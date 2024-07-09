Spektrum
Mikrobiom

Wie können Probiotika für die Gesundheit eingesetzt werden?

Stuttgart - 09.07.2024, 17:50 Uhr

0

Pro- und präbiotische Lebensmittel (Foto: vaaseenaa / AdobeStock)

In der Werbung werden sie oft als Alleskönner für die Darmgesundheit angepriesen, in der Wissenschaft sind sie zunehmend Gegenstand klinischer Studien ‒ Probiotika. Aber worum handelt es sich dabei eigentlich? Welche Wirkung haben Probiotika auf den Darm und den übrigen menschlichen Organismus? Gegen welche Erkrankungen werden sie eingesetzt? Und welche pharmazeutischen Produkte, die Probiotika enthalten, gibt es in Deutschland derzeit auf dem Markt? 

Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) definiert Probiotika als lebende Mikroorganismen, die dem Wirt einen gesundheitlichen Nutzen verschaffen, wenn sie in ausreichender Menge verabreicht werden [1]. Davon abzugrenzen sind Präbiotika, Synbiotika und Postbiotika [2, 3].  
Bei Präbiotika handelt es sich um unverdauliche Nahrungsbestandteile, die das Wachstum und die Aktivität von nützlichen Bakterien im Darm fördern. Synbiotika sind eine Kombination aus Probiotika und Präbiotika. Sie enthalten also sowohl lebende Mikroorganismen als auch unverdauliche Nahrungsbestandteile. Relativ neu ist der Begriff „Postbiotika“. Damit werden Zubereitungen aus unbelebten Mikroorganismen und/oder den von ihnen produzierten Stoffwechselprodukten oder Zellkomponenten bezeichnet, deren Einnahme für die Gesundheit von Vorteil ist [4]. 

Tab. 1: Indikationen für den Einsatz von Probiotika und deren Evidenz, abgeleitet aus den Schlussfolgerungen von Cochrane-­Reviews.  
grün: gesicherte Evidenz; gelb: moderate Evidenz; orange: niedrige Evidenz; rot: keine Evidenz [14].

Eigenschaften von Probiotika 

Mikroorganismen sollten einige Eigenschaften aufweisen, damit sie als wirksames Probiotikum angesehen und dementsprechend für therapeutische Zwecke ausgewählt werden können [5, 6]. So müssen sie im menschlichen Verdauungssystem überleben können, d. h., sie sollten tolerant gegenüber den Verdauungsenzymen, der Magensäure und den Gallensäuren sein. Zudem müssen sie eine gute Adhäsionsfähigkeit an das Epithelgewebe im Darm aufweisen, um sich dort ansiedeln zu können.

Für eilige Leser und Leserinnen

  • Probiotika sind lebende Mikroorganismen wie Bakterien oder Hefepilze, welche die Gesundheit fördern, wenn sie in ausreichender Menge aufgenommen werden. 
    Probiotische Mikroorganismen müssen verschiedene Anforderungen erfüllen. So müssen sie im menschlichen Darm überleben, gegen Krankheitserreger wirken und zusätzlich das Immunsystem positiv beeinflussen, dürfen aber selbst nicht pathogen sein und müssen genetisch stabil sein.
  • Zu den Probiotika gehören vor allem Bakterien wie Laktobazillen, Bifidobakterien und Escherichia coli, aber auch Hefepilze wie Saccharomyces. Diese können durch fermentierte bzw. angereicherte Nahrungsmittel aufgenommen werden.
  • Probiotika konkurrieren mit Krankheitserregern, produzieren antimikrobielle Substanzen, fördern die Darmbarriere und regulieren das Immunsystem sowie die Produktion von Neurotransmittern. Zahlreiche Stoffwechselprodukte der probiotischen Mikroorganismen können sich positiv auf die Gesundheit auswirken.
  • Probiotika werden vor allem gegen Störungen des Magen-Darm-Trakts angeboten. Es gibt aber auch zahlreiche andere mögliche Anwendungsgebiete, wobei die Evidenz – je nach Indikation – sehr unterschiedlich ist. Aktuelle Studiendaten zeigen, dass hier die Forschung in vollem Gange ist.
  • In Deutschland werden Probiotika in Form von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln, Medizinprodukten und Arzneimitteln angeboten. Seit Ende Mai dürfen Probiotika jedoch nicht mehr als Medizinprodukte verkauft werden.
  • Zunehmend gewinnen Probiotika der nächsten Generation, die mit modernen Techniken identifiziert und aus dem Darm isoliert werden, an Bedeutung.

