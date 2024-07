Erhöhen Semaglutid und Tirzepatid das Risiko für Sarkopenie?

Literatur

[1] Wilding JPH et al. Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults with Overweight or Obesity. NEJM 2021;384:989-1002

[2] Conte C et al. Is Weight Loss–Induced Muscle Mass Loss Clinically Relevant? JAMA 2024. Online-Vorabveröffentlichung. doi: 10.1001/jama.2024.6586

[3] Janssen I et al. Skeletal muscle mass and distribution in 468 men and women aged 18–88 yr. J Appl Physiol (1985). 2000;89:81-88

[4] Tucker ME. Losing Muscle With GLP-1 RAs? There May Be a Drug for That. 24.5.2024. https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/losing-muscle-glp-1-ras-there-may-be-drug-2024a10009v1?ecd=WNL_trdalrt_pos1_ous_240529_etid6553163&uac=511223SK&impID=6553163 (Zugriff am 17.6.2024)

[5] Safety and Efficacy of Bimagrumab and Semaglutide in Adults Who Are Overweight or Obese. Study Overview, www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05616013?intr=Bimagrumab&rank=1

[6] Heymsfield SB et al. Effect of Bimagrumab vs Placebo on Body Fat Mass Among Adults With Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity. JAMA Netw Open 2021;4:e2033457

[7] Dose-Finding Study Evaluating Effect on Body Composition of Enobosarm in Patients Taking a GLP-1 for Chronic Weight Mgmt (QUALITY). Study Overview, www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06282458?intr=Enobosarm&rank=3