Proteinreiche Ernährung und Krafttraining als Mittel gegen Sarkopenie

Der Bizeps als Lebensretter?

11.10.2024, 07:00 Uhr

Ein schweres Krafttraining ist nicht nur anstrengender, sondern langfristig auch effektiver als moderates Training, wie in einer aktuellen Studie aus Dänemark gezeigt wurde.&nbsp;(Foto: NDABCREATIVIT / AdobeStock)

Wer nicht mehr allein aus dem Stuhl aufstehen kann, ist möglicherweise mit der Diagnose Sarkopenie konfrontiert. In dieser Fortbildung erfahren Sie unter anderem, wie eine Sarkopenie diagnostiziert wird, wie der Muskelschwund mit Begleiterkrankungen interagiert, welche Rolle Arzneimittel spielen, wie mit Ernährung und Krafttraining gegengesteuert werden kann und welche medikamentösen Ansätze verfolgt werden.

Muskeln machen in etwa 30 bis 40% unseres Körpergewichts aus – zumindest im jungen Erwachsenenalter. Dann erreicht die Muskelmasse und -kraft ihren Höhepunkt. In den folgenden Jahren geht es langsam, aber stetig bergab, ab der fünften Lebensdekade dann rapide (s. Abb.) [1]. Die Muskelkraft baut stärker ab als die Muskelmasse. Dies gehört zum normalen Alterungs­prozess, wie alle anderen Gewebe verändern sich auch die Skelettmuskeln. Relevant wird der Muskelschwund, wenn alltägliche Tätigkeiten nicht mehr verrichtet werden können. In diesem Fall spricht man von Sarkopenie. Im Jahr 1989 prägte Irwin H. Rosenberg diesen Begriff: aus den griechischen Wörtern für Fleisch „sarx” und „penia” Mangel wurde Sarkopenie [2]. Am Anfang war damit vor allem die Abnahme der Muskelmasse gemeint. 2010 wurde die Definition erstmals durch die Europäische Arbeitsgruppe für Sarkopenie bei älteren Menschen (EWGSOP2) angepasst. Gemäß Konsensusdefinition der EWGSOP2 aus dem Jahr 2018 ist das erste Merkmal mittlerweile die eingeschränkte Muskelkraft [3]. Im Jahr 2018 wurde die Sarkopenie auch in die deutsche Version der Internationalen statistischen Klassifikation der Krankheiten und verwandter Gesundheitsprobleme in zehnter Revision (ICD-10) aufgenommen.

Abb.: Prozentualer Verlust der Muskelmasse und ­Muskelkraft im Lebensverlauf [5]

Ungefähr 10 bis 16% der älteren Menschen weltweit sind betroffen [4]. Die Sarkopenie kann sich entweder akut während Krankheiten oder bei Immobilität bemerkbar machen oder chronisch auftreten [5]. Weniger Muskeln führen zu weniger Stabilität in Ruhe und Bewegung und das Sturzrisiko steigt um das 3,2-Fache [6]. Daneben produzieren Muskeln wichtige Botenstoffe: Während viszerales Fett schädliche Adipokine freisetzt, bilden Muskeln Myokine, die andere Organe günstig beeinflussen, zum Beispiel Interleukin 6 [7]. Mehr Bizeps bedeutet deshalb mehr Leben: Gemäß einer aktuellen Metaanalyse, die im Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle veröffentlicht wurde, erhöhte die Sarkopenie das Mortalitätsrisiko um 36% [8].

Tab. 1: SARC-F Fragebogen zum Sarkopenie-Screening
BereichFrageAntwort (Punktewert)
KraftWie schwer fällt es Ihnen, ca. 5 kg zu heben und zu tragen?
  • nicht schwer (0)
  • etwas schwer (1)
  • sehr schwer oder unmöglich (2)
GehenWie schwer fällt es Ihnen, auf Zimmerebene umher­zugehen?
  • nicht schwer (0)
  • etwas schwer (1)
  • sehr schwer, benötige Hilfsmittel oder unmöglich (2)
AufstehenWie schwer fällt es Ihnen, vom Stuhl oder Bett aufzustehen?
  • nicht schwer (0)
  • etwas schwer (1)
  • sehr schwer oder unmöglich ohne Hilfe (2)
TreppensteigenWie schwer fällt es Ihnen, eine Treppe mit 10 Stufen zu steigen?
  • nicht schwer (0)
  • etwas schwer (1)
  • sehr schwer oder nicht möglich (2)
StürzeWie oft sind Sie im letzten Jahr gestürzt?
  • kein Sturz (0)
  • 1 bis 3 Stürze (1)
  • 4 oder mehr Stürze (2)

