Pharmazie
» Alle Artikel

Gefährliche Arzneimittelinteraktion mit Loperamid

Tod durch Limonade?

Stuttgart - 14.10.2024, 07:00 Uhr

0

Gin Tonic ist ein beliebter Drink. Das enthaltene Chinin ist jedoch ein P-gp-Inhibitor und kann mit verschiedenen Arzneistoffen interagieren. (Foto: feirlight/AdobeStock)

Gin Tonic ist ein beliebter Drink. Das enthaltene Chinin ist jedoch ein P-gp-Inhibitor und kann mit verschiedenen Arzneistoffen interagieren. (Foto: feirlight/AdobeStock)

Manche Arzneimittelkombinationen rufen unerwünschte oder sogar gefährliche Interaktionen hervor. Apothekern und Ärzten sind die meisten solcher Kombinationen bekannt und sie klären ihre Patienten im Gespräch darüber auf. Es gibt jedoch Interaktionen, die leicht übersehen werden. Dies demonstriert der Fall einer jungen Frau, die nach Einnahme eines rezeptfreien Arzneimittels in Kombination mit zu viel Limonade verstarb.

In dem tragischen Fall erkrankte eine 25-jährige Frau am Wochenende an einem gastrointestinalen Infekt mit Erbrechen, Durchfall und Bauchschmerzen. Sie rief den ärztlichen Notdienst, der ihr Loperamid (Imodium®) zur symptomatischen Behandlung des Durchfalls verordnete. Die Frau nahm insgesamt drei Tabletten zu je 2 mg ein. Daraufhin wurde sie müde und legte sich schlafen. Rund eine halbe Stunde später fand ihr Partner sie bewusstlos in ihrem Erbrochenen liegend. Der Notarzt führte eine Reanimation durch, auf der Intensiv­station konnte jedoch nur noch der Hirntod diagnostiziert werden. Eine toxikologische Analyse des Blutes der Patientin zeigte keine Spuren von Drogen, lediglich Loperamid und eine erhöhte Chinin-Konzentration waren feststellbar [1].

Der Täter

Loperamid gehört zu den Opioiden. Es wirkt jedoch ausschließlich an peripheren µ-Opioid-Rezeptoren und verlangsamt die Darmmotilität. Ein hoher First-Pass-Effekt minimiert den systemisch wirkenden Anteil, und die kaum vorhandene ZNS-Gängigkeit verhindert zentralnervöse Wirkungen. Daher ist Loperamid rezeptfrei erhältlich. Eine normale Tagesdosis liegt im Bereich von 4 bis 8 mg, in der Selbstmedikation sollten 12 mg, bei ärztlicher Verordnung 16 mg nicht überschritten werden. Die Sicherheitsspanne bei therapeutischen Blutkonzentrationen ist groß, bei extremen Dosierungen kann es jedoch zu Herzrhythmusstörungen kommen [2]. Loperamid eignet sich damit zur Behandlung von Durchfall, ohne zentrale Symptome wie Sedierung oder Euphorie zu verursachen – jedenfalls bei Menschen mit intakter Blut-Hirn-Schranke. Gelangt Loperamid unter bestimmten Umständen ins Gehirn, verursacht es die typischen Opioid-Wirkungen bis hin zu Bewusstlosigkeit und Atemdepression bei einer Überdosis [3]. So auch im beschriebenen Fall. Doch wie gelangte der Übeltäter bei der gesunden jungen Frau ins Gehirn?

Die Tür

Die Blut-Hirn-Schranke verhindert durch verschiedene Mechanismen den Übertritt von Fremdstoffen aus dem Blut ins Gehirn. Dazu gehören Prote­ine, die einmal eingedrungene Fremdstoffe aktiv wieder ausschleusen. So auch Permeability Glycoprotein, kurz P-Glykoprotein (P-gp, auch multidrug resistance protein 1, MDR1), das unter ATP-Verbrauch Substraten wie Dig­oxin, Cyclosporin A, Ivermectin oder Loperamid den Eintritt ins zentrale Nervensystem (ZNS) verwehrt [3]. P-gp-Transporter befinden sich nicht nur im Gehirn, sondern sind auch Teil der Darmbarriere und der Blut-Pla­zenta-Schranke [4, 5]. Auch manche Tumorzellen überexprimieren P-gp und erlangen so Resistenz gegenüber Zytostatika wie Vinblastin oder Paclitaxel [6]. Dann besteht ein medizinisches Interesse daran, P-gp zu hemmen, um bestimmten Substanzen den Weg in die Zelle zu öffnen.

