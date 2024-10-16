Pharmazie
Wirkstoffkandidat zur RSV-Akutbehandlung

Kinder mit RSV: Ziresovir hilft

Stuttgart - 16.10.2024, 10:44 Uhr

Ziresovir hilft Kindern mit akuter RSV-Erkrankung: Der Wirkstoffkandidat verringerte in einer Phase-3-Studie die klinische Schwere der Bronchiolitis. (Foto:&nbsp;Sergey Novikov/AdobeStock)

Ziresovir hilft Kindern mit akuter RSV-Erkrankung: Der Wirkstoffkandidat verringerte in einer Phase-3-Studie die klinische Schwere der Bronchiolitis. (Foto: Sergey Novikov/AdobeStock)

Nirsevimab schützt Säuglinge prophylaktisch vor schweren RSV-Erkrankungen. Der Wirkstoffkandidat Ziresovir hingegen hilft an RSV-erkrankten Kindern als Akutbehandlung.

Eine RSV-Impfung für Schwangere und eine passive Immunisierung für alle Säuglinge im ersten Lebensjahr: Mit der Zulassung des aktiven RSV-Impfstoffs Abrysvo® (August 2023) und des Antikörpers Nirsevimab in Beyfortus® (Oktober 2022) hat sich in den letzten beiden Jahren viel verbessert, wenn es um den Schutz von Babys vor schweren Erkrankungen mit dem respiratorischen Synzytialvirus (RSV, Respiratory Syncytical Virus) geht.

Den Impfstoff Abrysvo® erhalten Schwangere zwischen den Schwangerschaftswochen 24 und 36, um ihren Säugling in den ersten sechs Lebensmonaten passiv durch mütterliche Antikörper vor RSV-Erkrankungen zu schützen. Eine STIKO-Empfehlung fehlt derzeit noch, die Sächsische Impfkommission (SIKO) rät bereits zur Schwangerenimpfung mit Abrysvo®. Anders bei Nirsevimab, hier rät die Ständige Impfkommission am Robert Koch-Institut (RKI), dass alle Babys diesen Antikörper in ihrem ersten Lebensjahr erhalten sollten. Die Deutsche Gesellschaft für Pädiatrische Infektiologie (DGPI) rät in ihrer Leitlinie manchen Kindern zusätzlich zu einer RSV-Prophylaxe vor ihrem zweiten RSV-Winter.

Ziresovir: Arzneimittel zur Akutbehandlung

Damit ist die Pipeline bei RSV nicht erschöpft. Eine im „The New England Journal of Medicine“ veröffentlichte Phase-3-Studie (doppelblind, Placebo-kontrolliert) präsentiert Ziresovir [1]. Ziresovir ist ein Fusionsproteininhibitor, der verhindert, dass RSV in die menschlichen Atemwegszellen gelangt und diese infiziert. Anders als der Impfstoff Abrysvo® und die passive Immunisierung mit Nirsevimab, die prophylaktisch wirken, soll Ziresovir damit therapeutisch genutzt werden und bereits an RSV erkrankten Kindern helfen. Es gibt weltweit keine speziellen antiviralen Arzneimittel gegen RSV-Erkrankungen.

Was macht das Fusionsprotein bei RSV?

Das Adhähsionsprotein (G-Protein) und das Fusionsprotein (F-Protein) von RSV spielen eine wichtige Rolle bei RSV-Infektionen. Beide sind in die Lipidhülle von RSV eingelagert. Über das G-Protein heftet sich RSV an seine Wirtszelle (zilientragande Epithelzellen der Atemwege), das F-Protein sorgt im Anschluss dafür, dass RSV in die menschlichen Atemwegszellen eindringt, diese infiziert und die Zellen miteinander verschmelzen (Synzytienbildung).

