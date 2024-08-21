Literatur

[1] Das Lymphsystem. Informationen der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Phlebologie und Lymphologie (DGPL). www.phlebology.de/patienten/wissen/lymphsystem/

[2] Zhang L et al. Angiopoietin-2 Blockade Promotes Survival of Corneal Transplants. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci 2017;58(1):79-86, doi: 10.1167/iovs.16-20485

[3] Hu Z et al. Lymphatic vessel: origin, heterogeneity, biological functions, and therapeutic targets. Signal Transduct Target Ther 2024;9(1):9, doi: 10.1038/s41392-023-01723-x

[4] Lymphangiogenese und VEGF Proteine. Informationen der Lymphödem Vereinigung (LV) Schweiz. Stand 21. Oktober 2023, www.lv-schweiz.ch/data/protokolle/Lymphangiogenese-VEGF-C-v2-30-09-2023.pdf

[5] Lymphödem. Informationen der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Phlebologie und Lymphologie (DGPL). www.phlebology.de/patienten/venenkrankheiten/lymphoedem/

[6] Brown S et al. The Future of Lymphedema: Potential Therapeutic Targets for Treatment. Curr Breast Cancer Rep 2023:1-9, doi: 10.1007/s12609-023-00491-5

[7] Harris AR et al. Platinum Chemotherapy Induces Lymphangiogenesis in Cancerous and Healthy Tissues That Can be Prevented With Adjuvant Anti-VEGFR3 Therapy. Front Oncol 2022;12:801764, doi: 10.3389/fonc.2022.801764

[8] Wen YR et al. Induced dural lymphangiogenesis facilities soluble amyloid-beta clearance from brain in a transgenic mouse model of Alzheimer‘s disease. Neural Regen Res 2018;13(4):709-716, doi: 10.4103/1673-5374.230299

[9] Aspelund A et al. The Schlemm‘s canal is a VEGF-C/VEGFR-3-responsive lymphatic-like vessel. J Clin Invest 2014;124(9):3975-86, doi: 10.1172/JCI75395

[10] Eckert A. Wie die Lymphangiogenese den Schutzwall des Auges einreißt. Fachbereichsseite Ophthalmologie der esanum GmbH, www.esanum.de/fachbereichsseite-ophthalmologie/feeds/ophthalmologie/posts/wie-die-lymphangiogenese-den-schutzwall-des-auges-einreisst

[11] Zhong W et al. Angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis in corneal transplantation - A review. Surv Ophthalmol 2018;63(4):453-479, doi: 10.1016/j.survophthal.2017.12.008

[12] Bock F et al. Bevacizumab as a potent inhibitor of inflammatory corneal angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci 2007;48(6):2545-52, doi: 10.1167/iovs.06-0570

[13] Dumond A et al. Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor C Antibodies Efficiently Inhibit the Growth of Experimental Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinomas. Cells 2021;10(5):1222, doi: 10.3390/cells10051222

[14] Tampellini M et al. Novel anti-angiogenic therapeutic strategies in colorectal cancer. Expert Opin Investig Drugs 2016;25(5):507-20, doi: 10.1517/13543784.2016.1161754

[15] Zhu G et al. Pazopanib Inhibits Tumor Growth, Lymph-node Metastasis and Lymphangiogenesis of an Orthotopic Mouse of Colorectal Cancer. Cancer Genomics Proteomics 2020;17(2):131-139, doi: 10.21873/cgp.20173

[16] Detry B et al. Sunitinib inhibits inflammatory corneal lymphangiogenesis. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci 2013;54(5):3082-93, doi: 10.1167/iovs.12-10856

[17] Fachinformation Stivarga® 40 mg Filmtabletten, Stand März 2023

[18] Takigawa H et al. Multikinase inhibitor regorafenib inhibits the growth and metastasis of colon cancer with abundant stroma. Cancer Sci 2016;107(5):601-8, doi: 10.1111/cas.12907

[19] Le CT et al. Synergistic actions of blocking angiopoietin-2 and tumor necrosis factor-α in suppressing remodeling of blood vessels and lymphatics in airway inflammation. Am J Pathol 2015;185(11):2949-68, doi: 10.1016/j.ajpath.2015.07.010