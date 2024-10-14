Tod durch Limonade?

Der dramatische Fall der 25-jährigen Frau zeigt, dass das Interaktionspotenzial zwischen Chinin, P-gp und Loperamid zwar unwahrscheinlich erscheint, aber durchaus nicht zu vernachlässigen ist. Apotheker und Ärzte sollten Patienten neben gängigen P-gp-Inhibitoren auch vor der Kombination von Loperamid mit Chinin-haltiger Limonade warnen. Auch einige Phytotherapeutika aus traditionellen chinesischen Medizinpflanzen sowie Inhaltsstoffe der Grapefruit hemmen P-Glykoprotein [11].

Bei einer Loperamid-Überdosis mit ZNS-Wirkung kann Naloxon als Opioid-Antagonist gegeben werden, um die Opioid-Wirkung aufzuheben.

