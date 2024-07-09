Wie können Probiotika für die Gesundheit eingesetzt werden?

Zu den bislang aus dem Darmmikrobiom identifizierten NGPs gehören unter anderem: Akkermansia muciniphila, Anaerobutyricum hallii, Bacteroides fragilis, Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron, Christensenella minuta, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, Parabacteroides goldsteinii, Prevotella copri und einige Roseburia-Arten [5]. Bisher gibt es hier jedoch nur wenige Daten zu Untersuchungen am Menschen. Zudem schränken Herausforderungen wie die Kultivierung und Lagerung der oft sehr sauerstoffempfindlichen anaeroben Mikroorganismen die breite Verwendung von NGPs noch ein [5].

Die Entwicklung schreitet jedoch fort. So besteht mittlerweile die Möglichkeit, die Mikroorganismen mithilfe von Gene-Editing-Technologien gezielt genetisch zu verändern, um sie für spezifische Anwendungen zu optimieren und einzelne Erkrankungen effektiv bekämpfen zu können [25]. Dabei darf jedoch der Sicherheitsaspekt nicht außer Acht gelassen werden. Letztlich ist die Zukunft der NGPs aber gekennzeichnet durch eine Verlagerung hin zu personalisierten, verbesserten und zielgerichteten probiotischen Therapien, durch die Erforschung von Kombinationen mit anderen Behandlungen und durch die Nutzung fortschrittlicher Technologien für die weitere Entwicklung [25].



Literatur

