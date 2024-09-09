Pharmazie
Cochrane Review

Neu oder altbewährt: Dermatika bei atopischer Dermatitis im Vergleich

Stuttgart - 09.09.2024, 07:00 Uhr

Ekzeme sind weit verbreitet. Vor allem die Häufigkeit von atopischer Dermatitis nimmt in den letzten Jahrzehnten zu. (Foto: Olga/AdobeStock)

Um den quälenden Juckreiz und die akuten Hautentzündungen bei einer atopischen Dermatitis in den Griff zu bekommen, werden verschiedene topische entzündungshemmende Therapien eingesetzt. Neben den Klassikern Cortison, Pimecrolimus und Tacrolimus drängen nach und nach weitere Substanzklassen auf den Markt. Doch wie effektiv und verträglich sind die einzelnen Wirkstoffe? 

Trocken, juckend oder entzündlich gerötet: So erscheint die Haut von Patienten mit atopischer Dermatitis. Die Leitsymptome der atopischen Dermatitis sind starker, quälender Juckreiz und schubweise auftretende, entzündliche Ekzeme in unterschiedlicher Ausprägung. Die Wahl der Therapie erfolgt entsprechend dem Schweregrad nach einem Stufenschema. So wird es sowohl in der aktualisierten deutschen S3-Leitlinie „Atopische Dermatitis“ als auch in der englischsprachigen „EuroGuiDerm Guideline for the systemic treatment of Atopic Eczema“ empfohlen [1, 2]. 

Eine topische antientzündliche Therapie kommt vor allem bei leichten bis moderaten Formen zum Einsatz. Aktuell dafür in Europa zugelassen sind topische Glucocorticoide (TCS) – als Erstlinienbehandlung zur kurzfristigen Anwendung bei akuten Entzündungsschüben – sowie Calcineurin-Inhibitoren (TCI: Tacrolimus, Pimecrolimus). Diese bieten eine alternative Behandlungsoption für empfindliche, cortisonkritische Hautbereiche wie Gesicht, Körperfalten und Anogenitalregion. Beide Wirkstoffgruppen wirken immunsuppressiv, hemmen die Aktivierung von T-Lymphozyten sowie nachgeschalteter proinflammatorischer Zytokine. 

Neue topische Therapien

Neben diesen altbewährten Substanzen werden in jüngster Zeit nach und nach weitere Behandlungsoptionen verfügbar. In einigen Ländern bereits zugelassen sind topische Phosphodiesterase-4(PDE4)-Inhibitoren (Crisaborol, Difamilast und Roflumilast). Sie hemmen die Freisetzung bestimmter Zytokine, die am Entzündungsprozess beteiligt sind und verbessern die Barrierefunktion der Haut [3 bis 5]. Eine weitere neue Wirkstoffgruppe sind topische Januskinase(JAK)-Inhibitoren (Delgocitinib, Ruxolitinib), welche die Signalübertragung von proinflammatorischen Schlüsselzytokinen wie Interleukin(IL)-4, IL-13 und IL-31 blockieren [6, 7]. Unter den vielversprechenden Kandidaten für die Neurodermitis-Behandlung befindet sich auch Tapinarof - ein nichtsteroidaler topischer Wirkstoff (Vtama® Creme:  zugelassen bisher in den USA für die Lokalbehandlung Erwachsener mit Plaque-Psoriasis). Tapinarof wirkt wie Teer als Agonist am Aryl-Hydrocarbon-Rezeptor, einem Liganden-abhängigen Transkriptionsfaktor. Dadurch wird die Expression proinflammatorischer Zytokine herabreguliert und die Expression von Filaggrin und Loricrin gefördert, zwei wichtigen Proteinen für eine intakte Hautbarriere. Zudem vermittelt Tapinarof antioxidative Aktivität und bremst damit die Entzündungsreaktionen [8, 9]. 

Welche Substanz ist wie verträglich?

