Behandlung von Pruritus

Neue Therapieoptionen bei chronischem Juckreiz

19.11.2024, 07:00 Uhr

0

Es juckt und juckt und juckt: Chronischer Pruritus kann zahlreiche Ursachen haben. (Foto: Sulabaja/AdobeStock)

Starker Juckreiz, heftige Kratz­attacken und hoher Leidensdruck – das sind typische Anzeichen für chronischen Pruritus. Wichtig zu wissen: Nicht immer steckt eine Hauterkrankung dahinter. Die Frage, wie man Juckreiz erfolgreich behandeln kann, ist daher nicht immer leicht zu beantworten. Denn dafür muss erst klar sein, woher das Jucken kommt. In den letzten Jahren konnte die Pathogenese weiter entschlüsselt werden. Mit dem wachsenden Verständnis stehen neue Therapieoptionen für die Patienten zur Verfügung.

Chronischer Pruritus ist definiert als Juckreiz, der über mehr als sechs Wochen anhält. Er betrifft etwa 22% der Menschen im Laufe ihres Lebens [1]. Mit höherem Alter steigt die Prävalenz. Einige Patienten berichten von einem „reinen“ Juckreiz, der als unangenehmes Hautgefühl beschrieben wird und den Wunsch auslöst, sich zu kratzen. Andere Patienten schildern Brennen, Kribbeln, Stechen, Krabbeln oder Ameisenlaufen und Schmerzen. Der Juckreiz oder die Empfindungsstörung kann auf einen oder wenige Bereiche des Körpers beschränkt sein oder sich generalisiert über den ganzen Körper erstrecken. Der Schweregrad reicht von sehr leicht bis schwer und ist abhängig von der jeweiligen Körperstelle, der Tages- und Jahreszeit (oft verstärkter Juckreiz nachts und im Winter) sowie von verschlimmernden Faktoren (z. B. Sonneneinstrahlung, Wasser, Druck auf die Haut, Stress). Betroffene haben oft einen hohen Leidensdruck: Sie kratzen sich beispielsweise blutig oder können nicht mehr richtig schlafen. Zudem kann schwerer Juckreiz zu sozialer Isolation führen, da die Patienten befürchten, dass sie ansteckend sind oder sich schämen, sich in der Öffentlichkeit zu kratzen. Trotzdem sucht etwa die Hälfte der Patienten mit chronischem Juckreiz keine medizinische Versorgung [1].

Ursachen und Klassifikation

Chronischer Juckreiz ist ein Symptom mit vielen Ursachen. Er tritt im Schlepptau zahlreicher dermatologischer und systemischer Erkrankungen auf. Typische Auslöser sind trockene Haut, Allergien oder Hauterkrankungen wie Neurodermitis, aber auch Stoffwechselstörungen wie Diabetes, Leber-, Nerven- und Nierenerkrankungen, Krebs, Arzneimittel sowie psychische Faktoren. Die aktuelle deutsche Pruritus-Leitlinie [2] empfiehlt vorrangig eine Einteilung nach dem Erscheinungsbild (gemäß IFSI: International Forum for the Study of Itch). Unterschieden werden drei Kategorien:

  • chronischer Pruritus auf primär läsionaler Haut, welcher durch dermatologische Erkrankungen hervorgerufen wird
  • chronischer Pruritus auf primär nichtläsionaler Haut ohne initiales Vorliegen von Hautveränderungen, welcher vor allem durch internistische, neurologische oder psychische Erkrankungen entsteht (z. B. Diabetes mellitus, Post-Zoster-Neuralgie oder Depression); auch Juckempfinden durch Medikamente wird hierzu gezählt
  • chronischer Pruritus bei Vorherrschen von sekundären Kratzläsionen, die eine Einteilung in die ersten beiden Gruppen nicht ermöglichen; durch wiederholtes Kratzen, Reiben oder Zupfen bilden sich hier unter anderem Exkoriationen, Knötchen und Narben.