Fragen statt Wiegen

Eine Waage reicht nicht zur Diagnose: Schlanke Menschen sind nicht automatisch sarkopen, Adipositas kann eine Sarkopenie verdecken [5]. Man spricht dann von einer sarkopenen Adipositas, bei der eine hohe Fettmasse bei gleichzeitig niedriger Muskelmasse besteht. Einen ersten Anhaltspunkt bietet der SARC-F-Screening-Fragebogen (s. Tab. 1). Die International Clinical Practice Guideline for Sarcopenia (ICFSR) empfiehlt ein jährliches Screening für alle Patienten über 65 Jahren, sowie zusätzlich nach schwerwiegenden gesundheitlichen Ereignissen [9]. Der SARC-F-Test fragt die Bereiche Kraft, Gehhilfe, Aufstehen vom Stuhl, Treppen­steigen und Stürze ab. Gemäß der Europäischen Arbeitsgruppe für Sarkopenie bei älteren Menschen sollen bei auffälligen Werten mit Griffkraft-Test und Stuhlaufsteh-Test die Handkraft und Beinmuskelkraft beurteilt werden. Liegen die Ergebnisse unter den Grenzwerten, wird eine Prä­sarkopenie diagnostiziert (s. Tab. 2). Ergeben eine Dual-Röntgen-Absorptionsmetrie (DEXA) oder Alternativverfahren wie die biolektrische Bioimpedanzanalyse dann eine verringerte fettfreie Körpermasse, lautet die Diagnose Sarkopenie.

Weitere Parameter wie die Ganggeschwindigkeit helfen bei der Einstufung des Schweregrads. Abzugrenzen sind die Diagnosen Kachexie und Frailty (siehe Kasten „Schwache Muskeln – drei Diagnosen”) [3].

Tab. 2: Grenzwerte für die Handgriffkraft und den Stuhl­aufsteh-Test gemäß der Konsensusdefinition der Europäischen Arbeitsgruppe für Sarkopenie bei älteren Menschen (EWGSOP2) [3].
 FrauenMänner
Handgriffkraft< 16 kg< 27 kg
Stuhlaufsteh-Test> 15 s für fünfmaliges Aufstehen

Alter und Begleiterkrankungen im Wechselspiel

Die Sarkopenie wird zusätzlich in eine primäre und sekundäre Sarkopenie unterteilt [3]. Eine primäre Sarkopenie entsteht allein durch Alterungsprozesse im Muskelgewebe: Dabei gehen vor allem die schnell und kraftvoll kontrahierenden Typ-II-Muskelfasern verloren. In den Muskeln verschiebt sich außerdem das Gleichgewicht zwischen Proteinsynthese und -abbau zugunsten des Abbaus. Die Mitochondrien arbeiten weniger effektiv, was zu oxidativem Stress führt. Die Zahl der motorischen Einheiten (Alpha-­Motoneuron und alle davon innervierten Muskelfasern) sowie der Muskelstammzellen sinkt. Gleichzeitig sind die Spiegel anaboler Hormone und Wachstumsfaktoren nicht mehr so hoch wie in jungen Jahren, dafür nehmen systemische Entzündungsvorgänge zu [10].

Kommen noch weitere verstärkende Faktoren hinzu, spricht man von einer sekundären Sarkopenie: zum Beispiel bei körperlicher Inaktivität oder einer unzureichenden Zufuhr oder Aufnahme von wichtigen Nährstoffen. Begleiterkrankungen wie Malignität oder Herz-, Nieren- oder Lungenerkrankungen erhöhen unter anderem das Risiko für eine Sarkopenie [3, 11].

Proteingehalt von Lebensmitteln

Bei einem angenommenen Proteinbedarf von 1,2 g pro kg Körpergewicht muss ein 75 kg schwerer Mensch 90 g Eiweiß zu sich nehmen und diese Menge gleichmäßig über den Tag verteilen. 10 g Protein sind in der folgenden Menge an Lebensmitteln enthalten und können entsprechend kombiniert werden [40]:

  • 1,5 Eier
  • 160 g griechischer Joghurt
  • 45 g Rinderfilet
  • 60 g Lachs
  • 30 g Hartkäse
  • 50 g Weichkäse
  • 60 g Walnüsse
  • 45 g Linsen (getrocknet)
  • 80 g Nudeln aus Hartweizengrieß (trocken)
  • 110 g Kidneybohnen (Konserve)

