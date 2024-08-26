Noch mehr Pflege für die Haut in der Menopause
Ein in dermokosmetischen Produkten häufig eingesetzter Inhaltsstoff ist das synthetische Peptid Palmitoyl-Pentapeptid-4 (Palmitoyl-Lysin-Threonin-Threonin-Lysin-Serin, Pal-KTTKS), das mithilfe der veresterten Fettsäure die Haut erfolgreich penetriert. Peptide beeinflussen zahlreiche physiologische Prozesse wie Proteinregulation, Zellkommunikation und -proliferation. Die topische Applikation von Pal-KTTKS führte in Studien zu ebenmäßigerer Pigmentierung und erhöhter Hautstraffheit durch Stimulation der Kollagensynthese [18, 19].
Pro-Xylane™ ist ein von den L’Oréal Research Laboratoires synthetisiertes C-Xylosid, das im Gegensatz zu anderen Vertretern eine erhöhte Stabilität gegenüber abbauenden Enzymen aufweisen soll. Es fördert die Synthese von Glykosaminoglykanen und sorgt für eine verbesserte Hautfestigkeit und -feuchtigkeit [20].
Cassia angustifolia (Tinnevelly-Senna) wird ebenfalls für die topische Anwendung bei Hautveränderungen im Rahmen der Menopause empfohlen. Der Blätterextrakt soll antioxidative Eigenschaften zeigen und den negativen Einfluss von menopausal erhöhtem Cortisol auf die Kollagen- und Hyaluronsynthese reduzieren [12].
Problem auch bei Älteren: Pickel
Auftretende Akne in den Wechseljahren ist in der Regel ein multifaktorielles Geschehen, dessen Behandlung häufig eine Herausforderung darstellt: Während topisch wirksame Arzneistoffe die Unreinheiten bekämpfen, soll parallel die alternde Haut nicht unnötig gereizt werden. Neben der therapeutischen Behandlung ist daher eine besonders sorgfältige Pflege erforderlich. Kombinationen aus Benzoylperoxid, topischen Retinoiden, Azelainsäure oder Salicylsäure kommen nur auf den betroffenen Hautarealen zum Einsatz. Darüber hinaus sollte die Verträglichkeit von Kosmetikprodukten der täglichen Pflegeroutine hinterfragt werden. Veränderte Ernährungsgewohnheiten, Stressvermeidung und Förderung der Schlafqualität können ebenfalls zu einer Verbesserung der Symptomatik führen [21].
Literatur
