Unruhige Nächte

Insomnie als Nebenwirkung von Arzneimitteln

16.10.2024, 17:50 Uhr

Ist das Arzneimittel schuld an meinen Schlafproblemen? Insomnie gehört zu den Nebenwirkungen, die die Adhärenz gefährden. (Foto: Antonioguillem/AdobeStock)

„Kein Kaffee nach 12 Uhr!” – Eine von vielen Strategien, um Schlafprobleme eigenständig in den Griff zu bekommen. Wenn das nicht funktioniert, erhoffen sich Betroffene Linderung durch Schlafmittel. Bevor ein rezeptfreies Hypnotikum empfohlen wird, kann ein Medikamenten-Check sinnvoll sein. Denn zahlreiche Arzneistoffe zählen zu den medikamentösen Schlafstörern. 

Bei Kombinationsanalgetika mit Coffein oder Stimulanzien wie Methylphenidat liegt der Verdacht auf Insomnie als direkte Nebenwirkung nahe. Indirekte Auslöser von Schlafproblemen sind beispielsweise Diuretika, die zu nächtlichem Harndrang führen können, ACE-Hemmer aufgrund der Nebenwirkung trockener Husten oder Acetylsalicylsäure durch das Risiko nächtlicher Magenschmerzen oder Sodbrennen. Ein großes Potenzial für Schlafstörungen besitzen Psychopharmaka, da sie mit Neurotransmittern und Rezeptoren interagieren, die den Schlaf-Wach-Rhythmus steuern. Zu den Neurotransmittern mit Wachheits-fördernden Eigenschaften zählen Serotonin, Noradrenalin, Dopamin, Acetylcholin, Histamin, Orexin und Glutamat. Schlafstörungen können auch nach dem Absetzen eines Wirkstoffes auftreten, wie das Beispiel der Rebound-Insomnie nach dem abrupten Absetzen von Z-Substanzen zeigt [1, 2].

Vielseitige Antidepressiva

Bei Antidepressiva mit stimmungsaufhellender und antriebssteigernder Wirkung wie selektive Serotonin-Wiederaufnahme-Hemmer (SSRI) (z. B. Fluoxetin, Fluvoxamin, Sertralin) und Serotonin-Noradrenalin-Wiederaufnahmehemmer (SSNRI) (z. B. Venlafaxin, Duloxetin) zählt Schlaflosigkeit zu den häufigen bzw. sehr häufigen Nebenwirkungen, ebenso beim selektiven Noradrenalin-­Dopamin-Wie­der­aufnahme-Hemmer (SNDRI) Bupropion, der neben der Major Depression auch für die Raucherentwöhnung zugelassen ist. Neben der Erhöhung der Neurotransmitter-Konzentration im synaptischen Spalt als Hauptwirkmechanismus können dabei weitere Faktoren eine Rolle spielen. Beispielsweise wurde beobachtet, dass Fluvoxamin bei Patienten mit Depression häufiger als andere antidepressive Wirkstoffe zu Schläfrigkeit führte. Dies könnte daran liegen, dass Fluvox­amin das Cytochrom-P450-Isoenzym CYP1A2 hemmt, welches auch in den Abbau von Melatonin involviert ist [4, 5]. Unter den tricyclischen Antidepressiva besitzen Amitriptylin, Doxepin und Trimipramin stärker dämpfende Wirkungen, da sie Histamin(H1-)Rezeptoren stärker blockieren als andere Wirkstoffe. Aus diesem Grund wird Doxepin bei depressiven Patienten mit Schlafstörungen empfohlen, wobei die Gesamtdosis auch am Abend eingenommen werden kann. Die Antidepressiva Mirtazepin, Mianserin, Trazodon sowie Agomelatin teilen neben anderen Merkmalen die Fähigkeit zur 5-HT2-Rezeptorblockade, was ihre dämpfenden Eigenschaften erklärt [1 – 3].

Tipps für besseren Schlaf

  • Nach dem Mittagessen keine Coffein-haltigen Getränke konsumieren.
  • Kein Alkohol vor dem Zubettgehen: „Schlummertrunk“ und „Feierabendbier“ sind keine guten Schlaf­mittel.
  • Abends nur leichte Mahlzeiten verzehren.
  • Für regelmäßige körperliche Aktivität sorgen; vor dem Zubettgehen jedoch auf geistig oder körperlich anstrengende Tätigkeiten verzichten.
  • Eine angenehme Schlafumgebung schaffen und ein geeignetes Einschlafritual finden.
  • Bei Einschlafproblemen oder nächtlichem Erwachen nicht auf die Uhr oder das Handy/Smartphone schauen; nach 15 min aufstehen und den Schlafraum verlassen, erst bei aufkommender Müdigkeit wieder hinlegen.
  • Das Bett nur zum Schlafen nutzen und nur bei Müdigkeit hinlegen.
  • Morgens möglichst zur gleichen Zeit aufstehen.
  • Ein „Nickerchen“ tagsüber vermeiden.

