittelte Lebensmittelallergien zu verhindern [11].

Nahrungsmittel

 

mit niedrigem Risiko

 

mit mittlerem Risiko

 

mit hohem Risiko
Gemüse

Blumenkohl, Brokkoli, Pastinake, Kürbis

 

Möhre, Kartoffel, grüne Bohnen

 

Süßkartoffel, grüne Erbsen

 

FrüchteBlaubeeren, Erdbeeren, Pflaumen, Pfirsich, Wassermelone, AvocadoApfel, Birne, OrangeBanane

Eisen-haltige Nahrungsmittel

 

Lamm, Quinoa, Hirse

 

Rindfleisch, Weizen, Mais, Gerste

 

Reis, Hafer

 

andereBaumnüsse, SaatenErdnuss, andere Hülsenfrüchte außer ErbseMilch, Soja, Geflügel, Ei, Fisch

Diagnosekriterien laut Leitlinie

Kriterien für die Diagnose von FPIES finden sich in der ersten, 2017 veröffentlichten internationalen Leitlinie. Danach gibt es derzeit keine Biomarker oder andere diagnostische Tests, die spezifisch sind. Klassische Allergietests fallen negativ aus (Ausnahme: atypische FPIES), da keine spezifischen IgE-Antikörper gebildet werden wie bei einer Allergie. Somit basiert die Diagnose FPIES in erster Linie auf einer klinischen Anamnese mit charakteristischen Symptomen, die sich nach dem Verzicht auf das auslösende Nahrungsmittel bessern. Hauptkriterien für die akute FPIES sind Erbrechen im Zeitraum von ein bis vier Stunden nach der Aufnahme des verdächtigen Lebensmittels und das Fehlen klassischer IgE-vermittelter allergischer Haut- oder Atemwegssymptome. Als Nebenkriterien gelten die folgenden:

  • eine zweite Episode von Erbrechen nach dem Verzehr desselben Lebensmittels
  • wiederholtes Erbrechen ein bis vier Stunden nach Aufnahme eines anderen Lebensmittels
  • extreme Lethargie
  • ausgeprägte Blässe
  • Notwendigkeit eines Besuchs der Notaufnahme bei jedem Reaktionsverdacht
  • Notwendigkeit einer intravenösen Flüssigkeitszufuhr bei jedem Reaktionsverdacht
  • Durchfall innerhalb von 24 Stunden (meist fünf bis zehn Stunden)
  • Hypotension
  • Unterkühlung

Die Diagnose einer FPIES setzt voraus, dass ein Patient das Hauptkriterium und mindestens drei Nebenkriterien erfüllt. Eine FPIES-OFC (orale Nahrungsmittelkontrolle) wird durchgeführt, um die Diagnose zu bestätigen oder um zu bewerten, ob sich eine Toleranz gegenüber dem auslösenden Nahrungsmittel entwickelt hat. In der Regel wird empfohlen, diese Kontrolle 12 bis 18 Monate nach der letzten FPIES-Reaktion durchzuführen – in medizinisch überwachten Einrichtungen, in denen eine sofortige intravenöse Substitution von Flüssigkeit und eine längere Nachbeobachtung möglich sind [3].

Auf einen Blick

  • Die Lebensmittelprotein-induzierte Enterocolitis (FPIES) geht einher mit starkem Erbrechen, Durchfall und Schwäche.
  • Zu den Krankheitsmechanismen zählen: Freisetzung proinflammatorischer Zytokine, erhöhte gastrointestinale Permeabilität und Serotonin-Sekretion.
  • Als Auslöser spielen meist Grundnahrungsmittel eine Rolle, bei Kindern vor allem Kuhmilch, bei Erwachsenen Fisch und Krustentiere.
  • Das Notfallmanagement besteht aus oraler oder intravenöser Rehydratation, Gabe von antiemetischem Ondansetron und gegebenenfalls Glucocorticoiden.
  • Unverträgliche Nahrungsmittel müssen gemieden werden, „Spuren“ werden oft toleriert.
  • Ernährungsberatung stellt eine adäquate Nährstoffzufuhr sicher und gibt wichtige Tipps zur Beikosteinführung bei Säuglingen.
  • Kinder entwickeln meist vor dem Schulalter eine Toleranz.