Entzündlich bedingter oder neuropathischer Juckreiz

Die American Medical Association, die größte Standesvertretung der Ärzte und Medizinstudenten in den Vereinigten Staaten, stuft chronischen Juckreiz in einem jüngst publizierten Review zusätzlich nach der Ätiologie ein und unterscheidet in entzündlich-bedingten und neuropathischen Juckreiz oder eine Kombination aus beidem [1]. Besonders häufig tritt Juckreiz bei Hautentzündungen auf. Er zeigt sich mit Ekzemen bei atopischer Dermatitis, Quaddeln bei Urtikaria oder Blasen beim bullösen Pemphigoid, einer Auto­immunerkrankung. Als Auslöser gelten verschiedene Reaktionen des Immunsystems. Beispielsweise wird atopische Dermatitis durch Zytokine wie Interleukin (IL) 4, IL-13 und IL-31 vermittelt. Urtikaria wird hingegen durch direkte Wirkungen von Histamin auf sensorische Nerven ausgelöst. Neben Entzündungen kann chronischer Pruritus auch durch Störungen des Nervensystems entstehen, etwa durch postherpetische Neuralgie oder Nerveneinklemmungen, die sich mit Pruritus am oberen Rücken (Notalgia paresthetica) oder an der Streckseite des Unterarms (brachioradialer Juckreiz) äußern. Weitere Auslöser von neuropathischem Juckreiz sind Traumen, Stoffwechselerkrankungen wie Diabetes und neurodegenerative Störungen. Der neuropathische Pruritus beginnt auf normal aussehender Haut ohne Exanthem und wird oft von anderen Missempfindungen wie Stechen oder Kribbeln begleitet. Charakteristisches Merkmal ist die Besserung durch Kälte, so lindern Kühlpacks an den betroffenen Stellen häufig die Beschwerden [3, 4].

Unterschiedliche neuronale Verarbeitungswege von Juckreiz. Akuter Juckreiz wird meist histaminerg über H1- und H4-Rezeptoren vermittelt (links). Chronischer Juckreiz wird dagegen oft durch andere Pruritogene ausgelöst (rechts), zum Beispiel durch Proteasen, die den Protease-aktivierten Rezeptor 2 (PAR2) aktivieren oder durch die Bindung der Interleukine IL-4, IL-13 und IL-31 an den IL-4- bzw. IL-31-Rezeptor. Auch Substanz P ist über den Neurokinin-1-Rezeptor (NK1R) sowie verschiedene weitere Botenstoffe über einen Angriff an TRPV1 oder TRPA1-Rezeptoren an der Vermittlung von chronischem Juckreiz beteiligt.

Pathogenese: Wie Juckreiz entsteht

Die komplexe Pathogenese des chronischen Pruritus ist bisher noch nicht bis ins Detail geklärt. Bekannt ist: An der Entstehung des Juckreizes sind verschiedene Klassen von Neuronen beteiligt sowie Immunzellen und Keratinozyten. Zudem gibt es unterschiedliche neuronale Verarbeitungswege. Beispielsweise bindet Histamin aus Mastzellen und Basophilen an die Histamin-Rezeptoren H1R und H4R auf his­taminergen Nervenfasern. Andere Pruritogene, also juckreizauslösende Substanzen wie Zytokine, werden aus T-Zellen freigesetzt und binden an ihre spezifischen Rezeptoren auf nicht-histaminergen Neuronen (s. Abbildung). In beiden Fällen wird das Signal dann zunächst über intrazelluläre Signalmoleküle an die Transient-Receptor-Potential(TRP)-Kanäle V1 (Vanilloid-Rezeptor 1) und A1 (Ankyrin-Rezeptor 1) weitergeleitet. Die Öffnung der TRP-Kanäle führt zu einer Depolarisierung der C-Nervenfasern sowie zur Aktivierung spannungsabhängiger Natriumionenkanäle und letztlich zur Verarbeitung prurizeptiver Signale, die ein Juckreiz­gefühl auslösen. Kratzen wiederum sorgt dafür, dass proinflammatorische Zytokine in der Haut freigesetzt werden. Als Folge werden Entzündungszellen angelockt und der Kreislauf beginnt von vorn [5, 6].

Veränderte Neuronen

Die Nervenzellen von Patienten mit chronischem Juckreiz sind viel stärker verzweigt als bei gesunden Menschen. Weil die Neuronen permanent von Botenstoffen und Entzündungszellen aktiviert werden, sprießen immer mehr Verzweigungen. Diese Leitungsbahnen senden pausenlos Signale, daher ist die Haut dauernd in Alarmbereitschaft. Das äußert sich in anhaltendem Jucken. Die Folge: Ein Juck-Kratz-Zyklus entsteht und es kommt zu Sensibilisierungsprozessen in der Haut sowie im peripheren und zentralen Nervensystem. Dann wird Juckreiz auch nach nicht juckreizauslösenden Reizen wie leichter Berührung wahrgenommen oder das Nervensystem reagiert verstärkt auf juckreizfördernde Reize [5].