Orale antivirale RSV-Behandlung mit Ziresovir

Die Studie schloss ursprünglich 311 Säuglinge und Kleinkinder im Alter von einem Monat bis zwei Jahren ein, die aufgrund einer RSV-Infektion in einem Kinderkrankenhaus ich China behandelt wurden. Im Median vier Tage nach Symptombeginn erhielt je ein Drittel der Kinder oral 10 mg Ziresovir oder 40 mg Ziresovir (abhängig vom Körpergewicht), und ein Drittel der Kinder bekam Placebo, jeweils zweimal pro Tag und über fünf Tage. Die Studie verlief in zwei Abschnitten: Zunächst erhielten lediglich 54 Kinder Ziesovir oder Placebo, um die Sicherheit des Arzneimittels zu bewerten. Nachdem die Studie keine Sicherheitssignale gezeigt hatte, wurden 256 weitere Kinder randomisiert.

Fortschritte in der RSV-Prävention

Wie können Eltern ihre Kinder in der kommenden RSV-Saison schützen?

Die Studienautoren interessierten sich vor allem dafür, wie die jeweilige Behandlung die Schwere der Bronchiolitis – Entzündung der kleinen Atemwege (Bronchiolen) – beeinflusst (primärer Studienendpunkt). Bewertet haben sie dies 48 Stunden nach Behandlungsbeginn mithilfe des Wang-Bronchiolitis-Scores (klinisch nicht validiert). Um an der Studie teilnehmen zu können, mussten die Kinder mindestens einen Wang-Bronchiolitis-Score von 5 haben.

Wang-Bronchiolitis-Score

Der Score umfasst vier klinische Parameter und insgesamt 12 Bewertungspunkte:

  • Atemfrequenz
  • Atemgeräusche (wie Keuchen)
  • Einziehen des Brustkorbs
  • Allgemeinzustand, Zyanose (Sauerstoffmangel-bedingte Blaufärbung der Haut)

Jedes klinische Zeichen kann hinsichtlich der Schwere mit bis zu drei Punkten bewertet werden (von 0 bis 3): je schwerer die Erkrankung, desto höher der Score.

Ziresovir reduziert Viruslast und verbessert klinischen Zustand der Kinder

Am dritten Behandlungstag hatte sich der klinische Zustand der mit Ziresovir behandelten Kinder stärker verbessert als der Kinder mit Plabebobehandlung: Der Wang-Bronchiolitis-Score verringerte sich unter Ziresovir um 3,4 Punkte, unter Placebo um 2,7 Punkte (30 Prozent besser in der Ziresovir- als in der Placebo-Gruppe). Der Unterschied war statistisch signifikant, also nicht allein durch Zufall erklärbar. Auch reduzierte Ziresovir die Viruslast in der Nase bei den erkrankten Kindern nach vier Tagen mehr als Placebo dies schaffte (sekundärer Endpunkt).

Durchfall häufigste Nebenwirkung

Das forschende Pharmaunternehmen hinter Ziresovir, Ark Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. mit Hauptsitz in Shanghai (China), das die Studie finanzierte, beschreibt die Verträglichkeit seines neuen, antiviralen Wirkstoffs mit „exzellent“[2]. Die Wahrscheinlichkeit für Nebenwirkungen betrug für Ziresovir laut Studie 16 Prozent, für Placebo 13 Prozent. Am häufigsten kam es zu Durchfall (4 Prozent vs. 2 Prozent), erhöhten Leberenzymwerten (je 3 Prozent) und Hautausschlag (2 Prozent vs. 1 Prozent).

Interessant ist auch, dass die Studienautoren bei 15 Kindern (9 Prozent) nach Therapieende mit Ziresovir mutierte RS-Viren gefunden haben, die mit einer Resistenz gegen Ziresovir assoziiert waren. Auf den Behandlungserfolg hätten sich die Resistenzmutationen nicht ausgewirkt – möglicherweise, da sie erst später im Behandlungszyklus aufgetreten seien, erklären die Studienautoren. In einer früheren Studie (Phase 2) gab es solche Mutationen lediglich bei der höheren Dosierung von Ziresovir, was die Wissenschaftler vermuten lässt, ob die Resistenzbildung dosisabhängig sein könnte. Die Wahrscheinlichkeit einer Resistenzbildung ist ihnen zufolge ähnlich hoch wie sie für die antiviralen Grippemittel (Neuraminidasehemmer, wie Oseltamivir in Tamiflu® oder Zanamivir in Relenza®) beschrieben ist.