Das Opioid Loperamid ist unter Süchtigen bekannt. Gelingt es, die Substanz ins ZNS zu schleusen, lassen sich damit Entzugssymptome unterdrücken oder sogar ein Opioid-Rausch erzeugen. Die Zahl der tödlichen Loper­amid-Vergiftungen in den Vereinigten Staaten hat in den vergangenen Jahren zugenommen [7]. In einem extremen Fall konsumierte ein Patient 200 Tabletten zu 2 mg täglich, bevor er mit Herzrhythmusstörungen hospitalisiert wurde [8]. In solchen Situationen dürfte selbst ein ungehemmter P-gp-Transporter überfordert sein. Doch wer öffnete im Fall der jungen Frau die Tür für eine tödliche Dosis Loperamid?

Der Schlüssel

Bekannte Hemmstoffe des P-gp sind unter anderem Amiodaron, Erythromycin, Ritonavir, Verapamil. Die junge Frau aus dem Fallbericht hatte keinen dieser Wirkstoffe eingenommen, allerdings hatte sie eine ungewöhnliche Vorliebe für bittere Limonade. Allein am Tag ihrer Erkrankung hatte sie mindestens 2,5 Liter Chinin-haltiges Tonic Water (68 mg/l) getrunken. Chinin ist ebenfalls ein P-gp-Hemmstoff. Das Alkaloid kommt in der Rinde des südamerikanischen Chinabaums Cinchona pubescens vor. Bereits vor Hunderten von Jahren setzten die Menschen es zur Behandlung der Malaria ein. Chinin ist wirksam gegen die erythrozytäre Form des Parasiten Plasmodium falciparum, hat allerdings auch ernste Nebenwirkungen. Dazu gehören Hypotension, Hypoglykämie, Hör- und Sehstörungen und kardiovaskuläre Komplikationen [3]. Mit der Limonade nahm die Frau etwa 170 mg Chinin auf, unter normalen Umständen unproblematisch, in Kombination mit 6 mg Loperamid jedoch tödlich. Eine verschärfende Rolle könnte in diesem Fall der gastrointestinale Infekt gespielt haben. Eine beeinträchtigte Darmbarriere könnte die Bioverfügbarkeit beider Wirkstoffe erhöht haben.

Betrifft die Interaktion nur Loperamid?

P-Glycoprotein spielt auch eine wichtige Rolle als Effluxtransporter in der Darmschleimhaut. Er reduziert also die Bioverfügbarkeit seiner Substrate. Eine Hemmung von P-gp erhöht demnach nicht nur die ZNS-Gängigkeit von Loperamid und anderen ZNS-gängigen Substanzen, sondern auch die Bioverfügbarkeit - und damit Wirkung und Nebenwirkungen - anderer P-gp-Substrate.

Folgende P-gp-Substrate können durch Chinin-haltige Getränke in ihrer Wirkung verstärkt werden: Actino­mycin D, Afatinib, Aliskiren, Ambrisentan, Apixaban, Atorvastatin, Berberin, Celiprolol, Ciclosporin, Cimetidin, Clopidogrel, Colchicin, Dabigatranetexilat, Daunorubicin, Digoxin, Dilti­azem, Docetaxel, Domperidon, Doxorubicin, Edoxaban, Erythromycin, Etoposid, Everolimus, Fexofenadin, Fluorchinolone, Imatinib, Indinavir, Irinotecan, Ivermectin, Lapatinib, Loperamid, Losartan, Lovastatin, Maraviroc, Mitomycin C, Methotrexat, Nilotinib, Ondansetron, Paclitaxel, Paliperidon, Posaconazol, Propranolol, Rifampicin, Rivaroxaban, Saquinavir, Saxagliptin, Tacrolimus, Taxol, Terfenadin, Ticagrelor, Tolvaptan, Topotecan, Vinblastin, Vincristin, Warfarin.