(nach [7])

Individuelles Ansprechen auf Antipsychotika

Antipsychotika wirken als Antagonisten an adrenergen, Dopamin-, Histamin-, Muscarin- und Serotoninrezeptoren, jedoch mit unterschiedlicher Affinität. Daraus ergeben sich große Unterschiede in ihrer Wirkung auf die Schlaf-Wach-Regulation. Wegen des Dopamin-Antagonismus ist eher mit Tagesschläfrigkeit zu rechnen, diese Nebenwirkung findet sich daher in den Fachinformationen vieler klassischer und atypischer Antipsychotika wie beispielsweise Clozapin, Thioridazin und Olanzapin. Dagegen wird die Nebenwirkung Schlafstörungen bzw. Insomnie beispielsweise bei Perphenazin, Fluphenazin, Chlorprothixen, Risperidon, Ziprasidon und Haloperidol aufgeführt. Als mögliche Mechanismen für das Auftreten von Insomnie werden ein 5-HT1A-Antagonismus und eine Restless-Legs-Symptomatik postuliert. Aufgrund der unterschiedlichen Rezeptorbindungseigenschaften der Wirkstoffe ist bei der Antipsychotika-Behandlung eine Vorhersage bezüglich der Nebenwirkungen auf die Schlaf-Wach-Regulation kaum möglich. In zahlreichen Fachinformationen (z. B. Chlorprothixen, Flupentixol, Olanzapin, Quetiapin) wird darauf hingewiesen, dass bei abruptem Absetzen der Medikation Schlaf- und Ruhelosigkeit auftreten kann. Deshalb ist bei geplanter Umstellung oder Beendigung der Therapie ein Ausschleichen des Wirkstoffs not­wendig [1 – 3].

Antiepileptika und Antiparkinsonmittel

Bei Patienten mit Epilepsie beeinflussen sich die Erkrankung und der Schlaf wechselseitig. Eine schlechte Schlafqualität und/oder Schlafdauer verschlechtern die Anfallskontrolle, während epileptische Anfälle den Schlaf beeinträchtigen können. Aufgrund ihres Wirkmechanismus besitzen Antiepileptika, welche die Wirkung von GABA (Gamma-Amino-Buttersäure) verstärken, dämpfende Wirkungen, sodass Müdigkeit und Tagesschläfrigkeit zu den am häufigsten beobachteten Nebenwirkungen zählen. Beispiele hierfür sind Phenobarbital, Vigabatrin oder Clonazepam. Beim vorwiegend Natriumkanäle blockierenden Lamotrigin werden neben Somnolenz auch Insomnie und Agitiertheit als Nebenwirkung beobachtet [1 – 3].

Dopamin zählt zu den aktivierenden Neurotransmittern, weshalb der Dopaminersatz als Therapieprinzip bei Morbus Parkinson theoretisch für Schlafstörungen prädestiniert. In der Praxis wirkt sich die dopaminerge Therapie bei Morbus Parkinson häufig positiv auf den Schlaf aus, beispielsweise weil nachts auftretende motorische Symptome wie Steifheit und Tremor gelindert werden. Hohe Dopamin-Konzentrationen können den Schlaf jedoch beeinträchtigen. Im Idealfall ist der Parkinson-Patient medikamentös so gut eingestellt, dass die Verbesserung der Krankheitssymptome durch die medikamentöse Therapie die schlafstörenden Effekte der dopaminergen Wirkstoffe überwiegt [1, 6].

Analgetika: den Teufelskreis durchbrechen

Auch bei Patienten mit chronischen Schmerzen sind unzureichend behandelte Symptome oft für den gestörten Schlaf verantwortlich. Es kann zu einem Teufelskreis kommen, in dem das Schlafdefizit wiederum Schmerzen befördert. Die Frage, ob Analgetika sich negativ auf den Schlaf auswirken, kann derzeit wegen unzureichender Daten noch nicht eindeutig beantwortet werden – mit Ausnahme der Coffein-haltigen Kombinationspräparate. Es liegt nahe, dass diese Analgetika potenzielle Schlafstörer darstellen und deshalb bei Schlafproblemen gemieden werden sollten. Schlafinduzierende körpereigene Substanzen werden auch als Somnogene bezeichnet. Neben GABA, Adenosin, Interleukin (IL) 1β und dem Tumor-Nekrose-Faktor(TNF)-alpha zählt dazu auch Prostaglandin D2 (PGD2). Im Tierversuch wurde durch PGD2 bei Affen eine schlafanstoßende Wirkung festgestellt. Auf der Basis von Studien aus den 1990-er Jahren postulierte man, dass nach der Einnahme von analgetischen Wirkstoffen, welche die Prostaglandin-Synthese hemmen, Schlafstörungen auftreten könnten. Doch weder für Acetylsalicylsäure noch für Ibuprofen wurden in Studien nach der Einnahme Schlafprobleme beobachtet. Auch Paracetamol scheint die Schlafstruktur nicht zu verändern. In einer Studie mit therapeutischen Dosen von Diclofenac, das Frauen wegen Dysmenorrhoe eingenommen hatten, wurden subjektive und objektive Verbesserungen der Schlafqualität beobachtet [1, 7 - 9].