Diagnostik

Bei der Untersuchung eines Patienten mit chronischem Pruritus ist eine gründliche Anamnese notwendig, um zwischen möglichen Ursachen zu unterscheiden. Konkrete Fragen zum Pruritus richten sich auf: Dauer, Lokalisation, die Entwicklung der Verteilung (z. B. ob sich die ursprünglich lokalisierten Symptome im Laufe der Zeit generalisiert haben), Intensität, Qualität, Kratzverhalten, Vorerkrankungen, Medikamente sowie mögliche Auslösefaktoren. Ergänzend kommt eine körperliche Untersuchung hinzu mit gründlicher Inspektion der gesamten Haut einschließlich der Schleimhäute, Kopfhaut, Haare, Nägel und Anogenital­region. Außerdem empfiehlt die Leitlinie ein Abtasten von Leber, Milz, Nieren und Lymphknoten, um internistische Ursachen nicht zu übersehen. Eine Laboruntersuchung ist vor allem sinnvoll bei Personen mit Pruritus, der kürzer als ein Jahr andauert. Hier ist es wahrscheinlicher, dass eine systemische Grunderkrankung (z. B. Leber-, Nieren- oder Schilddrüsenerkrankung) oder eine bösartige Erkrankung (hämatopoetische Malignome wie das Non-Hodgkin-Lymphom) hinter dem Juckreiz stecken. Psychische Auswirkungen des Pruritus auf das Befinden sowie psychische Komorbiditäten lassen sich mit Fragen nach Angst- und Depressionsstörungen erfassen [2].

Vielfältiges Behandlungsspektrum

Da die Ursachen eines chronischen Pruritus äußerst verschieden sind, kann auch keine allgemeingültige, einheitliche Therapie empfohlen werden. Die aktuelle Leitlinie setzt auf ein symptom- und ursachenorientiertes schrittweises Vorgehen und das Erstellen individueller Therapiepläne. Zentrale Ziele sind die Verringerung der Juckreizschwere und die Verlängerung der symptomfreien Zeit. Juckreiz auslösende Erkrankungen sind spezifisch zu therapieren und Trigger wie Allergene oder Arzneimittel zu meiden. Daneben ist allgemein eine rückfettende, hydratisierende Basispflege (z. B. mit Glycerin, Harnstoff oder Milchsäure) sinnvoll. Ist die Ursache des Juckreizes unklar oder spricht dieser nicht ausreichend auf die Behandlung an, kommen symptomatische topische und/oder systemische Therapien zum Einsatz (meist off-label). Sie sollen die Induktion und Weitervermittlung des Pruritussignals unterbrechen [2]. Die Therapie richtet sich unter anderem danach, ob eine entzündliche oder eine neuropathische Komponente zugrunde liegt [1]. Dank des mittlerweile besseren Verständnisses der Pathophysiologie von Juckreiz werden zahlreiche neue zielgerichtete Therapieoptionen entwickelt und aktuell in klinischen Studien erprobt. Die Tabelle gibt eine erste Übersicht über systemische und topische Therapieoptionen.

Tab. 1: Therapieempfehlungen bei entzündlich-bedingtem und bei neuropathischem Juckreiz.

