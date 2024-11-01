Aktuelle Datenlage

Supplementation mit Omega-3-Fettsäuren: sinnvoll oder nicht?

01.11.2024, 07:00 Uhr

Wenn Fisch nicht reicht, um den Bedarf an Omega-3-fettsäuren zu decken, können Supplemente sinnvoll sein. (Foto: kichigin19/AdobeStock)

Zu den möglichen Vorteilen einer Supplementation mit Omega-3-Fettsäuren gibt es zahlreiche Publikationen mit den Ergebnissen von RCT’s und epidemiologischen Studien. Wann kann eine Supplementations-Empfehlung sinnvoll sein, und gibt es auch Risiken?  

Bei Omega-3-Fettsäuren handelt es sich um langkettige, mehrfach ungesättigte Fettsäuren, deren erste Doppel­bindung sich am 3. Kohlenstoffatom – vom Methylende der Verbindung aus betrachtet – befindet. Die bekanntesten Vertreter sind die α-Linolensäure (ALA), die Eicosapentaensäure (EPA) und die Docosahexaensäure (DHA) (s. Abb. 1). Analog dazu liegt bei den Omega-6-Fettsäuren wie Linolsäure (LA) und Arachidonsäure (AA) die erste Doppelbindung am 6. Kohlenstoffatom, vom Methylende aus gezählt. Beide Fettsäurefamilien besitzen eine große physiologische Bedeutung, beispielsweise als Bestandteile von Membranen, als Ausgangsstoffe für die Synthese von Gewebshormonen wie den Prostaglandinen, zur Energiegewinnung und als Fettspeicher. ALA und LA sind essenziell; der Bedarf lässt sich jedoch mit den verfügbaren Lebensmitteln gut decken. Durch Dehydrierung mittels Desaturasen und Kettenverlängerung mittels Elongasen werden daraus die anderen wichtigen Verbindungen synthetisiert (s. Abb. 2). Da diese Umwandlung über identische Enzyme erfolgt und die Delta-6-Desaturase für beide Kaskaden das geschwindigkeits­bestimmende Enzym ist, kann eine Konkurrenzsituation entstehen. Werden mit der Nahrung überwiegend Omega-6-Fettsäuren aufgenommen, wird die Umwandlung von ALA in EPA und DHA gehemmt. Stattdessen kommt es zur vermehrten Bildung von Arachidonsäure, die auch als Ausgangssubstanz für die Synthese verschiedener proinflammatorischer Mediatoren wie Prostaglandinen oder dem Thrombozytenaggregations-fördernden Thromboxan A2 (TXA2) dient. Die Produktion von EPA aus ALA, die darauffolgende Synthese von DHA und die Bildung entzündungshemmender Eicosanoide finden in diesem Fall in geringem Ausmaß statt (s. Abb. 2). Darüber hinaus gibt es eine hohe interindividuelle Variabilität im Vermögen, aus α-Linolensäure EPA und DHA herzustellen. Diese Situation hat zu den bekannten Empfehlungen geführt, die Aufnahme Omega-6-Fettsäure-reicher tierischer Produkte zu reduzieren und stattdessen im Speiseplan ein- bis zweimal pro Woche fetten Seefisch vorzusehen bzw. alternativ pflanzliche DHA- und EPA-Quellen wie Algenöl zu verwenden. Für Kunden, die diese Empfehlungen nicht umsetzen können oder möchten, sind zahlreiche Supplemente verfügbar (s. Tab.). Ziel ist es, ein möglichst ausgewogenes Verhältnis von Omega-6- zu Omega-3-Fettsäuren zu erreichen. Evolutionsbiologisch liegt dieses Verhältnis bei 1 : 1, in der westlichen Ernährungsweise jedoch bei 15-16 : 1. Verschiedenen Untersuchungen zufolge erscheint ein Verhältnis von 4-5 : 1 als erstrebenswert [1]. Aktuelle Studien, deren Ergebnisse im Folgenden zusammengestellt sind, haben aufgezeigt, dass Menschen mit bestimmten Krankheitsbildern von der zusätzlichen Aufnahme von Omega-3-Fettsäuren besonders pro­fitieren können.