Auf einen Blick

  • Schlafstörungen können bei vielen Psycho­pharmaka, aber auch bei Vertretern anderer Arzneistoffgruppen wie Analgetika, Antihypertonika oder Glucocorticoiden als Nebenwirkung auftreten.
  • Bei zentral wirksamen Substanzen lässt sich diese Nebenwirkung durch Interaktionen der Arzneistoffe mit Neurotransmittern und Rezeptoren, die an der Regulation des Schlaf-Wach-Zustandes beteiligt sind, erklären.
  • Zu beachten ist außerdem die wechselseitige Beziehung zwischen der Erkrankung und dem Schlaf, die durch Arzneistoffe verbessert oder verschlechtert werden kann.
  • Die Identifizierung und Lösung von Schlaf­problemen, die durch Arzneistoffe verursacht werden, kann die Adhärenz unterstützen.

Unter einer Behandlung mit Opioidanalgetika können sowohl Somnolenz als auch Schlaflosigkeit als Nebenwirkung auftreten. Als Ursache für Schlafstörungen durch Opioide werden Wechselwirkungen zwischen Opioidrezeptoren und der GABAergen Transmission sowie mit der Verfügbarkeit von Adenosin im ZNS vermutet. Dennoch bleibt festzuhalten, dass diese starken Analgetika Patienten, die von starken Schmerzen betroffen sind, zu erholsamem Schlaf verhelfen können. Ein wichtiger Aspekt bei der Beziehung zwischen Opioidanalgetika und Schlaf sind Beobachtungen, dass die Anwendung von Opioiden mit einer dosisabhängigen Erhöhung des Risikos für eine zentrale Schlafapnoe einhergeht [2, 10, 11].

Schlafprobleme unter Antihypertonika

Unter Betablockern werden Nebenwirkungen wie Müdigkeit, Schlaflosigkeit sowie lebhafte Träume, teilweise Albträume, berichtet. Wie stark diese Nebenwirkungen ausgeprägt sind, hängt unter anderen von der Lipophilie der Wirkstoffe und damit ihrer ZNS-Gängigkeit ab. Es wurde postuliert, dass Bisoprolol, Atenolol, Betaxolol, Acebutolol, Nebivolol und Nadolol das geringste Insomnie-Risiko besitzen, während es bei Sotalol, Timolol, Pindolol und Carvedilol mäßig und bei Labetalol, Metoprolol und Propranolol am höchsten ist [1, 12]. Ein weiterer Faktor, der bei Schlafproblemen unter Betablockern eine Rolle spielen könnte, ist ihre Interaktion mit der Melatonin-Produktion. Melatonin wird von den Pinealozyten der Zirbeldrüse aus Serotonin gebildet. Voraussetzung dafür ist die adrenerge Stimulation von ß1-Rezeptoren in den Pinealozyten, die durch Betablocker beeinträchtigt werden kann. Da sich die Zirbeldrüse außerhalb der Blut-Hirn-Schranke befindet, können sowohl lipophile ß-Blocker (wie Propranolol) als auch hydrophile (wie Atenolol) die Melatonin-Produktion verringern [13]. In einer kleinen randomisierten klinischen Studie gelang es, bei hypertensiven Patienten, die chronisch mit den β-Blockern Atenolol oder Metoprolol behandelt wurden, durch Melatonin-Supplementation die Schlafqualität zu verbessern [14].

Die Melatonin-Synthese wird nicht nur durch β-Rezeptoren, sondern auch durch α2-Rezeptoren vermittelt. Ein Angriff an präsynaptischen α2-Rezeptoren hemmt die Noradrenalin-Freisetzung und damit ebenfalls die Melatonin-Syn­these. Dieser Mechanismus könnte erklären, weshalb unter den zentral wirksamen α2-Agonisten Clonidin und Methyldopa Schlafstörungen als Nebenwirkung beobachtet werden [1, 2].

Glucocorticoide und Theophyllin: schläfrig oder wach?