 topische Therapieoptionensystemische Therapieoptionen

 		 
entzündlich-bedingter Juckreiz
  • Steroide der Klassen II bis IV
  • Calcineurin-Inhibitoren
  • neue Substanzen (von der FDA bereits zugelassen): -JAK-Inhibitoren (Ruxolitinib 1,5%)-Phosphodiesterase-4-Inhibitoren (Roflumilast 0,3%)-Aryl-Kohlenwasserstoff-Rezeptor-­Agonisten (Tapinarof 1%)
  • immunsuppressive Therapien: z. B. orale Glucocorticoide, Methotrexat, Cyclosporin, Azathioprin, Thalidomid oder UV-Phototherapie
  • zielgerichtete immunmodulierende Substanzen: Biologika (z. B. IL-4/13-Hemmer: Dupilumab, IL-13-Blocker: Tralokinumab, Lebrikizumab), JAK-Hemmer (Upadacitinib, Abrocitinib, Baricitinib)
neuropathischer Juckreiz
  • Capsaicin (Creme 0,025 bis 0,1% oder wirkstoffhaltiges Pflaster 8%)
  • Lokalanästhetika (z. B. Polidocanol, ­Lidocain)
  • Kälte
  • Campher, Menthol
  • Gabapentin (max. 3600 mg/Tag)
  • Pregabalin (max. 600 mg/Tag)
  • Antidepressiva (z. B. Paroxetin bis 40 mg/Tag, Amitriptylin bis 75 mg/Tag, Mirtazapin bis 45 mg/Tag)
  • µ-Opioidrezeptor-Antagonisten (z. B. Naltrexon oral 25 bis 50 mg/Tag, Naloxon 0,002 bis 0,2 µg/kg KG/Minute)
allgemeine Strategien bei allen Juckreizarten
  • rückfettende und hydratisierende Basistherapie
  • kognitive Verhaltenstherapie (z. B. Entkatastrophisieren, Ablenkungs- und Fokussierungs­strategien, Vermeidung sozialen Rückzugs)
  • Entspannungstechniken (z. B. autogenes Training, progressive Muskelentspannung)
  • Patientenaufklärung und standardisierte Schulungsprogramme (Psychoedukation und Methoden, um den Juck-Kratz-Zirkel zu durchbrechen)

Topische entzündungshemmende Wirkstoffe

Bei Patienten mit entzündlichen Hauterkrankungen und chronischem Juckreiz besteht die Therapie der ersten Wahl aus immunmodulierenden, entzündungshemmenden Topika wie Glucocorticoiden der Klassen II bis IV oder Calcineurin-Inhibitoren wie Tacrolimus und Pimecrolimus. Neuere immunologische Therapien sind aufgrund ihrer höheren Kosten in der Regel Betroffenen vorbehalten, bei denen Kontraindikationen oder unerwünschte Wirkungen gegen diese beiden Wirkstoffklassen bestehen (z. B. Hautverdünnung oder Hautbrennen). Die modernen Therapien sind von der amerikanischen Arzneimittelbehörde FDA bereits für die Behandlung von atopischer Dermatitis und Psoriasis zugelassen. Dazu gehören Inhibitoren der Januskinasen (JAK-­Inhibitoren) (Ruxolitinib als 1,5%ige Creme), Phosphodiester­ase-4-Inhibitoren (Roflumilast als 0,3%ige Creme) und Aryl-Kohlenwasserstoff-Rezeptor-Agonisten (Tapinarof als 1%ige Creme) [1, 2].

Systemische immunsuppressive und immunmodulierende Therapie

Sprechen Patienten auf topische Therapien nicht an, wird eine systemische Behandlung erforderlich. Systemische immunsuppressive Therapien gegen Juckreiz umfassten bisher orale Glucocorticoide, Methotrexat, Cyclosporin, Azathioprin, Thalidomid oder UV-Phototherapie. Viele Formen des chronischen Juckreizes lassen sich mit diesen Medikamenten gut behandeln, gehen aber gleichzeitig mit unerwünschten Wirkungen einher, wie einer erhöhten Infektionsgefahr oder dem Risiko von Organschäden (z. B. Leberfibrose bei Methotrexat). Viele dieser Medikamente erfordern zudem ein regelmäßiges Monitoring, was ihren Einsatz eingeschränkt hat [1, 2]. Daher richtet sich der Fokus derzeit auf neue antiinflammatorische Therapieansätze. Diese ermöglichen es, gezielt Zytokine oder deren Rezeptoren zu hemmen. Klinisch besonders relevant sind die Interleukine (IL) 4, 13 und 31, die bei entzündlichen pruritischen Erkrankungen eine zentrale Rolle spielen. Neue Biologika, die in Entzündungsketten eingreifen, lindern als Nebeneffekt auch Juckreiz. Hierzu zählt Dupilumab (Dupixent®), ein Interleukin-4-Rezeptor-alpha-Antikörper, der unter anderem für die Therapie der atopischen Dermatitis und der Prurigo nodularis (Dermatose mit juckenden Knötchen) zugelassen ist. Dupilumab hemmt die Signalübertragung von IL-4 und IL-13, damit geht die Hautentzündung zurück, aber auch der begleitende Juckreiz lässt nach. In vier randomisierten Studien (SOLO 1, SOLO 2: Erwachsene mit Dupilumab-Monotherapie oder Placebo; CHRONOS: mit gleichzeitiger topischer Glucocorticoid-Therapie; AD ADOL: Jugendliche mit Dupilumab-Monotherapie oder Placebo [7]) wurde bei insgesamt 1505 Patienten mit mittelschwerer bis schwerer Neurodermitis der Zeitpunkt sowie die Wirkung von Dupilumab auf den Juckreiz bewertet. Das Ergebnis: Die Behandlung mit Dupilumab zeigte eine anhaltende Verbesserung der Juckreizstärke, bis zum Ende der einjährigen Behandlung. Ebenso bei atopischer Dermatitis zugelassen sind die beiden IL-13-Antikörper Tralokinumab (Adtralza®) und Lebrikizumab (Ebglyss®). Vielversprechend ist auch Nemolizumab, ein monoklonaler IL-31-Antikörper, der aktuell für die Indikationen atopische Dermatitis sowie chronische Prurigo getestet wird und in mehreren Phase-III-Studien [8-10] den Juckreiz bei Patienten im Vergleich zu Placebo reduzierte. Dadurch verbesserte sich auch die Lebensqualität, darunter Schlaf, zwischenmenschliche Beziehungen und die Fähigkeit, sozialen oder beruflichen Aktivitäten nachzugehen.

