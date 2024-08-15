Pharmazie
Achtung Hochdruck

Pulmonal arterielle Hypertonie als unerwünschte Arzneimittelwirkung erkennen

15.08.2024, 17:00 Uhr

Eine Reihe von Arzneimitteln und Toxinen können mit dem Auftreten einer pulmonal arteriellen Hypertonie assoziiert sein (Foto: Frank/AdobeStock).

Eine pul­monal arterielle Hypertonie ist eine unerwünschte Arzneimittelwirkung, die bei vielen Wirkstoffklassen auftritt. Neben den Amphetamin-basierten Anorektika sind mittlerweile auch prominente Wirkstoffe anderer Anwendungsgebiete bekannt, die mit der Entstehung der lebensbedrohlichen Erkrankung assoziiert sind. Da sie allerdings nur äußerst selten auftritt, bleibt die Suche nach bislang noch unbekannten Wirkstoffauslösern eine große Herausforderung für alle, die an der Pharmakovigilanz beteiligt sind.

Zunächst ein paar Hintergründe zur pulmonalen Hypertonie (PH), die auch im Mittelpunkt unseres aktuellen POP-Falls stand (Dorothee Dartsch, Olaf Rose: „Eine kurzatmige Patientin mit eingeschränkter Leistungsfähigkeit“ in DAZ 2024, Nr. 31, S. 45). Es handelt sich um ein Konglomerat schwerwiegender, progredienter Erkrankungen mit komplexer Pathophysiologie, die allesamt durch einen erhöhten Druck im Lungenkreislauf charakterisiert sind. In diesem – auch als kleinen Kreislauf bezeichneten – Ort des Geschehens wird bekanntlich das Blut vom rechten Herzen zwecks Sauerstoffanreicherung zu den Lungenkapillaren und von hier wieder zurück zum linken Herzen geführt.

Multifaktorielle pulmonale Hypertonie

 

Die pulmonale Hypertonie wird klinisch aufgrund ihrer heterogenen Genese in fünf Gruppen unterteilt (s. Tab.) [1]. Der häufigste Auslöser sind Linksherzerkrankungen, zu denen neben der Herzinsuffizienz auch linksseitige Herzklappenerkrankungen zählen. An zweiter Stelle folgen Lungen­erkrankungen und/oder Hypoxie als PH-Ursache, wie chronisch obstruktive oder interstitielle Lungenerkrankungen und das Emphysem. Seltener beobachtet man die anderen drei Untergruppen. Zur Veranschaulichung: Bei der durch eine Linksherzerkrankung ausgelösten PH geht man nach konservativer Schätzung von 50.000 Betroffenen in Deutschland aus, die schwer erkrankt sind [17]. Theoretisch besteht sogar bei der Hälfte aller Patienten mit Linksherzinsuffi­zienz das Potenzial, einen Lungenhochdruck zu entwickeln [18]. Hingegen wurde für die PH-Untergruppe pulmonal arterielle Hypertonie (PAH) eine Punktprävalenz von nur 26 Fällen pro eine Million erwachsener Einwohner anhand deutscher Registerdaten ermittelt [2].

Tab.: Klinische Klassifikation der pulmonalen Hypertonie (PH): Die Unterteilung in fünf Subgruppen erfolgt anhand von Ähnlichkeiten in der Pathophysiologie, der klinischen Präsentation, hämodynamischer Parameter und dem therapeutischen Management. In jeder Subgruppe befinden sich hier nicht weiter im Detail dargestellte Unterkategorien, die meist auf die auslösende Erkrankung oder Zustände Bezug nehmen [1].
GruppeBezeichnungPrävalenz
1pulmonal arterielle Hypertonie (PAH)selten
2PH assoziiert mit Linksherz­erkrankungsehr häufig
3PH assoziiert mit Lungen­erkrankungen und/oder Hypoxiehäufig
4PH assoziiert mit Lungen­arterienobstruktionenselten
5PH mit unklaren und/oder multifaktoriellen Mechanismenselten

PAH hat viele Ursachen

Die letztgenannte Subgruppe ist pharmakotherapeutisch mit pulmonal gefäßerweiternden Substanzen vergleichs­weise gut zugänglich, auch wenn die Erkrankung nicht heilbar und die Lebenserwartung stark verkürzt ist. Die PAH ist aber auch diejenige Entität innerhalb der Lungenhochdruckerkrankungen, die durch Medikamente ausgelöst werden kann. Man bezeichnet diese Sonderform als Medikamenten-assoziierte pulmonal arterielle Hypertonie (drug-associated pulmonary arterial hypertension, DPAH). Weitere Unterkategorien der PAH sind idiopathischer oder hereditärer Natur oder stehen in Zusammenhang mit so unterschiedlichen Auslösern wie Bindegewebserkrankungen (Kollagenosen), einer HIV-Infektion, Pfortaderhochdruck (z. B. infolge Leberzirrhose), angeborenen Herzfehlern oder der Tropenkrankheit Schistosomiasis (Synonym: Bilharziose) [1].