Abb. 1: Strukturformeln von α-Linolensäure (ALA), Docosahe­xaensäure (DHA) und Eicosapentaensäure (EPA)

Zusätzliche Option bei Akne

n einer prospektiven Interventionsstudie hatte eine Arbeitsgruppe um die Dermatologin Dr. med. Anne Gürtler vom Universitätsklinikum (LMU) München über einen Zeitraum von 16 Wochen 60 Patienten, entweder mit Acne comedonica (n = 23) oder Acne papulopustulosa (n = 37), eingeschlossen, die gegen ihre Erkrankung keine verschreibungspflichtigen Medikamente einnahmen. Sie wurden angehalten, in dieser Zeit überwiegend selbst gekochte, pflanzenbasierte Mahlzeiten mit einem hohen Anteil an unverarbeiteten, saisonalen und Nährstoff-dichten Nahrungsmitteln zu verzehren und die Aufnahme von Fleisch, Milchprodukten sowie hochverarbeiteten Lebensmitteln zu reduzieren. Zusätzlich nahmen die Teilnehmer (Mindestalter 12 Jahre) zu einer Hauptmahlzeit ein Präparat mit Omega-3-Fettsäuren (600 mg DHA/300 mg EPA in den Wochen eins bis acht, 800 mg DHA/400 mg EPA in den Wochen acht bis 16) aus Algen (Schizochytrium sp.) ein. An vier Kontrollterminen (Baseline, Wochen sechs, 12 und 16) wurden der Omega-3-Index (s. Kasten „Was sagt der Omega-3-Index aus?“) sowie weitere Parameter bestimmt. Bemerkenswert fanden die Forscher, dass 98,3% der Patienten zu Studienbeginn ein EPA-DHA-Defizit aufwiesen. Ihr Omega-3-Index lag im Mittel bei 4,9%. Bis Woche 16 stieg dieser Wert signifikant auf 8,3% an (p < 0,001). Zudem verbesserten sich sowohl entzündliche als auch nicht entzündliche Hautläsionen sowie die Lebensqualität, ermittelt mithilfe des Dermatology Life Quality Index, DLQI (jeweils p < 0,001). Lediglich bei vier Patienten verschlechterte sich das selbstberichtete Erscheinungsbild der Haut. Unerwünschte Ereignisse wurden nicht beobachtet. Die Autoren empfehlen, in zukünftigen Studien die Supplementation von Omega-3-Fettsäuren als Add-on zur medikamentösen Aknebehandlung zu unter­suchen [2]. Die S2k-Leitline „Therapie der Akne“ der Deutschen Dermatologischen Gesellschaft (DDG) enthielt in der Fassung von 2011 noch keine Empfehlungen zur Supplementation mit Omega-3-Fettsäuren. Sie wird derzeit überarbeitet, die Fertigstellung ist für Mitte 2025 geplant [3].

Abb. 2: Synthesewege der mehrfach ungesättigten Omega-3- und Omega-6-Fettsäuren aus den mit der Nahrung aufgenommenen essenziellen Fettsäuren α-Linolensäure und Linolsäure (modifiziert nach [29]).