Einen weiteren antiinflammatorischen Ansatz bieten orale Januskinase(JAK)-Hemmer: Upadacitinib (Rinvoq®), Abrocitinib (Cibinqo®) sowie Baricitinib (Olumiant®). Sie lindern den Juckreiz sehr schnell, meist schon nach der ersten Einnahme. Eine Head-to-Head-Studie [11], in der Upadacitinib 30 mg einmal täglich oral und Dupilumab 300 mg alle zwei Wochen subkutan bei Patienten mit moderater bis schwerer atopischer Dermatitis verglichen wurden, zeigte, dass der JAK-Inhibitor im Vergleich zu Dupilumab unter anderem bereits in der ersten Woche den Juckreiz stärker verbesserte (31,4% im Vergleich zu 8,8%). Zwar traten unter Upadacitinib häufiger Infektionen, Herpes zoster und Ekzema herpeticatum auf, jedoch waren diese nicht schwerwiegend. Unter Dupilumab wurden vermehrt Konjunktivitis und Reaktionen an der Einstichstelle gemeldet.

Stellenwert weiterer Strategien

Orale Antihistaminika werden häufig bei chronischem Juckreiz verschrieben. Doch ist hier der Nutzen oftmals nicht gesichert oder nur sehr gering. Lediglich bei der Urtikaria stellen Antihistaminika den Goldstandard dar. Reicht hier die Standarddosis nicht aus, sollte off-label eine Höherdosierung bis zur vierfachen Tagesdosis erfolgen. Sinnvoll ist es, bei chronischem Pruritus auf allgemein bewährte Strategien zu setzen. So kann der Abbau von Stress oder Ängsten die Symptome verringern. Auch Techniken wie kognitive Verhaltenstherapie, progressive Muskelentspannung, transkutane elektrische Neurostimulation, Akupunktur und Patienten­aufklärung können wirksame Ergänzungen zur Pharmakotherapie sein.

Neuromodulatorische topische Therapie

Therapie der ersten Wahl bei lokalisiertem neuropathischem Pruritus ist topisches Capsaicin als Creme in ansteigender Dosierung (0,025% bis 0,1%), vier- bis sechsmal täglich appliziert oder alternativ in Form eines hochdosierten Pflasters (8%) über 30 bis 60 Minuten. Capsaicin aktiviert TRPV1-­Rezeptoren und stimuliert die Freisetzung von Substanz P, einem Neuropeptid, das ein starkes Brennen und Stechen verursacht. Die langfristige Anwendung führt aufgrund der Desensibilisierung von TRPV1-exprimierenden Neuronen zu einer analgetischen und juckreizstillenden Wirkung. Die Patienten sollten darüber informiert werden, dass Capsaicin brennt, vor allem bei Anwendung des hochdosierten Pflasters. Um das brennende Gefühl zu lindern, kann vorab ein Schmerzmittel wie Ibuprofen eingenommen werden. Andere topische Mittel, die bei der Behandlung von lokalisiertem neuropathischem Pruritus hilfreich sein können, sind Emollenzien, die Lokalanästhetika wie Polidocanol oder Lidocain enthalten. Sie hemmen die Signalübertragung des Juckreizes durch reversible Blockade schneller spannungsabhängiger Natriumkanäle. Zudem verringert Kälte die Erregbarkeit und die Reizleitung der Nerven, weshalb Campher und Menthol oder entsprechende synthetische Derivate Erleichterung verschaffen, indem sie die kälteempfindlichen Transient-­Receptor-Potential(TRP)-Kanäle M8 (Melastin-Rezeptor 8) der Hautnerven aktivieren und kühlend wirken [2-4].