Risiko Diabetes

Die Skelettmuskeln stellen zusammengenommen das größte insulinsensitive Organ des Körpers dar. Deshalb wird eine mögliche Verbindung zwischen Diabetes und Sarkopenie gezogen: Dass die Muskeln bei Typ-2-Diabetikern weniger auf Insulin ansprechen, ist das Hauptmerkmal der Krankheit (Insulin-Resistenz). Dadurch nehmen die Muskeln nicht nur weniger Glucose auf, sie produzieren auch weniger Protein. Insulin scheint seine anabole Wirkung durch die gestörte Signalkaskade nur noch eingeschränkt zu entfalten. Diabetes-assoziierte Entzündungsvorgänge und die Ansammlung von Advanced glycation end products (Glykierungsprodukte von Körpermolekülen) belasten die Muskeln zusätzlich [12]. Eine verringerte Muskelmasse bedeutet wiederum weniger Glucose-Aufnahme, der erhöhte Körperfettanteil von sarkopenen Patienten ein erhöhtes Risiko für eine Insulin-Resistenz, sodass sich ein Teufelskreis in Gang setzt [10]. Eine Metaanalyse von 15 Querschnittstudien und Fall-Kontroll-Studien ermittelte unter Typ-2-Diabetikern entsprechend eine um 55% erhöhte Wahrscheinlichkeit für eine Sarkopenie [13].

Welche Rolle Antidiabetika spielen können, haben britische Forscher letztes Jahr in einem narrativen Review zusammengefasst: Metformin und die insulinsensitivierenden Glitazone waren in retrospektiven Beobachtungsstudien zwar mit einer langsameren Abnahme der Muskelmasse bzw. Muskelkraft verbunden, erste Studien am Menschen fielen bislang allerdings gemischt aus. Die Insulin-Sekretagoga Sulfonyharnstoffe und Glinide schienen dem derzeitigen Literaturstand zufolge nicht günstig auf die Muskelkraft zu wirken. Derzeit wird außerdem ein möglicher Muskelschwund durch die Agonisten Glucagon-like-Peptide 1 (GLP-1) diskutiert, da in klinischen Studien die fettfreie Körpermasse durch eine Gewichtsreduktion mit den Antidiabetika ebenfalls abnahm. Wissenschaftler stellten kürzlich in einem Beitrag im Journal of the American Medical Association JAMA klar, dass die Abnahme des Körperfetts die Abnahme der Muskelmasse überwog, sodass der Anteil der fettfreien Körpermasse durch die Antidiabetika sogar stieg [14, 15]. Auch wenn anzunehmen ist, dass sich Funktionsparameter dadurch verbessern, fehlen entsprechende Daten noch [15]. Gliptine, die den Abbau des GLP-1 hemmen, waren dem ­britischen Review zufolge aber mit besseren Muskelparametern verbunden [14]. Insulin schien sich auch günstig auszuwirken, allerdings sei den Autoren zufolge unklar, ob das auf dessen anabole Wirkung oder die Verminderung von Hypoglykämien zurückzuführen ist.

„Schwache Muskeln – drei Diagnosen”

Von einer Sarkopenie sind die Diagnosen Kachexie und Frailty zu unterschieden. Bei einer Kachexie baut der Körper durch auszehrende Krankheiten akut Fett und Muskelgewebe ab, was mit einem starken Gewichtsverlust einhergeht. Bei einer Sarkopenie ändert sich das Gewicht im Normalfall nicht, stattdessen nimmt der Anteil an Körperfett zu, während die Muskelmasse sinkt [10]. Frailty (Gebrechlichkeit) und Sarkopenie überlappen sich teilweise, da die Muskelkraft bei beiden ein wichtiger Diagnoseparameter ist. Frailty richtet den Blick auf den kompletten Menschen und seine Widerstandsfähigkeit und nicht allein auf die Muskelmasse [10].

Schwaches Herz, schwache Muskeln

Die Herzgesundheit ist ein weiterer wichtiger Einflussfaktor. Indirekte Vergleiche von Studien zeigten, dass Patienten mit Herzinsuffizienz häufiger eine Sarkopenie aufweisen als Gesunde (19,5% vs. 13%) [16]. Mit der Herzinsuffizienz sinkt die Herz-Lungen-Fitness, also die Fähigkeit der Atmung und des Blutkreislaufs den Körper mit Sauerstoff zu versorgen sowie die Durchblutung der Muskeln, was dazu führt, dass die Patienten weniger aktiv sind. Gleichzeitig verschlechtert sich die Funktion der Blutgefäße, die sich bei einer Herz­insuffizienz oft verengen [17]. Auf Muskelzellebene stimulieren zum Beispiel Angiotensin 2 oder verschiedene Herzinsuffizienz-induzierte Zytokine die Degradation von Prote­inen in den Muskeln [18]. Auch in die Gegenrichtung besteht eine Verbindung: Zum Beispiel zeigte eine Studie mit 117 Herzinsuffizienz-Patienten, dass ein Zusammenhang zwischen Sarkopenie und diastolischer Dysfunktion bestand [19]. Eine Sarkopenie gilt als unabhängiger Risikofaktor für längere Krankenhausaufenthalte und Mortalität [20].

