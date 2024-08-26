Noch mehr Pflege für die Haut in der Menopause

Ein in dermokosmetischen Produkten häufig eingesetzter Inhaltsstoff ist das synthetische Peptid Palmitoyl-Penta­peptid-4 (Palmitoyl-Lysin-Threonin-Threonin-Lysin-Serin, Pal-KTTKS), das mithilfe der veresterten Fettsäure die Haut erfolgreich penetriert. Peptide beeinflussen zahlreiche physiologische Prozesse wie Proteinregulation, Zellkommunikation und -proliferation. Die topische Applikation von Pal-KTTKS führte in Studien zu ebenmäßigerer Pigmen­tierung und erhöhter Hautstraffheit durch Stimulation der Kollagensynthese [18, 19].

Pro-Xylane™ ist ein von den L’Oréal Research Laboratoires synthetisiertes C-Xylosid, das im Gegensatz zu anderen Vertretern eine erhöhte Stabilität gegenüber abbauenden Enzymen aufweisen soll. Es fördert die Synthese von Glykosaminoglykanen und sorgt für eine verbesserte Hautfestigkeit und -feuchtigkeit [20].

Cassia angustifolia (Tinnevelly-Senna) wird ebenfalls für die topische Anwendung bei Hautveränderungen im Rahmen der Menopause empfohlen. Der Blätterextrakt soll antioxidative Eigenschaften zeigen und den negativen Einfluss von menopausal erhöhtem Cortisol auf die Kollagen- und Hyaluronsynthese reduzieren [12].

Problem auch bei Älteren: Pickel

Auftretende Akne in den Wechseljahren ist in der Regel ein multifaktorielles Geschehen, dessen Behandlung häufig eine Herausforderung darstellt: Während topisch wirksame Arzneistoffe die Unreinheiten bekämpfen, soll parallel die alternde Haut nicht unnötig gereizt werden. Neben der therapeutischen Behandlung ist daher eine besonders sorgfäl­tige Pflege erforderlich. Kombinationen aus Benzoylperoxid, topischen Retinoiden, Azelainsäure oder Salicylsäure kommen nur auf den betroffenen Hautarealen zum Einsatz. Darüber hinaus sollte die Verträglichkeit von Kosmetik­produkten der täglichen Pflegeroutine hinterfragt werden. Veränderte Ernährungsgewohnheiten, Stressvermeidung und Förderung der Schlafqualität können ebenfalls zu einer Verbesserung der Symptomatik führen [21].