Die Zulassung neuer Medikamente für die topische Anwendung bietet erweiterte Therapieoptionen für Neurodermitis-Patienten [10]. Doch für Ärzte und Patienten ist es nicht immer leicht, die richtige Wahl zu treffen. Denn es stellt sich die entscheidende Frage: Wie effektiv und verträglich sind die neuen Substanzen im Vergleich zu den bereits bewährten? Einen Überblick hierüber gibt ein aktuell publizierter Cochrane Review [11]. 
Ziel der Autoren war es, das Wirksamkeits- und Sicherheitsprofil topischer entzündungshemmender Therapien bei Ekzemen zu vergleichen und einzustufen. Das Ganze erfolgte mithilfe einer Netzwerk-Metaanalyse, um direkte und indirekte Vergleiche zwischen den vielen verfügbaren Behandlungen zu ziehen. Berücksichtigt wurden 291 randomisierte kontrollierte Studien mit 45.846 Ekzem-Patienten aller Altersgruppen und mit allen Schweregraden. Dabei handelte es sich vor allem um Studien mit Erwachsenen, nur 31 Studien waren auf Kinder im Alter von unter 12 Jahren ausgerichtet. Die Studien erstreckten sich über eine weite Spanne von sieben Tagen bis fünf Jahren und wurden meist von Pharmaunternehmen finanziert, die entzündungshemmende Mittel gegen Ekzeme herstellen. 
Zum Einsatz kamen topische Corticosteroide, topische Calcineurin-Inhibitoren, Phosphodiesterase-4-Inhibitoren, Januskinase-Inhibitoren, Aryl-Kohlenwasserstoff-Rezeptor-Aktivatoren oder andere gut charakterisierte neue entzündungshemmende Topika. Ausgeschlossen wurden Studien zu klinisch infizierten Ekzemen, seborrhoischen Ekzemen, Kontaktdermatitis oder Handekzemen sowie Studien, in denen nur topische Antibiotika zur Anwendung kamen oder alleinige Hautpflege mit feuchtigkeitsspendenden Mitteln, feuchten Wickeln, komplementärer Therapie sowie systemischen Behandlungen inklusive Phototherapie.  

Neue topische Therapieoptionen

Bei leichter bis moderater atopischer Dermatitis gibt es verschiedene neue Therapeutika, um topisch zu behandeln [12]: 
Delgocitinib (Corectim®) 0,25%/0,5%: Pan-JAK- 
Inhibitor; zugelassen in  Japan seit 2020;  0,5% ab 16. Lebensjahr, 0,25% ab 2. Lebensjahr  
Ruxolitinib (Opzelura®) 1,5%: JAK-1/2-Inhibitor; zugelassen in den USA seit 2021; ab 12. Lebensjahr 
Crisaborol (Eucrasia) 2%: PDE4-Inhibitor; zugelassen seit 2016 in den USA; ab  3. Lebensmonat; in der EU 2020 zugelassen, wurde hier aber nicht vermarktet; 2022 Widerruf der EU-Zulassung auf Antrag des Zulassungsinhabers  
Difamilast 0,3%/1%: PDE4-Inhibitor (Moizerto®); zugelassen in Japan seit 2021; ab 2. Lebensjahr 
Roflumilast 0,15%: PDE4- Inhibitor (Zoryve®); zugelassen 2024 in den USA; ab 6. Lebensjahr 

Starke CS, JAK-Inhibitoren und Tacrolimus am effektivsten  

Als Wirksamkeitsnachweise analysierten die Autoren verschiedene Aspekte: von Patienten berichtete Symptome des Ekzems, von Ärzten beobachtete Ekzemerscheinungen und lokale Nebenwirkungen (Reaktionen an der Applikationsstelle, Pigmentveränderungen, Hautatrophie).  
Das Ergebnis: Stark wirkende Corticosteroide, Januskinase-Inhibitoren sowie der Calcineurin-Inhibitor Tacrolimus 0,1% verringerten am effektivsten die Anzeichen und Symptome von Ekzemen. Am wenigsten erfolgreich zeigten sich milde  topische Glucocorticosteroide, PDE-4-Inhibitoren, Pimecrolimus 1%, Tacrolimus 0,03% und Tapinarof 1%.  
Und wie sah es mit dem Sicherheitsprofil aus? Nebenwirkungen wie Brennen und Stechen der Haut traten häufiger bei Tacrolimus, Pimecrolimus und Crisaborol auf, seltener bei Corticosteroiden sämtlicher Wirkstärken (mild - sehr potent). Es gab keine Hinweise auf eine verstärkte Hautverdünnung bei kurzfristiger Anwendung (≤ 16 Wochen) jeglicher Behandlung, einschließlich ein- oder zweimal täglich aufgetragener starker Corticosteroide. Daraus ergibt sich für die Apotheke ein wichtiger Beratungsaspekt: Patienten kann bei kurzfristiger Anwendung die Cortison-Angst genommen werden. Denn viele Betroffene wenden aufgrund befürchteter Nebenwirkungen die Cortison-Präparate nicht korrekt an (zu selten, zu dünn, zu kurze Dauer). Diese mangelnde Adhärenz verhindert oft einen Therapieerfolg. Allerdings kann eine längerfristige Cortison-Applikation (> 16 Wochen) eine Hautverdünnung bewirken. Diese trat bei etwa einer von 300 Personen auf, die sechs Monate bis fünf Jahre lang leichte, mittelstarke oder starke Corticosteroide auftrugen.  
 