Standardmedikation bei Herzinsuffizienz sind unter anderem ACE-Hemmer. Die Wirkstoffe weiten die Blutgefäße und wirken Strukturveränderungen an Herz und Blutgefäßen entgegen. Das erleichtert nicht nur dem Herz die Arbeit, sondern verbessert möglicherweise auch die Muskeldurchblutung und damit -funktion [11]. Zusätzlich ist ein antagonisierender Effekt der ACE-Inhibitoren auf die katabole Wirkung von Angiotensin 2 am Muskel denkbar. Eine schon ältere dreijährige Beobachtungsstudie endete mit dem Ergebnis, dass die Muskelmasse von 641 älteren Frauen mit ACE-Inhibitoren über drei Jahre weniger abnahm (-1,0 kg) als mit anderen Antihypertensiva (-3,7 kg, p = 0,016) oder ohne Antihypertensiva (-3,9 kg, p = 0,026) [21]. Eine vor zwei Jahren durchgeführte kleine Interventionsstudie identifizierte allerdings keinen Nutzen einer Einnahme von Perindopril auf die Sarkopenie [22]. Da eine erhöhte Sympathikusaktivität den Hunger reduzieren und zur Insulin-Resistenz beitragen kann, sowie myotoxische Effekte hat, werden auch Betablocker als mögliche Kandidaten gehandelt: Carvedilol führte in einer Interventionsstudie bei Patienten mit Herzinsuffizienz und kardialer Kachexie zur Gewichtszunahme [23].

Schwache Nieren machen Muskeln sauer

Patienten mit Nierenerkrankungen sind eine weitere Sarkopenie-Risikogruppe. Schon leichte Einschränkungen der Nierenfunktion erhöhen das Risiko [24]. Je stärker die Krankheit fortschreitet, umso mehr leiden die Muskeln [24, 25]. Die Nieren sind ein wichtiger Ort für die Steuerung des systemischen pH-Wertes. Insuffiziente Nieren scheiden zu wenig Protonen aus, wodurch der Kreislauf übersäuert, man spricht von einer metabolischen Azidose. Der erhöhte pH-Wert stimuliert die Degradation von Proteinen, stört die Insulin-Signalkaskade und sorgt für vermehrte Cortisol-Ausschüttung und systemische Entzündungsvorgänge, all das belastet die Muskeln. Oftmals leiden Patienten mit Niereninsuffizienz zusätzlich unter einem geringen Appetit [26].

Arzneimittel und Sarkopenie

Auch Arzneistoffe können den Muskelschwund fördern: Der erste Gedanke geht sofort zu den Statinen. Auch wenn diese Wirkstoffe mit Muskelsymptomen in Verbindung gebracht werden, ist ihre Auswirkung auf die Muskelkraft und Muskelmasse uneindeutig. Eine dänische Studie unternahm kürzlich einen Absetzversuch bei älteren Patienten, was die Muskelkraft tatsächlich verbesserte [27]. Nachdem die Probanden die Medikamente wieder einnahmen, blieb die verbesserte Muskelkraft aber unverändert bestehen. Eine Antigendeprivation zur Therapie eines Prostatakar­zinoms auf der anderen Seite senkt die Testosteron-Level im Blut drastisch. Da das Androgen eine wichtige Rolle in der Muskelhomöostase spielt, geht damit auch ein Verlust an Muskelkraft einher [28]. Negativ wirken sich außerdem verschiedene Zytostatika, Immuncheckpoint-Inhibitoren und Glucocorticoide aus [29]. Last but not least: Auch Alkohol kann bei starkem Konsum zum Muskelschwund beitragen [30].

„Wer rastet, der rostet – Wege zum Muskelverlust“

Muskeln sind andauernd im Umbau begriffen, zahlreiche Faktoren bringen das Gleichgewicht allerdings ins Wanken:

  • Muskeln brauchen Bewegung; ohne Kontraktionen schrumpfen sie. Bei jungen Menschen nimmt dann meist nur die Proteinsynthese ab, während bei Älteren der verstärkte Muskelabbau hinzukommt [41]. Schwere Erkrankungen wie Tumore oder Sepsis verstärken den Muskelabbau zusätzlich zur Immobilität durch Entzündungsvorgänge, geringe Nahrungsaufnahme und eine katabole Stoffwechsellage [41].
  • Nervenimpulse aus dem Gehirn sind nötig, damit sich Muskeln bewegen können. Bei unterbrochenen Nervenbahnen, etwa durch Schlaganfall oder Querschnittslähmung, bauen die betroffenen Muskeln ab (neurogene Muskelatrophie). Auch Erkrankungen wie spinale Muskelatrophie oder die amyotrophe Lateralsklerose (ALS) führen zum Muskelabbau.
  • Muskeln benötigen ausreichend Protein und Nährstoffe; ohne diese gehen Muskelmasse und -kraft verloren, was zu mehr Inaktivität und weniger Appetit führt.
  • Hormone beeinflussen ebenfalls die Muskelmasse. Cortisol beispielsweise wirkt katabol und fördert den Proteinabbau im Muskelgewebe, um die entstehenden glucogenen Aminosäuren der Gluconeogenese in der Leber zukommen zu lassen [42].
  • Degenerative Krankheiten wie Muskeldystrophie oder Autoimmunerkrankungen wie Polymyositis können ebenfalls zur Muskelatrophie führen.