Todbringende Umbauprozesse

Trotz des breiten ätiologischen Spektrums kann man innerhalb der Gruppe der pulmonal arteriellen Hypertonie auf klinischer und histopathologischer Ebene sowie hinsichtlich der Veränderungen im hämodynamischen Profil kaum Unterschiede feststellen. Generell findet man bei den betroffenen Patienten ein dysfunktionales Endothel vor. Dieses reagiert auf eine pathologisch vermehrte pulmonale Vasokonstriktion mit einem intensiven Gefäßumbau (Remodeling) der kleinen präkapillären Arterien des Lungenkreislaufs [3]. Normalerweise sind diese Gefäße, die das sauerstoffarme Blut zu den Lungenkapillaren führen, verglichen mit den Arterien im Körperkreislauf, dünnwandig. Erkrankungsbedingt verdickt sich aber die Tunica media der Gefäßwand – infolge einer Hypertrophie und Hyperplasie der glatten Muskelzellen – und die Intima proliferiert und bildet geflechtartige (plexiforme) Läsionen im Arterienlumen (s. Abb.). Unterstützend bewirken verminderte Apoptosemechanismen der Endothel- und glatten Muskelzellen, dass mehr Zellen gebildet werden als absterben. Inflammatorische Prozesse begleiten das Geschehen beziehungsweise feuern es an. Im weiteren Verlauf können lokale (in-situ-)Thrombosen entstehen, meist in den kleinen Gefäßen und Arteriolen. Mit der so zunehmenden Lumeneinschränkung und Muskularisierung der Lungenarterien steigt der zu überwindende pulmonale Gefäßwiderstand und damit der pulmonal arterielle Druck. Bezogen auf die Hämodynamik resultiert eine erhöhte Nachlast am rechten Ventrikel, welcher mit vier- bis fünffach gesteigerter Kontraktilität versucht, stetig gegen den erhöhten Auswurfwiderstand anzukämpfen [4]. Infolge der starken Belastung hypertrophiert das Myokard des rechten Ventrikels zunächst kompensatorisch, bei fortschreitender Erkrankung dilatiert die rechte Kammer schließlich irreversibel (s. Abb.). Dieser einer Kapitulation gleichende Prozess kann über eine Rechtsherzinsuffizienz final in einem Rechtsherzversagen münden.

Abb.: Pathophysiologische Veränderungen auf kardialer und vaskulärer Ebene bei pulmonal arterieller Hypertonie. Der intensive Umbau (Remodeling) aller drei Schichten der pulmonal arteriellen Gefäßwand führt über eine drastische, perfusionslimitierende Lumeneinschränkung zu einem erhöhten Gefäßwiderstand im Lungenkreislauf. Infolgedessen hypertrophiert das Myokard des rechten Ventrikels, um den erhöhten pulmonal-arteriellen Druck bewältigen zu können. Im Endstadium ist der rechte Ventrikel gegenüber dem linken Ventrikel stark vergrößert, dilatiert und dysfunktional [19].