Eicosapentaensäure bei episodischer Migräne

Eine taiwanesische Arbeitsgruppe veröffentlichte Anfang 2024 eine placebokontrollierte, randomisierte Doppelblindstudie, die das Potenzial von 1,8 g EPA pro Tag zur Prävention der episodischen Migräne (< 15 Migränetage/Monat) untersuchte. Je 35 Teilnehmer erhielten einmal täglich 2 g Fischöl mit einem EPA-Gehalt von 1,8 g oder ein Placebo mit 2 g Sojaöl. Der primäre Endpunkt war die Abnahme der Anfallshäufigkeit über einen Zeitraum von zwölf Wochen. Zusätzlich wurde beispielsweise die Migräne-spezifische Lebensqualität (Migraine-Specific Quality-of-Life Questionnaire, MSQ) ermittelt. Die EPA-Gruppe schnitt bei der Reduktion der monatlichen Migränetage signifikant besser ab als die Placebogruppe (-4,4 ± 5,1 Tage vs. -0,6 ± 3,5 Tage, p = 0,001). Die Teilnehmer unter EPA nahmen an weniger Tagen Kopfschmerzmedikamente ein (-1,3 ± 3,0 Tage vs. 0,1 ± 2,3 Tage, p = 0,035) und berichteten von einer Verbesserung der Kopfschmerzintensität (ΔVAS-Score -1,3 ± 2,4 vs. 0,0 ± 2,2, p = 0,030). Zudem verbesserte sich die Lebensqualität (ΔMSQ-Score -11,4 ± 19,0 vs. 3,1 ± 24,6, p = 0,007). Schwerwiegende unerwünschte Ereignisse traten nicht auf. Die Autoren sehen in den Ergebnissen einen Hinweis darauf, dass EPA entzündungshemmend wirkt und zumindest teilweise Migräne vorbeugen kann. Die Entzündungshemmung kommt zustande, weil EPA der Bildung von Arachidonsäure in der Plasmamembran entgegenwirkt und die Aktivität der Phospholipase A2 hemmt, sodass weniger proinflammatorische Zytokine gebildet werden (s. Abb. 2). Um besser zu verstehen, wie Omega-3-Fettsäuren, insbesondere EPA, die Pathophysiologie und den Verlauf der Migräne beeinflussen, sind weitere Forschungsarbeiten erforderlich. Die Autoren weisen auch auf die Limitation hin, dass die Studie nur bei einer kleinen Probandenzahl und mit einer kurzen Behandlungsdauer durchgeführt wurde [4]. Darüber hinaus wurde in einer Netzwerk-Metaanalyse mit 40 randomisierten klinischen Studien und insgesamt 6616 Teilnehmern gezeigt, dass eine prophylaktische EPA/DHA-Supplementation die Häufigkeit und Schwere von Migräneepisoden reduzierte und diese Effekte aktuellen pharmakologischen Optionen nicht unterlegen waren. Jedoch sollen Kliniker eine Über­interpretation der Ergebnisse der Netzwerk-Metaanalyse vermeiden und Omega-3-Fettsäuren bei der Migränepro­phylaxe relativ konservativ anwenden [5]. In der aktuellen S1-Leitlinie „Therapie der Migräneattacke und Prophylaxe der Migräne“ werden Nahrungsergänzungsstoffe wie Omega-3-Fettsäuren in der Prophylaxe der Migräne als nicht wirksam eingestuft [6].

Entzündungshemmend bei Rheuma und Arthrose?

Wegen ihrer antiinflammatorischen Eigenschaften besitzen Omega-3-Fettsäuren ein Potenzial bei rheumatoider Arthritis (RA) sowie (aktivierter) Arthrose. In 2023 und 2024 sind dazu nach bestem Wissen der Autorin keine klinischen Studien, jedoch verschiedene Metaanalysen erschienen. In eine Publikation waren 18 randomisierte kontrollierte Studien mit insgesamt 1018 RA-Patienten eingeschlossen worden. Die Supplementation mit Omega-3-Fettsäuren reduzierte bei Teilnehmern in sieben Studien statistisch signifikant die Anzahl der Druckschmerz-empfindlichen Gelenke. Auch der DAS28-Score (Disease Activity Score) als Maß für die Krankheitsaktivität nahm bei Teilnehmern, die Omega-3-Fettsäuren ein­nahmen, geringfügig ab, erreichte jedoch keine statistische Signifikanz [7]. In einer Metaanalyse mit neun Studien und insgesamt 2070 Patienten mit Arthrose führte die Omega-3-Supplementation dazu, dass Arthrose-Schmerzen signifikant abnahmen und sich die Gelenkfunktion verbesserte, ohne das Risiko für unerwünschte Wirkungen zu erhöhen [8].