Sarkopenie ist reversibel

Zwar gehört der Muskelschwund zum natürlichen Alterungsprozess, doch lässt er sich mit Training und einer adäquaten Ernährung nicht nur aufhalten, sondern auch umkehren – und das bis ins hohe Alter [31]. Das Training der Wahl zum Muskelaufbau ist Krafttraining und Gleichgewichtstraining [32]. Es sollte sich nach der individuellen Verfassung und den Begleiterkrankungen richten, dabei können geschulte Trainer oder Physiotherapeuten helfen [9]. Zum Einstieg genügt zunächst ein Training pro Woche mit geringer bis mittlerer Intensität, um genügend Zeit zur Erholung zu lassen [33]. Später kann die Frequenz auf zwei bis drei Einheiten pro Woche gesteigert und die Belastung erhöht werden. Trainiert werden sollte der ganze Körper [33]: Basis ist das Training der großen Muskelgruppen in den Beinen, da diese für das Gleichgewicht, Gehen und Aufstehen besonders wichtig sind. Während dafür im Fitnessstudio zum Beispiel die Beinpresse in Frage kommt, können zu Hause Kniebeuge oder Aufstehen vom Stuhl geübt werden, sowie im Sitzen Beinstreckübungen. Die Muskeln des Oberkörpers und der Arme werden vor allem für tägliche Aufgaben wie das Anziehen oder Kochen benötigt. Diese Gruppen können die Senioren mit elastischen Bändern oder Gewichten trainieren. Allgemein gilt: Pro Übung sollten ein bis drei Einheiten mit je sechs bis zwölf Wiederholungen absolviert werden. Zwischen jeder Einheit sind Pausen von ein bis zwei Minuten einzulegen, zwischen jeder Übung drei bis fünf Minuten. Nach einem Training sollte die Erholungszeit mindestens zwei Tage betragen.

Schwere Gewichte im Rentenalter? Intensives schlägt moderates Training

Ein schweres Krafttraining ist nicht nur anstrengender, sondern langfristig auch effektiver als moderates Training, wie in einer aktuellen Studie aus Dänemark gezeigt wurde. Das gilt nicht nur für die jüngere Generation, sondern auch für ältere Menschen.

Mit zunehmendem Alter nehmen die Muskelmasse und -kraft natürlicherweise ab. Dies führt dazu, dass Senioren sich schlechter bewegen können und ihre Lebensqualität sinkt. Die gute Nachricht ist: Ältere können diesen Prozess verlangsamen, in dem sie regelmäßig mit schweren Gewichten trainieren. In einer dänischen Studie wurde untersucht, wie sich ein einjähriges, beaufsichtigtes schweres Krafttraining langfristig auf die Muskulatur von Rentnern auswirkt. Um die Effekte des Trainings zu vergleichen, wurden zu Studienbeginn, sowie nach einem, zwei und vier Jahren die Knochendichte (über Dual-Energie-Röntgen-Absorptiometrie), die viszerale Fettmasse und die Beinmuskelkraft der Studienteilnehmer erfasst. Über einen Zeitraum von zwölf Monaten beaufsichtigte das Forschungsteam 451 eingeschlossene Probanden beim Training. Dafür wurden diese in drei Gruppen aufgeteilt:

  • Gruppe 1 führte dreimal wöchentlich schweres Krafttraining durch: Ganzkörpertraining mit jeweils einem trainingsfreien Tag zwischen den Trainingseinheiten, z. B. am Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag; jede Übung umfasst drei Sätze mit sechs bis zwölf Wiederholungen bei einer Intensität von 70 bis 85% des maximalen Gewichts, das man bei einer Wiederholung schafft
  • Gruppe 2 trainierte dreimal pro Woche mit moderater Intensität: Zirkeltraining mit dem eigenen Körpergewicht und Widerstandsbändern; einmal pro Woche im Krankenhaus und zweimal pro Woche zu Hause
  • Gruppe 3 diente als Kontrollgruppe und führte kein Training durch

Nach vier Jahren führten die Forscher eine Nachuntersuchung durch, um die langfristigen Effekte des Trainings zu bewerten. Von den ursprünglichen 451 Probanden brachen 82 die Studie ab. Gründe waren fehlende Motivation oder schwere Erkrankungen. Gut zu wissen: Diese Personen hatten bereits zu Studienbeginn, ein höheres Körpergewicht, BMI und Taillenumfang als Teilnehmer, die im vierten Jahr noch Teil der Studie waren. Von den übrig gebliebenen 369 Hobbysportlern waren 61% Frauen und 39% Männer. Sie waren durchschnittlich in einem Alter von 71 Jahren.