Medikamentöse Auslöser einer pulmonal arteriellen Hypertonie

Bereits vor circa sechzig Jahren rückten Arzneimittel als Auslöser einer pulmonalen arteriellen Hypertonie in den Fokus. So beobachtete man Ende der 1960er- bis Anfang der 1970er-Jahre ein endemieartiges Auftreten von PAH-Fällen in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz. Man führte dies auf die Einnahme des damals populären, rezeptfrei erhältlichen Wirkstoffs Aminorexfumarat (Menocil®) zurück [5]. Schätzungsweise entwickelten ein bis zwei von 1000 Anwendern die folgenschwere Nebenwirkung, woraufhin dem Amphetamin-basierten Anorektikum die Zulassung entzogen wurde [8]. Als hätte man aus der Geschichte nichts gelernt, wurden weitere appetitzügelnde Amphetaminderivate (Fenfluramin – alleine oder in Kombination mit dem Stimulans Phentermin angewendet –, sein rechtsdrehendes Isomer Dexfenfluramin und das Norfenfluramin-Prodrug Benfluorex) trotz deutlicher Warnungen [6] zugelassen und millionenfach angewendet, um dann in den folgenden Jahren nach Feststellung gehäuft auftretender Komplikationen wie pulmonal arterieller Hypertonie und Herzklappenschädigungen [7] wieder vom Markt genommen bzw. „freiwillig“ zurückgezogen zu werden. Mittlerweile sind andere prominente Wirkstoffe wie zum Beispiel Dasatinib, Interferone und Sofosbuvir bekannt, bei denen die Assoziation zur Entstehung ein

Mögliche Zusammenhänge

Eine Reihe von Arzneimitteln und Toxinen können mit dem Auftreten einer pulmonal arteriellen Hypertonie eindeutig oder möglicherweise assoziiert sein [1]:

  • eindeutige Assoziation

Aminorex

Benfluorex

Dasatinib

Dexfenfluramin

Fenfluramin

Methamphetamin

toxisches Rapsöl (Rapsöl, das mit einem geringen Anteil Anilin denaturiert ist)

  • mögliche Assoziation

Alkylanzien (Cyclophosphamid, Mitomycin C)

Amphetamine

Bosutinib

Diazoxid

Sofosbuvir

Indirubin (chinesisches Kraut Qing-Dai)

Interferon alpha und beta

Johanniskraut-Extrakte

Cocain

Leflunomid

Lösungsmittel (Trichlorethylen)

L-Tryptophan

Phenylpropanolamin

Ponatinib

selektive Proteasom-Inhibitoren (Carfilzomib)

Die mit einer möglichen Assoziation verbundenen Alkylanzien und das Lösungsmittel Trichlorethylen führen über die Sonderform der sogenannten pulmonalen veno-okklusiven Erkrankung (PVOD) zum Lungenhochdruck.

Theorien zum Mechanismus

Wie die verschiedenen Wirkstoffe zu den geschilderten Veränderungen des pulmonal arteriellen Gefäßendothels und damit zur Entstehung einer PAH beitragen, ist nicht in jedem Fall gesichert, aber es gibt viele Theorien hierzu. Diskutiert werden unter anderem [8]:

  • eine Dysregulation von Mediatoren des pulmonalen Gefäßtonus (unter anderem der Vasokonstriktoren Serotonin, Noradrenalin und Endothelin-1)
  • ein modulierender Effekt auf das Wachstum von glatten Gefäßmuskelzellen (unter anderem über Serotonin und Noradrenalin)
  • eine erhöhte Produktion reaktiver Sauerstoffspezies (reactive oxygen species, ROS) in pulmonalen Endothelzellen und damit einhergehender oxidativer Stress
  • eine Dysregulation der Immunantwort
  • generell toxische Endothelschäden, hypoxischer Insult, direkte Spasmen, Vaskulitiden

Stimulanzien stimulieren die Gefäße

Neben Arzneimitteln wurden missbräuchlich angewendete Stimulanzien früh als potenzielle Risikofaktoren für eine PAH-Entstehung angesehen. Hierfür sprachen vereinzelte Fallberichte, wie die Erstbeschreibung über einen Methamphetamin-konsumierenden LKW-Fahrer [9], experimentelle Untersuchungen an Probanden und natürlich ihre strukturellen beziehungsweise pharmakologischen Gemeinsamkeiten mit PAH-auslösenden Anorektika. Der Verdacht erhärtete sich 2006 durch eine retrospektive Auswertung von Krankenakten einer größeren kalifornischen PAH-Kohorte, die zum Drogengebrauch mit Stimulanzien befragt worden waren [10]. Man fand heraus, dass Amphetamin(e), das Derivat Methamphetamin (Crystal Meth) und Cocain signi­fikant häufiger von Patienten mit idiopathischen Formen, das heißt mit unbekanntem Auslöser, konsumiert wurden (28,9%) als von Patienten mit einer PAH, deren Auslöser gesichert war (3,8%). Einen intensiven Konsum mit einer Anwendung über mindestens sechs Monate bis hin zu Jahren gaben mehr als die Hälfte aller Stimulanzien-Anwender an, bei vielen weiteren lagen keine genauen Angaben zur Anwendungsdauer vor. Bei rezeptpflichtigen Psychostimulantien wie Methylphenidat und Dexamfetamin/Lisdexamfetamin könnte analog die Induktion einer PAH denkbar sein. Aktuell wird das Risiko nicht beschrieben, aber Experten untersuchen dies weiter.