Ein weiteres wichtiges Kriterium ist die antipathogene Aktivität der Mikroorganismen. Sekundäre Stoffwechselprodukte, die die Bakterien produzieren, sollten immunmodulatorische Eigenschaften besitzen und wachstumshemmend für Krankheitserreger sein. Schließlich darf ein Probiotikum selbst nicht krankheitserregend sein. Aus Sicherheitsgründen ist es auch wichtig, dass probiotische Zellen genetisch stabil sind, um eine Entwicklung in Richtung Pathogenität oder Produktivitätsverlust zu verhindern.                        

Probiotische Mikroorganismen in Lebensmitteln 

Zu den Probiotika gehören unter anderem Bakterien wie Laktobazillen und Bifidobakterien, aber auch Enterokokken, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus und viele andere Bakterienarten ebenso wie Pilze, z. B. Saccharomyces boulardii oder Aspergillus niger. Probiotika können über die Nahrung aufgenommen werden. So gibt es Lebensmittel, die bedingt durch den Herstellungsprozess Probiotika enthalten. Dabei wird eine Ausgangssubstanz mit probiotischen Bakterien versetzt, die dann zu einer Fermentation führen, aus der ein probiotisches Produkt entsteht. Zu den probiotischen Lebensmitteln gehören z. B. Milchprodukte wie Joghurt, Skyr, Quark, Kefir, Molke, Käse oder fermentiertes Gemüse, z. B. Sauerkraut, eingelegte Gurken und fermentierter Chinakohl bzw. Rettich („Kimchi“).  

Lebensmittel können aber auch gezielt mit probiotischen Mikroorganismen angereichert werden. Dabei kommt häufig die sogenannte Mikroverkapselungstechnik zum Einsatz, bei der die probiotischen Mikroorganismen von einer dünnen Schicht aus polymerem Material umgeben und dadurch stabilisiert werden. So können sie vor dem sauren Milieu im Magen geschützt werden, ohne sie metabolisch zu inaktivieren. Im Anschluss werden die Mikrokapseln dann in Lebensmittel wie Milchprodukte, Fleisch, milchfreie Getränke, Desserts und Backwaren eingearbeitet.  

Schließlich werden Probiotika-Präparate auch als Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Medizinprodukte oder Arzneimittel in spezifischen Formulierungen wie Kapseln, Tabletten, oralen Suspensionen oder Pulver angeboten [7, 8]. 

Wirkung im menschlichen Körper 

Probiotika weisen unterschiedliche Wirkmechanismen auf, welche die menschliche Gesundheit positiv beeinflussen können (s. Abb.) [7 – 9]. So fördern sie die Eubiose, also das natürliche Gleichgewicht der in einem gesunden Darm symbiontisch lebenden Mikroorganismen, indem sie mit endogenen Krankheitserregern um Nährstoffe und Rezeptoren für die Bindung konkurrieren, sodass deren Haftung an der Darmschleimhaut erschwert wird.  

Zudem produzieren sie antimikrobielle Substanzen, die das Wachstum von Krankheitserregern hemmen. Probiotika stärken auch die epitheliale Barrierefunktion im Darm, indem sie die Schleimproduktion fördern und die Expression von sogenannten Tight-Junction-Proteinen erhöhen, die für den Zusammenhalt der Epithelzellen im Darm verantwortlich sind. Dadurch wird die Translokation von Krankheitserregern aus dem Darm in das Blut verhindert. Außerdem können probiotische Mikroorganismen die Produktion von Defensinen induzieren, die der unspezifischen Immunabwehr von mikrobiellen Erregern dienen.  

Wirkung von Probiotika auf das Immunsystem

Probiotika regulieren bzw. stimulieren auch das Immunsystem, indem sie die Reifung und Funktion der dendritischen Zellen modulieren und anschließend die Aktivität der T-Zellen erhöhen, die eine wichtige Rolle bei der Immunhomöostase spielen. Schließlich regulieren Probiotika die Produktion von Neurotransmittern wie Serotonin, Dopamin und Gamma-Aminobuttersäure (GABA). 

