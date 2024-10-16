Kinder mit RSV: Ziresovir hilft

Literatur

[1] Shunying Zhao, M.D. Ziresovir in Hospitalized Infants with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection. N Engl J Med 2024;391:1096-1107

[2] Pressrelease ArkBio Announces Publication of Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results of Ziresovir for the Treatment of RSV Infection in The New England Journal of Medicine (26.09.2024), www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/arkbio-announces-publication-of-phase-3-clinical-trial-results-of-ziresovir-for-the-treatment-of-rsv-infection-in-the-new-england-journal-of-medicine-302259902.html

[3] Edward E. Walsh, M.D. Creeping toward Effective Antiviral Agents for RSV Infection. N Engl J Med 2024;391:1155-1156

[4] Piccirilli G, Rocca A, Borgatti EC, et al. Respiratory syncytial virus-load kinetics and clinical course of acute bronchiolitis in hospitalized infants: interim results and review of the literature. Pathogens 2023;12:645-645.

[5] Taveras J, Garcia-Maurino C, Moore-Clingenpeel M, et al. Type III interferons, viral loads, age, and disease severity in young children with respiratory syncytial virus infection. J Infect Dis 2022;227:61-70.

[6] Malosh RE, Martin ET, Heikkinen T, Brooks WA, Whitley RJ, Monto AS. Efficacy and safety of oseltamivir in children: systematic review and individual patient data meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Clin Infect Dis 2018;66:1492-1500.