Tab.: Präparate mit Omega-3-Fettsäuren (Auswahl) DPA: Docosapentaensäure, DHA: Docosahexaensäure, EPA: Eicosapentaensäure

PräparatInhaltsstoffe
Arzneimittel mit der Indikation Hypertriglyceridämie bzw. „zur Senkung stark erhöhter Blutfett(Triglycerid)-Spiegel, wenn Diät allein nicht ausreicht“
Ameu® 500 mg Weichkapseln500 mg Fischöl mit 70 mg Icosapent und 50 mg Doconexent pro Kapsel
Eicosan® 750 Omega-3-Konzentrat Weichkapseln, Eicosapen® Kapseln750 mg Omega-3-Säuren-reiches Fischöl (mit mind. 13% Eicosapentaensäure und mind. 9% Docosahexaensäure) pro Kapsel
Omacor® 1000 mg, Omega-3 BIOMO 1000 mg, Zodin® Omega-3 Weichkapseln460 mg EPA-Ethylester, 380 mg DHA-Ethylester pro Kapsel
Nahrungsergänzungsmittel
Möller‘s Omega-3 mit Zitronen- bzw. FruchtgeschmackLebertran mit 500 mg DHA, 360 mg EPA pro 5 ml (einem Teelöffel, Tagesdosis)
Omega3-Loges® pflanzlich (Mikroalgen-Öl)mind. 192 mg EPA, mind. 384 mg DHA pro 2 Kapseln (Tagesdosis)
Norsan Omega-3 Kapseln (Fischöl)707 mg EPA, 84 mg DPA, 368 mg DHA pro 4 Kapseln (Tagesdosis)
Omega-3 pflanzlich + D vegan, Doppelherz® Queisser Pharma400 mg DHA, 200 mg EPA pro 2 Kapseln (Tagesdosis)
Omega-3 Hevert® pflanzlich384 mg DHA, 192 mg EPA pro 2 Kapseln (Tagesdosis)

Mehr Lebensqualität für COPD-Patienten

Bei respiratorischen Erkrankungen wie der chronisch obstruktiven Lungenerkrankung (COPD) mehren sich die Hinweise, dass sich Ernährungsfaktoren positiv auswirken können. Ziel einer sechsmonatigen US-amerikanischen prospektiven Kohortenstudie war es, den Zusammenhang von EPA/DHA-Plasmaspiegeln und der COPD-Morbidität zu untersuchen. Analysiert wurden die Plasmaproben von 57 Teilnehmern mit mittelschwerer bzw. schwerer Erkrankung. Die Auswertung ergab unter anderem, dass höhere Plasmakonzentrationen an EPA/DHA die Lebensqualität der Teilnehmer verbesserten (bestimmt mit dem St. George‘s Respiratory Questionnaire, SGRQ) und mit einem geringeren Risiko für moderate (jedoch nicht für schwere) Exazerbationen assoziiert waren. Ausgehend von diesen Ergebnissen sind die Autoren der Ansicht, dass der Zusammenhang zwischen der Zufuhr von Omega-3-Fettsäuren und der Erkrankung besser untersucht werden sollte [9].

Kognitiven Abbau im Alter stoppen?

Seit Langem ist bekannt, dass Ernährungsgewohnheiten, vor allem bei älteren Personen, die kognitive Gesundheit beeinflussen. Aus dem amerikanischen Gesundheits- und Ernährungs-Survey NHANES (National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey) wurden die Daten von 2430 Teilnehmern im Alter von ≥ 60 Jahren ausgewertet, um festzustellen, ob die Aufnahme von Omega-3-Fettsäuren mit der kognitiven Leistungsfähigkeit zusammenhängt. Die Ergebnisse von drei kognitiven Tests ergaben statistisch signifikante positive Korrelationen zwischen der Omega-3-Aufnahme und der kognitiven Funktion. Daraus leiten die Autoren die Hypothese ab, dass der Verzehr von Omega-3-Fettsäuren dazu beitragen kann, den kognitiven Abbau im höheren Alter zu reduzieren. Es seien nun prospektive Studien erforderlich, um diese Hypothese zu bestätigen [10].

Was sagt der Omega-3-Index aus?