Länger anhaltende positive Effekte

Das harte Beintraining zahlte sich aus: Die isometrische Kraft des vorderen Oberschenkelmuskels (Quadrizeps) verbesserte sich nicht nur, sondern blieb ihnen auch nach vier Jahren erhalten (Ausgangswert: 149,7 ± 51,5 Nm, nach vier Jahren: 151,5 ± 51, p = 1,00). Im Gegensatz dazu verloren die Probanden die moderat trainierten oder gar nicht trainierten an Beinkraft. Der Anteil am viszeralen Fett blieb in den Gruppen mit schwerem und moderatem Training gleichbleibend stabil.

In der Vergleichsgruppe ohne Training stieg der viszerale Fettanteil dagegen weiterhin stetig an!

Die Studienautoren kamen zu dem Schluss, dass ein einjähriges schweres Krafttraining bei Senioren ohne funktionale Einschränkungen effektiver ist, als moderates Training. Die Teilnehmer können durch den Erhalt der neugewonnen Muskelkraft, länger von positiven Effekten profitieren.

Literatur

Bloch-Ibenfeldt M, Theil Gates A, Karlog K et al. Heavy resistance training at retirement age induces 4-year lasting beneficial effects in muscle strength: a long-term follow-up of an RCT. BMJ Open Sp Ex Med 2024;10:e001899, doi:10.1136/bmjsem-2024-001899

Apotheker Wilfried Dubbels

Eiweiß stimuliert die Proteinsynthese

Die zweite wichtige Komponente ist die Ernährung. Im Alter benötigen die Muskeln eine höhere Proteinaufnahme, um die Proteinsynthese zu stimulieren: 1,0 bis 1,5 g pro Kilogramm Körpergewicht Eiweiß gelten als Zielmarke (siehe Kasten „Proteingehalt Lebensmittel“) [32]. Die Proteinmenge sollte gleichmäßig über die Hauptmahlzeiten verteilt werden. Bei eingeschränkter Nierenfunktion muss die Eiweißmenge reduziert werden, da Proteine zur metabolischen Azidose beitragen [26]. Nun erreicht nicht jeder die empfohlenen Mengen. Appetitlosigkeit, Schluckbeschwerden oder motorische Einschränkungen im Alter führen oft zu deutlich geringeren Aufnahmen. Trinkmahlzeiten und Proteinpulver, zum Beispiel aus Molkenprotein (Whey-Protein) unterstützen bei der Eiweißaufnahme [34]. Zusätzlich sollten die Senioren auf eine adäquate Flüssigkeitsaufnahme und eine insgesamt ausgeglichene Ernährung achten.

Auf einen Blick

  • Sarkopenie bezeichnet die zunehmende altersabhängige Abnahme der Muskelkraft und -masse. Sie entwickelt sich chronisch oder tritt akut auf, zum Beispiel nach Krankheiten.
  • Die Diagnose erfolgt durch Messen der Handgriffkraft und den Stuhlaufsteh-Test sowie eine Analyse der Körperzusammensetzung mit Dual-Röntgen-Absorptionsmetrie (DEXA) oder alternativen Verfahren.
  • Das Sarkopenie-Risiko wird durch verschiedene Krankheiten erhöht (sekundäre Sarkopenie). Beispiele hierfür sind Diabetes, Herz- und ­Niereninsuffizienz sowie maligne Erkrankungen.
  • Eine Antigendeprivation, Zytostatika, Glucocorticoide und Alkohol unter anderem verstärken den Muskelschwund.
  • Die zwei Säulen der Therapie sind Krafttraining und eine proteinreiche Ernährung.

Fehlende Pharmakotherapie

Welche Rolle Nahrungsergänzungsmittel und Pharmaka spielen können, ist derzeit noch unklar. Zum Beispiel Vit­amin D: Metaanalysen zum Einfluss des Sonnenvitamins auf Sarkopenieparameter fielen gemischt aus [35, 36]. Positiv auf die Muskelproteinsynthese sollen sich außerdem Kreatin, Omega-3-Fettsäuren sowie essenzielle, verzweigtkettige Aminosäuren, insbesondere Leucin, und Antioxidantien auswirken. Ihr konkreter Einsatz wird aber noch untersucht.

