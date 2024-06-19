Pharmazie
Zahlreiche Organe können betroffen sein

Coxsackie: Mehr als Hand-Fuß-Mund-Krankheit

19.06.2024, 07:00 Uhr

Die Hand-Fuß-Mund-Krankheit ist die bekannteste Infektionskrankheit, die durch Coxsackie-Viren verursacht wird. Doch die Viren können viele andere Krankheitsbilder auslösen. (Foto: o1559kip/AdobeStock)

Coxsackieviren (CV) sind allgegenwärtige, weit verbreitete Enteroviren aus der Familie der Picornaviridae. Sie werden überwiegend fäkal-oral übertragen und sind weltweit eine der Hauptursachen für Infektionen bei Kindern. Ein Überblick über die durch Coxsackieviren verursachten Erkrankungen.

Ihren Namen erhielten Coxsackieviren Ende der 1940er-Jahre, als sie in Coxsackie (New York, USA) erstmals aus dem Stuhl gelähmter Kinder isoliert wurden. Basierend auf ihrer Art der Pathogenität bei Mäusen wurden CV in die Untergruppen A und B eingeteilt.

Enteroviren wie das CV replizieren sich zunächst im Magen-Darm-Trakt oder in den oberen Atemwegen, bevor sie sich über das Lymph- und Blutsystem auf verschiedene Zielorgane (Herz, Bauchspeicheldrüse, Thymusdrüse usw.) ausbreiten. CV-Infektionen verlaufen oft asymptomatisch oder milde, können aber auch schwerwiegende Krankheitsbilder hervorrufen (vgl. Tab.) [1].

Tab.: Erkrankungen, die durch Coxsackieviren ausgelöst werden [2]
 Coxsackie ACoxsackie BCoxsackie A und B
Erkrankungen
  • Hand-Fuß-Mund-Krankheit
  • Herpangina
  • Myokarditis
  • epidemische Pleurodynie
  • „Sommergrippe“ (akuter respiratorischer Infekt)
  • Konjunktivitis
  • virale Meningitis

Eine sehr weit verbreitete Infektionskrankheit ist die Hand-Fuß-Mund-Krankheit (HFMK). Betroffen sind in erster Linie Kinder unter zehn Jahren, aber auch Erwachsene können erkranken. Gehäuft ist ein Erkrankungs­geschehen im Spätsommer und Herbst zu beobachten.

Die Übertragung erfolgt durch Körperflüssigkeiten (Speichel, Sekret aus Nase oder Rachen, Sekret aus Bläschen) von Mensch zu Mensch, Stuhl (z. B. beim Wechseln der Windel) oder über kontaminierte Flächen. Die primäre Virusvermehrung findet im Mund statt, so dass es in den ersten Tagen nach der Infektion auch zur Tröpfcheninfektion kommen kann. Die Inkubationszeit beträgt meist zwischen drei und zehn Tagen. Ein Ansteckungsrisiko besteht vor allem in der ersten Krankheitswoche, Viren können jedoch auch nach Abklingen der Erkrankung noch über mehrere Wochen im Stuhl ausgeschieden werden. Um das Infektionsrisiko möglichst gering zu halten, sind sorgfältige Hygienemaßnahmen notwendig. Dazu gehört neben regelmäßigem gründlichem Händewaschen mit Seife auch die Reinigung kontaminierter Oberflächen. Erkrankte sollten nicht umarmt oder geküsst werden, ebenso sollten sie keine Gegenstände wie Spielzeug, Besteck oder Gläser gemeinsam mit Gesunden benutzen.