Zur Bestimmung der Blutspiegel von Eicosapentaen­säure (EPA) und Docosahexaensäure (DHA) sind verschiedene Tests verfügbar. Als besonders verlässlich gilt die Bestimmung in Erythrozyten, da deren Gehalt mit dem von anderen Körperzellen korreliert. Demgegenüber kann die biologische Variabilität von EPA und DHA im Plasma hoch sein. Experten halten es für sinnvoll, vor einer Supplementation die Spiegel von EPA und DHA zu bestimmen und den Omega-3-Index, also den prozentualen Anteil von EPA + DHA an allen Fettsäuren in den Erythrozyten, zu ermitteln. Denn bei hohen Ausgangsspiegeln sei kein oder nur ein geringer Effekt der EPA- bzw. DHA-Supplementation zu erwarten. Der Zielwert für den Omega-3-Index liegt zwischen 8% und 11%. Weniger als 8% weisen auf ein Defizit und < 4% auf ein schweres Defizit hin. Omega-3-Indizes < 2% sowie > 20% sind bislang nicht bekannt [18 - 20].

Kontrovers: Omega-3 fürs Herz

Omega-3-Supplemente einzunehmen, wird in kaum einen anderen Einsatzgebiet so kontrovers diskutiert wie bei Herzerkrankungen. Dies spiegelt sich in den Empfehlungen drei amerikanischer Fachgesellschaften wider: Für Herzinsuffizienz-Patienten mit Symptomen der NYHA-Klassen II bis IV kann es sinnvoll sein, zusätzlich zu evidenzbasierten Therapien Omega-3-Supplemente einzunehmen, um die Mortalität und Klinikeinweisungen zu reduzieren [11]. In den europäischen und deutschen Leitlinien zur Behandlung der Herzinsuffizienz wird das nicht empfohlen [12, 13]. Ein in 2024 publizierter Review wertete 19 Studien aus, in denen bei Patienten mit Herzinsuffizienz die Auswirkungen von Omega-3-Fettsäuren auf verschiedene klinische Ergebnisse wie Sterblichkeit, Klinikaufenthalt, Herzfunktion und Lebensqualität geprüft worden waren. Die Teilnehmer profitierten von der Gabe; es wurden beispielsweise Verbesserungen der Herzfunktion, niedrigere Entzündungswerte und ein geringeres Risiko für kardiovaskuläre Ereignisse beobachtet, weshalb die Autoren eine Supplementation für empfehlenswert halten [14]. Die deutsche Nationale Ver­sorgungsLeitlinie (NVL) zur koronaren Herzerkrankung „Chronische KHK“ widmet komplementären Therapien ein separates Kapitel und stellt darin fest, dass Supplemente mit Omega-3-Fettsäuren bei KHK-Patienten nicht eingesetzt werden sollen. Die Autoren stützen sich dabei auf einen Review aus dem Jahr 2013, in dem die Anwendung bei Patienten nach Myokardinfarkt und erhaltener systolischer Pumpfunktion untersucht worden war. Weder in Form angereicherter Nahrungsmittel (z. B. Margarine) noch in Form von Omega-3-Kapseln zeigte sich ein signifikanter Effekt auf die Gesamtmortalität oder die Re-Infarkt-Rate. Ein weiterer Grund für die Negativempfehlung ist, dass die Leitlinienautoren befürchten, dass durch die Einnahme von Supplementen die Adhärenz bei der Einnahme der Medikamente mit belegtem Nutzen gefährdet werden könnte [15, 16].

Vazkepa® ist importierbar

Nicht mehr in Deutschland verfügbar (jedoch aus Frankreich, den Niederlanden oder Schweden importierbar) ist das verschreibungspflichtige Präparat Vazkepa®. Die REDUCE-IT-Studie hatte gezeigt, dass dessen Wirkstoff Icosapent-Ethyl bei Risikopatienten schwere kardiovaskuläre Ereignisse einschließlich des kardiovaskulären Todes signifikant reduziert [23]. Das Präparat wurde jedoch vom Markt genommen, da sich der Hersteller mit dem GKV-Spitzenverband nicht auf einen Erstattungspreis einigen konnte. Der Gemeinsame Bundesausschuss hatte zuvor keinen Zusatznutzen für Icosapent-Ethyl in Kombination mit einem Statin gegenüber der zweckmäßigen Vergleichstherapie feststellen können.