Riskanter Drogenkonsum

Eine besondere Risikogruppe für die Entstehung einer DPAH könnten Drogenkonsumenten sein. Neben den von Methamphetamin, Amphetamin(en) und Cocain [15] ausgehenden eigenen Risiken gesellt sich bei Cocain noch ein zusätzliches brisantes Risiko hinzu: das des Streckmittels Levamisol. Dieses in Deutschland nicht zugelassene Anthelminthikum aus dem Bereich der Veterinärmedizin wird im Körper teilweise in das stimulierend wirkende Aminorex umgewandelt. Ebenjene Amphetamin-ähnliche Substanz, welche, wie oben geschildert, traurige Berühmtheit als erster bekannter medikamentöser Auslöser einer PAH erlangte. Und Levamisol scheint in der Drogenszene allgegenwärtig zu sein, wie Abwasseruntersuchungen der Hochschule Koblenz zeigten. 2022 durchgeführte Analysen am dortigen Klärwerk ergaben für Cocain einen Levamisol-Streckungsgrad von 14,5% [16]. Drug-Checking-Programme könnten Konsumenten helfen, ihre Drogen auf den bedenklichen Zusatz hin untersuchen zu lassen. Unklar ist derzeit noch, welche Applikationsroute bei Substanzen mit mehreren Applikationswegen mit dem größten Risiko für die Entstehung einer DPAH verbunden ist. Theoretisch dürfte beispielsweise beim Inhalieren oder Rauchen von Methamphetamin oder Cocain der direkte Kontakt mit dem pulmonalen Gefäßsystem als gefährlicher einzuschätzen sein als bei oraler oder intravenöser Ver­abreichung [10]. Allerdings zeigte sich auch bei intravenösem Methamphetamin-Gebrauch, dass die Substanz im Lungengewebe akkumuliert [11].

Wachsam sein

Auch wenn die Behandlung einer Arzneimittel-assoziierten PAH mit pulmonal gefäßerweiternden Substanzen die Prognose der Betroffenen verbessern kann, lässt sich das Fortschreiten der Erkrankung meist nicht mehr aufhalten. Da bei vielen Patienten aufgrund der anfänglich unspezifischen Anzeichen (z. B. Luftnot bei Belastung und rasche Ermüdbarkeit) und des schleichenden Beginns nicht immer an eine pulmonal arterielle Hypertonie gedacht wird, kommt es zu verspäteten Diagnosen und dann meist irreversiblen Verläufen. Einige erhalten auch zunächst Fehldiagnosen, wie zum Beispiel eine „psychovegetative Erschöpfung“ oder „asthmatische Beschwerden“, weil keine differenzierte Diagnostik erfolgt. Im Durchschnitt vergehen mehr als zwei Jahre vom Auftreten erster Symptome bis zur Diagnosestellung, die oft erst in einem spezialisierten Zentrum und bei dann fortgeschritten erkrankten Patienten erfolgt [1]. Daher wird in der Leitlinie pulmonale Hypertonie angemahnt, bei Patienten, die sich mit entsprechenden Symptomen (z. B. Belastungsdyspnoe) vorstellen, immer auch an eine pulmonale Hypertonie zu denken und auch die Möglichkeit einer Medikamenten- oder Toxin-assoziierten PAH in Betracht zu ziehen [1]. Diese Diagnose ist laut Leitlinienautoren bei PAH-Patienten zu stellen, wenn sich im Medikationsplan des Patienten ein für die Komplikation bekanntes Agens findet und keine anderen Ursachen für das Auftreten der pulmonalen Hypertonie infrage kommen. Der medikamentöse Auslöser soll nach Möglichkeit sofort abgesetzt werden.