Hand-Fuß-Mund-Krankheit meist asymptomatisch

Bei mehr als 80 % der Infizierten treten keine Symptome auf. Allerdings ist dennoch eine Übertragung des Virus möglich. Treten Krankheits­zeichen auf, handelt es sich zunächst meist um Fieber, Halsschmerzen und verminderten Appetit. Ein bis zwei Tage später treten kleine rote Flecken im Mund auf, die sich zu schmerzhaften Bläschen und Ulcera entwickeln. Im weiteren Krankheitsverlauf zeigt sich ein Hautausschlag, der vorwiegend Handflächen und Fußsohlen, aber auch Genitalbereich, Gesäß, Knie oder Ellenbogen betrifft. Meist ist dieser nicht juckend, es sind aber auch atypische Verläufe mit starkem Juckreiz möglich. Im Allgemeinen heilt die Erkrankung nach fünf bis sieben Tagen ohne ärztliche Behandlung aus. Komplikationen wie Meningitis, Enzephalitis oder Lähmungserscheinungen sind sehr selten.

Gemäß Robert Koch-Institut ist ein genereller Ausschluss von erkrankten Kindern aus Kindertageseinrichtungen und Schulen nicht sinnvoll, da viele Infektionen asymptomatisch verlaufen und Viren nach Abklingen der Erkrankung noch über Wochen aus­geschieden werden können. Jedoch kann das Ansteckungsrisiko reduziert werden, wenn symptomatische Kinder bis zur Eintrocknung der Bläschen zu Hause bleiben [3].

Die Therapie erfolgt rein symptomatisch. Ibuprofen oder Paracetamol in altersgerechter Darreichungsform wirken fiebersenkend. Auf Acetylsalicylsäure sollte bei Kindern aufgrund der Gefahr eines Reye-Syndroms verzichtet werden. Wichtig ist, auf eine ausreichende Trinkmenge zu achten. Da der Mundraum meist sehr empfindlich ist, sollte auf alles verzichtet werden, was heiß, scharf gewürzt oder hart ist. Der Verzehr von Speiseeis kann die Schmerzen lindern. Darüber hinaus können Mundgele mit Lidocain (z. B. InfectoGingi® Mundgel, Dynexan® Mundgel und Parodontal® Mundsalbe) eingesetzt werden. Tritt ein Juckreiz am Körper auf, eignen sich Zinkoxid-Schüttelmixturen und Polidocanol-­Zubereitungen (z. B. Anaesthesulf® Lotio) [4 – 6]. In manchen Fällen (s. Kasten „Zum Arzt bei Hand-Fuß-Mund-Krankheit?“) ist auch ärztliche Rücksprache nötig.

Zum Arzt bei Hand-Fuß-Mund-Krankheit?

Ein Arztbesuch ist in folgenden Fällen anzuraten [7]:

  • erkranktes Kind jünger als sechs Monate
  • Kind trinkt zu wenig
  • Fieber länger als drei Tage
  • sehr großflächige wunde Stellen im Mund
  • starke Kopfschmerzen
  • Krampfanfälle
  • keine Besserung der Sym­ptome nach zehn Tagen

Mund, Herz, Pleura und Gehirn

Die Herpangina ist eine Infektion der Mundschleimhaut, die durch herpesähnliche Bläschen, vor allem am Gaumen, gekennzeichnet ist. Hinzu kommen ein allgemeines Krankheitsgefühl, Fieber und Schluckbeschwerden. Die Therapie erfolgt rein symptomatisch [2].

Wie auch andere Viren kann das Coxsackie-B-Virus eine Myokarditis auslösen. Die akute Herzmuskelentzündung wird durch eine überschießende Immunreaktion hervorgerufen. Der Verlauf ist sehr variabel und reicht von einer Spontanremission mit vollständiger Ausheilung bis hin zu AV-Block, Rhythmusstörung oder selten auch zum tödlichen Herzversagen [8].