Beste Therapie kann individuell variieren 

Der aktuelle Cochrane-Review verschafft einen Überblick über die kurzfristig am besten wirkenden und zugleich sichersten topischen entzündungshemmenden Präparate und kann als Leitfaden bei der Therapiewahl dienen. Die Bewertung langfristiger Effektivität und Verträglichkeit war aufgrund mangelnder Informationen nicht möglich. Zudem unterschied sich der Evidenzgrad bei den verschiedenen Studien – abhängig von Größe und Anzahl der Studienteilnehmer sowie davon, ob die Ergebnisse transparent berichtet wurden. Auch Produktverfügbarkeit, Kosten und individuelle Prioritäten variieren, so dass es nicht eine einzige Behandlung gäbe, die für alle am besten geeignet sei, so die Aussage der Cochrane-Autoren. 


Literatur 
 [1] Atopische Dermatitis. S3-Leitlinie der Deutschen Dermatologischen Gesellschaft e.V., Stand: Juni 2023, AWMF-Leitlinienregister 013-027 
 [2] Wollenberg A et al. EuroGuiDerm Guideline for the systemic treatment of Atopic Eczema, https://www.edf.one/de/home/Guidelines/EuroGuiDerm-2022.html ;
 [3] Zebda R, Paller AS. Phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitors. J Am Acad Dermatol 2018;78(3 Suppl 1):43-S52, doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2017.11.056 
 [4] Schlessinger J et al. Safety, effectiveness, and pharmacokinetics of Crisaborole in infants aged 3 to < 24 months with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis: A phase IV open-label study (CrisADe CARE 1); Am J Clin Dermatol 2020;21(2):275-284, doi: 10.1007/s40257-020-00510-6 
 [5] Saeki H et al. (2022) Difamilast ointment in adult patients with atopic dermatitis: a phase 3 randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled trial. J Am Acad Dermatol 2022 Mar;86(3):607-614, doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2021.10.027 
 [6] Nakagawa H et al. Efficacy and safety of topical JTE-052, a Janus kinase inhibitor, in Japanese adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: a phase II, multicentre, randomized, vehicle-controlled clinical study. British Journal of Dermatology. 2018;178; 424-432, doi:10.1111/bjd.16014  
 [7] Kim BS et al. Treatment of atopic dermatitis with ruxolitinib cream (JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor) or triamcinolone cream. Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. 2020;145(2):572-582. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2019.08.042 
 [8] Furue M et al. Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor in Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis. Int J Mol Sci. 2019;20(21):5424, doi: 10.3390/ijms20215424 
 [9] Peppers J et al. A phase 2, randomized dose-finding study of tapinarof (GSK2894512 cream) for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology 2019;80(1):89-98.e3, doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2018.06.047 
[10] Riedl E. Therapie-Update zur atopischen Dermatitis. hautnah, Ausgabe 2/2024, https://www.springermedizin.at/andere-formen-von-dermatitis/altersspezifische-erkrankungen-der-haut/therapie-update-zur-atopischen-dermatitis/26951980 ;
[11] Lax SJ et al. Topical anti-inflammatory treatments for eczema: network meta-analysis. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2024, Issue 8. Art. No.: CD015064 vom 06 August 2024, https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD015064.pub2 ;
[12] Harpain L. Topische Therapie bei atopischer Dermatitis, Alopecia areata, Vitiligo. hautnah 2024, https://doi.org/10.1007/s12326-024-00665-7

Dr. Ines Winterhagen, Apothekerin
