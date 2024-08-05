Pharmazie
Dasiglucagon in Europa zugelassen

Neue Option für Diabetiker bei schweren Hypoglykämien

Stuttgart - 05.08.2024, 10:45 Uhr

0

Bei schweren Hypoglykämien kann es zur Bewusstlosigkeit kommen. (Foto: Wesley / peopleimages.com / AdobeStock)

Hypoglykämien sind eine unter Diabetikern gefürchtete Nebenwirkung. Als neue Option für Notfallsituationen könnte mit Dasiglucagon bald eine Fertiglösung zur subkutanen Applikation auf den europäischen Markt kommen. 

Ende Juli 2024 wurde das Glucagon-Analogon Dasiglucagon (Zegalog) von der Europäischen Kommission zur Behandlung von schwerer Hypoglykämie bei Erwachsenen, Jugendlichen und Kindern ab sechs Jahren mit Diabetes mellitus zugelassen. Die Fertigspritze bzw. der Fertigpen enthalten 0,6 mg Dasiglucagon zur subkutanen Anwendung und kommen laut dem dänischen Hersteller bald auf den Markt.

Hypoglykämien sind eine häufige Nebenwirkung der Insulin-Therapie. In schweren Fällen kann eine Unterzuckerung sogar lebensbedrohlich werden. Bisher wurde Glucagon subkutan, intramuskulär oder nasal als Mittel der Wahl eingesetzt, um die Glucose-Konzentration im Blut schnell zu erhöhen, wenn Diabetiker aufgrund einer Blutzuckerentgleisung das Bewusstsein verlieren. 

Mit Dasiglucagon steht nun eine neue Option als Fertiglösung zur Verfügung. Bei einer schweren Hypoglykämie wird Dasiglucagon in den Oberarm, den Unterbauch, die Vorder- oder Rückseite des Oberschenkels oder das Gesäß verabreicht. Die empfohlene Dosis beträgt 0,6 mg für alle zugelassenen Altersgruppen. Bei älteren Patient*innen ist keine Anpassung der Dosis erforderlich.

Im Gegensatz zum Glucagon-haltigen-Notfallarzneimittel GlucaGen®Hypokit muss die neue Fertiglösung nicht rekonstituiert werden. Das kann in der akuten Situation wichtige Zeit einsparen. Damit Dasiglucagon ausreichend wirken kann, müssen die Glykogen-Speicher in der Leber ausreichend gefüllt sein. Patient*innen im Hungerzustand, mit Nebenniereninsuffizienz, chronischem Alkoholmissbrauch oder chronischer Hypoglykämie weisen unter Umständen keine ausreichenden Glykogenspiegel in der Leber auf und sollten mit Glucose behandelt werden. 

Nach der Applikation sollten, sobald Betroffene wieder bei Bewusstsein sind, Kohlenhydrate verzehrt werden, um den Glykogenspiegel wiederaufzubauen und eine weitere Hypoglykämie zu verhindern.

 

Wirkung von Dasiglucagon 

Dasiglucagon wirkt ähnlich wie Glucagon und bindet an den Glucagon-Rezeptor. Infolge wird eine Signalkaskade angestoßen, die zu einem Glykogenabbau in der Leber führt und die Glucose-Konzentration im Blut erhöht. Das neuartige Peptid besteht aus 29 Aminosäuren. Im Unterschied zu Glucagon wurden sieben Aminosäuren ausgetauscht, um die physikalische und chemische Stabilität im wässrigen Milieu zu verbessern.

Sarah Decker-Izzo, Apothekerin, DAZ-Redakteurin
redaktion@daz.online

Eine kurzatmige Patientin mit eingeschränkter Leistungsfähigkeit