Rechtliches

Bis 2015 war Chinin (Limptar® N) zur Behandlung und Vorbeugung von nächtlichen Wadenkrämpfen rezeptfrei in der Apotheke erhältlich. Limptar® N Filmtabletten enthalten 200 mg Chininsulfat. Eine einzelne Tablette enthält also durchaus genügend Chinin für eine P-gp-Hemmung. Mittlerweile ist es aufgrund möglicher schwerer Nebenwirkungen und des Missbrauchspotenzials rezeptpflichtig [9]. In der Europäischen Union dürfen alkoholische Getränke bis zu 250 mg Chinin pro Liter enthalten. Betroffen sind hier typische „Magenbitter“ oder „Kräuterbitter“, die nicht immer, aber gelegentlich Chinarinde enthalten. Für nicht-alkoholische Getränke ist der Höchstgehalt an Chinin auf 100 mg pro Liter begrenzt. Diese Getränke müssen dann als „Chinin-haltig“ gekennzeichnet werden. Die Europäische Behörde für Lebensmittelsicherheit (EFSA) gibt an, dass bei einem sehr hohen Konsum von mehr als einem Liter dieser Getränke mit möglichen gesundheitlichen Nebenwirkungen zu rechnen ist [10].

Mehr zum Thema

Verschreibungspflicht wird empfohlen

Gefährliches Chinin?

Ende der Übergangsfrist

Ab 1. April ist Limptar verschreibungspflichtig

Der dramatische Fall der 25-jährigen Frau zeigt, dass das Interaktionspotenzial zwischen Chinin, P-gp und Loperamid zwar unwahrscheinlich erscheint, aber durchaus nicht zu vernachlässigen ist. Apotheker und Ärzte sollten Patienten neben gängigen P-gp-Inhibitoren auch vor der Kombination von Loperamid mit Chinin-haltiger Limonade warnen. Auch einige Phytotherapeutika aus traditionellen chinesischen Medizinpflanzen sowie Inhaltsstoffe der Grapefruit hemmen P-Glykoprotein [11].

Bei einer Loperamid-Überdosis mit ZNS-Wirkung kann Naloxon als Opioid-Antagonist gegeben werden, um die Opioid-Wirkung aufzuheben.

 

Literatur

[1] Kursun H et al. Tod durch Limonade. NeuroTransmitter 2024;35(6),43 – 45, doi: 10.1007/s15016-024-3776-z

[2] Lu HR et al. The Potential Mechanisms behind Loperamide-Induced Cardiac Arrhythmias Associated with Human Abuse and Extreme Overdose. Biomolecules 2023;13(9):1355, doi: 10.3390/biom13091355

[3] Brunton LL. Goodman & Gilman‘s. The Pharmacological Basis of Therapeutics, 11. ed.; McGraw-Hill, 2006

[4] Glaeser H. Importance of P-glycoprotein for drug-drug interactions. Handb Exp Pharmacol 2011;(201):285-97, doi: 10.1007/978-3-642-14541-4_7

[5] Ceckova-Novotna M et al. P-glycoprotein in the placenta: expression, localization, regulation and function. Reprod Toxicol 2006;22(3):400-10, doi: 10.1016/j.reprotox.2006.01.007

[6] Gerhard R et al. Toxikologie, Wissenschaftliche Verlagsgesellschaft Stuttgart, 4. Auflage 2019

[7] Powell JW, Presnell SE. Loperamide as a Potential Drug of Abuse and Misuse: Fatal Overdoses at the Medical University of South Carolina. J Forensic Sci 2019;64(6):1726-1730, doi: 10.1111/1556-4029.14115

[8] Eggleston W et al. Loperamide toxicokinetics: serum concentrations in the overdose setting. Clin Toxicol (Phila) 2015;53(5):495-6, doi: 10.3109/15563650.2015.1026971

[9] DAZ.online. Ab 1. April ist Limptar verschreibungspflichtig. 18. März 2015

[10] EFSA CEF Panel (EFSA Panel on Food Contact Materials, Enzymes, Flavourings and Processing Aids), 2015. Scientific Opinion on Flavouring Group Evaluation 35, Revision 1 (FGE.35Rev1). EFSA Journal 2015;13 (9):4245,37pp, doi:10.2903/j.efsa.2015.4245

[11] Mahringer A. Inhibition of P-glycoprotein at the blood-brain barrier by phytochemicals derived from traditional Chinese medicine. Cancer Genomics Proteomics 2010;7(4):191-205, PMID: 20656985

Ulrich Schreiber, MSc Toxikologie, DAZ-Autor
redaktion@daz.online

Diesen Artikel teilen:

Seite drucken
Startseite

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Tod durch Limonade?

Gefährliche Arzneimittelinteraktion mit Loperamid

Tod durch Limonade?