Steroidrezeptoren sind im ZNS weit verbreitet, darunter auch in Regionen, die für die Kontrolle des Schlaf-Wach-Rhythmus verantwortlich sind. Glucocorticoide können einerseits durch ihre stimulierenden Eigenschaften Schlaflosigkeit hervorrufen. Andererseits hemmen Corticosteroide durch die Rückkopplungsschleife der Hypothalamus-Hypophysen-Nebennierenrinden-Achse (HPA-Achse) die Freisetzung des Corticotropin-Releasing-Hormons (CRH). CRH aktiviert den Locus caeruleus im Mittelhirn, der vor allem noradrenerge Neuronen besitzt und dadurch die Wachheit erhöht. Die indirekte CRH-Hemmung durch Glucocorticoide verringert die Wachsamkeit und verbessert den Schlaf [1, 15].

Auch die Anwendung von Theophyllin kann sowohl schlaffördernd als auch schlafstörend sein. Man erwartet in erster Linie Schlafprobleme, da Theophyllin analog zum strukturverwandten Coffein als Adenosin-Rezeptorantagonist wirkt und deshalb für eine gewisse Zeit das schlaffördernde Adenosin im ZNS von seinen Rezeptoren verdrängt. Die Studienlage dazu ist jedoch nicht einheitlich. Es gibt Untersuchungen, in denen die Schlafqualität unter Theophyllin nicht beeinträchtigt war. Der Grund dafür könnte sein, dass die positiven Wirkungen der Substanz auf die Symptome von Asthma und COPD die geringen wachheitsfördernden Effekte überwiegen [1]. Ähnliches wird auch von Patienten berichtet, die gegen das Symptom verstopfte Nase intranasal ein Gluco­corticoid anwenden und durch die erleichterte Nasenatmung einen ruhigeren Schlaf erleben, was auch in klinischen Untersuchungen bestätigt wurde [16].

Stören Statine den Schlaf?

Zur Frage, ob Statine den Schlaf beeinflussen, ist die Studien­lage sehr uneinheitlich. In den 1990-er Jahren hatte es einige Untersuchungen dazu gegeben, wobei die Studiendauer kurz und die Stichproben klein waren. In placebokontrollierten Studien verschlechterten Lovastatin, Pravastatin und Simvastatin nicht die Schlafqualität [1, 18]. Die Wissenschaftler einer polnischen Arbeitsgruppe hielten es jedoch für wichtig, dem Zusammenhang zwischen der Statin-­Einnahme und möglichen Schlafstörungen mehr Aufmerksamkeit zu widmen, da diese Wirkstoffe zu den am häufigsten verordneten zählen und außerdem oft viele Jahre lang angewendet werden. In einem 2021 veröffentlichten Review stellten sie mögliche Pathomechanismen zusammen. So postulierten sie, dass die uneinheitlichen Forschungsergebnisse auch dadurch begründet sein könnten, dass die Statine ein sehr unterschiedliches Potenzial zur Überwindung der Blut-Hirn-Schranke besitzen (Simvastatin > Fluvastatin > Lovastatin > Atorvastatin > Pravastatin). Demnach dürfte das lipophile Pravastatin kaum einen Effekt auf die Schlafqualität haben, was in älteren Studien auch beobachtet worden war. Ein weiterer Pathomechanismus könnte darauf beruhen, dass Statine bekanntlich Muskelschäden hervorrufen. Dies könnte zur Freisetzung bestimmter Metaboliten in den Muskeln (z. B. Prostaglandine) beitragen, die im Gehirn als Schlafstörer wirken. Darüber hinaus könnten auch die bekannten Statin-Nebenwirkungen wie Muskelschmerzen und -krämpfe den Schlaf beeinträchtigen [18].

Beratungsgespräch in der Apotheke

Bevor Kunden mit Schlafproblemen ein rezeptfreies Hypnotikum empfohlen wird, kann ein Check auf medikamentöse Schlafstörer sinnvoll sein. Darüber hinaus können auch Wirkstoffe mit der Nebenwirkung Tagesschläfrigkeit den Nachtschlaf beeinträchtigen – beispielsweise, wenn Betroffene wegen dieses Symptoms einen ausgiebigen Mittagsschlaf machen. Im Beratungsgespräch sollte auch der Einnahmezeitpunkt erfragt werden. So können bei aktivierenden Antipsychotika Einschlafstörungen vermieden werden, wenn die letzte Tagesdosis nicht vor dem Schlafengehen, sondern beispielsweise um 17 Uhr eingenommen wird. Bei vielen Wirkstoffen treten Schlafstörungen, aber auch Müdigkeit und Somnolenz, nach längerer Einnahme nicht mehr auf [2]. Dosisänderungen können ebenfalls den Schlaf beeinträchtigen; Auch diese Ursache kann im Beratungsgespräch identifiziert werden.

Startseite

Der Bizeps als Lebensretter?