Die Bornholm-Krankheit (Pleurodynia epidemica) wurde nach der dänischen Insel benannt, auf der es im Jahr 1933 zu einem Ausbruch dieser Erkrankung kam. Betroffen sind vor allem Kinder und Jugendliche. Charakteristisch ist ein plötzlicher Schmerz in der Brust, der hauptsächlich durch den Befall des Zwerchfells auftritt. Dazu kommen allgemeines Unwohlsein, Fieber, Kopf- und Halsschmerzen. Die Therapie erfolgt symptomatisch mittels Analgetika und lokaler Wärme­anwendung, nach 4 bis 13 Tagen klingt die Erkrankung meist von selbst ab [2, 9].

Erkältung im Sommer

Coxsackie-Viren sind auch Auslöser der „Sommergrippe“. Mit der „echten“ Grippe (Influenza) hat diese allerdings nichts zu tun. Vielmehr ähneln die Symptome denen einer Erkältung. Die Erkrankung tritt vor allem in den wärmeren Monaten auf und heilt innerhalb weniger Tage von alleine ab [2].

Eine virale Meningitis äußert sich in Form von Kopfschmerzen, Meningismus, und Fieber. Im Gegensatz zur bakteriellen Meningitis klingen bei immunkompetenten Personen die Symptome meist spontan ab, auch ohne antivirale Therapie [10].

Infektion der Augen

Bei einer hämorrhagischen Konjunktivitis kommt es zum Anschwellen der Augenlider, Juckreiz, Lichtempfindlichkeit und Fremdkörpergefühl. Oft treten kleine Einblutungen unterhalb der Bindehaut auf. Die Therapie erfolgt unter anderem mit Kochsalzlösung und befeuchtenden Augentropfen. Meist bilden sich die Symptome innerhalb von ein bis zwei Wochen nach Krankheitsbeginn spontan zurück [11].

Literatur

[1] Nekoua MP, Hober D. Coxsackievirus Infection and Associated Diseases. Microorganisms 2022;10(8):1566, doi: 10.3390/microorganisms10081566

[2] Coxsackievirus-Infektionen. Informationen von Amboss, Stand 1. März 2024, next.amboss.com/de/article/E408OT

[3] Hand-Fuß-Mund-Krankheit. Robert KochInstitut, Stand 1. August 2017, www.rki.de/DE/Content/Infekt/EpidBull/Merkblaetter/Ratgeber_HFMK.html

[4] Hand-Mund-Fuß-Krankheit: Eis essen lindert die Schmerzen im Mund. Pressemeldung des Berufsverbands der Kinder- und Jugendärzte vom 24. August 2016, www.kinderaerzte-im-netz.de/news-archiv/meldung/hand-mund-fuss-krankheit-eis-essen-lindert-die-schmerzen-im-mund/

[5] How to Treat Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease. Informationen der Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, www.cdc.gov/hand-foot-mouth/, Stand 7. Mai 2024

[6] Lauer Taxe online, Stand 10. Mai 2024

[7] Hand-Fuß-Mund-Krankheit. Informationen des Instituts für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen (IQWiG), Stand 26. Januar 2022, www.gesundheitsinformation.de/hand-fuss-mund-krankheit.html

[8] Pankuweit S, Maisch B. Das Herz bei viralen Infektionen. Internist (Berl). 2010;51(7):836-843, doi: 10.1007/s00108-009-2559-8

[9] Pozzetto B et al. Coxsackieviruses (Picornaviridae). Encyclopedia of Virology (Second Edition), 1999

[10] Meningitis, Informationen von Amboss, Stand 29. Februar 2024, next.amboss.com/de/article/ZR0Zlf

[11] Simbrich A. Die „Apollo-11-Krankheit“ als Urlaubssouvenir. Medical Tribune, 6. Oktober 2023, www.medical-tribune.de/medizin-und-forschung/artikel/die-apollo-11-krankheit-als-urlaubssouvenir

[12] Akute hämorrhagische Konjunktivitis. Pschyrembel Online, www.pschyrembel.de/Akute%20h%C3%A4morrhagische%20Konjunktivitis/Z03GG

Dr. Sabine Fischer, Apothekerin, DAZ-Autorin