Probiotische Mikroorganismen bilden im Rahmen der Fermentation eine Vielzahl von Stoffwechselprodukten wie z. B. kurzkettige Fettsäuren (SCFAs), Bakteriocine, Enzyme, Teichonsäuren, Exopolysaccharide, Plasmalogene, Biotenside und Vitamine (z. B. Vitamin B1, B2, B6, B9, B12 und K) [8]. Von diesen Metaboliten wird vermutet, dass sie die Hauptursache für die positiven Effekte von Probiotika auf die Gesundheit sind (s. Kasten „Metabolite probiotischer Bakterien“) [8]. Probiotika werden vor allem zur Therapie verschiedener Störungen des Magen-Darm-Traktes genutzt. Aber auch bei anderen Erkrankungen werden Probiotika als Option untersucht oder kommen bereits zum Einsatz. Dabei ist jedoch zu beachten, dass die einzelnen Bakterienstämme ihre eigenen spezifischen Wirkungen aufweisen, sodass nicht jedes Probiotikum für jede Indikation geeignet ist. 

Zu den potenziellen Anwendungsgebieten gehören unter anderem [10 – 14]:

  • Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen 
    • Vorbeugung und Behandlung von Durchfallerkrankungen (Diarrhö), z. B. infolge einer Antibiotikatherapie oder einer Infektion 
    • Reizdarmsyndrom 
    • entzündliche Darmerkrankungen (Morbus Crohn, Colitis ulcerosa) 
    • Entzündung eines künstlich angelegten Darmreservoirs (Pouchitis) 
    • bakterielle Überwucherung des Dünndarms („Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth“, SIBO) 
    • adjuvante Therapie gegen Helicobacter pylori ‒ ein Bakterium, das Magenschleimhautentzündung und Magen-Darm-Geschwüre verursachen kann 
    • unzureichende Absorption von Laktose im Dünndarm aufgrund eines Mangels an dem Enzym Laktase (Laktosemalabsorption) 
    • Vorbeugung gegen nekrotisierende Enterokolitis, z. B. bei frühgeborenen Säuglingen 
    • weitere Erkrankungen des Verdauungssystems wie Blähungen, Verstopfung (Obstipation), Nahrungsmittelunverträglichkeit 
    • Erkrankungen der Harn- und Geschlechtsorgane
  • Infektionen des Urogenitaltrakts 
    Pilzinfektion der Vagina
  • Erkrankungen der Atemwege 
    Atemwegsinfektionen
  • Erkrankungen der Leber 
    • Prophylaxe und Therapie der hepatischen Enzephalopathie bei Leberzirrhose 
    • Verbesserung der Lebersynthese bei Leberzirrhose 
    • nicht-alkoholische Fettleber
  • Krebserkrankungen (z. B. Verbesserung der Wirksamkeit von Immuntherapien) 
    • Magenkrebs 
    • Krebs im Dickdarm/Mastdarm (kolorektales Karzinom) 
    • weitere Krebserkrankungen (Lungen, Gebärmutterhals, Leber, Brust, Blase)
  • Hauterkrankungen 
    atopische Dermatitis (Ekzem)
  • Stoffwechselerkrankungen
    Adipositas, metabolisches Syndrom, Typ-2-Diabetes
  • Sonstige 
    • Stärkung des Immunsystems 
    • Bluthochdruck 
    • allergische Erkrankungen 
    • Probleme mit den Zähnen, dem Zahnfleisch und der Mundschleimhaut 
    • Depressionen 
    • Migräne
Abb.: Wirkmechanismus von Probiotika. 1. Probiotika konkurrieren mit Krankheitserregern um Nährstoffe und Rezeptoren für die Bindung. 2. Probiotika produzieren antimikrobielle Substanzen. 3. Probiotika stärken die epitheliale Barrierefunktion, indem sie die Schleimproduktion fördern und die Expression von Tight-Junction-Proteinen erhöhen. 4. Probiotika regulieren das Immunsystem und fördern die Immunhomöostase. 5. Probiotika regulieren die Produktion von Neurotransmittern [9].