Auf einen Blick

  • Chronischer Pruritus ist definiert als Juckreiz, der über mehr als sechs Wochen anhält. Er kann lokalisiert oder generalisiert sowie leicht oder schwer ausgeprägt sein.
  • Chronischer Juckreiz kann viele Ursachen haben (z. B. dermatologische und systemische Erkrankungen, trockene Haut, Arzneimittel oder psychische Faktoren).
  • An der Entstehung des Juckreizes sind verschiedene Klassen von Neuronen beteiligt sowie Immunzellen und Keratinozyten.
  • Symptomatische topische und/oder systemische Therapien sollen die Induktion und Weitervermittlung des Pruritussignals unterbrechen.
  • Die Therapie richtet sich unter anderem danach, ob eine entzündliche oder eine neuropathische Komponente zugrundeliegt.
  • Bei neuropathischem Juckreiz kommen topisch Capsaicin, Lokalanästhetika, Campher und Menthol zum Einsatz, systemisch Gabapentinoide, Antidepressiva und Opioidrezeptor-Antagonisten.
  • Bei entzündlich-bedingtem Juckreiz sind topische Glucocorticoide und Calcineurin-Inhibitoren Mittel der Wahl, systemisch spielen zielgerichtete Biologika und JAK-Inhibitoren eine entscheidende Rolle.

Systemische Behandlungen mit Wirkung auf das Nervensystem

Bei schwerem oder generalisiertem neuropathischen Pruritus sollte eine systemische Therapie erfolgen. Die aktuelle deutsche Leitlinie für chronischen Pruritus empfiehlt primär Gabapentinoide wie Gabapentin (bis zu 3600 mg pro Tag) oder Pregabalin (bis zu 600 mg pro Tag). Sie dämpfen die Signalweiterleitung an das Gehirn. Die Dosis dieser Medikamente sollte langsam auftitriert werden, um Nebenwirkungen wie Schwindel, Benommenheit, Müdigkeit und Gewichtszunahme zu minimieren. Besondere Vorsicht gilt bei älteren Patienten oder Personen mit eingeschränkter Nierenfunktion. Als Mittel der zweiten Wahl gelten Antidepressiva wie selektive Serotonin-Wiederaufnahmehemmer (z. B. Paroxetin, Sertralin, Fluvoxamin und Fluoxetin) oder tricyclische bzw. tetracyclische Antidepressiva (z. B. Doxepin, Amitriptylin bzw. Mirtazapin), die als Monotherapie oder in Kombination mit Gabapentinoiden gegeben werden können. Alternativen dazu sind bei neuropathischem Pruritus die µ-Opioidrezeptor-Antagonisten Naltrexon (oral: 25 bis 50 mg pro Tag) oder Naloxon (i. v.: 0,002 bis 0,2 µg/kg Körpergewicht/Minute). Keine dieser Therapien ist jedoch für die Behandlung von neuropathischem Pruritus zugelassen. Eine weitere vielversprechende Option stellen κ-Opioidrezeptor-Agonisten dar. Sie wirken analgetisch und antipruritisch. Ein aussichtsreicher Kandidat ist Difelikefalin, das bereits gegen Juckreiz bei Dialysepatienten zugelassen ist (Kapruvia®, i. v.-Applikation) [2-3]. In einer Phase-II-Studie [12] mit Patienten mit mittelschwerem bis schwerem Juckreiz aufgrund von Notalgia paresthetica (eine Form chronischen Juckreizes, der am Rücken lokalisiert ist) reduzierte orales Difelikefalin über einen Zeitraum von acht Wochen die Juckreizintensität etwas stärker als Placebo. Als Nebenwirkungen kam es zu Kopfschmerzen, Schwindel und Verstopfung. Größere und längere Studien sind erforderlich, um die Wirkung und die Risiken der Difelikefalin-Therapie bei dieser Erkrankung zu bestimmen. Insgesamt bleibt spannend, wie sich die Pruritusforschung künftig entwickelt und welche Hoffnung Patienten mit chronischem Juckreiz auf ein effektiveres Symptommanagement und eine bessere Lebensqualität setzen dürfen. 

Dr. Ines Winterhagen, Apothekerin
redaktion@daz.online