Ziresovir am besten frühzeitig verabreichen

In einem Editorial zur Studie bedenkt Edward E. Walsh, M.D von der University Rochester (US-Staat New York), dass Säuglinge mit RSV-Infektionen in den Vereinigten Staaten durchschnittlich zwei bis drei Tage im Krankenhaus bleiben [3]. Es müsse also geklärt werden, ob die in der Studie beobachtete klinische Verbesserung auch klinische Vorteile mit sich brächte – eine frühere Entlassung, kürzerer Sauerstoffbedarf oder kürzerer Aufenthalt auf der Kinderintensivstation. Auch ist das richtige Timing bei antiviralen Arzneimitteln wichtig: In der Studie hätten die Kinder im Median vier Tage nach Symptombeginn Ziresovir (oder Placebo) erhalten – „eine Zeit, in der die Viruslast bereits abnimmt“, erklärt Walsh [4]. Auch gebe es Daten, dass die Schwere einer RSV-Erkrankung weniger mit der Viruslast einhergehe, sondern mehr mit der „frühen, virusinduzierten Entzündungsreaktion, die mit einer verzögerten Interferonreaktion“ einhergeht (gemessen im Nasengewebe) [5]. Antivirale Grippearzneimitteln wirkten am besten, wenn sie innerhalb von 48 Stunden nach Symptombeginn angewendet würden [6] – und dasselbe könnte auch für RSV gelten, überlegt der Wissenschaftler weiter. Unter dieser Voraussetzung könnte jedoch eine frühe Ziresovir-Behandlung möglicherweise die Schwere der Erkrankung besser „dämpfen“, sagt Walsh. Eine Studie habe gezeigt, dass etwa die Hälfte der hospitalisierten Säuglinge 24 Stunden vor Einlieferung bereits beim Kinderarzt gewesen sei [7] – ein früher ambulanter Einsatz von Ziresovir direkt beim Erstkontakt beim Kinderarzt könnte folglich sinnvoll sein und vielleicht Hospitalisierungen verhindern oder reduzieren.

ArkBio plant Zulassung 

ArkBio ist optimistisch und will in China und auch weltweit die Zulassung von Ziresovir erreichen.

Literatur

[1] Shunying Zhao, M.D. Ziresovir in Hospitalized Infants with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection. N Engl J Med 2024;391:1096-1107

[2] Pressrelease ArkBio Announces Publication of Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results of Ziresovir for the Treatment of RSV Infection in The New England Journal of Medicine (26.09.2024), www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/arkbio-announces-publication-of-phase-3-clinical-trial-results-of-ziresovir-for-the-treatment-of-rsv-infection-in-the-new-england-journal-of-medicine-302259902.html

[3] Edward E. Walsh, M.D. Creeping toward Effective Antiviral Agents for RSV Infection. N Engl J Med 2024;391:1155-1156

[4] Piccirilli G, Rocca A, Borgatti EC, et al. Respiratory syncytial virus-load kinetics and clinical course of acute bronchiolitis in hospitalized infants: interim results and review of the literature. Pathogens 2023;12:645-645.

[5] Taveras J, Garcia-Maurino C, Moore-Clingenpeel M, et al. Type III interferons, viral loads, age, and disease severity in young children with respiratory syncytial virus infection. J Infect Dis 2022;227:61-70.

[6] Malosh RE, Martin ET, Heikkinen T, Brooks WA, Whitley RJ, Monto AS. Efficacy and safety of oseltamivir in children: systematic review and individual patient data meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Clin Infect Dis 2018;66:1492-1500.

[7] DeVincenzo JP, Aitken JB, Harrison LG. Opportunities for early therapy of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection: what happens before hospitalization. Antiviral Res 2004;62:47-51.

Celine Bichay, Apothekerin, Redakteurin DAZ
redaktion@daz.online