Therapieoptionen bei akuten FPIES-Reaktionen

Die akute FPIES ist als medizinischer Notfall zu sehen. Daher sollten die Betreuer von FPIES-Patienten über die wichtigsten Behandlungsstrategien aufgeklärt werden. Während eine leichte Reaktion mit oraler Rehydratation (klare, ungesüßte Getränke) zu Hause abklingen kann, sind mittelschwere bis schwere Formen ein Fall für die Klinik und intravenöse Flüssigkeitszufuhr. Als Antiemetikum ab sechs Monaten hat sich Ondansetron bewährt, ein Serotonin-Rezeptorantagonist. Ebenso kommen Glucocorticoid-haltige Zäpfchen zum Einsatz, gegebenenfalls sind intravenöse Glucocorticoide zu erwägen. Hingegen zeigen typische Notfallmedikamente der Allergie wie Adrenalin und Antihistaminika bei FPIES keine Wirkung [12].

Ernährungsmanagement: Mangel vermeiden

Für die Betreuungspersonen von Kindern stellt FPIES eine enorme psychosoziale Belastung dar. Das hohe Maß an Angst und Stress, Nahrungsmittel einzuführen, endet oft mit unangemessenen Diätbeschränkungen und Essgewohnheiten [13]. In dieser Situation kann eine Ernährungsberatung eine adäquate Nährstoffzufuhr sicherstellen. Nach der FPIES-Diagnose sollten die Familien in Bezug auf die Beikost beraten werden, mit dem Ziel, eine Vielzahl von Geschmacksrichtungen einzuführen, um eine Nahrungsmittelaversion, schlechte Gewichtszunahme und Ernährungsmängel zu vermeiden. Selbst wenn nur ein Lebensmittel toleriert wird, können viele Zubereitungsformen angeboten werden und für Abwechselung sorgen (z. B. Obst oder Gemüse als Püree, für Fingerfood weichgekocht oder gefriergetrocknet oder in Öl gebraten).

Generell wichtige Hinweise sind: Eine konsequente Meidung des Auslösers ist notwendig, eine „Spurenmeidung“ in der Regel aber nicht erforderlich. Aktuelle Richtlinien sehen keine verzögerte Beikosteinführung über den sechsten Lebensmonat hinaus vor. Neue Nahrungsmittel sollten immer einzeln und mit viertägigem Abstand zueinander eingeführt werden, zunächst die Nahrungsmittel mit einem geringen Risiko (s. Tab.). Wenn ein Nahrungsmittel einer Gruppe gut vertragen wird, können andere aus derselben Gruppe dann schneller eingeführt werden. Bei Fisch und Fleisch als Auslöser ist auf mögliche Kreuzreaktionen mit anderen Fisch- und Fleischsorten zu achten [1, 3].

Säuglinge mit Kuhmilch-induzierter FPIES können – wenn möglich – gestillt werden. Dabei muss die Mutter nicht routinemäßig das vermutete auslösende Nahrungsmittel meiden, sondern nur dann, wenn beim Säugling Symptome auftreten. Bei Reaktionen auf Muttermilch stehen alternativ hydrolysierte Säuglingsnahrungen zur Verfügung. 10 bis 20% der Säuglinge benötigen sogar eine Aminosäure-basierte Säuglingsnahrung (z. B. Nutricia Neocate® Infant [14]).