Risiko Vorhofflimmern berücksichtigen

Die Zulassungsinhaber von Omega-3-Fettsäure-Ethylester-haltigen Arzneimitteln (z. B. Omacor®, Zodin®) wiesen im Rote-Hand-Brief vom November 2023 auf ein dosisabhängiges erhöhtes Risiko für Vorhofflimmern bei Patienten mit etablierten kardiovaskulären Erkrankungen oder kardiovaskulären Risikofaktoren hin. Dieses Risikosignal stammt aus Metaanalysen mit mehr als 80.000 Patienten und war bei einer Dosis von 4 g pro Tag am höchsten. Angehörige der Gesundheitsberufe sollten Patienten raten, einen Arzt oder eine Ärztin aufzusuchen, wenn sie unter der Einnahme Symptome von Vorhofflimmern wie Benommenheit, Asthenie (Schwächegefühl), Herzklopfen oder Kurzatmigkeit entwickeln. In diesem Fall sollte die Behandlung mit diesen Arzneimitteln dauerhaft abgesetzt werden. Die Produkt­informationen von Omega-3-Fettsäure-Ethylester-haltigen Arzneimitteln wurden entsprechend angepasst [17].

Beratungshinweise

Um eine ausreichende Bioverfügbarkeit zu gewährleisten, sollten Omega-3-Päparate zu oder nach einer Mahlzeit eingenommen werden. Die Europäische Behörde für Lebensmittelsicherheit (European Food Safety Authority, EFSA) empfiehlt bei Supplementen für ge­sunde Erwachsene eine Tagesdosis von 250 mg Eicosapentaensäure (EPA) und Docosahexaensäure (DHA). In einer 2019 publizierten Studie waren 2000 mg EPA/DHA täglich über drei Monate notwendig, um einen kritischen Omega-3-Index von 4% zu verdoppeln [22].

Gut für Mutter und Kind

Die Zufuhr von Omega-3-Fettsäuren ist unter anderem für die Augen- und Gehirnentwicklung des Ungeborenen essenziell. Daraus ergibt sich, dass die meisten Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Schwangere und Stillende Omega-3-Fett­säuren enthalten. Die notwendige Dosis ist aufgrund der uneinheitlichen Studienlage unklar. Die Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ernährung empfiehlt Schwangeren, mindestens einmal in der Woche fettreichen Fisch zu verzehren, um den Bedarf zu decken. Frauen, die keinen Fisch verzehren, sollten ein DHA-Präparat einnehmen [24]. Bereits 2018 hatte ein Cochrane-Review ergeben, dass die Omega-3-Supplementation die Frühgeburten-Rate verringern kann [25]. In der großangelegten ORIP-Studie mit mehr als 5500 Teilnehmerinnen profitierten jedoch nur Frauen mit einem niedrigen Omega-3-Status von der Einnahme [26]. Die aktuelle S2k-Leitlinie „Prävention und Therapie der Frühgeburt“ hält die Studienlage zur Reduktion der Frühgeburtenrate durch Supplementation mit Omega-3-Fettsäuren für widersprüchlich. Sie empfiehlt deshalb, die unterschiedlichen Darreichungsformen, Dosierungen, Dauer der Supplementation sowie den Ernährungsstatus der Schwangeren zu berücksichtigen [27]. In einem aktuellen Review wird empfohlen, dass Frauen bereits 20 Wochen vor Schwangerschaftseintritt mindestens 250 mg DHA/EPA über die Ernährung oder Supplemente einnehmen sollten, um das Risiko von Frühgeburten, Präeklampsie und Wochenbett­depression zu verringern [28]. |

Dr. Claudia Bruhn, Apothekerin / Autorin DAZ
redaktion@deutsche-apotheker-zeitung.de