Monitoring am Beispiel Dasatinib

Wie man gerade bei risikobehafteten Wirkstoffen das Monitoring erhöhen soll, um bereits bei ersten, meist asymptomatischen hämodynamischen Veränderungen, noch rechtzeitig die Reißleine zu ziehen, zeigt das Beispiel Dasatinib. Seit einem im Jahr 2011 veröffentlichten Risikohinweis der FDA wird in der Fachinformation dieses Tyrosinkinase-Hemmers auf die Gefahr einer PAH hingewiesen und Monitoringmaßnahmen vorgeschrieben [12]. So sind Patienten zunächst vor Behandlungsbeginn auf Anzeichen und Symptome einer zugrunde liegenden kardiopulmonalen Erkrankung zu untersuchen. Bei einer entsprechenden Symptomatik sollte eine Echokardiografie durchgeführt beziehungsweise dies bei Patienten mit Risikofaktoren für eine kardiale oder pulmonale Erkrankung in Erwägung gezogen werden. Weiter wird empfohlen, einer nach Behandlungsbeginn auftretenden Dyspnoe und Müdigkeit genau auf den Grund zu gehen, während dieser Zeit die Dasatinib-Dosis zu reduzieren oder die Behandlung zu unterbrechen. Es sollte sorgfältig abgeklärt werden, ob eine pulmonal arterielle Hypertonie vorliegt und falls sich dies bestätigt, ist der Wirkstoff dauerhaft abzusetzen.

POP-Fall und AMTS-Spezial

Begleitend zu den POP-Fällen greifen wir immer einen aus Sicht der Arzneimitteltherapiesicherheit interessanten Aspekt heraus, der vertiefend im „AMTS-Spezial“ dargestellt wird. Im aktuellen POP-Fall „Eine kurzatmige Patientin mit eingeschränkter Leistungsfähigkeit“ in der DAZ 2024, Nr. 31, S. 45 bis 54 haben Ihnen Dorothee Dartsch und Olaf Rose Frau Q. vorgestellt, die mit ihrer Arzneimitteltherapie unzufrieden ist, weil sie keine ausreichende Wirkung verspürt. Frau Q. hat seit vielen Jahren Asthma sowie eine koronare Herzerkrankung, erhöhten Blutdruck und einen nicht medikamentös kontrollierten Typ-2-Diabetes und klagt über eine durch Luftnot eingeschränkte körperliche Leistungs­fähigkeit, die sie an ihrer Lieblingsbeschäftigung hindert, dem Wandern mit ihrem Ehemann. Bisher lag ihr Hauptaugenmerk auf der Herzfunktion, hatte aber lange versäumt, auch die Lungenfunktion kontrollieren zu lassen. Infolge der erweiterten Medikations­beratung wurde dies nachgeholt. Hierbei konnte die Diagnose der pulmonalen Hypertonie (PAH) bestätigt werden, und es ergaben sich weitere Ansatzpunkte, die Therapie und ihren Zustand zu verbessern. Unser AMTS-Spezial rückt daher die Frage in den Fokus, welche Wirkstoffe mit einer PAH als unerwünschte Arzneimittelwirkung in Zusammenhang gebracht werden.

.

Die Jagd nach Mr. X

Eine besondere Herausforderung für die Pharmakovigilanz ist, bisher nicht mit der Komplikation in Verbindung gebrachte Wirkstoffe zu identifizieren. Hilfreich könnte sein, die Medikation von Patienten mit idiopathischer Form, also unbekanntem Auslöser, gezielt und fallübergreifend unter die Lupe zu nehmen, um mögliche Risikosignale zu erkennen. Da die PAH aber selten auftritt und im Falle eines medikamentösen Auslösers eine Latenz von Monaten bis Jahren nach der Arzneimittelexposition nicht ungewöhnlich ist, ist dies ein pharmakoepidemiologisch schwieriges Unterfangen. Mithilfe einer Analyse der globalen Pharmakovigilanz-Datenbank VigiBase aus dem Jahr 2020 konnten beispielsweise nicht nur alle zu diesem Zeitpunkt bereits bekannten Wirkstoffe extrahiert, sondern auch 15 neue Kandidaten identifiziert werden, die mutmaßlich und mechanistisch plausibel in Verbindung mit der pulmonal arteriellen Hypertonie stehen könnten [13]. Konkret handelt es sich um die Proteinkinase-Inhibitoren Lapatinib, Lorlatinib, Ponatinib und Ruxolitinib, den Angiogenese-Inhibitor Bevacizumab und diverse andere Wirkstoffe, wie Chemotherapeutika (Etoposid, Trastuzumab), Antimetaboliten (Cytarabin, Fludarabin, Fluorouracil, Gemcitabin) und Immunsuppressiva (Leflunomid, Thalidomid, Ciclosporin). Auch muss ein noch stärkerer Fokus darauf gelegt werden, welche patienten- oder umweltseitigen Komponenten und Konstellationen von Risikofaktoren zu der medikamenteninduzierten PAH-Entstehung führen können. Man weiß, dass nur ein Bruchteil der Anwender eines risikobehafteten Wirkstoffs eine PAH entwickelt. Dementsprechend muss es aller Wahrschein­lichkeit nach eine noch näher zu charakterisierende, individuelle „Empfänglichkeit“, zum Beispiel aufgrund genetischer Komponenten, für die PAH-Entstehung geben [14]. Mithilfe von Bioinformatik und Instrumenten der Precision Medicine wie Genomsequenzierung und Exosomenanalyse könnte dies zukünftig gelingen und würde dabei helfen, Patienten mit einem genetisch bedingten erhöhten Risiko vorab zu identifizieren.