Eine Pharmakotherapie kann mangels Evidenz nicht empfohlen werden. Wie bereits beschrieben, könnte bestimmten Antidiabetika und Antihypertensiva eine mögliche Rolle zukommen, aber auch anabolen Steroiden wie Testosteron [32]. Ein innovativer Therapieansatz greift ebenfalls am Androgenrezeptor an: Der selektive Androgenrezeptormodulator (SARM) Enobosarm erhöhte in einer Phase-II-Studie an Krebspatienten die fettfreie Körpermasse um 1,5 kg, verbesserte aber nicht die Griffstärke [37]. Ein anderer Ansatz greift an Myostatin an, einem negativen Regulator der Muskelhomöstase. Der Antikörper Bimagrumab blockiert dessen Rezeptor (Activin-Typ-2-Rezeptor) und fördert so den Aufbau der Skelettmuskulatur. In einer Phase-III-Studie mit 180 Sarkopenie-Patienten erhöhte das Biopharmazeutikum die fettfreie Körpermasse der Probanden zwar um 7%, verbesserte aber nicht deren Performance in wichtigen Funktionstests [38]. 

Interessenkonflikte

Der Autor versichert, dass keine Interessenkonflikte bestehen.

Literatur

 [1] Dennison EM, Sayer AA, Cooper C. Epidemiology of sarcopenia and insight into possible therapeutic targets. Nat Rev Rheumatol 2017;13:340-347

 [2] Rosenberg IH. Summary comments: epidemiological and methodological problems in determining nutritional status of older persons. Am J Clin Nutr 1989;50:1231-1233

 [3] Cruz-Jentoft AJ, Bahat G, Bauer J et al. Sarcopenia: revised European consensus on definition and diagnosis. Age and Ageing 2019;48:16-31

 [4] Yuan S, Larsson SC. Epidemiology of sarcopenia: Prevalence, risk factors, and consequences. Metabolism 2023;144:155533

 [5] Cruz-Jentoft AJ, Sayer AA. Sarcopenia. Lancet 2019;393:2636-2646

 [6] Landi F, Liperoti R, Russo A et al. Sarcopenia as a risk factor for falls in elderly individuals: results from the ilSIRENTE study. Clin Nutr 2012;31:652-658

 [7] Severinsen MCK, Pedersen BK. Muscle–Organ Crosstalk: The Emerging Roles of Myokines. Endocr Rev 2020;41:594-609

 [8] Zhou HH, Liao Y, Peng Z et al. Association of muscle wasting with mortality risk among adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis of prospective studies. J Cachexia Sarcopenia Muscle 2023;14:1596-1612

 [9] Dent E, Morley JE, Cruz-Jentoft AJ et al. International Clinical Practice Guidelines for Sarcopenia (ICFSR): Screening, Diagnosis and Management. J Nutr Health Aging 2018;22:1148-1161

[10] Wiedmer P, Jung T, Pedro Castro J, et al. Sarcopenia – Molecular mechanisms and open questions. Ageing Res Rev 2021;65:101200

[11] Damluji AA, Alfaraidhy M, AlHajri N et al. Sarcopenia and Cardiovascular Diseases. Circulation 2023;147:1534-1553

[12] Wen CY, Shin-Yu Lien A, Jiang YD. Sarcopenia in elderly diabetes. J Diabetes Investig 2022;13:944-946

[13] Anagnostis P, Gkekas NK, Achilla C et al. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus is Associated with Increased Risk of Sarcopenia: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. Calcif Tissue Int 2020;107:453-463

[14] Witham MD, Granic A, Pearson E et al. Repurposing Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus as Potential Pharmacological Treatments for Sarcopenia – A Narrative Review. Drugs Aging 2023;40:703-719

[15] Conte C, Hall KD, Klein S. Is Weight Loss–Induced Muscle Mass Loss Clinically Relevant? JAMA 2024;332:9-10

[16] Fülster S, Tacke M, Sandek A. Muscle wasting in patients with chronic heart failure: results from the studies investigating co-morbidities aggravating heart failure (SICA-HF). Eur Heart J 2013;34:512-9

[17] Mirzai S, Eck BL, Chen PH. Current Approach to the Diagnosis of Sarcopenia in Heart Failure: A Narrative Review on the Role of Clinical and Imaging Assessments. Circ Heart Fail 2022;15:e009322

[18] Von Haehling S, Ebner N, Dos Santos MR et al. Muscle wasting and cachexia in heart failure: mechanisms and therapies. Nat Rev Cardiol 2017;14:323-341

[19] Bekfani T, Pellicori P, Morris DA et al. Sarcopenia in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction: Impact on muscle strength, exercise capacity and quality of life. Int J Cardiol 2016;1:222:41-46