Die Evidenz für die Anwendung von Probiotika ist allerdings ‒ je nach Indikation ‒ sehr unterschiedlich. So ist die Wirksamkeit bei der Behandlung von einigen Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen wie infektionsbedingtem Durchfall sehr gut durch Studiendaten belegt (s. Tab. 1).  

Bei vielen anderen Krankheiten, z. B. Krebs, gibt es jedoch keine oder kaum valide Daten für einen positiven Effekt einer Probiotika-Therapie [14]. Die Forschung auf diesem Gebiet ist jedoch in vollem Gange, wie auch die nachfolgenden aktuellen Studiendaten belegen. 

Probiotika bei verschiedenen Krankheitsbildern 

In einer explorativen Pilotstudie wurde gezeigt, dass durch eine vierwöchige Intervention mit eskalierenden Dosen von verschiedenen Stämmen des Lactobacillus plantarum bei 20 gesunden übergewichtigen Menschen eine deutliche Verbesserung der Gallensäure- und Lipoprotein-Werte erreicht werden konnte [15]. So verringerten sich die Blutkonzentrationen von Apolipoprotein B und kleinen Lipoprotein-Partikeln geringer Dichte sowie die Anfälligkeit von Lipoproteinen geringer Dichte für eine Oxidation. Außerdem erhöhte sich die antioxidative Kapazität von Lipoproteinen hoher Dichte. Diese Veränderung des Stoffwechselprofils wiederum deutet darauf hin, dass die untersuchte Probiotika-Therapie einen erhöhten Schutz vor atherosklerotischen Erkrankungen bietet. 

In einer doppelblinden Pilotstudie, in die insgesamt 49 erwachsene Patientinnen und Patienten mit schwerer Depression eingeschlossen waren, wurde die Wirksamkeit einer achtwöchigen Therapie mit einem Probiotikum aus 14 Stämmen im Vergleich zu Placebo untersucht [16]. Dabei kamen folgende Bakterien zum Einsatz: Bacillus subtilis, Bifidobacterium bifidum, Bifidobacterium breve, Bifidobacterium infantis, Bifidobacterium longum, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp. bulgaricus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus helveticus, Lactobacillus salivarius, Lactococcus lactis und Streptococcus thermophilus

Unter der Behandlung verbesserte sich die Depression um jeweils einen Schweregrad gemäß der Hamilton-Depressions-Skala mit 17 Items (HAMD-17) und dem Inventar depressiver Symptome (IDS). Die bei Depressionen häufig auftretende Angstsymptomatik konnte durch das Probiotikum ebenfalls wirksam gelindert werden. Gleichzeitig wurde die Behandlung gut vertragen, mit einer geringen Fluktuationsrate, einer hohen Adhärenz und ohne schwerwiegende Nebenwirkungen.  

Melanom und Probiotika

Eine Studie an 218 Patientinnen und Patienten, die wegen eines Melanoms mit Immuncheckpoint-Inhibitoren (ICI) behandelt wurden, untersuchte, welche Rolle die Lebensgemeinschaften der Mikroorganismen (Mikrobiom) im Darm beim Ansprechen auf die ICI-Therapie spielt [17]. Dabei zeigte sich, dass die Response auf die Behandlung in Ruminoccaceae-dominierten Mikrobiomen besser war als in Bacteroidaceae-dominierten Mikrobiomen. Das Darmmikrobiom ist also von großer Bedeutung für das Ansprechen auf eine immunologische Therapie. 

Damit deuten die Daten auch darauf hin, dass eine Optimierung des Darmmikrobioms die Ergebnisse einer ICI-Therapie bei Melanompatientinnen und -patienten verbessern könnte. 

Neugeborene mit geringem Geburtsgewicht und Probiotika

In einer Kohortenstudie wurden die Daten von über 300.000 Neugeborenen mit sehr geringem Geburtsgewicht aus US-amerikanischen Intensivstationen zwischen Januar 2012 und Dezember 2019 ausgewertet [18]. Dabei konnte gezeigt werden, dass sich das Risiko für eine nekrotisierende Enterokolitis (NEC) mit dem zunehmenden Einsatz von Probiotika reduzierte. Demnach sank die Inzidenz der NECs um 18% (p = 0,10) auf den Intensivstationen, die eine routinemäßige Verabreichung von Probiotika einführten, im Vergleich zu denjenigen, bei denen dies nicht der Fall war. Die Gabe von Probiotika war hingegen nicht mit einer signifikanten Verringerung der Sepsis oder der Mortalität assoziiert. 

