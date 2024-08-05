Neue Option für Diabetiker bei schweren Hypoglykämien

Literatur

Zusammenfassung der positiven Stellungnahme des CHMP zu Zegalogue, European Medicines Agency, Stand: 30.05.2024, https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/zegalogue

Bettelino T, Thranchi R, Bailey T, Dovc K, et al. Dasiglucagon, a next-generation ready-to-use glucagon analog, for treatment of severe hypoglycemia in children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes: Results of a phase 3, randomized controlled trial. Pediatr Diabetes 2021;22:734–741, https://doi.org/10.1111/pedi.13220

Pieber TR, Aronson R, Hovelmann U, Willard, J et. al Dasiglucagon, A Next-Generation Glucagon Analog for Rapid and Effective Treatment of Severe Hypoglycemia: Results of Phase 3 Randomized Double-Blind Clinical Trial. Diabetes Care 2021;44:1361–1367, https://doi.org/10.2337/dc20-2995

Union Register of medicinal products for human use, Produktinformation Zegalogue, EMEA/H/C/006214/0000, D195-ema-combined-h-6214-en-clean - EMA label - Final review 22.05.2024_ZP_DE_COR (europa.eu)

Haak T, Fritsche A, Füchtenbusch M et al. S3-Leitlinie Therapie des Typ-1-Diabetes - AWMF-Registernummer: 057-013, 2023, Stand: 02.09.2023