Literatur

 [1] European Society of Cardiology (ESC) und Deutsche Gesellschaft für Kardiologie – Herz- und Kreislaufforschung (DGK) e. V., ESC Pocket Guidelines Version 2022 Pulmonale Hypertonie. https://leitlinien.dgk.org/2023/pocket-leitlinie-pulmonale-hypertonie-version-2022/

 [2] Hoeper MM, Huscher D, Pittrow D. Incidence and prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension in Germany. Int J Cardiol 2016;203:612-613

 [3] Humbert M et al. Pathology and pathobiology of pulmonary hypertension: state of the art and research perspectives. Eur Respir J 2019;53:1801887

 [4] Vonk Noordegraaf A, Westerhof BE und Westerhof N. The Relationship Between the Right Ventricle and its Load in Pulmonary Hypertension. J Am Coll Cardiol 2017;69(2):236-243

 [5] Gurtner HP. Aminorex and pulmonary hypertension. A review. Cor Vasa 1985;27(2-3):160-171

 [6] Voelkel NF. Drug-induced pulmonary hypertension: must history repeat itself? Pulm Pharmacol 1996;9(2):67-68

 [7] Connolly HM et al. Valvular Heart Disease Associated with Fenfluramine–Phentermine. N Engl J Med 1997;337:581-588

 [8] Orcholski ME et al. Drug-induced pulmonary arterial hypertension: a primer for clinicians and scientists. Am J Physiol Lung Cell Mol Physiol 2018;314(6):L967-L983

 [9] Schaiberger PH et al. Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Long-term Inhalation of “Crank” Methamphetamine. Chest 1993;104(2):614-616

[10] Chin KM, Channick RN, Rubin LJ. Is methamphetamine use associated with idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension? Chest 2006;130(6):1657-63

[11] Volkow ND et al. Distribution and Pharmacokinetics of Methamphetamine in the Human Body: Clinical Implications. PLoS One 2010;5(12):e15269

[12] FDA Drug Safety Communication. Sprycel (dasatinib) and risk of pulmonary arterial hypertension. 10. November 2011. www.fda.gov/Drugs/DrugSafety/ucm275155.htm

[13] Hlavaty A et al. Identifying new drugs associated with pulmonary arterial hypertension: A WHO pharmacovigilance database disproportionality analysis. Br J Clin Pharmacol 2022;88(12):5227-5237

[14] de Jesus Perez VA. Drug-Induced Pulmonary Hypertension: The First 50 Years. Adv Pulm Hypertens 2017;15(3):133-137

[15] Alzghoul BN et al. Cocaine Use and Pulmonary Hypertension. Am J Cardiol 2020;125(2):282-288

[16] Hetger WA. Drogen in Koblenz und Umgebung - Abwasseranalyse auf Rückstände von Kokain-Konsum. 20. November 2022. Projektbericht, www.swr.de/swraktuell/rheinland-pfalz/koblenz/kokain-spuren-im-abwasser-der-klaeranlage-koblenz-studie-der-hochschule-koblenz-100.pdf

[17] Hoeper MM et al. Pulmonary Hypertension. Dtsch Arztebl Int 2017;114:73-84

[18] Hoeper MM et al. A global view of pulmonary hypertension. Lancet Respir Med 2016;4:306-322

[19] Kocken JMM, da Costa Martins PA. Epigenetic Regulation of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension-Induced Vascular and Right Ventricular Remodeling: New Opportunities? Int J Mol Sci 2020;21(23):8901

Apothekerin Dr. Verena Stahl
Achtung Hochdruck