Wirkung von Probiotika auf Rheuma und Parkinson

In eine Beobachtungsstudie wurden 144 neu diagnostizierte Rheumapatientinnen und -patienten eingeschlossen, die zuvor keine Therapie mit einem krankheitsmodifizierenden antirheumatischen Medikament (DMARD) erhalten hatten. Diese wurden dann mit einem DMARD behandelt [19]. Die klinischen Daten zur Krankheitsaktivität und das Mikrobiom aus Stuhl- und Speichelproben wurden zu Beginn der Therapie sowie nach 6 und nach 12 Wochen ausgewertet. Dabei zeigte sich, dass das Ausgangsmikrobiom einen Hinweis auf das spätere Therapieansprechen gab. 

Zudem wurde festgestellt, dass 26 Bakterienstämme im Stuhl, darunter vor allem Prevotella spp. und Streptococcus spp., bei denjenigen Patientinnen und Patienten abnahmen, die nach 6 bzw. 12 Wochen DMARD-Therapie eine klinisch relevante Verbesserung zeigten. Darüber hinaus konnte bei denen, die gut auf die Behandlung ansprachen, das Mikrobiom zumindest teilweise in einen eubiotischen Zustand zurückversetzt werden. 
Eine weitere Studie untersuchte die Mechanismen, die für das häufig auftretende Untergewicht bei der Parkinson-Krankheit verantwortlich sind [20]. 

Ausgewertet wurden die Daten von 199 Parkinsonpatientinnen und -patienten sowie 131 gesunden Menschen, die zuvor an einer Studie von Hill-Burns et al. teilgenommen hatten [21]. Die Analyse ergab, dass bis zu 42,29 % des Effekts, der zum Untergewicht bei der Parkinson-Krankheit führte, durch Veränderungen des Darmmikrobioms verursacht wurde. Dabei erhöhte sich der Anteil der entzündungsfördernden Bakterien, während sich der Anteil der Bakterien, die kurzkettige Fettsäuren (SCFAs) produzierten, verminderte [20]. Die Daten deuten darauf hin, dass der Entzündungsstatus sowie Störungen des Stoffwechsels und der Appetitregulation an der Entstehung des Parkinson-bedingten Untergewichts beteiligt sind. 

Zudem könnten die Supplementierung mit SCFAs sowie die Gabe von SCFA-produzierenden Probiotika vielversprechende Optionen für die Behandlung von untergewichtigen Parkinsonpatientinnen und -patienten sein. 

Metabolite probiotischer Bakterien 

Stoffwechselprodukte von probiotisch wirksamen Bakterien können eine Vielzahl positiver gesundheitlicher Effekte mit sich bringen. Kurzkettige Fettsäuren wirken wahrscheinlich antitumoral und entzündungshemmend. Biotenside zeigen antimikrobielle, antikarzinogene, antivirale und immunologische Eigenschaften. Plasmalogene fördern möglicherweise die Bildung von Neuronen. Exopolysaccharide zeigen antioxidative und antitumorale Eigenschaften. Teichonsäuren wirken möglicherweise antitumoral und antioxidativ. Bakteriocine wirken antimikrobiell gegen intestinale, urogenitale und Antibiotika-resistente Krankheitserreger. Außerdem produzieren manche Bakteriengattungen Vitamine und Enzyme, die biochemische Prozesse fördern. 

Probiotische Arzneimittel in Deutschland  

Probiotika können über verschiedene Lebensmittel, die zum Teil mit entsprechenden Mikroorganismen angereichert wurden, aufgenommen werden. Sie sind aber auch in Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln enthalten oder werden als Medizinprodukte oder Arzneimittel angeboten. Tabelle 2 zeigt eine Auswahl von probiotischen (lebende Mikroorganismen) bzw. postbiotischen (inaktivierte Mikroorganismen) Arzneimitteln und Medizinprodukten, die in der Roten Liste aufgeführt sind [22].