Prognose: für Kinder gut

Die Prognose ist für Betroffene je nach Alter und Auslöser unterschiedlich gut. Kinder entwickeln meist vor dem Schulalter eine Toleranz. So zeigte eine Studie für die durch Kuhmilch ausgelöste FPIES bei Kindern, dass 50% im Alter von einem Jahr und 88,9% im Alter von zwei Jahren tolerant waren [15]. Bei Getreide liegt das mittlere Toleranzalter bei drei Jahren. Am schlechtesten sieht es für FPIES-Reaktionen auf Fisch aus, hier gibt es teilweise bis ins Erwachsenenalter Probleme. Im Vergleich zu Kindern erreichen erwachsene FPIES-Patienten selten eine Toleranz für ihr auslösendes Nahrungsmittel [16, 17]. Um die Versorgung zukünftig zu verbessern, ist viel Forschung notwendig zur Prävalenz, Pathophysiologie, diagnostischen Markern und möglichen Therapieoptionen. 

Literatur

 [1] Gernert S. FPIES – Lebensmittelallergie mit untypischen Reaktionen. Online-Vortrag 18.06. 2024, Deutscher Allergie- und Asthmabund (DAAB)-Online-Allergietage 2024

 [2] Nowak-Wegrzyn A et al. Food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome in the US population-based study. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2019;144(4):1128-1130, doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2019.06.032

 [3] Nowak-Wegrzyn A et al. International consensus guidelines for the diagnosis and management of food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome: Executive summary-workgroup report of the adverse reactions to foods committee, American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2017;139(4):1111-1126.e4, doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2016.12.966

 [4] Caubet JC et al. Clinical features and resolution of food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome: 10-year experience. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2014;134(2):382-9, doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2014.04.008

 [5] Ruffner MA et al. Elevated atopic comorbidity in patients with food protein-induced enterocolitis. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract 2020;8(3):1039-1046, doi: 10.1016/j.jaip.2019.10.047

 [6] Baker MG, Sampson HA. Recent trends in food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome (FPIES). J Allergy Clin Immunol 2023;151(1):43-46, doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2022.11.002

 [7] Goswami R et al. Systemic innate immune activation in food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2017;139(6):1885-1896.e9, doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2016.12.971

 [8] Shimomura M et al. Increased serum cortisol on oral food challenge in infants with food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome. Pediatr Int 2018;60(1):13-18, doi: 10.1111/ped.13449

 [9] Lozano-Ojalvo D et al. Untargeted serum metabolomic analysis reveals a role for purinergic signaling in FPIES. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2023;151(3):797-802, doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2022.09.035

[10] Lange L, Beyer K. Manual: Orale Nahrungsmittelprovokationen bei Verdacht auf eine Nahrungsmittelallergie im Säuglings- und Kindesalter. Pädiatrische Allergologie, Sonderheft Nahrungsmittelallergie, September, 2019, S. 32-47, www.gpau.de/fileadmin/user_upload/GPA/dateien_indiziert/Zeitschriften/GPA-SH_Nahrungsmittelallergie_oA.pdf

[11] Akashi M et al. Heterogeneity of food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome (FPIES). Allergol Int 2024;73(2):196-205, doi: 10.1016/j.alit.2024.02.001

[12] Anvari S et al. Current and future perspectives on the consensus guideline for food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome (FPIES). Allergol Int 2024;73(2):188-195, doi: 10.1016/j.alit.2024.01.006

[13] Maciag MC et al. The psychosocial impact of food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract 2020; 8(10): 3508–3514.e5, doi: 10.1016/j.jaip.2020.06.011

[14] Nutricia. Informationen zu Neocate Junior für medizinisches Fachpersonal, www.nutricia.de/med/produkte/neocate/neocate-junior.html

[15] Katz Y et al. The prevalence and natural course of food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome to cow‘s milk: a large-scale, prospective population-based study. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2011;127(3):647-53.e1-3, doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2010.12.1105

[16] González-Delgado P et al. Food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome in adulthood: Clinical characteristics, prognosis, and risk factors. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract 2022;10(9):2397-2403, doi: 10.1016/j.jaip.2022.05.006

[17] Crespo J et al. The natural course of adult-onset food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract 2022;10(11):2986-2992, doi: 10.1016/j.jaip.2022.06.013

Dr. Ines Winterhagen, Apothekerin
redaktion@daz.online

Startseite