Drogenszene

Drogenszene

Arzneimittel und Transportproteine

Wie Transporter Invasion, Verteilung und Elimination regeln

Arzneimittel und Transportproteine

Auf „Wolke sieben“ mit Loperamid

FDA warnt erneut vor Missbrauchspotenzial

Auf „Wolke sieben“ mit Loperamid

Achtung: Interaktionen!

Beratung bei pflanzlichen Psychopharmaka

Achtung: Interaktionen!

Gelbe Karte für Loperamid

Gefahr des Herzstillstands

Gelbe Karte für Loperamid

Chinin unter Verdacht

Hinweise auf erhöhte Sterblichkeit vor allem bei unter 50-Jährigen

Chinin unter Verdacht

Ab heute ist Chinin rezeptpflichtig

Übergangsfrist endet

Ab heute ist Chinin rezeptpflichtig

HIV-Infektion: Neuer Proteasehemmer Tipranavir

HIV-Infektion: Neuer Proteasehemmer Tipranavir

Schwere Herzprobleme durch Loperamid-Missbrauch

FDA- Warnung

Schwere Herzprobleme durch Loperamid-Missbrauch

0 Kommentare

Kommentar abgeben

 

Ich akzeptiere die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln (Netiquette).

Ich möchte über Antworten auf diesen Kommentar per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.

Sie müssen alle Felder ausfüllen und die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln akzeptieren, um fortfahren zu können.

Kombination aus Probiotika, Pflanzenextrakten und Mikronährstoffen zeigt positive Effekte auf die Integrität der Darmbarriere

DOI: 10.52778/efsm.23.0012

Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 41
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 51-52
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Meist gelesen
Meist kommentiert

Meist gelesen

Unter anderem das Insulin Actrapid® von Novo Nordisk wird es ab 2027 nicht mehr im deutschen Handel geben. (Foto: Semi/AdobeStock)

Das Ende der Humaninsuline in Deutschland?

Per Videoschaltung auf dem Apothekertag: Karl Lauterbach. (Foto: Schelbert)

Lauterbach: Keine Honorar- ohne Strukturreform
Gin Tonic ist ein beliebter Drink. Das enthaltene Chinin ist jedoch ein P-gp-Inhibitor und kann mit verschiedenen Arzneistoffen interagieren. (Foto: feirlight/AdobeStock)

Tod durch Limonade?
Wenig Zeit für pharmazeutische Arbeit wegen bürokratischer Belastung. (Foto: DAZ/Schelbert)

„Mehr Apotheke wagen“ trotz Personalmangels?
Die Apothekerschaft im Stimmungstief – kein Wunder angesichts der Lauterbachschen "Liebe", die er den Apotheken entgegenbringt. (Foto: Alex Schelbert)&nbsp;

Mein liebes Tagebuch

Meist kommentiert

Die Apothekerschaft im Stimmungstief – kein Wunder angesichts der Lauterbachschen "Liebe", die er den Apotheken entgegenbringt. (Foto: Alex Schelbert)&nbsp;

Mein liebes Tagebuch
Haferöl stärkt der Firma Kenvue zufolge die Hautschutzbarriere durch Bildung eines okklusiven Films und regt die körpereigene Produktion von Ceramiden an.&nbsp;(Foto: DAZ/Schelbert)

Aveeno – Kosmetik auf der Basis von Hafer
Wenig Zeit für pharmazeutische Arbeit wegen bürokratischer Belastung. (Foto: DAZ/Schelbert)

„Mehr Apotheke wagen“ trotz Personalmangels?
Per Videoschaltung auf dem Apothekertag: Karl Lauterbach. (Foto: Schelbert)

Lauterbach: Keine Honorar- ohne Strukturreform
Wie die Mehrheit der Deutschen, sieht Nordrhein-Westfalens Innenminister Herbert Reul die Cannabislegalisierung als falschen Weg. (Foto: IMAGO / Sven Simon)

Mehrheit der Deutschen und Polizeigewerkschaft sehen legalen Konsum kritisch

ApoNews

Apotheken-Reform
Article teaser image

Magnesium

» Zu den Artikeln
Handverkauf

Pharmazeutische Dienstleistungen

via-Studie

Bürokratiekosten bei 
GKV-Rezepten

Impfen in Apotheken
Article image

Beratung

Etwas fürs Herz

Welche Heilpflanzen bei kardiovaskulären Erkrankungen eingesetzt werden können

» mehr
DAZ Abo

Lernen und Punkten »

Beratung

Der Bizeps als Lebensretter?

Der Bizeps als Lebensretter?