Medizinprodukte, Arzneimittel oder Nahrungsergänzungsmittel - wie ist die Rechtslage? 

Seit dem 27. Mai 2024 fallen Probiotika nicht mehr unter die EU-Verordnung 2017/745 vom 5. April 2017 über Medizinprodukte, dürfen dann also auch nicht mehr als solche verkauft werden [23]. Wörtlich heißt es hierzu: „Diese Verordnung gilt nicht für Produkte […], die aus lebensfähigen ­biologischen Substanzen oder Organismen – einschließlich lebender Mikroorganismen, Bakterien, Pilzen oder Viren – bestehen oder solche enthalten, um die Zweckbestimmung des Produkts zu erreichen oder zu unterstützen.“ Was diese Regelung für die Probiotika bedeutet, die bereits auf dem Markt erhältlich sind, und welche Übergangsfristen gegebenenfalls gelten, ist noch nicht vollständig geklärt. Hier sind die Überwachungsbehörden der einzelnen Bundesländer Ansprechpartner für Fragen beispielsweise zu eventuellen Produktrückrufen oder anderen regulatorischen Maßnahmen. 

Produkte, deren enthaltener Bakterienstamm inaktiviert ist, wie dies z. B. bei Kijimea® Reizdarm PRO der Fall ist, sind aber wohl nicht von der Änderung der Verordnung betroffen und bleiben daher weiterhin als Medizinprodukt verkehrsfähig. Probiotika mit lebensfähigen Mikroorganismen müssen jedoch – nach Durchlaufen der entsprechenden Prüfungen ‒ als Arzneimittel auf den Markt gebracht werden oder können gegebenenfalls als Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, rechtlich also als Lebensmittel, angeboten werden [24]. 

Probiotika der nächsten Generation 

Durch moderne Techniken wie die Polymerase-Kettenreaktion (Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR), die Sequenzierung der nächsten Generation (Next Generation Sequencing, NGS) und bioinformatische Methoden können im menschlichen Darm zunehmend bisher unbekannte Mikroorganismen identifiziert werden [5]. 

Eine vergleichende Analyse des Mikrobioms von gesunden und kranken Menschen erlaubt es dann, diejenigen Bakterien oder Pilze zu bestimmen, die möglicherweise gesundheitliche Vorteile bieten und somit ein probiotisches Potenzial haben [25]. Nach weiteren Untersuchungsschritten, in denen die Eigenschaften des isolierten Mikroorganismus detailliert charakterisiert und bewertet werden, kann dieser dann gegebenenfalls als Probiotikum der nächsten Generation (NGP) eingesetzt werden [25]. 

Tab. 2: In der Roten Liste aufgeführte probiotische bzw. postbiotische Präparate – eine Auswahl (nach [22]).

Zu den bislang aus dem Darmmikrobiom identifizierten NGPs gehören unter anderem: Akkermansia muciniphila, Anaerobutyricum hallii, Bacteroides fragilis, Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron, Christensenella minuta, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, Parabacteroides goldsteinii, Prevotella copri und einige Roseburia-Arten [5]. Bisher gibt es hier jedoch nur wenige Daten zu Untersuchungen am Menschen. Zudem schränken Herausforderungen wie die Kultivierung und Lagerung der oft sehr sauerstoffempfindlichen anaeroben Mikroorganismen die breite Verwendung von NGPs noch ein [5]. 

Die Entwicklung schreitet jedoch fort. So besteht mittlerweile die Möglichkeit, die Mikroorganismen mithilfe von Gene-Editing-Technologien gezielt genetisch zu verändern, um sie für spezifische Anwendungen zu optimieren und einzelne Erkrankungen effektiv bekämpfen zu können [25]. Dabei darf jedoch der Sicherheitsaspekt nicht außer Acht gelassen werden. Letztlich ist die Zukunft der NGPs aber gekennzeichnet durch eine Verlagerung hin zu personalisierten, verbesserten und zielgerichteten probiotischen Therapien, durch die Erforschung von Kombinationen mit anderen Behandlungen und durch die Nutzung fortschrittlicher Technologien für die weitere Entwicklung [25]. 


Stefan Oetzel

Startseite