[20] Attaway A, Bellar A, Dieye F et al. Clinical impact of compound sarcopenia in hospitalized older adult patients with heart failure. J Am Geriatr Soc 2021;69:1815-1825

[21] Onder G, Penninx BWJH, Balkrishnan R et al. Relation between use of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and muscle strength and physical function in older women: an observational study. Lancet 2002;359:926-30

[22] Achison M, Adamson S, Akpan A et al. Effect of perindopril or leucine on physical performance in older people with sarcopenia: the LACE randomized controlled trial. J Cachexia Sarcopenia Muscle 2022;13:858-871

[23] Clark AL, Coats AJS, Krum H et al. Effect of beta-adrenergic blockade with carvedilol on cachexia in severe chronic heart failure: results from the COPERNICUS trial. J Cachexia Sarcopenia Muscle 2017;8:549-556

[24] Yu MD, Zhang HZ, Zhang Y et al. Relationship between chronic kidney disease and sarcopenia. Sci Rep 2021;11:20523

[25] Duarte MW, Almeida LS, Neri SGR et al. Prevalence of sarcopenia in patients with chronic kidney disease: a global systematic review and meta-analysis. J Cachexia Sarcopenia Muscle 2024;15:501-512

[26] Wang X, Mitch WE, Price SR. Pathophysiological mechanisms leading to muscle loss in chronic kidney disease. Nat Rev Nephrol 2022;18:138-152

[27] Korsholm MB, Pødenphanth TW, Strømgaard SK et al. Are statins making older persons weaker? A discontinuation study of muscular side effects. Geroscience 2024;46:853-865

[28] Gonzalez BD, Jim HSL, Small BJ et al. Changes in physical functioning and muscle strength in men receiving androgen deprivation therapy for prostate cancer: a controlled comparison. Support Care Cancer 2016;24:2201-2207

[29] Kuzuya M. Drug-related sarcopenia as a secondary sarcopenia. Geriatr Gerontol Int 2024;24:195-203

[30] Skinner J, Shepstone L, Hickson M. Alcohol Consumption and Measures of Sarcopenic Muscle Risk: Cross-Sectional and Prospective Associations Within the UK Biobank Study. Calcif Tissue Int 2023;113:143-156

[31] Cadore EL, Casas-Herrero A, Zambom-Ferraresi F et al. Multicomponent exercises including muscle power training enhance muscle mass, power output, and functional outcomes in institutionalized frail nonagenarians. Age (Dordr) 2014;36:773-785

[32] Dent E, Woo J, Scott D et al. Toward the recognition and management of sarcopenia in routine clinical care. Nat Aging 2021;1:982-990

[33] Hurst C, Robinson SM, Witham MD et al. Resistance exercise as a treatment for sarcopenia: prescription and delivery. Age Ageing 2022;51:afac003

[34] Wackerhage H, Heiber M, Hölzl F et al. Sarkopenie - Alterserkrankung der Muskulatur, die effektiv vermieden und behandelt werden kann. Sportärztezeitung 2022;1 https://sportaerztezeitung.com/rubriken/training/10929/sarkopenie/

[35] Widajanti F, Hadi U, Soelistijo SA et al. The Effect of Vitamin D Supplementation to Parameter of Sarcopenia in Elderly People: a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Can Geriatr J 2024;27:63-75

[36] Prokopidis K, Giannos P, Katsikas Triantafyllidis K et al. Effect of vitamin D monotherapy on indices of sarcopenia in community-dwelling older adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Cachexia Sarcopenia Muscle 2022;13:1642-1652

[37] Dobs AS, Boccia R, Croot CC et al. Effects of enobosarm on muscle wasting and physical function in patients with cancer: a double-blind, randomised controlled phase 2 trial. Lancet Oncol 2013;14:335-345

[38] Rooks D, Swan T, Goswami B et al. Bimagrumab vs Optimized Standard of Care for Treatment of Sarcopenia in Community-Dwelling Older Adults. JAMA Netw Open 2020;3:e2020836

[39] Drey M, Ferrari U, Schraml M et al. German Version of SARC-F: Translation, Adaption, and Validation. J Am Med Dir Assoc 2020;21:747-751

[40] Poplutz SC. Nährwertrechner. Informationen der Firma abel consulting, www.naehrwertrechner.de

[41] Nunes EA et al. Disuse-induced skeletal muscle atrophy in disease and nondisease states in humans: mechanisms, prevention, and recovery strategies. Am J Physiol Cell Physiol 2022;322:C1068-C1084

[42] Braun TP, Marks DL. The regulation of muscle mass by endogenous glucocorticoids. Front Physiol 2015;3:6:12

Dr. Tony Daubitz, Apotheker
redaktion@daz.online

Diesen Artikel teilen:

Seite drucken
Startseite

